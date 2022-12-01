Restaurant header imageView gallery

UBP Burgers - FM306 FM 306

873 FM 306

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Order Again

Popular Items

Original UBP Burger
Classic UBP Burger
Large Fries

UBP Burgers

Original UBP Burger

Original UBP Burger

$8.99

Original UBP Burger - Description: Ultimate Burger Press Burger(Regular Size Burger)6oz that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce*(Special Sauce is a Tomato based sauce with NO Mayo in It) - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup. *We cook the Special Sauce into every burger.

Classic UBP Burger

Classic UBP Burger

$7.99

Description:4oz(Smaller Size Burger) Ultimate Burger Press Burger that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce*(Special Sauce is a tomato based sauce with NO Mayo in It) - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup. *We cook the Special Sauce into every burger.

Chicken UBP Burger

Chicken UBP Burger

$8.99

UBP "Chicken" Burger Description: Ultimate Burger Press Ground Chicken topped with the "Drizzle" that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.

Catering Burgers and Fries

$15.00

Specialty Burgers and Fries

$16.00

Custom Burger and Fries

$14.00

Cheeseburger and Fries

$11.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Burger and Fries

Kid's Burger and Fries

$6.99

Kids Burger and fries Description: Grilled Beef Burger served with Fries.

Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries

Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries

$6.99

Kids chicken strips and fries Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.

Fried Goodies

Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries

Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Strips and Large Fries Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.49

Seasoned Crinkle Fries.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.49

Seasoned Crinkle Fries.

Onion Ring

Onion Ring

$5.99

Delicious Fried Onion Rings.

UBP Loaded Fries

UBP Loaded Fries

$9.99

Seasoned Crinkle Fries, Signature Queso, Grilled Chopped Bacon, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Green Onions

Tater Tots

$3.99

LG Chili Queso Fries

$9.99

Sm Chili Queso Fries

$7.99

Ultimate Burger Press

Ultimate Burger Press Set

$19.95

1/3 LB Ultimate Burger Press

$9.95

UBP Seasoning

$7.99

Bacon Egg Taco

$2.99

Potato Egg Taco

$2.99

Glaze Donut

$1.99

Chocolate Donuts

$1.99

Cheese Bacon Egg

$3.49

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Egg Cheese

$2.99

Sausage Egg Cheese

$3.49

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

DrPepper

$1.99

Diet DrPepper

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Reg Tea

$1.99

Refill Tea

$1.99

Cup of ICE

$0.99

Monster

$4.99

UBP Queso

UBP Queso 4oz

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

