Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave

Popular Items
Appetizers
BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
Brisket Sliders
Pulled pork, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and sweet bbq sauce on three brioche buns.
Chik'n Tenders & Fries
Choice of three or five pieces of chicken tender fritters and seasoned fries with choice of dipping sauce.
Inu Rangoons
Filled crisp dumplings filled with your choice of cream cheese filling & served with choice of dipping sauce.
Jalapeño Poppers
Crusted cream cheese filled jalapeños with choice of dipping sauce.
Musubi Sliders
Spam, nori seaweed, caramelized onions, teriyaki & creamy sauce on three Hawaiian buns.
Umai Corn Dog
All beef hot dog covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
Umai Sliders
Meal Deals
Family Meal Deal #1
Feed your whole family or group of friends with choice of 4 signature hot dogs, 2 BIG mozzarella cheese sticks, 2 orders of our famous fries, and an order of one of our savory pastas!
Family Meal Deal #2
Feed your whole family or group of friends with choice of 6 signature hot dogs, 4 BIG mozzarella cheese sticks, 2 orders of our famous fries, and 2 orders of our savory pastas!
Burgers
Bedda Chedda Bacon "BCB" Baga
5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef topped with bacon, umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy onions, teri-mayo & Asian bbq sauce on a brioche bun.
Busan Boom
5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.
Kyoto Baga
5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy, onions, creamy habanero sauce, jalapenos on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.
Philly Me Baga
5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, truffle aioli, Umai teriyaki sauce on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.
Plain Baga
100% Angus Beef on a Brioche Bun.
The Merican
5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, American cheese, diced onions, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, house burger sauce on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.
Truffle Baga
5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, truffled aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, truffled shiitake mushrooms, minced black truffle, Umai teriyaki, furikake on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.
IMPOSSIBLE Busan Boom
Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun.
IMPOSSIBLE Kyoto Baga
Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy, onions, creamy habanero sauce, jalapenos on a brioche bun.
IMPOSSIBLE Philly Me Baga
Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun.
IMPOSSIBLE The Merican
Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, American cheese, diced onions, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, house burger sauce on a brioche bun.
IMPOSSIBLE Truffle Baga
Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, truffled aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, truffled shiitake mushrooms, minced black truffle, Umai teriyaki, furikake on a brioche bun.
Chicken Sandwiches
Cluckbanger
Chicken sandwich infused with awesome Korean flavors! Sweet and tangy with a mild kick, topped with a daikon radish salad and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
Kyoto Blaze
Fried chicken patty seasoned with our special blend of Kyoto spices topped with lightly fried basil leaves, jalapeños, onions, mayo & dynamite sauce on a brioche bun.
Nashy Boy
Fried chicken patty Nashville style topped with pickles & our house ranch slaw on a brioche bun.
The Katsu
Fried chicken patty drizzled with soy glaze, topped with Asian slaw, mayo & sweet chili sauce on a brioche bun.
The Original
Classic chicken sandwich with a twist! Fried chicken patty topped with lettuce, vinaigrette tomato slices, melted Swiss cheese, mayo & our house bbq sauce on a brioche bun.
Hot Dogs & Sausages
Baco Maco
Andouille sausage topped with mac & cheese, spicy cheddar sauce, bacon bits and BBQ chips on a corn dusted bun.
Bacon Cubano
Chicken dog, topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mayo, yellow mustard, sprinkled with celery salt and chili flakes on a corn dusted bun.
Blitzkrieg
Bratwurst sausage topped with sauerkraut, dijon spicy mustard and pretzel bits on a corn dusted bun.
Bulgogi Dog
100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a corn dusted bun.
California Bae
California love! Chicken dog topped with avocado slices, white sesame, cucumber slices, creamy sauce, Umai teriyaki and feta cheese on a corn dusted bun.
Chicago Chopper
Our tribute to the Chicago style dog! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, dill pickles, peppers, diced onions, fresh roma tomatoes, yellow mustard and celery salt on a corn dusted bun.
Dirty Dog
100% Angus Beef topped with bacon, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, Tapatio ketchup, mayo, jalapeños & cilantro on a brioche bun
Honolulu Bang Bang
Aloha! Polish sausage topped with pineapple bits, red diced onions, bacon bits and teriyaki hoisin sauce on a Hawaiian bun.
Houston Honcho
100% Angus beef dog topped with chili con carne with beans, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and bacon bits on a corn dusted bun.
Kyoto Fire
Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with battered crispy onions, creamy habanero, furikake, yum yum sauce, Umai teriyaki and jalapeño pepper on a corn dusted bun.
Manhattan Pride
Homage to New York's finest! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, diced onions, dijon mustard and ketchup on a corn dusted bun.
Mucho Magnificent
Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with diced onions, cilantro lime sauce, creamy habanero sauce, cilantro, and crispy onions on a corn dusted bun.
Nashville Brisket
Turkey dog topped with pulled pork brisket, pepper jack cheese, house bbq sauce and relish on a corn dusted bun.
Philly Me Up
Italian sausage topped with sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, parmesan cheese and Umai teriyaki sauce on a corn dusted bun.
Plain Hot Dog
Choice of sausage on a corn dusted bun.
Plain Veggie Dog
Choice of vegan sausage on a corn dusted bun.
Saigon Hustle
Spicy level one. Bratwurst sausage topped with cilantro, roasted peanuts, sweet chili sauce, pickled daikon & carrots, teriyaki hoisin sauce and jalapenos on a corn dusted bun.
Seoul Storm
Spicy level one. Polish sausage topped with kimchi relish, Korean chili sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, green onions and sesame seeds on a corn dusted bun.
Shibuya Honey
Chicken dog topped with roasted seaweed, sweet dried onions, dynamite sauce and Umai teriyaki on a corn dusted bun.
Shinjuku Shadow
Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a corn dusted bun.
Sicilian Classico
Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, olives and parsley flakes on a brioche bun.
Sonoran Swag aka “Mexican Hot Dog”
Our Mexican street dog inspired dog! Bacon topped chicken dog, with refried beans, Pico de Gallo, avocados, sour cream, spicy ketchup, queso fresco cheese, and chopped cilantro on a corn dusted bun.
Texas Roundhouse
Chicken dog topped with battered crispy onions, BBQ sauce and spicy cheddar sauce and BBQ chips on a corn dusted bun.
Thai Thunder
Spicy level one. Turkey dog topped with sweet chili sauce, sriracha sauce pickled daikon radish & carrots, green onions, peanut sauce and red chili flakes on a corn dusted bun.
Tokyo Signature
100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, roasted seaweed, teri-mayo sauce, Umai teriyaki and white sesame on corn dusted bun.
Truffle Dog
100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, black truffle sautéed shiitake mushrooms, minced mushrooms, truffled aioli, Umai teriyaki and furikake sprinkles on a corn dusted bun.
Wings & Riblets
Poku Riblets - 6 pieces
6 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of one flavor.
Poku Riblets - 8 pieces
8 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of two flavors.
Poku Riblets - 12 pieces
12 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of two flavors.
Tori Wings - 6 pieces
6 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of one flavor.
Tori Wings - 8 pieces
8 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.
Tori Wings - 12 pieces
12 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.
Fries
Bacon Ranch Fries
Crispy fries topped with bacon, house ranch dressing and parsley flakes.
Brisket Fries
Crispy fries loaded with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and sweet bbq sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!
Garlic Fries
Crispy fries loaded with garlic, garlic, garlic, oh and parmesan cheese!
Kimchi Fries
Crispy fries loaded with kimchi relish, Umai teriyaki, yum yum sauce, Korean chili sauce, and green onions.
Seasoned Fries
Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.
Truffle Fries
Crispy fries topped with parmesan cheese, parsley flakes and truffle aioli sauce.
Umai House Fries
Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.
Noodles
Garlic Parmesan Noodle
Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.
Spicy Garlic Noodles
Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parsley and chili sauce. Medium spicy.
Spicy Thai Peanut Curry Noodles
Noodles tossed in our curry peanut sauce. Medium spicy.
Truffle Noodles
Noodles tossed with Butter, Truﬄe Aioli, and Parmesan Cheese & Truﬄed Mushrooms and topped with more Parmesan Cheese.
Kid's Menu
BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick Combo
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Marinara dipping sauce. Side of Fries and choice of fountain drink or Capri-Sun.
Junior Chik'n Tender Combo
Two pieces of chicken tenders with a side of fries and kid's soda or juice box.
Junior Dog
Junior Dog Combo
Junior sized hot dog with side of fries and choice of kid's fountain drink or juice box.
Umai Corn Dog
All beef hot dog covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
Umai Corn Dog Combo
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Marinara dipping sauce. Side of Fries and choice of fountain drink or Capri-Sun.
Sides & Extras
Desserts
Banana Churro
Banana Foster filled Churro on a stick with choice of Strawberry or Chocolate & Caramel syrup drizzle.
Banana Dog
Deep fried banana on a toasted hawaiian bun.
Cheesecake Eggroll
Cream Duffs
Cream filled pastries served with cream cheese or choice of flavor.
Funnel Cake Fries
Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and choice of dipping sauce
Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie
3 oz. of Sandy’s amazing chunky chocolate chip cookie.
Salted Caramel Chip Cookie
3 oz. of butter sweet & salted crunch cookie.
Drinks
Bottled Water
Bottled water.
Bundaberg Craft Soda
Fountain Drink
Fountain soda.
Iced Tea
Pure Leaf ice tea with choice of flavor.
Kid's Fountain Drink
Lemonade Special
Blend of Lemonade, sprite and choice of strawberry, pomegranate or lychee flavor.
Ramune Cream Soda
Sparkling Japanese style cream sodas with choice of flavor.
San Pellegrino
