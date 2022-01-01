  • Home
Ultimate Lumpia Bowls LLC 312 sw Greenwich Dr. Lee's Summit, MO. 64082

No reviews yet

312 Southwest Greenwich Drive

Lees Summit, MO 64082

Lumpia

Shrimp Lumpia Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Lumpia Bowl

$12.00

Pork Lumpia Bowl

$12.00

Beef Lumpia Bowl

$12.00

Vegetable Lumpia Bowl

$10.00

Wontonchurros

Plain

$4.00

Cinnamon

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Honey Beignet

$4.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$2.00

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Assorted chips

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fresh take on Filipino egg rolls! First, the wrapper is shaped like a bowl and fried. Then the ultimate blend of rice, vegetables, & meats are added to create a hearty & delicious meal!

Location

312 Southwest Greenwich Drive, Lees Summit, MO 64082

Directions

Main pic

