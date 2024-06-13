Asian cuisine
Umai Food Truck
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Experience Asian Fusion cuisine brought to you by Chef DavieG. Combining his favorite flavors and techniques, while showing respect for the spices and cultures that brought them to life. Savor small bites prepared fresh, while enjoying your favorite cocktail or craft beer from One Day Bar.
Location
618 Columbus Ave STE B, Waco, TX 76701