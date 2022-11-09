Main picView gallery

UMAMI 2808 7TH AVE S

review star

No reviews yet

2808 7TH AVE S

Birmingham, AL 35233

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Ahi Tuna & Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

Seared tuna, mixed greens, kimchi brussels, UMAMI dressing

Asian Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, tangerines, apples, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, peanut vinaigrette, crispy wontons

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Ginger Salad

$5.00

Octopus Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Spicy Steak Salad

$16.00

Grilled flank steak, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce wrap, sweet spicy thai dressing

Spicy Coconut Soup

$5.50

Hot Bites

50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)

$6.00

Sesame ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds

Baked Crab Avocado

$13.00

Crab meat, crab salad, spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, green onion, bacon, tobiko, sesame seeds

Baked Lobster Tail

$25.00

Maine lobster, crab salad, spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, sesame seeds, green onion

Brussel Sprout Tempura

$8.00

Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, green onion

Chicken Gyoza (3)

$7.00

Panang sauce, green onion, sesame seeds

Crab Spring Roll (2)

$11.00

Blue crab, asian slaw, sweet tamarind sauce

Crispy Chicken

$7.50

Mango sauce, green onion

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed, sea salt

Fried Baby Octopus Truffle

$8.00

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Tossed in UMAMI dressing

Hokkaido Potatoes

$8.00

Tempura-fried, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, green onion

Jalapeno Crispy Calamary

$12.00

Tossed in sweet tamarind sauce

Kimchi Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura (7)

$12.00

Rice bowl, asian slaw, tossed insweet spicy sauce, green onion

Seared Scallops (3)

$14.00

Truffle butter, UMAMI dressing

Soul Nachos

$12.00

Ribeye bulgogi, jalapeno, korean spiced cheese sauce, kewpie mayo, cilantro

Takoyaki (3)

$6.00

Octopus, fried, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sweet soy-reduction, bonito flakes

Hot Plates

A-5 Wagyu Truffle

$45.00

Beef Bulgogi

$18.00

Grilled ribeye, red & green onion, white rice, kimchi

Beef Rendang

$17.00

Simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, herbs, pickled cucumber, white rice

Kobe Bone Marrow Burger

$18.00

Avocado mayo, swiss, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, duck fat fries, parmesan

Mie Goreng

$16.00

Stir-fried egg noodles, fried egg, white & green onion, tomato

Pinche Arroz

$16.00

Fried rice with choice of chicken or beef or shrimp, jalapeno, fried egg, pico de gallo

Shrimp & Scallops

$28.00

Roasted garlic, spicy chilli sauce, asparagus, green onion, white rice

Spicy Basil Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice, spicy basil panang sauce

Sweet & Spicy 10 Hour Pork Belly

$17.00

Slowly-simmered, white rice

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Grilled, dark meat, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice

Wagyu A5 Ramen

$50.00

Thai Ramen

$16.00

smash burger

$10.00

Cold Bites

Bluefin Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Maguro, avocado, green onion, sesame oil, rice, sriracha, cucumber, sweet soy-reduction, black caviar, seaweed wraps, lemon zest

Sanmori

$19.00

3 pieces of assorted sashimi bluefin tuna, yellowtail, salmon

Seafood Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna, hamachi, salmon, lemon, lime, cilantro, mango, tomato, jalapeno

Tuna Tataki (6)

$16.00

Seared bluefin tuna, UMAMI dressing, ponzu, sweet spicy sauce

UMAMI Crispy Rice

$16.00

Spicy tuna tartare, crispy-fried rice, jalapeno, green onion, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, japanese mayo

Yellowtail Serrano (6)

$18.00

Hamachi, serrano, cilantro, sriracha, yuzu ponzu

Bluefin Tuna Tartare (Copy)

$16.00

Maguro, avocado, green onion, sesame oil, rice, sriracha, cucumber, sweet soy-reduction, black caviar, seaweed wraps, lemon zest

Tacos

10 Hour Pork Belly Taco

$3.50

Kimchi brussels sprouts, red onion

Ahi Tuna Taco

$4.25

Lightly-seared, bibb lettuce wrap, asian slaw, cilantro, lime, jalapeno pico de gallo

Basil Duck Taco

$3.95

Roasted, bibb letuce wrap, basil, asian slaw, jalapeno, red onion

Crispy Chicken Taco

$2.95

Asian slaw, mango sauce, green onion, sesame seeds

Crispy Fish Taco

$3.50

Asian slaw, remoulade, sriracha, lime, cilantro

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$3.25

Asian slaw, sweet & spicy sauce, cilantro, lime, green onion, sesame seeds

Ribeye Bulgogi Taco

$4.25

Ribeye, gochujang slaw, green onion, sesame seeds

Spicy Flank Steak Taco

$3.75

Mixed greens, quail egg, sweet spicy thai dressing, lime, cilantro

Avocado Tempura Taco

$3.25

Tempura Oyster Taco

$4.95

Kids

Kids Tempura Fried Chicken

$7.00

Kids Tempura Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Duck Fat Fries

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Sushi

205 Roll

$16.00

Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste, sesame seeds

26.2 Roll

$15.00

Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with avocado, sesame seeds

29/7 Roll

$19.00

Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, hamachi, smoked salmon, lemon slices

B'HAM Roll

$14.00

Tempura, spicy sauce, masago, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds

Bender Roll

$17.00

Deep-fried, smoked salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, topped with mango sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion

Buffalo Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, green onion, tobiko, sesame seeds

Caipirinha Roll

$20.00

Hamachi, green onion, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura, topped with fresh salmon, jalapeno, lemon slices, tobiko, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, sesame seeds

Cash Me Out Roll

$19.00

Baked, shrimp, green onion, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste

Cosmo Roll

$17.00

Hamachi, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with tuna, tobiko

Double Trouble Roll

$20.00

Bluefin tuna, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, tempura, topped with avocado, baked seafood, japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds

F.T.B Roll

$18.00

Soft shell crab, spicy sauce, masago, green onion, topped with tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction

H2 Roll

$19.00

Bluefin tuna, hamachi, cucumber, spicy sauce, jalapeno, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko

Jumanji Roll

$19.00

Shrimp, green onion, cream cheese, tempura, spicy mayo, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, crab salad

Lakeview Roll

$18.00

Fried shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, masago, sweet soy-reduction

Last Call Roll

$19.00

Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds

Long Island Roll

$16.00

Futomaki style, bluefin tuna, shrimp, green onion, hamachi, salmon, cucumber, spicy sauce

Old Fushion Roll

$9.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, apples, smelt roe

Open Tab Roll

$16.00

Deep-fried, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, green onion, sweet soy-reduction

Philly Roll

$12.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Robin Roll

$20.00

Hamachi, eel, green onion, spicy sauce, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, sriracha, masago, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds

Rock 'N' Roll

$15.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Futomaki style, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, masago

Sloppy Seconds Roll

$19.00

Baked, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, sweet soy-reduction

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$14.00

Futomaki style, fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion

Surf & Turf Roll

$14.00

Shrimp, steak, green onion, topped with avocado

The "Karen" Roll

$15.00

Spicy salmon, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, sweet soy-reduction

The Hangover Roll

$24.00

Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, baked seafood, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds

The Welden Roll

$21.00

Bluefin tuna, hamachi, green onion, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno, ikura, tobiko, mango sauce, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction

Tuna Avocado Roll

$13.00

Bluefin tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion

UMAMI Roll

$21.00

Hamachi, spicy sauce, apples, green onion, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, jalapeno, lime zest, sriracha, sesame seeds

Volcano Roll

$19.00

Baked, smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, topped with crab salad, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, japanese mayo, green onion

W.T.F Roll

$25.00

Bluefin tuna, crab salad, green onion, cucumber, topped with bluefin tuna, masago, sweet, spicy, sour sauce

Wanna Steak Roll

$24.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, tempura, jalapeno, spicy sauce, topped with NY strip, sweet creamy steak sauce

Yoga Roll

$11.00

Futomaki style, avocado, asparagus, bibb lettuce, carrots, cucumber

Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$18.00

Yellowtail

Hamachi Toro Sashimi

$17.00

Maguro Sashimi

$18.00

Bluefin tuna

Maguro Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Bluefin tuna belly

Sake Sashimi

$18.00

Fresh salmon

Sake Toro Sashimi

$23.00

Tako Sashimi

$17.00

Octopus

Unagi Sashimi

$18.00

Fresh water eel

Uni Sashimi

$50.00

Sea urchin

Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

Boiled shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

Yellowtail

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$9.00

Yellowtail belly

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon roe

Kani Nigiri

$5.00

Crab stick

Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

Bluefin tuna

Maguro Toro Nigiri

$15.00

Bluefin tuna belly

Masago Nigiri

$6.00

Smelt roe

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

Fresh salmon

Sake Toro Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon belly

Tako Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

Flying fish roe

Unagi Nigiri

$8.00

Fresh water eel

Uni Nigiri

$20.00

Sea urchin

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Mousse Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00

Japanese vanilla crêpes

$8.00

Chestnut cake

$8.00

Daily Special

Wing Special

$6.00Out of stock

Sides Order

Steam Rice

$4.00

Side Kimchi

$4.50

Side Fries

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Coctails A-Z

Cosmo

$9.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

TS Long Island

$18.00

TS Margarita

$16.00

White Russian

$10.00

Tuesday Margarita

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Martini

$6.00

Sake Bomb

$5.00

Plum Spritz

$8.00

Moctail

$5.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

