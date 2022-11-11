Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Ultimate Burger

1,969 Reviews

$$

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112

Kailua Kona, HI 96740

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Fries
Ultimate Cheeseburger
Double-Decker

Burgers

The Ultimate Burgers...Featuring fresh ground, grass-fed Big Island Beef!
Kid Slider

Kid Slider

$3.99

Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, 3 oz fresh ground, grass fed, Big Island beef patty, slice of tillamook cheddar cheese. Seasoned with salt and pepper.

Naked Burger

Naked Burger

$7.99

Seasoned with our house-made rub, baked & toasted brioche bun, Fresh ground “never frozen” 100% Grass Fed Big Island beef...hand formed patties daily! Additional toppings: extra charge.

Ultimate Hamburger

Ultimate Hamburger

$9.49

Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.

Ultimate Cheeseburger

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$10.49

Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.

Double-Decker

Double-Decker

$13.49

Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, two fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, two slices of melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.

Triple-Decker

Triple-Decker

$15.49

Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, three fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, three slices of melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.

Ultimate TKO

Ultimate TKO

$17.49

Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, four fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, four slices of melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.

Spicy Lava Burger

Spicy Lava Burger

$11.99

Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted pepper jack, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made spicy lava sauce, pickled jalapenos and applewood smoked bacon.

BLT

$7.99

Brioche bun, 3 pieces of applewood smoked bacon, local lettuce & fresh tomato, YUM!

Fresh Cut Fries

The Ultimate French Fries...Chef Makani's secret formula!!
Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.75

Fresh cut daily "Big Daddy" Idaho potatoes, seasoned with finely chopped organic thyme, parsley and kosher salt. Served with our housemade aioli dipping sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Extra Aioli

$0.99

Vegetarian

Local Vegetarian Goodies
Organic Ali’i Mushroom Sandwich

Organic Ali’i Mushroom Sandwich

$10.49

Daily Baked & Toasted Brioche Bun, local organic ali'i mushrooms with caramelized onions, local butter lettuce, local tomato, served with garlic aioli. * *NOT Vegan **

Organic Black Bean Burger

Organic Black Bean Burger

$8.99

Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, house-made black bean, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce (mayo base) and seasoned with salt & pepper. ** VEGAN without bun&sauce**

Organic Salad - Large

Organic Salad - Large

$9.99

Organic & local mixed greens, local tomato, english cucumber, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, macadamia nuts, served with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette. Add a patty or fish for more flavor!

Organic Salad - Small

Organic Salad - Small

$7.99

Organic & local mixed greens, local tomato, english cucumber, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, macadamia nuts, served with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette. Add a patty or fish for more flavor!

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Brioche Bun & your choice of cheese.

Locally Caught Fish Sandwich

Line Caught, Fresh Caught Fish by our Local Fisherman!
Fish of the day- Ahi

Fish of the day- Ahi

$17.49Out of stock

Locally caught fresh caught Ahi. Seared to perfection (rare) served with our brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion & house-made sriracha sauce.

House-made Chili

Housemade Paniolo Chili...Featuring fresh ground, grass-fed Big Island Beef
Paniolo Chili Bowl

Paniolo Chili Bowl

$7.99

Fresh ground, free-range, grass-fed Big Island Beef, Chipotle Pepper, Local Big Island Beer, Red Kidney Bean, Bell Pepper

Paniolo Chili Cup

Paniolo Chili Cup

$5.99

Fresh ground, free-range, grass-fed Big Island Beef, Chipotle Pepper, Local Big Island Beer, Red Kidney Bean, Bell Pepper

House-made Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$0.99

Mayonnaise based garlic aioli! Recipe= SECRET...

Ultimate Burger Sauce

$0.99

Our ultimate burger sauce is mayo based- sweet & delicious!

Spicy Lava Sauce

$0.99

Our spicy lava sauce is garlic aioli based with Hawaiian chili pepper, sriracha & chipotle. Try it today!

Sriracha Sauce

$0.99

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.99

A La Carte

Fish- Ahi

$10.49Out of stock

Local Grass-fed Patty

$3.99

3oz Slider Patty

$2.49

Black Bean Patty

$4.49

Alii Mushrooms ONLY

$4.99

16 oz Aioli Sauce

$15.00

Beverage

Fountain Drink- Small

$2.59

16oz

Fountain Drink- Medium

$2.89

24oz

Fountain Drink- Large

$3.09

32oz

Organic Iced Green Tea

Organic Iced Green Tea

$3.25
House-Made Lemonade

House-Made Lemonade

$3.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Lemonade/Iced Tea Refill

$1.25
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
All Ultimate Burgers are prepared from scratch daily using only the finest Local, Hawaiian ingredients..Fresh ground, grass fed, hand Formed Big Island Beef with no hormones or antibiotics, daily baked local Brioche buns, local fresh veggies (organic whenever possible), Ultimate French Fries are fresh cut daily and prepared the way the French intended (double blanched) and seasoned with fresh, fine chopped organic thyme and parsley, kosher salt and served with our house made Aioli dipping sauce. House made Lemonade to wash down the deliciousness! We also offer Vegetarian, Gluten & Keto friendly. Come by & see us!

Website

Location

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona, HI 96740

Directions

