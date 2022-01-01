- Home
Ullr Cafe
6 Reviews
$$
1627 Ski Hill Road
Breckenridge, CO 80424
COFFEE
12 oz Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.
16 oz Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.
12 oz Cafe Au Lait
Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk
16 oz Cafe Au Lait
Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk
12 oz Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
16 oz Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
12 oz Vanilla Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and vanilla Torani Syrup
16 oz Vanilla Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and vanilla Torani Syrup
12 oz Lavender Vanilla Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with Torani Lavender and Vanilla Syrup and a honey drizzle on top
16 oz Lavender Vanilla Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with Torani Lavender and Vanilla Syrup and a honey drizzle on top
12 oz Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Espresso and steamed milk with Torani Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and White Chocolate. Topped with house made whip cream
16 oz Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Espresso and steamed milk with Torani Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and White Chocolate. Topped with house made whip cream
12 oz Almond Joy Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Torani Coconut Syrup, topped with our house made whipped cream.
16 oz Almond Joy Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Torani Coconut Syrup, topped with our house made whipped cream.
12oz Pumpkin Pie
16 oz Pumpkin Pie
12 oz Mocha
Espresso and Steamed Milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate topped with our house made whipped cream
16 oz Mocha
Espresso and Steamed Milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate topped with our house made whipped cream
12 oz White Mocha
Espresso and Steamed Milk with White Chocolate, topped with our house made whipped cream
16 oz White Mocha
Espresso and steamed milk with white chocolate, topped with our house made whipped cream
12 oz Peppermint Mocha
Espresso and steamed milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate and peppermint syrup. Topped with our house made whipped cream
16 oz Peppermint Mocha
Espresso and steamed milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate and peppermint syrup. Topped with our house made whipped cream
12 oz Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso and steamed milk with White Chocolate and Peppermint syrup. Topped with our house made whipped cream
16 oz Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso and steamed milk with White Chocolate and Peppermint syrup. Topped with our house made whipped cream
12 oz Cappuccino
Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam
16 oz Cappuccino
Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam
12 oz Americano
2 Shots of Espresso with Hot Water
16 oz Americano
3 Shots of Espresso with Hot Water
12 oz Caramel Macchatio
Steamed Milk and Vanilla Syrup with Espresso and a Caramel Drizzle
16 oz Caramel Macchiato
Steamed Milk and Vanilla Syrup with Espresso and a Caramel Drizzle
Solo Espresso
A Single Fresh Pulled Espresso Shot
Double Espresso
Two Freshly Pulled Espresso Shots
Triple Espresso
Three Freshly Pulled Espresso Shots.
Quad Espresso
Four Freshly Pulled Espresso Shots.
Espresso Macchiato
Cortado
Own Cup Coffee
ICED DRINKS
16 oz Nitro
Nitro Coffee from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.
16 oz Iced Latte
Espresso and Milk over Ice
20 oz Iced Latte
Espresso and Milk over Ice
16 oz Iced Vanilla Latte
Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla Syrup over Ice
20 oz Iced Vanilla Latte
Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla Syrup over Ice
16 oz Iced Lavender Vanilla
Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla and Lavender Syrup over Ice with a Honey Drizzle over Ice
20 oz Iced Lavender Vanilla
Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla and Lavender Syrup over Ice with a Honey Drizzle over Ice
16 oz Iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Espresso and Milk with Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and White Chocolate over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
20 oz Iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Espresso and Milk with Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and White Chocolate over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
16 oz Almond joy Latte
Espresso, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Torani Coconut Syrup, topped with our house made whipped cream over ice.
20 oz Almond Joy Latte
Espresso, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Torani Coconut Syrup, topped with our house made whipped cream over ice.
16 oz Iced Mocha
Espresso with Milk and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
20 oz Iced Mocha
Espresso with Milk and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
16 oz Iced White Mocha
Espresso with Milk and White Chocolate Syrup over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
20 oz Iced White Mocha
Espresso with Milk and White Chocolate Syrup over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
16 oz Iced Peppermint Mocha
Espresso with Milk and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate and Peppermint Syrup over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
20 oz Iced Peppermint Mocha
Espresso with Milk and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate and Peppermint Syrup over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
16 oz Iced Americano
3 Freshly Pulled Shots of Espresso with Water over Ice
20 oz Iced Americano
4 Freshly Pulled Shots of Espresso with Water over Ice
16 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
Milk and Vanilla Syrup with Espresso over ice and a Caramel Drizzle
20 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
Milk and Vanilla Syrup with Espresso over ice and a Caramel Drizzle
16 oz Iced Chai
Chai with Milk over Ice
20 oz Iced Chai
Chai with Milk over Ice
16 oz Black Iced Tea
Unsweetened Black Iced Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.
20 oz Black Iced Tea
Unsweetened Black Iced Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.
16 oz Hibiscus Berry
Unsweetened Naturally Flavored Iced Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.
20 oz Hibiscus Berry
Unsweetened Naturally Flavored Iced Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.
16oz Iced Matcha
20oz Iced Matcha
NON-COFFEE
12 oz Tea
16 oz Tea
12 Oz Spiced Cider
Hot Apple Cider with Caramel Syrup and Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream and a Caramel Drizzle.
16 Oz Spiced Cider
Hot Apple Cider with Caramel Syrup and Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream and a Caramel Drizzle.
12 Oz Chai
Chai with Steamed Milk
16 Oz Chai
Chai with Steamed Milk
12 Oz Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate Topped with House Made Whipped Cream
16 Oz Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate Topped with House Made Whipped Cream
12 Oz Matcha GT
Unsweetened Matcha Powder from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. With Steamed Milk
16 Oz Matcha GT
Unsweetened Matcha Powder from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. With Steamed Milk
English Breakfast Tea Latte
Your Choice of Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. with Steamed Milk
Earl Grey Tea Latte
Your Choice of Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. with Steamed Milk
12 oz Steamer
Your Choice of Syrup Flavoring with Steamed Milk
16oz Steamer
Your Choice of Syrup Flavoring with Steamed Milk
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Iced Tea
Ginger Ale
BLENDED
Caramel Frap
Espresso with Milk and Caramel Syrup Blended. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream and a Caramel Drizzle
Cafe Vanilla Frap
Espresso and Milk with Vanilla Syrup Blended. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream
Mocha Frap
Espresso and Milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Blended. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream
Chai Frap
Chai and Milk Blended. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
Coffee Frap
Espresso and Milk Blended. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream
Vanilla FRAP (No Coffee)
Vanilla Syrup and Milk Blended. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream
Mocha FRAP (No Coffee)
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Syrup and Milk Blended. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream
Carmel Frappe (No Coffee)
Matcha Green Tea Frap
Strawberry Banana
Gluten Free, Vegan
Mango
Gluten Free, Vegan
Peach Pear Apricot
Gluten Free, Vegan
COCKTAILS
Sunna Cider
Fireball, Apple Cider, Whipped Cream
Irish Coffee
Irish Cream, Jameson, Fresh Brewed Coffee, Whip Cream
Ullr Bloody Mary
Elevate Vodka, House Made Bloody Mary Mix, Sausage Roll, Bacon
Colorado Bloody Mary
Elevate Vodka, Pepperoncini, Olive, and Lime
Mimosa
Champagne and Orange Juice
Hot Toddy
Black Tea, Whiskey, Honey and Lemon
Viking Hot Chocolate
ULLR Peppermint, Cinnamon Liquor and Hot Chocolate, Topped with Whipped Cream
Moscow Mule
Elevate Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice
Vodka Redbull
Screwdriver
BEER AND WINE
Bagels
Burritos
Calzone
Coffee Cake
Pretzel
Grilled cheese
FREE Ice Cream
Kids Drinks
Red Bull
Sandwiches
Snacks
Chips
Popcorn
Rice Krispy
Jerky
Choco Pretzel
GF Brownie
Peanuts
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1627 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424