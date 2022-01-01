Restaurant header imageView gallery
COFFEE

12 oz Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Fresh brewed coffee from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.

16 oz Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Fresh brewed coffee from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.

12 oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.83

Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk

16 oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.06

Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk

12 oz Latte

$4.25

Espresso with steamed milk

16 oz Latte

$4.75

Espresso with steamed milk

12 oz Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Espresso with steamed milk and vanilla Torani Syrup

16 oz Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Espresso with steamed milk and vanilla Torani Syrup

12 oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Espresso and steamed milk with Torani Lavender and Vanilla Syrup and a honey drizzle on top

16 oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Espresso and steamed milk with Torani Lavender and Vanilla Syrup and a honey drizzle on top

12 oz Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.50

Espresso and steamed milk with Torani Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and White Chocolate. Topped with house made whip cream

16 oz Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Espresso and steamed milk with Torani Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and White Chocolate. Topped with house made whip cream

12 oz Almond Joy Latte

$5.50

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Torani Coconut Syrup, topped with our house made whipped cream.

16 oz Almond Joy Latte

$6.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Torani Coconut Syrup, topped with our house made whipped cream.

12oz Pumpkin Pie

$5.50

16 oz Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

12 oz Mocha

$5.64

Espresso and Steamed Milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate topped with our house made whipped cream

16 oz Mocha

$6.09

Espresso and Steamed Milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate topped with our house made whipped cream

12 oz White Mocha

$5.64

Espresso and Steamed Milk with White Chocolate, topped with our house made whipped cream

16 oz White Mocha

$6.00

Espresso and steamed milk with white chocolate, topped with our house made whipped cream

12 oz Peppermint Mocha

$5.65

Espresso and steamed milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate and peppermint syrup. Topped with our house made whipped cream

16 oz Peppermint Mocha

$6.15

Espresso and steamed milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate and peppermint syrup. Topped with our house made whipped cream

12 oz Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

$5.65

Espresso and steamed milk with White Chocolate and Peppermint syrup. Topped with our house made whipped cream

16 oz Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

$6.15

Espresso and steamed milk with White Chocolate and Peppermint syrup. Topped with our house made whipped cream

12 oz Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.75

Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam

12 oz Americano

$3.50

2 Shots of Espresso with Hot Water

16 oz Americano

$4.00

3 Shots of Espresso with Hot Water

12 oz Caramel Macchatio

$5.50

Steamed Milk and Vanilla Syrup with Espresso and a Caramel Drizzle

16 oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Steamed Milk and Vanilla Syrup with Espresso and a Caramel Drizzle

Solo Espresso

$2.00

A Single Fresh Pulled Espresso Shot

Double Espresso

$2.50

Two Freshly Pulled Espresso Shots

Triple Espresso

$2.75

Three Freshly Pulled Espresso Shots.

Quad Espresso

$3.00

Four Freshly Pulled Espresso Shots.

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Own Cup Coffee

$0.90

ICED DRINKS

16 oz Nitro

$5.00

Nitro Coffee from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.75

Espresso and Milk over Ice

20 oz Iced Latte

$5.25

Espresso and Milk over Ice

16 oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla Syrup over Ice

20 oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.25

Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla Syrup over Ice

16 oz Iced Lavender Vanilla

$6.25

Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla and Lavender Syrup over Ice with a Honey Drizzle over Ice

20 oz Iced Lavender Vanilla

$6.50

Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla and Lavender Syrup over Ice with a Honey Drizzle over Ice

16 oz Iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.25

Espresso and Milk with Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and White Chocolate over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

20 oz Iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Espresso and Milk with Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and White Chocolate over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

16 oz Almond joy Latte

$6.25

Espresso, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Torani Coconut Syrup, topped with our house made whipped cream over ice.

20 oz Almond Joy Latte

$6.50

Espresso, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Torani Coconut Syrup, topped with our house made whipped cream over ice.

16 oz Iced Mocha

$6.00

Espresso with Milk and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

20 oz Iced Mocha

$6.50

Espresso with Milk and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

16 oz Iced White Mocha

$6.00

Espresso with Milk and White Chocolate Syrup over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

20 oz Iced White Mocha

$6.50

Espresso with Milk and White Chocolate Syrup over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

16 oz Iced Peppermint Mocha

$6.15

Espresso with Milk and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate and Peppermint Syrup over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

20 oz Iced Peppermint Mocha

$6.65

Espresso with Milk and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate and Peppermint Syrup over Ice. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

16 oz Iced Americano

$4.00

3 Freshly Pulled Shots of Espresso with Water over Ice

20 oz Iced Americano

$4.50

4 Freshly Pulled Shots of Espresso with Water over Ice

16 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Milk and Vanilla Syrup with Espresso over ice and a Caramel Drizzle

20 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.25

Milk and Vanilla Syrup with Espresso over ice and a Caramel Drizzle

16 oz Iced Chai

$5.00

Chai with Milk over Ice

20 oz Iced Chai

$5.25

Chai with Milk over Ice

16 oz Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.

20 oz Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.

16 oz Hibiscus Berry

$3.50Out of stock

Unsweetened Naturally Flavored Iced Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.

20 oz Hibiscus Berry

$4.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Naturally Flavored Iced Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co.

16oz Iced Matcha

$4.50

20oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

NON-COFFEE

12 oz Tea

$3.00

16 oz Tea

$3.25

12 Oz Spiced Cider

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider with Caramel Syrup and Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream and a Caramel Drizzle.

16 Oz Spiced Cider

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider with Caramel Syrup and Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream and a Caramel Drizzle.

12 Oz Chai

$4.50

Chai with Steamed Milk

16 Oz Chai

$5.00

Chai with Steamed Milk

12 Oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate Topped with House Made Whipped Cream

16 Oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate Topped with House Made Whipped Cream

12 Oz Matcha GT

$4.25

Unsweetened Matcha Powder from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. With Steamed Milk

16 Oz Matcha GT

$4.50

Unsweetened Matcha Powder from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. With Steamed Milk

English Breakfast Tea Latte

$4.25

Your Choice of Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. with Steamed Milk

Earl Grey Tea Latte

$4.25

Your Choice of Tea from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co. with Steamed Milk

12 oz Steamer

$3.00

Your Choice of Syrup Flavoring with Steamed Milk

16oz Steamer

$3.50

Your Choice of Syrup Flavoring with Steamed Milk

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

BLENDED

Gluten Free, Vegan

Caramel Frap

$6.00

Espresso with Milk and Caramel Syrup Blended. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream and a Caramel Drizzle

Cafe Vanilla Frap

$6.00

Espresso and Milk with Vanilla Syrup Blended. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream

Mocha Frap

$6.00

Espresso and Milk with Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Blended. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream

Chai Frap

$6.00

Chai and Milk Blended. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

Coffee Frap

$6.00

Espresso and Milk Blended. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream

Vanilla FRAP (No Coffee)

$6.00

Vanilla Syrup and Milk Blended. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream

Mocha FRAP (No Coffee)

$6.00

Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Syrup and Milk Blended. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream

Carmel Frappe (No Coffee)

$6.00

Matcha Green Tea Frap

$6.00

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Gluten Free, Vegan

Mango

$6.00

Gluten Free, Vegan

Peach Pear Apricot

$6.00

Gluten Free, Vegan

COCKTAILS

Sunna Cider

$11.00

Fireball, Apple Cider, Whipped Cream

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Irish Cream, Jameson, Fresh Brewed Coffee, Whip Cream

Ullr Bloody Mary

$15.00Out of stock

Elevate Vodka, House Made Bloody Mary Mix, Sausage Roll, Bacon

Colorado Bloody Mary

$11.00

Elevate Vodka, Pepperoncini, Olive, and Lime

Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne and Orange Juice

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Black Tea, Whiskey, Honey and Lemon

Viking Hot Chocolate

$11.00

ULLR Peppermint, Cinnamon Liquor and Hot Chocolate, Topped with Whipped Cream

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Elevate Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice

Vodka Redbull

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

BEER AND WINE

Coors Light

$6.00

Banquet

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Mic Ultra

$6.00

Hard Soda

$6.00

South Park

$8.00

Mile Hi Hefe

$8.00

Avalanche Draft

$8.00

Strawberry Sky

$8.00

Mosaic IPA

$8.00

Cab Sauv

$12.00

Pilsner Draft

$8.00

Mango White Claw

$6.00

Vin59 Red Blend

$12.00Out of stock

Malbac

$12.00Out of stock

Blk Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Bagels

Made Locally from D's Mountain Bagels

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Asiago Bagel

$4.00

Burritos

*All burritos are premade, unable to make any substitutions

Spicy Sausage Burrito

$6.75

Spicy Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, Green Chili

Bacon Burrito

$6.75

Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, Green Chili

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$6.75

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, Green Chili

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.50Out of stock

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk

$3.00Out of stock

Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$7.50Out of stock

Pepperoni and Cheese Wrapped in Bread.

Four Cheese Calzone

$7.50

Four Cheese Wrapped in Bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$7.50

Meatball

$7.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Loaves

Lemon Loaf

$4.00

Double Chocolate Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Pretzel

Pretzel

$5.00Out of stock

Donut

Daylight Donut

$2.75

Made Fresh Every Morning

Apple Fritter

$3.50Out of stock

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Made Fresh Every Morning From Daylight Donuts

Grilled cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

FREE Ice Cream

Strawberry

$0.75Out of stock

Chocolate

$0.75

Vanilla

$0.75

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade

Orange

$5.10

Yellow

$5.10

Red

$5.10

Blue

$5.10

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Naked Blue Machine

$5.25

Naked Green Machine

$5.25

Kombucha

$7.00Out of stock

Water

Bottled Water

$4.10

San Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$5.00

La Croix

$2.50Out of stock

Kids Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Chicken Casaer Wrap

$8.25

Ham

$8.25

Italian

$8.28

Turkey Club

$8.25

Uncrustable

$3.50

Turkey N Chz

$8.25Out of stock

Snacks

Meat and Cheese

$6.15Out of stock

Creminelli Sliced Salami, Provolone Cheese and Crackers

Yogurt

$3.00

Hummus and Pretzels

$4.00

Sabra Hummus, with Pretzels to dip

P3 Protein Pack

$3.50

Ham Cubes, Almonds, Cheddar Cheese Cubes

Eggs

$3.05

Avo Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Chips

Salt and Black Pepper

$3.00

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

Sea Salt

$3.00

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

Big Chip

$6.00Out of stock

Kind Bars

Blueberry Vanilla

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.50

Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Popcorn

Smartfood White Cheddar

$3.50

Bobo Bar

Banan Choco Chip

$6.00

Lemon Poppyseed

$6.00

Bobo Bites

$3.00Out of stock

Candy

Skittles

$4.00

Reeses

$4.00

Gum

$4.00

Rice Krispy

GF Rice Krispy

$3.80

Jerky

Jerky

$7.00

Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$4.50Out of stock

Choco Pretzel

Choco Pretzel

$6.00Out of stock

GF Brownie

GF Brownie

$3.80

Peanuts

Peanuts

$2.00

Fruit

Banana

$1.10Out of stock

Apple

$1.10Out of stock

Dried Mangos

$6.00Out of stock

Go Go Squeeze

$3.50

WATER CUP

WATER CUP

$0.25
