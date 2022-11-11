Umai Savory Hot Dogs imageView gallery
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, Rancho Cucamonga - Haven Ave

No reviews yet

8443 Haven Ave #183

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Appetizers

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick

$3.50+

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).

Brisket Sliders

Brisket Sliders

$8.00

Pulled pork, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and sweet bbq sauce on three brioche buns.

Chik'n Tenders & Fries

Chik'n Tenders & Fries

$7.00+

Choice of three or five pieces of chicken tender fritters and seasoned fries with choice of dipping sauce.

Inu Rangoons

Inu Rangoons

$5.00

Filled crisp dumplings filled with your choice of cream cheese filling & served with choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.25+

Crusted cream cheese filled jalapeños with choice of dipping sauce.

Musubi Sliders

Musubi Sliders

$8.00

Spam, nori seaweed, caramelized onions, teriyaki & creamy sauce on three Hawaiian buns.

Umai Corn Dog

$3.50+

All beef hot dog with a layer of cheese covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).

Umai Sliders

Umai Sliders

$8.50

Three beef sliders, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, Umai teriyaki, and Dynamite sauce on three brioche buns.

Meal Deals

Family Meal Deal #1

Family Meal Deal #1

$39.50

Feed your whole family or group of friends with choice of 4 signature hot dogs, 2 BIG mozzarella cheese sticks, 2 orders of our famous fries, and an order of one of our savory pastas!

Family Meal Deal #2

Family Meal Deal #2

$59.50

Feed your whole family or group of friends with choice of 6 signature hot dogs, 4 BIG mozzarella cheese sticks, 2 orders of our famous fries, and 2 orders of our savory pastas!

Burgers

Bedda Chedda Bacon "BCB" Baga

Bedda Chedda Bacon "BCB" Baga

$8.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef topped with bacon, umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy onions, teri-mayo & Asian bbq sauce on a brioche bun.

Busan Boom

Busan Boom

$8.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Kyoto Baga

Kyoto Baga

$8.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy, onions, creamy habanero sauce, jalapenos on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Philly Me Baga

Philly Me Baga

$8.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, truffle aioli, Umai teriyaki sauce on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Plain Baga

$7.50

100% Angus Beef on a Brioche Bun.

The Merican

The Merican

$8.50

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, American cheese, diced onions, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, house burger sauce on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Truffle Baga

Truffle Baga

$10.00

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, truffled aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, truffled shiitake mushrooms, minced black truffle, Umai teriyaki, furikake on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

IMPOSSIBLE Busan Boom

IMPOSSIBLE Busan Boom

$9.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Kyoto Baga

IMPOSSIBLE Kyoto Baga

$9.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy, onions, creamy habanero sauce, jalapenos on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Philly Me Baga

IMPOSSIBLE Philly Me Baga

$9.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE The Merican

IMPOSSIBLE The Merican

$9.50

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, American cheese, diced onions, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, house burger sauce on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Truffle Baga

IMPOSSIBLE Truffle Baga

$11.00

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, truffled aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, truffled shiitake mushrooms, minced black truffle, Umai teriyaki, furikake on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwiches

Cluckbanger

Cluckbanger

$8.00

Chicken sandwich infused with awesome Korean flavors! Sweet and tangy with a mild kick, topped with a daikon radish salad and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.

Kyoto Blaze

Kyoto Blaze

$8.00

Fried chicken patty seasoned with our special blend of Kyoto spices topped with lightly fried basil leaves, jalapeños, onions, mayo & dynamite sauce on a brioche bun.

Nashy Boy

Nashy Boy

$8.00

Fried chicken patty Nashville style topped with pickles & our house ranch slaw on a brioche bun.

The Katsu

The Katsu

$8.00

Fried chicken patty drizzled with soy glaze, topped with Asian slaw, mayo & sweet chili sauce on a brioche bun.

The Original

The Original

$8.00

Classic chicken sandwich with a twist! Fried chicken patty topped with lettuce, vinaigrette tomato slices, melted Swiss cheese, mayo & our house bbq sauce on a brioche bun.

Hot Dogs & Sausages

Baco Maco

Baco Maco

$8.00

Andouille sausage topped with mac & cheese, spicy cheddar sauce, bacon bits and BBQ chips on a brioche bun.

Bacon Cubano

Bacon Cubano

$7.50

Chicken dog, topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mayo, yellow mustard, sprinkled with celery salt and chili flakes on a brioche bun.

Blitzkrieg

Blitzkrieg

$7.00

Bratwurst sausage topped with sauerkraut, dijon spicy mustard and pretzel bits on a brioche bun.

Bulgogi Dog

Bulgogi Dog

$8.50

100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a brioche bun.

California Bae

California Bae

$7.50

California love! Chicken dog topped with avocado slices, white sesame, cucumber slices, creamy sauce, Umai teriyaki and feta cheese on a brioche bun.

Chicago Chopper

Chicago Chopper

$8.00

Our tribute to the Chicago style dog! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, dill pickles, peppers, diced onions, fresh roma tomatoes, yellow mustard and celery salt on a brioche bun.

Dirty Dog

Dirty Dog

$7.50

100% Angus Beef topped with bacon, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, Tapatio ketchup, mayo, jalapeños & cilantro on a brioche bun

Honolulu Bang Bang

Honolulu Bang Bang

$7.50

Aloha! Polish sausage topped with pineapple bits, red diced onions, bacon bits and teriyaki hoisin sauce with choice of brioche or Hawaiian bun.

Houston Honcho

Houston Honcho

$7.50

100% Angus beef dog topped with chili con carne with beans, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and bacon bits on a brioche bun.

Kyoto Fire

Kyoto Fire

$7.50

Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with battered crispy onions, creamy habanero, furikake, yum yum sauce, Umai teriyaki and jalapeño pepper on a brioche bun.

LA Dog

$7.50
Manhattan Pride

Manhattan Pride

$7.00

Homage to New York's finest! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, diced onions, dijon mustard and ketchup on a brioche bun.

Mucho Magnificent

Mucho Magnificent

$7.50

Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with diced onions, cilantro lime sauce, creamy habanero sauce, cilantro, and tortilla chips on a brioche bun.

Nashville Brisket

Nashville Brisket

$8.00

Turkey dog topped with pulled pork brisket, pepper jack cheese, house bbq sauce and relish on a brioche bun.

Philly Me Up

Philly Me Up

$8.00

Italian sausage topped with sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, parmesan cheese and Umai teriyaki sauce on a brioche bun.

Plain Hot Dog

$6.00

Choice of sausage on a brioche bun.

Plain Veggie Dog

$6.50

Choice of vegan sausage on a brioche bun.

Seoul Storm

Seoul Storm

$7.50

Spicy level one. Polish sausage topped with kimchi relish, Korean chili sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, green onions and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.

Shinjuku Shadow

Shinjuku Shadow

$7.50

Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a brioche bun.

Sicilian Classico

Sicilian Classico

$8.00

Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, olives and parsley flakes on a brioche bun.

Sonoran Swag aka “Mexican Hot Dog”

Sonoran Swag aka “Mexican Hot Dog”

$8.00

Our Mexican street dog inspired dog! Bacon topped chicken dog, with refried beans, Pico de Gallo, avocados, sour cream, spicy ketchup, queso fresco cheese, and chopped cilantro on a brioche bun.

Texas Roundhouse

Texas Roundhouse

$7.00

Chicken dog topped with battered crispy onions, BBQ sauce and spicy cheddar sauce and BBQ chips on a brioche bun.

Thai Thunder

Thai Thunder

$7.00

Spicy level one. Turkey dog topped with sweet chili sauce, sriracha sauce pickled daikon radish & carrots, green onions, peanut sauce and red chili flakes on a brioche bun.

Tokyo Signature

Tokyo Signature

$7.50

100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, roasted seaweed, teri-mayo sauce, Umai teriyaki and white sesame on brioche bun.

Truffle Dog

Truffle Dog

$10.00

100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, black truffle sautéed shiitake mushrooms, minced mushrooms, truffled aioli, Umai teriyaki and furikake sprinkles on a brioche bun.

Wings & Riblets

Poku Riblets - 6 pieces

Poku Riblets - 6 pieces

$8.50

6 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of one flavor.

Poku Riblets - 8 pieces

Poku Riblets - 8 pieces

$10.50

8 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of two flavors.

Poku Riblets - 12 pieces

Poku Riblets - 12 pieces

$14.50

12 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of two flavors.

Tori Wings - 6 pieces

Tori Wings - 6 pieces

$8.50

6 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of one flavor.

Tori Wings - 8 pieces

Tori Wings - 8 pieces

$10.50

8 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.

Tori Wings - 12 pieces

Tori Wings - 12 pieces

$14.50

12 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.

Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

$4.00+

Crispy fries topped with bacon, house ranch dressing and parsley flakes.

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$5.50+

Crispy fries loaded with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and sweet bbq sauce.

Cheese & Bacon Fries
$4.00+

$4.00+

Cheese Fries

$4.00+
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.00+

Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$4.00+

Crispy fries loaded with garlic, garlic, garlic, oh and parmesan cheese!

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$4.00+

Crispy fries loaded with kimchi relish, Umai teriyaki, yum yum sauce, Korean chili sauce, and green onions.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.00+

Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$4.00+

Crispy fries topped with parmesan cheese, parsley flakes and truffle aioli sauce.

Umai House Fries

Umai House Fries

$4.00+

Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.

Noodles

Garlic Parmesan Noodle

Garlic Parmesan Noodle

$6.75

Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.

Spicy Garlic Noodles

Spicy Garlic Noodles

$6.75

Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parsley and chili sauce. Medium spicy.

Spicy Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

Spicy Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

$6.75

Noodles tossed in our curry peanut sauce. Medium spicy.

Truffle Noodles

Truffle Noodles

$8.00

Noodles tossed with Butter, Truﬄe Aioli, and Parmesan Cheese & Truﬄed Mushrooms and topped with more Parmesan Cheese.

Kid's Menu

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick Combo

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick Combo

$6.00

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Marinara dipping sauce. Side of Fries and choice of fountain drink or Capri-Sun.

Junior Chik'n Tender Combo

Junior Chik'n Tender Combo

$6.00

Two pieces of chicken tenders with a side of fries and kid's soda or juice box.

Junior Dog

$4.00
Junior Dog Combo

Junior Dog Combo

$6.00

Junior sized hot dog with side of fries and choice of kid's fountain drink or juice box.

Umai Corn Dog

$3.50
Umai Corn Dog Combo

Umai Corn Dog Combo

$6.00

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Marinara dipping sauce. Side of Fries and choice of fountain drink or Capri-Sun.

Sides & Extras

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Vegetarian Sausage

$1.00

100% gourmet vegan sausages.

Desserts

Banana Cheesecake Eggroll

$5.00+

Banana Foster filled Churro on a stick with choice of Strawberry or Chocolate & Caramel syrup drizzle.

Banana Dog

Banana Dog

$5.00

Deep fried banana on a toasted hawaiian bun.

Cheesecake Eggroll

Cheesecake Eggroll

$5.00+
Cream Duffs

Cream Duffs

$5.00+

Cream filled pastries served with cream cheese or choice of flavor.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and choice of dipping sauce

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled water.

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Fountain soda.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf ice tea with choice of flavor.

Kid's Fountain Drink

$1.50
Lemonade Special

Lemonade Special

$3.00

Blend of Lemonade, sprite and choice of strawberry, pomegranate or lychee flavor.

Ramune Cream Soda

Ramune Cream Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Japanese style cream sodas with choice of flavor.

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Bundaberg Craft Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
8443 Haven Ave #183, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Umai Savory Hot Dogs image

