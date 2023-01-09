  • Home
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Westfield Oakridge
BG picView gallery

Umai Savory Hot Dogs Westfield Oakridge

review star

No reviews yet

925 Blossom Hill Road

#1645

San Jose, CA 95123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Daily Deals

Daily Deals!
Manhattan Monday

Manhattan Monday

$8.00Out of stock

Manhattan Pride Hot Dog - Homage to New York's finest! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, diced onions, dijon mustard and ketchup on a corn dusted bun & a side gourmet fries.

Tokyo Tuesday

Tokyo Tuesday

$8.00Out of stock

Tokyo Signature Hot Dog - 100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, roasted seaweed, teri-mayo sauce, Umai teriyaki and white sesame on corn dusted bun & a side of gourmet fries.

Wing Wednesday

Wing Wednesday

$8.00Out of stock

6 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of flavor & a side of gourmet fries.

Truffle Thursday

Truffle Thursday

$10.00Out of stock

Truffle Hot Dog or Sliders - topped with caramelized onions, black truffle sautéed shiitake mushrooms, minced mushrooms, truffled aioli, Umai teriyaki and furikake sprinkles & a side of gourmet fries.

Kyoto Fire Friday

Kyoto Fire Friday

$8.00Out of stock

Kyoto Fire Hot Dog - Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with battered crispy onions, creamy habanero, furikake, yum yum sauce, Umai teriyaki and jalapeño pepper on corn dusted bun & a side of gourmet fries

Appetizers

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick

$3.95+

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).

Brisket Sliders

Brisket Sliders

$9.50

Pulled pork, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and sweet bbq sauce on three brioche buns.

Chik'n Tenders & Fries

Chik'n Tenders & Fries

$9.75+

Choice of three or five pieces of chicken tender fritters and seasoned fries with choice of dipping sauce.

Inu Rangoons

Inu Rangoons

$5.00Out of stock

Filled crisp dumplings filled with your choice of cream cheese filling & served with choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.25+

Crusted cream cheese filled jalapeños with choice of dipping sauce.

Musubi Sliders

Musubi Sliders

$8.50

Spam, nori seaweed, caramelized onions, teriyaki & creamy sauce on three Hawaiian buns.

Umai Corn Dog

$3.95+

Umai Sliders

$9.50

Meal Deals

Family Meal Deal #1

Family Meal Deal #1

$42.50

Feed your whole family or group of friends with choice of 4 signature hot dogs, 2 BIG mozzarella cheese sticks, 2 orders of our famous fries, and an order of one of our savory pastas!

Family Meal Deal #2

Family Meal Deal #2

$62.60

Feed your whole family or group of friends with choice of 6 signature hot dogs, 4 BIG mozzarella cheese sticks, 2 orders of our famous fries, and 2 orders of our savory pastas!

Burgers

Bedda Chedda Bacon "BCB" Baga

Bedda Chedda Bacon "BCB" Baga

$9.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef topped with bacon, umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy onions, teri-mayo & Asian bbq sauce on a brioche bun.

Busan Boom

Busan Boom

$9.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Kyoto Baga

Kyoto Baga

$9.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy, onions, creamy habanero sauce, jalapenos on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Philly Me Baga

Philly Me Baga

$9.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, truffle aioli, Umai teriyaki sauce on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Plain Baga

$8.50

100% Angus Beef on a Brioche Bun.

The Merican

The Merican

$9.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, American cheese, diced onions, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, house burger sauce on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Truffle Baga

Truffle Baga

$11.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, truffled aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, truffled shiitake mushrooms, minced black truffle, Umai teriyaki, furikake on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

IMPOSSIBLE Busan Boom

IMPOSSIBLE Busan Boom

$10.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Kyoto Baga

IMPOSSIBLE Kyoto Baga

$10.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy, onions, creamy habanero sauce, jalapenos on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Philly Me Baga

IMPOSSIBLE Philly Me Baga

$10.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE The Merican

IMPOSSIBLE The Merican

$10.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, American cheese, diced onions, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, house burger sauce on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Truffle Baga

IMPOSSIBLE Truffle Baga

$12.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, truffled aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, truffled shiitake mushrooms, minced black truffle, Umai teriyaki, furikake on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwiches

Cluckbanger

Cluckbanger

$8.50

Chicken sandwich infused with awesome Korean flavors! Sweet and tangy with a mild kick, topped with a daikon radish salad and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.

Kyoto Blaze

Kyoto Blaze

$8.50

Fried chicken patty seasoned with our special blend of Kyoto spices topped with lightly fried basil leaves, jalapeños, onions, mayo & dynamite sauce on a brioche bun.

Nashy Boy

Nashy Boy

$8.50

Fried chicken patty Nashville style topped with pickles & our house ranch slaw on a brioche bun.

The Katsu

The Katsu

$8.50

Fried chicken patty drizzled with soy glaze, topped with Asian slaw, mayo & sweet chili sauce on a brioche bun.

The Original

The Original

$8.50

Classic chicken sandwich with a twist! Fried chicken patty topped with lettuce, vinaigrette tomato slices, melted Swiss cheese, mayo & our house bbq sauce on a brioche bun.

Hot Dogs & Sausages

Baco Maco

Baco Maco

$9.00

Andouille sausage topped with mac & cheese, spicy cheddar sauce, bacon bits and BBQ chips on a corn dusted bun.

Bacon Cubano

Bacon Cubano

$8.50

Chicken dog, topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mayo, yellow mustard, sprinkled with celery salt and chili flakes on a corn dusted bun.

Blitzkrieg

Blitzkrieg

$8.00

Bratwurst sausage topped with sauerkraut, dijon spicy mustard and pretzel bits on a corn dusted bun.

Bulgogi Dog

Bulgogi Dog

$9.50

100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a corn dusted bun.

California Bae

California Bae

$8.50

California love! Chicken dog topped with avocado slices, white sesame, cucumber slices, creamy sauce, Umai teriyaki and feta cheese on a corn dusted bun.

Chicago Chopper

Chicago Chopper

$8.50

Our tribute to the Chicago style dog! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, dill pickles, peppers, diced onions, fresh roma tomatoes, yellow mustard and celery salt on a corn dusted bun.

Dirty Dog

Dirty Dog

$8.50

100% Angus Beef topped with bacon, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, Tapatio ketchup, mayo, jalapeños & cilantro on a brioche bun

Honolulu Bang Bang

Honolulu Bang Bang

$8.50

Aloha! Polish sausage topped with pineapple bits, red diced onions, bacon bits and teriyaki hoisin sauce on a Hawaiian bun.

Houston Honcho

Houston Honcho

$8.50

100% Angus beef dog topped with chili con carne with beans, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and bacon bits on a corn dusted bun.

Kyoto Fire

Kyoto Fire

$8.50

Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with battered crispy onions, creamy habanero, furikake, yum yum sauce, Umai teriyaki and jalapeño pepper on a corn dusted bun.

Manhattan Pride

Manhattan Pride

$8.00

Homage to New York's finest! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, diced onions, dijon mustard and ketchup on a corn dusted bun.

Mucho Magnificent

Mucho Magnificent

$8.50

Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with diced onions, cilantro lime sauce, creamy habanero sauce, cilantro, and crispy onions on a corn dusted bun.

Nashville Brisket

Nashville Brisket

$9.00

Turkey dog topped with pulled pork brisket, pepper jack cheese, house bbq sauce and relish on a corn dusted bun.

Philly Me Up

Philly Me Up

$9.00

Italian sausage topped with sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, parmesan cheese and Umai teriyaki sauce on a corn dusted bun.

Plain Hot Dog

$7.00

Choice of sausage on a corn dusted bun.

Plain Veggie Dog

$7.00

Choice of vegan sausage on a corn dusted bun.

Seoul Storm

Seoul Storm

$8.50

Spicy level one. Polish sausage topped with kimchi relish, Korean chili sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, green onions and sesame seeds on a corn dusted bun.

Shinjuku Shadow

Shinjuku Shadow

$8.50

Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a corn dusted bun.

Sicilian Classico

Sicilian Classico

$9.00

Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, olives and parsley flakes on a brioche bun.

Sonoran Swag aka “Mexican Hot Dog”

Sonoran Swag aka “Mexican Hot Dog”

$9.00

Our Mexican street dog inspired dog! Bacon topped chicken dog, with refried beans, Pico de Gallo, avocados, sour cream, spicy ketchup, queso fresco cheese, and chopped cilantro on a corn dusted bun.

Texas Roundhouse

Texas Roundhouse

$8.00

Chicken dog topped with battered crispy onions, BBQ sauce and spicy cheddar sauce and BBQ chips on a corn dusted bun.

Thai Thunder

Thai Thunder

$8.00

Spicy level one. Turkey dog topped with sweet chili sauce, sriracha sauce pickled daikon radish & carrots, green onions, peanut sauce and red chili flakes on a corn dusted bun.

Tokyo Signature

Tokyo Signature

$8.50

100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, roasted seaweed, teri-mayo sauce, Umai teriyaki and white sesame on corn dusted bun.

Truffle Dog

Truffle Dog

$11.50

100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, black truffle sautéed shiitake mushrooms, minced mushrooms, truffled aioli, Umai teriyaki and furikake sprinkles on a corn dusted bun.

Wings & Riblets

Poku Riblets - 6 pieces

Poku Riblets - 6 pieces

$8.50Out of stock

6 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of one flavor.

Poku Riblets - 8 pieces

Poku Riblets - 8 pieces

$11.50

8 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of two flavors.

Poku Riblets - 12 pieces

Poku Riblets - 12 pieces

$14.50Out of stock

12 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of two flavors.

Tori Wings - 6 pieces

Tori Wings - 6 pieces

$8.50

6 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of one flavor.

Tori Wings - 8 pieces

Tori Wings - 8 pieces

$11.50

8 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.

Tori Wings - 12 pieces

Tori Wings - 12 pieces

$14.50

12 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.

Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

$5.00+

Crispy fries topped with bacon, house ranch dressing and parsley flakes.

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$6.00+

Crispy fries loaded with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and sweet bbq sauce.

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$5.00+

Cheese Fries

$4.50+
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50+

Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$4.00+

Crispy fries loaded with garlic, garlic, garlic, oh and parmesan cheese!

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$5.00+

Crispy fries loaded with kimchi relish, Umai teriyaki, yum yum sauce, Korean chili sauce, and green onions.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.00+

Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$4.75+

Crispy fries topped with parmesan cheese, parsley flakes and truffle aioli sauce.

Umai House Fries

Umai House Fries

$4.50+

Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.

Noodles

Garlic Parmesan Noodle

Garlic Parmesan Noodle

$7.25

Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.

Spicy Garlic Noodles

Spicy Garlic Noodles

$7.25

Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parsley and chili sauce. Medium spicy.

Spicy Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

Spicy Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

$7.25

Noodles tossed in our curry peanut sauce. Medium spicy.

Truffle Noodles

Truffle Noodles

$8.00

Noodles tossed with Butter, Truﬄe Aioli, and Parmesan Cheese & Truﬄed Mushrooms and topped with more Parmesan Cheese.

Kid's Menu

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick Combo

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick Combo

$7.00

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Marinara dipping sauce. Side of Fries and choice of fountain drink or Capri-Sun.

Junior Chik'n Tender Combo

Junior Chik'n Tender Combo

$7.00

Two pieces of chicken tenders with a side of fries and kid's soda or juice box.

Junior Dog

$4.00
Junior Dog Combo

Junior Dog Combo

$7.00

Junior sized hot dog with side of fries and choice of kid's fountain drink or juice box.

Umai Corn Dog

Umai Corn Dog

$3.95

All beef hot dog covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).

Umai Corn Dog Combo

Umai Corn Dog Combo

$7.00

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Marinara dipping sauce. Side of Fries and choice of fountain drink or Capri-Sun.

Sides & Extras

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Banana Churro

Banana Churro

$5.00

Banana Foster filled Churro on a stick with choice of Strawberry or Chocolate & Caramel syrup drizzle.

Banana Dog

Banana Dog

$6.00

Deep fried banana on a toasted hawaiian bun.

Cheesecake Eggroll

Cheesecake Eggroll

$6.00+
Cream Duffs

Cream Duffs

$5.00+Out of stock

Cream filled pastries served with cream cheese or choice of flavor.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and choice of dipping sauce

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled water.

Bundaberg Craft Soda

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Fountain soda.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf ice tea with choice of flavor.

Kid's Fountain Drink

$2.00
Lemonade Special

Lemonade Special

$3.00

Blend of Lemonade, sprite and choice of strawberry, pomegranate or lychee flavor.

Ramune Cream Soda

Ramune Cream Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Japanese style cream sodas with choice of flavor.

San Pellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Savor the Flavors!

Location

925 Blossom Hill Road, #1645, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
925 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
878 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Mochinut - Oakridge Mall - 925 Blossom Hill Rd suite 1319
orange starNo Reviews
925 Blossom Hill Rd suite 1319 San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Burgerim - CA129 - 840 Blossom hill rd. San Jose
orange star4.6 • 557
840 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Mrs Fields Cookie - #58200 - Oakridge Mall
orange starNo Reviews
925 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway
orange starNo Reviews
5750 Almaden Expy San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Bistro Don Giovanni
orange star4.7 • 9,755
4110 Howard lane Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar - Napa, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,814
1001 second st Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston