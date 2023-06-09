Ultimate Lumpia Bowls LLC
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A fresh take on Filipino egg rolls! First, the wrapper is shaped like a bowl and fried. Then the ultimate blend of rice, vegetables, & meats are added to create a hearty & delicious meal!
Location
800 7th Hwy, Blue Springs, MO 64014
