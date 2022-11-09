- Home
UMAMI 2808 7TH AVE S
No reviews yet
2808 7TH AVE S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Order Again
Soup & Salad
Ahi Tuna & Brussel Sprouts
Seared tuna, mixed greens, kimchi brussels, UMAMI dressing
Asian Salad
Grilled Chicken, tangerines, apples, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, peanut vinaigrette, crispy wontons
Cucumber Salad
Ginger Salad
Octopus Salad
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Steak Salad
Grilled flank steak, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce wrap, sweet spicy thai dressing
Spicy Coconut Soup
Hot Bites
50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)
Sesame ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds
Baked Crab Avocado
Crab meat, crab salad, spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, green onion, bacon, tobiko, sesame seeds
Baked Lobster Tail
Maine lobster, crab salad, spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, sesame seeds, green onion
Brussel Sprout Tempura
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, green onion
Chicken Gyoza (3)
Panang sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
Crab Spring Roll (2)
Blue crab, asian slaw, sweet tamarind sauce
Crispy Chicken
Mango sauce, green onion
Edamame
Steamed, sea salt
Fried Baby Octopus Truffle
Grilled Shishito Peppers
Tossed in UMAMI dressing
Hokkaido Potatoes
Tempura-fried, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, green onion
Jalapeno Crispy Calamary
Tossed in sweet tamarind sauce
Kimchi Brussel Sprouts
Rock Shrimp Tempura (7)
Rice bowl, asian slaw, tossed insweet spicy sauce, green onion
Seared Scallops (3)
Truffle butter, UMAMI dressing
Soul Nachos
Ribeye bulgogi, jalapeno, korean spiced cheese sauce, kewpie mayo, cilantro
Takoyaki (3)
Octopus, fried, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sweet soy-reduction, bonito flakes
Hot Plates
A-5 Wagyu Truffle
Beef Bulgogi
Grilled ribeye, red & green onion, white rice, kimchi
Beef Rendang
Simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, herbs, pickled cucumber, white rice
Kobe Bone Marrow Burger
Avocado mayo, swiss, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, duck fat fries, parmesan
Mie Goreng
Stir-fried egg noodles, fried egg, white & green onion, tomato
Pinche Arroz
Fried rice with choice of chicken or beef or shrimp, jalapeno, fried egg, pico de gallo
Shrimp & Scallops
Roasted garlic, spicy chilli sauce, asparagus, green onion, white rice
Spicy Basil Chicken
Grilled chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice, spicy basil panang sauce
Sweet & Spicy 10 Hour Pork Belly
Slowly-simmered, white rice
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled, dark meat, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice
Wagyu A5 Ramen
Thai Ramen
smash burger
Cold Bites
Bluefin Tuna Tartare
Maguro, avocado, green onion, sesame oil, rice, sriracha, cucumber, sweet soy-reduction, black caviar, seaweed wraps, lemon zest
Sanmori
3 pieces of assorted sashimi bluefin tuna, yellowtail, salmon
Seafood Ceviche
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, lemon, lime, cilantro, mango, tomato, jalapeno
Tuna Tataki (6)
Seared bluefin tuna, UMAMI dressing, ponzu, sweet spicy sauce
UMAMI Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna tartare, crispy-fried rice, jalapeno, green onion, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, japanese mayo
Yellowtail Serrano (6)
Hamachi, serrano, cilantro, sriracha, yuzu ponzu
Tacos
10 Hour Pork Belly Taco
Kimchi brussels sprouts, red onion
Ahi Tuna Taco
Lightly-seared, bibb lettuce wrap, asian slaw, cilantro, lime, jalapeno pico de gallo
Basil Duck Taco
Roasted, bibb letuce wrap, basil, asian slaw, jalapeno, red onion
Crispy Chicken Taco
Asian slaw, mango sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
Crispy Fish Taco
Asian slaw, remoulade, sriracha, lime, cilantro
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Asian slaw, sweet & spicy sauce, cilantro, lime, green onion, sesame seeds
Ribeye Bulgogi Taco
Ribeye, gochujang slaw, green onion, sesame seeds
Spicy Flank Steak Taco
Mixed greens, quail egg, sweet spicy thai dressing, lime, cilantro
Avocado Tempura Taco
Tempura Oyster Taco
Sushi
205 Roll
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste, sesame seeds
26.2 Roll
Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with avocado, sesame seeds
29/7 Roll
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, hamachi, smoked salmon, lemon slices
B'HAM Roll
Tempura, spicy sauce, masago, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
Bender Roll
Deep-fried, smoked salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, topped with mango sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion
Buffalo Roll
Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, green onion, tobiko, sesame seeds
Caipirinha Roll
Hamachi, green onion, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura, topped with fresh salmon, jalapeno, lemon slices, tobiko, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, sesame seeds
Cash Me Out Roll
Baked, shrimp, green onion, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste
Cosmo Roll
Hamachi, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with tuna, tobiko
Double Trouble Roll
Bluefin tuna, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, tempura, topped with avocado, baked seafood, japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
F.T.B Roll
Soft shell crab, spicy sauce, masago, green onion, topped with tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction
H2 Roll
Bluefin tuna, hamachi, cucumber, spicy sauce, jalapeno, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko
Jumanji Roll
Shrimp, green onion, cream cheese, tempura, spicy mayo, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, crab salad
Lakeview Roll
Fried shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, masago, sweet soy-reduction
Last Call Roll
Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
Long Island Roll
Futomaki style, bluefin tuna, shrimp, green onion, hamachi, salmon, cucumber, spicy sauce
Old Fushion Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, apples, smelt roe
Open Tab Roll
Deep-fried, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, green onion, sweet soy-reduction
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Robin Roll
Hamachi, eel, green onion, spicy sauce, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, sriracha, masago, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
Rock 'N' Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Futomaki style, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, masago
Sloppy Seconds Roll
Baked, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, sweet soy-reduction
Spicy Tuna Roll
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce
Spider Roll
Futomaki style, fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion
Surf & Turf Roll
Shrimp, steak, green onion, topped with avocado
The "Karen" Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, sweet soy-reduction
The Hangover Roll
Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, baked seafood, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
The Welden Roll
Bluefin tuna, hamachi, green onion, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno, ikura, tobiko, mango sauce, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction
Tuna Avocado Roll
Bluefin tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion
UMAMI Roll
Hamachi, spicy sauce, apples, green onion, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, jalapeno, lime zest, sriracha, sesame seeds
Volcano Roll
Baked, smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, topped with crab salad, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, japanese mayo, green onion
W.T.F Roll
Bluefin tuna, crab salad, green onion, cucumber, topped with bluefin tuna, masago, sweet, spicy, sour sauce
Wanna Steak Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, tempura, jalapeno, spicy sauce, topped with NY strip, sweet creamy steak sauce
Yoga Roll
Futomaki style, avocado, asparagus, bibb lettuce, carrots, cucumber
Sashimi
Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Boiled shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
Yellowtail belly
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon roe
Kani Nigiri
Crab stick
Maguro Nigiri
Bluefin tuna
Maguro Toro Nigiri
Bluefin tuna belly
Masago Nigiri
Smelt roe
Sake Nigiri
Fresh salmon
Sake Toro Nigiri
Salmon belly
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying fish roe
Unagi Nigiri
Fresh water eel
Uni Nigiri
Sea urchin
Dessert
Daily Special
Coctails A-Z
Cosmo
French 75
Gimlet
Long Island
Manhattan
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
TS Long Island
TS Margarita
White Russian
Tuesday Margarita
Bloody Mary
Martini
Sake Bomb
Plum Spritz
Moctail
Caipirinha
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233