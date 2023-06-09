Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ultimate Lumpia Bowls LLC

800 7th Hwy

Blue Springs, MO 64014

Lumpia Bowls

Turkey Lumpia Bowl

Turkey Lumpia Bowl

$12.00

Ground turkey, cabbage, carrots, onions & spices topped with chopped cilantro and green onions in a crispy wonton bowl.

Pork Lumpia Bowl

Pork Lumpia Bowl

$12.00

Ground pork, cabbage, carrots, onions & spices topped with chopped cilantro and green onions in a crispy wonton bowl.

Beef Lumpia Bowl

Beef Lumpia Bowl

$12.00

Ground beef, cabbage, carrots, onions & spices topped with chopped cilantro and green onions in a crispy wonton bowl.

Vegetable Lumpia Bowl

$10.00

Mushrooms, peppers, cabbage, carrots, onions & spices topped with chopped cilantro and green onions in a crispy wonton bowl.

Wontonchurros

Plain

Plain

$4.00

A crispy fried wonton wrapper

Cinnamon

Cinnamon

$4.00

A crispy fried wonton wrapper dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

Chocolate

Chocolate

$4.00

A crispy fried wonton wrapper dusted with chocolate and sugar.

Honey Beignet

Honey Beignet

$4.00

A crispy fried wonton wrapper dusted with freeze dried honey and powdered sugar

Fried rice

Fried rice

Fried rice

$10.00

Pork fried rice made from scratch.

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
sprite

sprite

$1.25
coke

coke

$1.25
Dr.pepper

Dr.pepper

$1.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.25
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A fresh take on Filipino egg rolls! First, the wrapper is shaped like a bowl and fried. Then the ultimate blend of rice, vegetables, & meats are added to create a hearty & delicious meal!

