Ula Cafe
284 Amory St
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Breakfast
Amory Street Bagel
House-Made Egg, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Avocado Purée, Sliced Tomato, and Red Leaf Lettuce on a Toasted Bagel --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
*Vegan* Eggs & Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Vegan "Eggs and Chorizo" Tofu Scramble with Sautéed Onion and Bell pepper, Fresh Avocado Purée, and Pico de Gallo Pressed on a Whole Wheat Wrap - Contains Soy - --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Breakfast Burrito
House-Made Egg, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Avocado Purée, and Pico de Gallo, Pressed on a Whole Wheat Wrap --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
B-Sandwich *community favorite*
House-Made Egg, and Sharp Cheddar Cheese, with Our Famous House-Made Rosemary Maple Sauce ~ add Bacon for $2 ! ~ --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Bagel
A Bagel with your choice of topping. All bagels are toasted unless otherwise requested. --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Mike's Bagel
Cream Cheese, Fresh Avocado Purée, and Sliced Tomato on a Toasted Bagel --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Sunrise Sandwich
House-Made Egg, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Applewood Smoked Bacon, on a Toasted Bagel --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Lunch
Pesto Mozzarella Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, spinach, and homemade nut-free pesto with maple balsamic dressing.
Vegan Chipotle Sweet Potato Sandwich
Chipotle, Made Vegan! -- Roasted Sweet Potato, Fresh Red Onion, Red Leaf Lettuce, and House-Made Chipotle Cashew Sauce, Pressed on Locally Baked Sourdough Bread --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted Chicken, Curried Yogurt, Fresh Red Onion, Celery, Red Grapes, and Red Leaf Lettuce, on Toasted Locally Baked Multigrain Bread --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Roasted Turkey Ranch Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, House Pickled Red Onions, Red Leaf Lettuce, and House Buttermilk Ranch, on Toasted Locally Baked Multigrain Bread --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Chicken Chipotle Sandwich
An old favorite -- back! Grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, fresh red onion, greens, tomato and house-made cashew chipotle sauce on locally baked sourdough.
Ula's Grilled Cheese
9-Month Aged Cheddar and Gruyere Blend, with House-Made Smokey-Sweet Tomato Jam, Pressed on Locally Baked Sourdough Bread --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
DIY Grilled Cheese
Vegan Roasted Veggie Sandwich
Za'atar Spiced, Roasted Zucchini, Summer Squash, and Eggplant Slices; with House-Made Roasted Red Pepper Hummus and Cilantro Zhough (a Slightly Spicy-Garlicky Cilantro Sauce). Served on Toasted Locally Baked Ciabatta Bread --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--
Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh strawberries, avocado, red onion, tomato and goat cheese on a bed of spinach with maple balsamic dressing.
Pepita-Caesar Salad
Curly kale, toasted pepitas, garlicky Caesar, smoked pimenton bagel chips, grated parmesan. (vegetarian) *Contains raw egg yolk* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
DRINKS
Hot Coffee Drinks
Small Café Au Lait -12oz-
Traditional Drip Coffee With Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Large Café Au Lait -16oz-
Traditional Drip Coffee With Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Espresso-Doppio
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso.
Small Hot Americano -1 DBL Shot-
Freshly Pulled Shots Of Whisper Espresso Combined With Hot Water.
Large Hot Americano - 2 DBL Shot
Freshly Pulled Shots Of Whisper Espresso Combined With Hot Water.
Small Hot Red Eye -12 oz-
Freshly Pulled Shots Of Whisper Espresso Combined With Traditional Drip Coffee.
Large Hot Red Eye -16oz-
Freshly Pulled Shots Of Whisper Espresso Combined With Traditional Drip Coffee.
Small Hot Cafe Latte -1 Double Shot-
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Combined With A Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Large Hot Cafe Latte -2 Double Shot-
Two Freshly Pulled Double Shots Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Combined With A Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Small Hot Cafe Mocha -1 Double Shot-
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Over House-Made Vegan Chocolate Ganache, Combined With A Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Large Hot Cafe Mocha -2 Double Shot-
Two Freshly Pulled Double Shots Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Over House-Made Vegan Chocolate Ganache, Combined With A Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Small Hot Cafe Cubano -1 Double Shot-
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Over Brown Sugar And Cinnamon, Combined With A Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Large Hot Cafe Cubano -2 Double Shot-
Two Freshly Pulled Double Shots Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Over Brown Sugar And Cinnamon, Combined With A Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Cappuccino
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso, Combined With 4 oz Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Cortado
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso, Combined With Equal Parts Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Small Hot Coffee -12oz-
Drip coffee from Providence-based New Harvest Coffee Roasters, which roasts directly and responsibly sourced single origins, blends, organic, and conventionally grown coffees.
Large Hot Coffee -16oz-
Drip coffee from Providence-based New Harvest Coffee Roasters, which roasts directly and responsibly sourced single origins, blends, organic, and conventionally grown coffees.
Cold Coffee Drinks
Small Iced Coffee -16 oz-
Our Medium Roast Drip Coffee, Brewed Over Ice.
Large Iced Coffee -24oz-
Our Medium Roast Drip Coffee, Brewed Over Ice.
Small NOLA Iced Coffee -16oz-
Our Medium Roast Drip Coffee, Brewed Over Ice.
Small Nitro Cold Brew
Nitrogen Infused Cold Brewed Coffee From Naranjo, Costa Rica.
Large Nitro Cold Brew
Nitrogen Infused Cold Brewed Coffee From Naranjo, Costa Rica.
Small Iced Americano - 1 DBL Shot-
Freshly Pulled Shots Of Whisper Espresso Combined With Cold Water Over Ice.
Large Iced Americano -2 DBL Shot-
Freshly Pulled Shots Of Whisper Espresso Combined With Cold Water Over Ice.
Small ICED Red Eye -16 oz-
Freshly Pulled Shots Of Whisper Espresso Combined With House-Made Iced Coffee.
Large ICED Red Eye -24 oz-
Freshly Pulled Shots Of Whisper Espresso Combined With House-Made Iced Coffee.
Small ICED Cafe Latte -1 Double Shot-
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Combined With A Milk Of Your Choice, Over Ice.
Large ICED Cafe Latte -2 Double Shot-
Two Freshly Pulled Double Shots Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Combined With A Milk Of Your Choice, Over Ice.
Small ICED Cafe Mocha -1 Double Shot-
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Over House-Made Vegan Chocolate Ganache, Combined With A Milk Of Your Choice and Iced.
Large ICED Cafe Mocha -2 Double Shot-
Two Freshly Pulled Doubles Shots Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Over House-Made Vegan Chocolate Ganache, Combined With A Milk Of Your Choice, Over Ice.
Small ICED Cafe Cubano -1 Double Shot-
A Freshly Pulled Double Shot Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Over Brown Sugar And Cinnamon, Combined With A Milk Of Your Choice and Iced.
Large ICED Cafe Cubano -2 Double Shot-
Two Freshly Pulled Double Shots Of Our Signature Whisper Espresso Over Brown Sugar And Cinnamon, Combined With A Steamed Milk Of Your Choice and Iced.
Tea/Other Drinks
Small Hot Chai Tea Latte -12oz-
House-Made Chai Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice. --All Teas Are Locally Sourced From MEM Tea In Cambridge, MA--
Large Hot Chai Tea Latte -16 oz-
House-Made Chai Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice.
Small Hot Dirty Chai Tea Latte -12oz-
House-Made Chai Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice, and A Freshly Pulled Shot Of Whisper Espresso. --All Teas Are Locally Sourced From MEM Tea In Cambridge, MA--
Large Hot Dirty Chai Tea Latte -16 oz-
House-Made Chai Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice, and A Freshly Pulled Shot Of Whisper Espresso.
Small ICED Chai Tea Latte -16 oz-
House-Made Chai Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice.
Large ICED Chai Tea Latte -24 oz-
House-Made Chai Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice.
Small ICED Dirty Chai Tea Latte -16 oz-
House-Made Chai Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice, and A Freshly Pulled Shot Of Whisper Espresso.
Large ICED Dirty Chai Tea Latte -24 oz-
House-Made Chai Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice, and A Freshly Pulled Shot Of Whisper Espresso.
Small Hot Earl Grey Tea Latte -12oz-
House-Made Earl Grey Concentrate Combined With The Milk Of Your Choice, and a Splash Of House-Made Vanilla Syrup. --All Teas Are Locally Sourced From MEM Tea In Cambridge, MA--
Small Hot Matcha Tea Latte - 12oz-
Matcha Tea Combined With House-Made Vanilla and The Milk Of Your Choice. --All Teas Are Locally Sourced From MEM Tea In Cambridge, MA--
Large Hot Matcha Tea Latte -16 oz-
Matcha Tea Combined With House-Made Vanilla and The Milk Of Your Choice.
Small ICED Matcha Tea Latte -16 oz-
Matcha Tea Combined With House-Made Vanilla and The Milk Of Your Choice.
Large ICED Matcha Tea Latte -24 oz-
Matcha Tea Combined With House-Made Vanilla and The Milk Of Your Choice.
Hot Tea
16 oz Of MEM Loose Leaf Tea Steeped In Hot Water
Small Iced Tea -16oz-
Brewed MEM Loose Leaf Tea Combined With Cold Water -Unsweetened-
Large Iced Tea -24oz-
Small Lavender Lemonade -16oz-
*Fresh* Lemon Juice, Squeezed In-House, Combined With House-Made Simple Syrup, and Cold Water.
Large Lavender Lemonade -24oz-
Small Arnold Palmer -16oz-
House-Made Lemonade Combined With Your Choice Of House-Made Unsweetened Iced Tea.
Large Arnold Palmer -24oz-
Kids Hot Chocolate -8oz-
House-Made Vegan Chocolate Ganache Combined With Steamed Milk Of Your Choice, Temped Down for Kiddos.
Small Hot Chocolate -12oz-
House-Made Vegan Chocolate Ganache Combined With Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Large Hot Chocolate -16oz-
House-Made Vegan Chocolate Ganache Combined With Steamed Milk Of Your Choice.
Kids Milk Steamer -8oz-
Your Choice Of Steamed Milk. Combine Your Favorite Syrup Or Sauce For More Flavor!
Small Milk Steamer -12oz-
Large Milk Steamer - 16oz-
Small Lemonade -16oz-
Large Lemonade -24oz-
Pastries
Scone *community favorite*
Our scones are some people's favorite parts of Ula.
Rosemary Parmesan Biscuit
Cookie
Brown sugar, chocolate chip, and even almond biscotti!
Banana Bread Slice
Gluten-free banana bread with yummy chocolate chips!
Muffin
Delicious home-baked muffins from our bakery team!
Popovers
One of our community favorites -- homebaked popovers!
Coffee Cake *weekend special*
Strawberry Matcha Loaf Slice
Vegan matcha loaf with strawberry glaze.
Fridge & Freezer
Drinks
Orange Juice
Hand-crafted juice from Florida oranges and high-quality Valencia oranges from Mexico and Brazil.
Mexican Coke
Served in an old-school glass bottle. Made with cane sugar.
Root Beer
Bottled Water
Locally sourced spring water.
Grapefruit Spindrift
Locally sourced From Boston, made with real fresh fruit from family farms. --Low Sugar--
Strawberry Lemonade Spindrift
Locally sourced From Boston, made with real fresh fruit from family farms. --Low Sugar--
Raspberry Lime Spindrift
Locally sourced From Boston, made with real fresh fruit from family farms. --Low Sugar--
Pineapple Spindrift
Locally sourced From Boston, made with real fresh fruit from family farms. --Low Sugar--
Half & Half Spindrift
Locally sourced From Boston, made with real fresh fruit from family farms. --Low Sugar--
Watermelon & Raspberry Culture Pop
Local probiotic soda using real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics. --Low Sugar-- Vegan. Non-GMO.
Mixed Berry & Basil Culture Pop
Local probiotic soda using real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics. --Low Sugar-- Vegan. Non-GMO.
Solar Eclipse Luluna Kombucha
Locally sourced from Rhode Island. Organic. Small batch. Never pasturized. Never force-carbonated. --Low Sugar--
Hibiscus Lemonade Luluna Kombucha
Locally sourced from Rhode Island. Organic. Small batch. Never pasturized. Never force-carbonated. --Low Sugar--
Elderflower Grapefruit Luluna Kombucha
Locally sourced from Rhode Island. Organic. Small batch. Never pasturized. Never force-carbonated. --Low Sugar--
Aqua ViTea Kombucha
Food
Strawberry Parfait
Whole milk Greek yogurt, granola, wildflower honey and sliced strawberries make up this absolutely perfect protein snack.
Chocolate Wild Pop
Woman-owned, Boston local, small-batch pops with real fruit and dairy-free.
Coconut. Wild Pop
Woman-owned, Boston local, small-batch pops with real fruit and dairy-free.
Lime Wild Pop
Woman-owned, Boston local, small-batch pops with real fruit and dairy-free.
Pink Lemonade Wild Pop
Woman-owned, Boston local, small-batch pops with real fruit and dairy-free.
Pina Colada Wild Pop
Woman-owned, Boston local, small-batch pops with real fruit and dairy-free.
Strawberry Wild Pop
Woman-owned, Boston local, small-batch pops with real fruit and dairy-free.
Vietnamese Coffee Wild Pop
Woman-owned, Boston local, small-batch pops with real fruit and dairy-free.
Green Tea Ice Cream (Pint)
Family-owned, local Massachusetts ice cream made made with whole ingredients.
Vanilla Ice Cream (Pint)
Family-owned, local Massachusetts ice cream made made with whole ingredients.
Chocolate Ice Cream (Pint)
Family-owned, local Massachusetts ice cream made made with whole ingredients.
Salted Caramel (Pint)
Family-owned, local Massachusetts ice cream made made with whole ingredients.
Retail
Coffee Beans
Light Roast 12 oz -seasonal blend-
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Light Roast 5 lb -seasonal blend-
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Medium Roast 12 oz -Ula Blend-
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Medium Roast 5 lb -Ula Blend-
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Dark Roast -of The Decade- 12 oz
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Dark Roast -of The Decade- 5 lb
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Espresso Blend 12 oz -Whisper-
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Espresso Blend 5 lb -Whisper-
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Decaf Blend 12 oz
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Decaf Blend 5 lb
Whole Bean Coffee Sourced Directly From New Harvest Coffee Roasters In Rhode Island. Coffee Beans Can Be Ground Upon Request. *5 lb Bags Can Be Purchased As Whole Bean Only*
Mugs
Travel Mugs
Apparel
X Small T SHIRT
Perfect For All T Shirt Wearing Occasions, The Red Ula Café T Shirt Is Super Soft And Stretchy. Made With 100% Cotton.
Small T SHIRT
Perfect For All T Shirt Wearing Occasions, The Red Ula Café T Shirt Is Super Soft And Stretchy. Made With 100% Cotton.
Medium T SHIRT
Perfect For All T Shirt Wearing Occasions, The Red Ula Café T Shirt Is Super Soft And Stretchy. Made With 100% Cotton.
Large T SHIRT
Perfect For All T Shirt Wearing Occasions, The Red Ula Café T Shirt Is Super Soft And Stretchy. Made With 100% Cotton.
X Large T SHIRT
Perfect For All T Shirt Wearing Occasions, The Red Ula Café T Shirt Is Super Soft And Stretchy. Made With 100% Cotton.
X Small SWEATSHIRT
Get The Ultimate Cozy Sweater Experience With The Super Soft Red Ula Café Hoodie. Made With An 80%/20% Cotton-Polyester Blend.
Small SWEATSHIRT
Get The Ultimate Cozy Sweater Experience With The Super Soft Red Ula Café Hoodie. Made With An 80%/20% Cotton-Polyester Blend.
Medium SWEATSHIRT
Get The Ultimate Cozy Sweater Experience With The Super Soft Red Ula Café Hoodie. Made With An 80%/20% Cotton-Polyester Blend.
Large SWEATSHIRT
Get The Ultimate Cozy Sweater Experience With The Super Soft Red Ula Café Hoodie. Made With An 80%/20% Cotton-Polyester Blend.
X Large SWEATSHIRT
Get The Ultimate Cozy Sweater Experience With The Super Soft Red Ula Café Hoodie. Made With An 80%/20% Cotton-Polyester Blend.
Recyclable Handled Bag
Perfect For Salads, 4+ Sandwiches, Easy Carrying Of Multiple Sealed Items.
Seasonal Specials
Miscellaneous Retail
Pay It Forward
Pastry
Buy A Pastry, Small Beverage, Breakfast or Lunch Sandwich For A Neighbor!
Small Beverage
Buy A Pastry, Small Beverage, Breakfast or Lunch Sandwich For A Neighbor!
Breakfast Sandwich
Buy A Pastry, Small Beverage, Breakfast or Lunch Sandwich For A Neighbor!
Lunch Sandwich
Buy A Pastry, Small Beverage, Breakfast or Lunch Sandwich For A Neighbor!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Your breakfast, lunch, and afternoon go-to spot and local community hub. Black-Owned | Woman-Owned | Veteran-Owned | Family-Owned
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130