Umai - Newbury Street

1,546 Reviews

$$

224 Newbury St

Boston, MA 02116

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Don
Edamame
Idaho Maki

Beers

Stella

$5.95

Corona

$5.95

Heineken

$5.95

Heineken alco free

$5.95

Kirin Ichiban-12oz

$5.95

Kirin Ichiban-22oz

$8.95

Sapporo Premium

$5.95

Sapporo Light

$5.95

Sapporo Silver-22oz

$8.95

Asahi-12 oz

$5.95

Asahi-22oz

$8.95

Kirin Ichiban-22oz

$8.95

Sake

Gekkeikan Nigori Sake

$15.00

Shirakawago

$19.00

Konteki

$22.00

Hakkaisan

$21.00

Gekkeikan-Horin

$22.00

Fukucho

$19.00

Sesshu Otokoyama

$19.00

Peach Sparkling Sake

$14.00

Gekkeikan Sake

$8.00+

Akashi-Tai Sake

$10.00+

Kikkoman Plum Wine

$7.50+

Choya Umeshu

$8.50+

Gekkeikan Ziping

$15.00

Murai Family Nigori

$16.00

Chum Churum Soju

$14.00

Dassai

$22.00

Bubble Tea

Regular

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Taro

$4.50

Mango

$4.50

Red Bean

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Roger

$3.25

Japanese Drinks

Calpico Lychee

$3.75

Itoen Oolong Tea

$3.75

Calpico Mango

$3.75

Itoen Green Tea

$3.75

Other Beverages

Mango Juice

$3.50

Small San Pellegrino

$2.50

Medium San Pellegrino

$4.00

Large San Pellegrino

$6.00

Japanese Hot Green Tea

$1.95

Spring Water

$1.50

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.95

Miso Soup with Nameko Mushroom

$4.95

Miso Soup with Baby Clams

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Avocado Seafood Salad

$9.50

Crab stick & shrimp, mixed w/avocado, cucumber & mango dressed up w/mayo.

Smoke Salmon Bomb

$12.95

Japanese potato and egg salad wrapped around w/torched smoke salmon.

Tofu Green Salad

$9.50

House Green Salad

$8.50

Avocado Green Salad

$9.50

Sashimi Green Salad

$12.95

Smoke Salmon & Avocado Green Salad

$12.50

Appetizer

Edamame

$5.50

Fried Spring Rolls

$6.95

Shrimp Shumai

$6.95

Pork Gyoza

$6.95

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.95

Fried Octopus Balls

$7.95

Fried Oyster

$9.50

Sweet Potato Tempura

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura

$10.50

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$12.95

Fried Boneless Chicken

$9.50

w/ginger mayo sauce.

Agedashi Tofu

$7.95

Deep fried light batter tofu dipped in dash broth.

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Fried Baby Octopus

$9.50

Tuna, Tofu & Avocado

$12.95

Mixed with ginger sesame sauce.

Salmon Tartare

$12.95

Tuna Tartare

$12.95

Sashimi Cucumber Roll

$12.95

Assorted sashimi wrapped around w/paper thin English cucumber.

Tuna Tataki

$12.95

Seared tuna sashimi, served with ponzu sauce.

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Sashimi Poke

$12.50

Sashimi Pizza

$12.50

Raw Wasabi Octopus

$8.50

Extra Ginger or Wasabi

$0.95

Extra Sauce or Dressing

$0.95

Sweet Soy Octopus

$8.50

Nigiri Sushi/Sashimi

Fried Tofu Nigiri

$4.95

Avocado Nigiri

$4.95

Tuna

$6.95+

Yellowtail

$6.95+

Salmon

$6.95+

Smoked Salmon

$6.95+

Sea Bass

$6.95+

Mackerel

$6.50+

Octopus

$6.95+

Squid

$6.50+

Shrimp

$5.50+

Crab Stick

$5.50+

Sweet Egg

$4.95+

Flying Fish Roe

$6.50+

Broiled Eel

$6.95+

Salmon Roe

$7.95+

Sea Urchin

$8.95+

Surf Clam

$6.95+

Scallop

$7.95+

Toro

$14.95+

Chu Toro

$11.50+

Quail Egg

$1.50

Red Prawn

$8.50+

Lobster Nigiri

$8.95

Botan Shrimp

$10.95+

Chef Special Nigiri Sushi

Seared Spicy Squid

$6.75

Seared Salmon Belly

$7.25

Seared Yellowtail

$7.25

Seared Tuna

$7.25

Seared Filet Mignon

$8.50

Seared Spicy Scallop

$8.50

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi-Regular

$22.95

8 Pieces Chef choices Sushi w/ Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll.

Sushi-Deluxe

$29.95

12 Pieces Chef choices Sushi w/ Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll.

Sashimi-Regular

$30.95

15 Pieces Chef choices Sashimi.

Sashimi-Deluxe

$45.95

25 Pieces Chef choices Sashimi.

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$35.95

8 Pieces Chef choices Sashimi and 8 Pieces Chef Choices Sushi.

Rainbow Combo

$35.95

Tuna Lover Combo

$35.95

Salmon Lover Combo

$35.95

Cooked Maki Combo

$28.95

Vegetarian Maki Combo

$19.95

Platinum Sushi Combo

$90.00

Diamond Sushi Combo

$138.00

Makimono

(6 pieces)

Tamago Roll

$5.95

(Sweet Egg Omelet)

Tekka Roll

$7.95

(Tuna)

Hamachi Roll

$7.95

(Yellowtail)

Yellowtail with Scallion Roll

$8.50

Sake Roll

$7.95

(Salmon)

Una Roll

$7.95

(Broiled Eel)

Una-Avo Roll

$8.95

(Eel & Avocado)

Una-Kyu Roll

$8.95

(Eel & Cucumber)

Una-Tama Roll

$8.95

(Eel & Sweet Egg)

Philly Roll

$8.95

(Smoke Salmon & Cream Cheese)

Crab Stick and Cream Cheese Roll

$7.50

Salmon with Cream Cheese Roll

$8.95

Salmon with Avocado Roll

$8.95

Salmon with Cucumber Roll

$8.95

Tuna with Avocado Roll

$8.95

Tuna with Cucumber Roll

$8.95

California Roll

$8.50

Spicy California Roll

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy Tuna with Tempura Flake Roll

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

Spicy Yellowtail with Tempura Flake Roll

$9.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Spicy Salmon with Tempura Flake Roll

$9.50

Spicy Eel Roll w/Cucumber

$9.50

Spicy Eel with Tempura Flake Roll

$9.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.95

Ika Shiso Roll

$7.95

(Squid with Perilla)

Tako Shiso Roll

$7.95

(Octopus with Perilla)

Vegetarian Maki

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Kappa Roll

$5.95

(Cucumber)

Tofu Skin Maki

$5.50

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$6.95

Asparagus Roll

$5.95

Oshinko Roll

$5.50

(Pickles)

Idaho Maki

$7.75

(Sweet Potato Tempura)

Vegetarian Roll

$8.50

(4 Pieces) Lettuce, Avocado, Squash, Pickles, Cucumber.

Chef Special Maki

Back Bay Maki

$17.95

Avocado, cucumber and asparagus, topped w/ fresh Lobster meat and black tobiko, finished with a touch of wasabi mayo. (8 pcs)

Baked Alaska Maki

$15.95

Eel, cream cheese, tempura flakes, avocado, cucumber, tobiko with spicy sauce, topped with a layer of salmon melt. (8 pcs)

Boston Maki

$14.95

Tuna, avocado and cucumber, topped with crawfish mango salad, mixed with light wasabi mayo sauce. (8 pcs)

Butterfly Maki

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, mango & mayo with fresh mango sauce. (6ps)

Caterpillar Roll

$13.95

Eel with cucumber roll wrapped with avocado. (8 pcs)

Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura roll wrapped w/ eel and avocado. (8 pcs)

Filet Mignon Roll

$14.95

Seared Filet Mignon, baby green and avocado, served with ponze sauce. (8 pcs)

Mango Roll

$9.95

Mango, salmon, cream cheese and avocado. (6 pcs)

New England Maki

$16.95

Newbury Maki

$14.95

Salmon, avocado, tobiko and tempura flakes topped w/ a layer of spicy crab stick and squid, grilled to the perfection. (8 pcs)

Prudential Maki

$15.95

Shrimp, avocado and tobiko, topped with seared spicy whole scallop. (8 pcs)

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California roll wrapped w/tuna, salmon, yellowtail & sea bass. (8 pcs)

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.50

Broiled salmon skin roll wrapped with our special bonito flakes. (6 pcs)

Scorpion Roll

$14.95

Eel with avocado roll wrapped with shrimp. (8 pcs)

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Shrimp Tempura, tobiko, cucumber with spicy sauce. (6 pcs)

Spider Maki

$10.95

Deep fried soft shell crab roll with tobiko & cucumber. (4 pcs)

Sunflower Maki

$14.50

Light wasabi clawfish mango salad, topped w/salmon, avocado & tobiko. (8 pcs)

Teriyaki Chicken Roll

$9.50

Broiled chicken, lettuce and mayo with teriyaki sauce. (6 pcs)

Umai Maki

$14.95

Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)

Volcano Maki

$14.95

Shrimp, tobiko, cucumber topped with a layer of seared tuna, finished with a touch of sesame garlic sauce. (8 pcs)

Sashimi Entrees

Served with miso soup and sushi rice.

Tuna Don

$20.95

Salmon Don

$20.95

Yellowtail Don

$20.95

Tricolor Don

$20.95

(Tuna, Salmon & Yellowtail)

Oyako Don

$21.50

(Salmon and Salmon Roe)

Chirashi Don

$24.95

(Assorted Fresh Sashimi)

Chef's Special Anago Don

$22.95

A 3 layered don with salmon, shrimp and egg on the bottom, sushi rice in the midde, and freshwater eel, tuna, and a quail egg on top.

Red Prawn and Uni Don

$25.95

Red Prawn and Seafood Don

$25.95

Hot Entrees

Served with miso soup, salad and white rice.

Una-Ju

$19.95

(Broiled Eel)

Gyu-Don

$16.50

(Beef with Onion)

Lemon Salmon Steak Dinner Plate

$20.50

Teriyaki Salmon Steak Dinner Plate

$20.50

Pan Seared Tuna Tips Dinner Plate

$20.50

Fried Boneless Chicken Dinner Plate

$18.95

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner Plate

$18.95

Pork Katsu Dinner Plate

$18.95

Japanese deep-fried breaded pork cutlet.

Filet Mignon Dinner Plate

$24.95

Soft-Boiled Egg

$1.95

Udon Noodle Soup/Dinner Set

Beef Udon

$16.50

Tempura Udon

$17.95

Seaweed Udon with Kakiage

$14.95

Sushi & Tempura Udon Dinner Set

$21.95

 1 Maki Roll (California, tuna or salmon roll)  4 Pieces Nigiri Sushi (Chef Choice) Small Tempura Udon (Shrimp and Vegetable)

Sushi & Beef Udon Dinner Set

$21.95

Sushi & Gyu Don Dinner Set

$21.95

Soft Boiled Egg

$1.95

Dinner Bento

Sushi Poke Dinner Bento

$26.95

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner Bento

$24.95

Pork Katsu Dinner Bento

$24.95

Boneless Fried Chicken Dinner Bento

$24.95

Gyn Don Dinner Bento

$24.95

Teriyaki Salmon Dinner Bento

$26.95

Tuna Tips Dinner Bento

$26.95

Una Ju Dinner Bento

$26.95

Desserts

Creme Burlee Cheese Cake

$6.95

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.95

Mango Mousse Cake

$6.95

Ice Cream Mochi

$1.95

Umai To-Go Combo

Umai Combo A

$19.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll and Spicy Tuna Roll

Umai Combo B

$18.95

Mango Roll and California Roll

Umai Combo C

$19.95

Spider Maki and Spicy Salmon Roll

Umai Combo D

$20.50

5 Pieces Chef Choice Sushi and Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll

Side

White Rice

$3.95

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Brown Rice

$3.95

Eel Sauce

$0.95

Dressing

$0.95

Spicy sauce

$0.95

Teri Sauce

$0.95

Ginger

$0.95

Wasabi

$0.95

Sriracha

$0.95

Ponza Sauce

$0.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Experience an authentic Japanese cuisine. Our cozy dining room gives you a relaxed environment. No matter if you are just having a casual lunch with your coworkers or having a special occasion with your special someone, we are sure to serve you with dignity.

Website

Location

224 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

