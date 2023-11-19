Umai Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
8973 Grant Line Rd 100
Elk Grove, CA 95624
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
FOOD
Starters
- Edamame$6.00
lightly salted
- Garlic Edamame$8.00
garlic
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$8.00
spicy garlic
- Agedashi Tofu$9.00
lighty fried, wawrm dashi, bonito flakes & scallion
- Bacon-Wrapped Scallops$14.00
(4 pc)
- Bbq Albacore$15.00
(6 pc) spicy gochujang sauce, rice puffs & scallions
- Calamari$15.00
onion, jalapeños & togarashi
- G. Green Bean$9.00
- Whole Squid$18.00
served with garlic butter & spicy kimchi ponzu sauce
- Gyoza$8.00
(6 pc) deep fried pork dumplings, sweet chili sauce
- Lamb Lollipop$16.00
(2 pc) red wine reduction glaze
- Vegetable Tempura$9.00
- Lobster & Vegetables Tempura$15.00
(2 pc)
- Mix Tempura$13.00
(3 pc)
- Shrimp Tempura$13.00
(6 pc)
- Wings$9.00
(5 pc) deep fried, jalapeños
- Tuna Tartare$10.00
(6 pc) spicy tuna, avocado, masago, unagi sauce, scallion & spicy cream, wonton chip
- Hamachi Kama$16.00
- Soft Shell Crab App$14.00
- Spam Musubi$9.00
- chicken karaage$12.00
Main Plate
- Teriyaki Chicken$19.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Teriyaki Beef$22.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Teriyaki Salmon$26.00
salmon, cherry tomatoes, seasonal vegetables & Umai bacon fried rice
- Sesame Chicken$21.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Chicken Katsu$21.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Pork Katsu$21.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Katsu Curry Pork$22.00
- Katsu Curry Chicken$22.00
Choice of chicken or pork, potato, carrots, onion, steamed rice
- Ribeye$36.00
Ribeye, mushrooms, onions, seasonal vegetables & garlic mashed potatoes
- Seafood Fettuccine$32.00
lobster, salmon, scallop, shrimp, asparagus, herbs, cherry tomatoes, alfredo cream sauce & Parmesan
- Pan Seared Chicken$24.00
spicy lime sauce, steamed short grain rice & seasonal vegetables
Basic Roll
- Avocado Cucumber roll$6.00
Avocado, cucumber, sesame seed
- California roll$7.00
Crab mix, Avocado, Sesame seed
- Kappa Maki roll$5.00
Cucumber
- Negihama roll$8.00
Yellowtail, Green Onion
- Philadelphia roll$8.00
Cream Cheese, Avocado, Smoked Salmon
- Salmon Avocado roll$8.00
Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seed
- Salmon Skin roll$6.00
Salmon skin, Cucumber, Shiso Leaf, Kaiware
- Spicy Tuna roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura roll$7.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Kaiware, Cucumber, Unagi Sauce
- Tekka Maki roll$8.00
Tuna
- Vegetable roll$7.00
Kaiware, Takuan, Cucumber, Avocado
- Vegetable Tempura roll$7.00
Deep Fried Veggies, Unagi Sauce
- Unagi Avocado roll$8.00
Unagi, Avocado, Unagi Sauce
Hand Roll
- Avocado Cucumber HR$8.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed
- California HR$9.00
Crab mix, Avocado, Sesame seed
- Kappa Maki HR$6.00
Cucumber
- Negihama HR$10.00
Yellowtail, Green Onion
- Philadelphia HR$10.00
Cream Cheese, Avocado, Smoked Salmon
- Salmon Avocado HR$10.00
Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seed
- Salmon Skin HR$8.00
Takuan, Cucumber, Shiso Leaf, Kaiware, Salmon Skin
- Spicy Tuna HR$9.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura HR$9.00
Shrimp tempura, Avocado, Kaiware, Cucumber, Unagi Sauce
- Tekka Maki HR$10.00
Tuna
- Vegetable HR$9.00
Kaiware, Takuan, Cucumber, Avocado
- Vegetable Tempura HR$9.00
Deep Fried Veggies, Unagi Sauce
- Unagi Avocado HR$10.00
Unagi, Avocado, Unagi Sauce
- ZigZag Hand Roll$11.00
- Scallop Hand Roll$9.00
House Rolls
- Albacore Galore$22.00
BBQ albacore, unagi sauce, spicy cream & gochujang sauce, rice puff, cabbage, scallions 22 (avocado, crab mix & tempura shrimp)
- Bacon Me Crazy$16.00
salmon, bacon, masago, unagi sauce, garlic cream, furikake & scallions (crab mix, avocado) [baked roll]
- Bond$16.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, TNT sauce, masago & scallions (shrimp tempura, crab mix, spicy tuna)
- Bradshaw$14.00
cooked shrimp, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy cream & scallions (shrimp tempura, crab mix)
- Dillard$15.00
smoked salmon, scallions, masago, unagi sauce & spicy cream (shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado)
- Dragon$16.00
crab mix, unagi, unagi sauce, garlic cream & fried leeks (shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber)
- Elk Grove$16.00
unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy cream, masago, scallions & sesame seed (shrimp tempura, spicy tuna)
- Farmer$17.00
salmon, albacore, avocado, unagi sauce, garlic cream sauce, with masago & scallions (softshell crab, cucumber, 17 cream cheese)
- Fireman$15.00
tuna, fried leeks, spicy cream, gochujang sauce & unagi sauce (crab mix, avocado) [torched roll]
- Garden$14.00
(tempura vegetables, spring mix, cucumber, avocado & kaiware) micro cilantro, rice puff & garlic cream [soy wrap]
- Grantline$16.00
yellowtail, avocado, masago, scallions, unagi sauce & spicy cream (spicy tuna, crab mix, shrimp tempura)
- Hot Mama$16.00
seared tuna, avocado, habañero masago, scallions, sriracha, jalapeños, unagi sauce & togarashi 16 (spicy tuna, shrimp tempura)
- Naruto$16.00
(salmon, yellowtail, tuna, avocado, kaiware) masago, ponzu sauce & sesame [cucumber wrapped]
- Rainbow$15.00
tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, avocado, masago, green onion & sesame (crab mix, cucumber)
- Rancher$16.00
salmon, avocado, lemon, masago, scallions, unagi sauce & spicy cream (shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber)
- Umai Roll$26.00
tempura lobster, salmon, avocado, lemon, unagi sauce, spicy cream, habañero masago, seared tuna & scallions 26 (cucumber, kaiware, crab mix)
- Sheldon$16.00
salmon, avocado, jalapeños, habañero masago, unagi sauce & spicy cream (tempura asparagus, spicy tuna)
- Softshell Crab Roll$14.00
(deep fried crab, cucumber, avocado, takuan, kaiware) masago, unagi sauce
- Special J$16.00
Hokkaido scallops, avocado, lemon zest, habañero masago, unagi sauce, scallions, spicy cream & gochujang 16 sauce (crab mix, tempura shrimp) [torched roll]
- Special Rolls$20.00
- Spicy DJ$17.00
salmon, avocado, lemon, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, habañero masago, kimchi ponzu & togarashi 17 (shrimp tempura, spicy tuna)
- Teriyaki Ck Roll$15.00
- Wildhawk$16.00
salmon, avocado, jalapeño, lemon, yellow onion, ponzu sauce, chili oil & togarashi (shrimp tempura, crab mix)
- Wilton$15.00
(cooked shrimp, crab mix & cream cheese) unagi sauce, spicy cream & sesame seed [tempura fried]
- Zig Zag Roll$16.00
panko fried crab, avocado, masago, scallions, garlic cream, spicy cream [soy wrap]
- 911$15.00
(spicy tuna, cream cheese) jalapeño, togarashi, TNT sauce, kimchi ponzu [tempura fried]
- Golden Salmon$16.00
Nigiri
- Ama Ebi Nigiri$14.00
Spot Prawn
- Ebi Nigiri$6.00
Cooked Shrimp
- Hamachi Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail
- Hamachi Toro Nigiri$10.00
- Hotate Nigiri$9.00
Hokkaido Scallop
- Maguro Nigiri$8.00
Tuna
- Shiro Maguro Nigiri$8.00
Albacore Tuna
- Sake Nigiri$7.00
Fresh Salmom
- Salmon Toro Nigiri$9.00
- Smoked Sake Nigiri$7.00
Smoked Salmon
- Walu Nigiri$7.00
Escolar
- Unagi Nigiri$8.00
Fresh Water Eel
- Albacore Toro Nigiri$10.00
- Bluefin Akami Nigiri$9.00
- Bluefin Chu Toro Nigiri$13.00
- Bluefin O Toro Nigiri$16.00
- Tako Nigiri$7.00
- Saba Nigiri$7.00
- Japanese Uni Nigiri$20.00Out of stock
- Wagyu Nigiri$20.00Out of stock
- Omakase Nigiri$30.00
(7 pc) "Leave it to the chef" pickled wasabi
- Nigiri Sampler$24.00
(7 pc) salmon, yellowtail, tuna, escolar, albacore, ebi and unagi
- SB Uni Nigiri$18.00
- Tobiko Nigiri$8.00
Sashimi
- Pepper fin$20.00
(9 slices) albacore, jalapenos, daikon, ponzu sauce, togarashi & sesame oil
- Rainbow fin$24.00
(12 slices) tuna, yellowtail, salmon & albacore, jalepenos, togarashi, ponzu sauce & sesame oil
- Omakase Sashimi$52.00
(15 pc) "Leave it to the chef," pickled wasabi
- Tuna Tataki$16.00
(7 pc) seared tuna, ponzu sauce, togarashi, sesame oil, & chili oil
- Chirashi$26.00
(12 pc) Chef's choice of sashimi, pickled wasabi, on a bed of sushi rice
- Sashimi Mix$40.00
(15 pc) salmon, yellowtail, tuna, albacore, & escolar, pickled wasabi
- Sashimi Tako$14.00
- Sashimi Hamachi Toro$24.00
- Sashimi Maguro$15.00
Tuna
- Sashimi Shiro Maguro$14.00
Albacore Tuna
- Sashimi Albacore Toro$24.00
- Sashimi Salmon$14.00
Fresh Salmom
- Sashimi Salmon Toro$24.00
- Sashimi Smoked Sake$14.00
Smoked Salmon
- Sashimi Hotate$15.00
Hokkaido Scallop
- Sashimi Saba$14.00
- Sashimi Unagi$15.00
Fresh Water Eel
- Sashimi Hamachi$15.00
Yellowtail
- Sashimi Walu$14.00
Escolar
- Sashimi Wagyu$50.00
- Yellowtail Carpaccio$18.00
(7 slices) jalapenos, togarashi, daikon radish & kimchi ponzu sauce
- Sashimi Bluefin Chu Toro$34.00
- Sashimi Bluefin O Toro$40.00
- Ankimo Sashimi$16.00
Noodles
- Spicy Tan Tan Ramen$16.00
Pork base spicy noodle soup, ground pork, bamboo shoot, egg, black mushroom, fish cake, cabbage, corn, scallions & seaweed
- Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Pork based noodle soup, chashu, cabbage, bamboo shoot, egg, black mushroom, fish cake, corn, scallions & seaweed
- Udon Noodle Soup$8.00
Thick flour noodles, dashi broth, fish cake, bamboo shoot, scallions, black mushroom, cabbage
- Yaki Udon$8.00
stir fried udon noodles with bell peppers, scallions & jalapenos
Salad
- House Salad$9.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, radish, tomatoes, red onion, wonton chips, mustard soy vinaigrette
- Poke Salad$16.00
tuna, sweet onions, cucumbers, cilantro, masago, scallions, seaweed, avocado, sesame seed & wonton chips
- Seafood Salad$18.00
mixed greens, marinated calamari, cooked shrimp, sea steak & snow crab legs, fried leeks, sesame, mustard soy dressing
- Seafood Cucumber Salad$18.00
cucumber strings, marinated calamari, cooked shrimp, sea steak, snow crab legs, carrots, sesame &jalapenos, ponzu sauce
Sides
Desserts
- Cheesecake$9.00
Savvy Treats original cheesecake with graham cracker almond crust
- Cookies$10.00
topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- Gunther's Ice Cream$8.00
(2 scoops) choice of green tea, vanilla, or taro
- Mochi$6.00
(2 pc) choice of vanilla, mango, strawberry, chocolate ice cream wrapped in rice cake
- Molten Lava Cake$9.00
served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & topped with seasonal fruit
- Green Tea Tempura$9.00
- Vanilla Tempura$9.00
choice of green tea or vanilla
- Birthday Desserts
Kids Meal
LUNCH
Lunch Salad
- House Salad$8.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, radish, tomatoes, red onion, wonton chips, mustard soy vinaigrette
- Poke Salad$15.00
tuna, sweet onions, cucumbers, cilantro, masago, scallions, seaweed, avocado, sesame seed & wonton chips
- Seafood Salad$17.00
mixed greens, marinated calamari, cooked shrimp, sea steak & snow crab legs, fried leeks, sesame, mustard soy dressing
- Seafood Cucumber Salad$17.00
cucumber strings, marinated calamari, cooked shrimp, sea steak, snow crab legs, carrots, sesame &jalapenos, ponzu sauce
Lunch Rolls
- Albacore Galore$19.00
BBQ albacore, unagi sauce, spicy cream & gochujang sauce, rice puff, cabbage, scallions 22 (avocado, crab mix & tempura shrimp)
- Fireman$14.00
tuna, fried leeks, spicy cream, gochujang sauce & unagi sauce (crab mix, avocado) [torched roll]
- Grantline$14.00
yellowtail, avocado, masago, scallions, unagi sauce & spicy cream (spicy tuna, crab mix, shrimp tempura)
- Hot Mama$14.00
seared tuna, avocado, habañero masago, scallions, sriracha, jalapeños, unagi sauce & togarashi 16 (spicy tuna, shrimp tempura)
- Philadelphia$9.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese avocado
- Rainbow$14.00
tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, avocado, masago, green onion & sesame (crab mix, cucumber)
- Sheldon$14.00
salmon, avocado, jalapeños, habañero masago, unagi sauce & spicy cream (tempura asparagus, spicy tuna)
- Wilton$14.00
(cooked shrimp, crab mix & cream cheese) unagi sauce, spicy cream & sesame seed [tempura fried]
DRINKS
Cocktails
- Ameretto Sour$10.00
- Angry Ball$10.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.50
- Appletini$9.50
- Ballin in Fashion$12.00
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Bay Breeze$7.00
- Bee's Knees$10.00
- Cadillac Margarita$13.00
- Cherub's Cup$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Creole Old Fashion$12.00
- Cucumber Gimlet$13.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- French 75$10.00
- Gimlet Gin$9.00
- Gimlet Vodka$9.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Greyhound$6.50
- Kentucky Mule$10.00
- Hibiscus Kiss$12.00
- Hot Toddy$8.50
- Hurricane$9.50
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- Japanese Manhattan$13.00
- Japanese Old Fashion$13.00
- Kamikaze$6.00
- Koi Pond Margarita$12.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Lucky Jade$12.00
- Lychitini$12.00
- Madras$6.50
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini Vodka$9.00
- Martini Gin$9.00
- Mexican Mule$10.00
- Midori Sour$7.50
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$8.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$7.50
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Oyster Shooter$7.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Pineapple Margarita$13.00
- Peach Bellini$7.00
- Sake Bomb$5.00
- Sazerac$9.00
- Scallop Shooter$7.00
- Screwdriver$6.50
- Sea Breeze$6.50
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- 1738 Side Car$13.00
- Singapore Sling$12.00
- Tennesse Sour$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tokyo Drift$13.00
- Tokyo Tea$9.00
- Tom Collins$6.50
- Umai Mojito$13.00
- Virgin Daiquiri$6.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Washington Apple$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Linen$12.00
- Sake Bomb$5.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Seltzers/Canned
NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Fanta$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Marble Soda$4.00
- Melon Cream Soda$5.00
- Soda Water
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Roy Roger$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Sparkling Water$3.00
- Squirt$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Pinapple Juice$3.00
Red Wine
- Bonanza Cab$8.00
- Juggernaut Pinot Noir$13.00
- Pinot Noir Sea Sun$10.00
- Alchaval Malbec$12.00
- Zinfandel Michael David$9.00
- Prisoner Red Blend$15.00Out of stock
- Bogle Essential Red$8.00
- Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon$8.00Out of stock
- Hess Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Bread and Butter Cabernet$8.00
- Bottle Juggernaut$50.00
- Bottle Michael David Zin$36.00
- Bottle Woodbridge$30.00
- Bottle Sea Sun$38.00
- Bottle Alchaval Malbec$46.00
- Bottle Hess$46.00
- Bottle Caymus - Suisun$62.00
- Bottle Bread and Butter$30.00
- Bottle Caymus$115.00
- Bottle Essential Red$30.00
- Bottle Prisoner$58.00
- Bottle Opus One$125.00
- Bottle Opus One$389.00
- Bottle Frank Family$89.00
- Bottle Silver Oak$115.00
- Caymus Petite Sirah$16.00
- chris cellar bott$30.00
- Corkage$14.00
- smith n hook$14.00
White Wine
- Chard Old Soul$8.00Out of stock
- Pinot Grigio Coppola$11.00
- Moscato Gancia$11.00
- Sauv Blanc Robert Hall$10.00
- Sauv Blanc Kim Crawford$8.00
- Sauv Blanc Giesen$8.00
- Chard Ferrari Carano$12.00
- Chard Bonterra$8.00
- Chard Rombauer$14.00
- Chard J. Lohr$8.00
- Bottle Coppola$42.00
- Bottle Gancia$42.00
- Bottle Robert Hall$38.00
- Bottle Kim Crawford$30.00
- Bottle Giesen$30.00
- Bottle Ferrari Carano$46.00
- Bottle Bonterra$30.00
- Bottle Rombauer$52.00
Rose & Champagne
- Rose JCB 69$9.00
- Rose Angeline$8.00
- Rose Christopher Cellar$10.00
- Rose Campuget$9.00
- Bottle Rose JCB 69$34.00
- Bottle Rose Angeline$30.00
- Bottle Rose Christopher Cellar$38.00
- Bottle Rose Campuget$34.00
- Sparkling$8.00Out of stock
- Prosecco$7.00Out of stock
- Brut Prestige$9.00
- Brut$8.00
- Sparkling Rose$11.00
- Bottle Brut Prestige$36.00
- Bottle Brut$30.00
- Bottle Sparkling Rose$42.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8973 Grant Line Rd 100, Elk Grove, CA 95624