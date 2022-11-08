Umai Aji-Ya Aurora

Umai Aji-Ya imageView gallery

Ramen

Umai

$12.50

Chicken Karaage or allow upcharge for pork, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, scallions

Shoyo

$12.50

Chicken karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bamboo shoots, naruto, soft boiled egg, scallions

Spicy Miso

$13.50

Chicken karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, scallions, red chili flakes

Miso

$14.50

Chicken Karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, scallions, black sesame seed

Vegetable Ramen

$13.50

2pc Fried Tofu, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, carrots, scallions with a vegetable and black garlic broth

Tonkotsu

$13.50

Chicken Karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, naruto, mushrooms, scallions, black sesame seed

Upgrade Chashu Pork

$1.25

Starters

Brussel sprouts

$7.00Out of stock

seasoned with lemon pepper and ponzu sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

6pc seasoned with lemon pepper and served with spicy mayo

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Boneless fried chicken seasoned with lemon pepper and served with spicy mayo

Gyoza

$9.00

Your choice of veggie or pork 7PCS seasoned with lemon pepper and served with ponzu Out of Pork

Fry App

$9.00

Edamame

$5.00Out of stock

Steamed and seasoned with salt and garlic

Soda/Juice

Hot Tea

$3.75

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Al

$2.50

Squrit

$2.50

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

French fries

$2.50

Loaded french fries

$8.50

Tacos

Steak Taco

$2.99

Served with cheese, cilantro, and onions

Chicken Taco

$2.99

comes with cheese, cilantro and onion

Pork Taco

$2.99

Ground beef Taco

$2.99

Fajita Taco

$3.50

Taco Platter

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Nachos

No meat

$6.50

With meat

$8.99

Cocktail mix drinks

Long Island

$12.00

Margarita's

Regular size

$7.00

Large size

$22.00

Extra shot added

$4.00

Domestic Beers

Corona Beer

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Premium beers

Sapparo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4416 E New York St, Aurora, IL 60504

Directions

