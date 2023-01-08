Restaurant header imageView gallery

Umami Asian Bistro

150 Eagleview Boulevard

Exton, PA 19341

Order Again

Popular Items

Amazing Roll*
Sushi Sampler*
Dynamite Roll

Appetizer

Chicken Satay (4)

$8.00

Chicken skewer marinated in Thai herbs & served w. house peanut sauce

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Dumpling (6)

$9.00

Gyoza (6)

$7.00

Pan friend Japanese style dumpling

Shrimp & Pork Egg Roll

$3.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$11.00

Shumai (6)

$8.00

Steamed Hong Kong style shrimp dumpling

Spring Roll (4)

$7.00

Crispy vegetable roll served w. sweet chili sauce

Steamed Dumpling (6)

$9.00

Summer Roll (2)

$9.00

Salad roll w. shrimp, fresh mint, vermicelli noodle and green onion

Umami Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

Minced chicken, mushroom, vegetable served w. lettuce cups and crispy noodle

Salad

Beef Salad🌶️

$9.00

Grilled steak, tomao, red onion and mint in lime chili paste vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad w. Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Papaya Salad🌶

$7.00

Famous Thai green papaya salad w. carrort and crushed peanut

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Shrimp Mango Salad

$9.00

Shrimp, fresh managoes and greens in house basil dressing

Thai Squid Salad🌶

$9.00

Squid, tomato, cucumber and mint in lime spicy curry vinaigrette

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup🌶

$4.00+

Chicken, tofu, mushroom, bamboo shoots and egg

Miso Soup

$3.00+

Japanese soybean soup w. tofu, seaweed and green onion

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00+

Coconut milk soup w. lemongrass, chicken and mushroom

Tom Yum Koong🌶

$7.00+

Thai lemongrass galangal broth soup w. shrimp and mushroom

Wonton Soup

$4.00+

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Mixed green salad topped w. avocado, sesame seed and ginger dressing

Kani Salad

$7.00

Spicy crab meat and cucumber salad

King Salmon Jalapeno*

$16.00

King salmon sashimi over daikon radish topped w. jalapeno, cilantro in wasabi yuzu dressing

Sashimi Sampler*

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Tartar*

$11.00

Crunchy spicy tuna topped w. avocado

Sushi Dumpling*

$14.00

Tuna sashimi dumplings filled w. spicy kani salad, drizzled w. spicy mayo and eel sauce

Sushi Sampler*

$12.00

5pcs chef's choice sushi

Treasure Island

$11.00

Salmon, yellowtail, striped bass, cucumber and masago in chef's sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno*

$14.00

Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, spicy ponzu sauce

Sushi

Crabstick (Kani) Sushi*

$7.00

Eel (Unagi) Sushi*

$6.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sushi*

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sushi*

$9.00

King Salmon Sushi*

$9.00

Mackerel (Saba) Sushi*

$6.00

Octopus (Tako) Sushi*

$6.00

Red Snapper (Tai) Sushi*

$8.00

Salmon (Sake) Sushi*

$7.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sushi*

$10.00

Scallop (Hotate) Sushi*

$7.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Sushi*

$6.00

Smelt Roe (Masago) Sushi*

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi*

$6.00

Squid (Ika) Sushi*

$6.00

Stripped Bass Sushi*

$6.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sushi*

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (Amarbi) Sushi*

$10.00

Sweet Tofu (Inari) Sushi*

$5.00

Tuna (Maguro) Sushi*

$8.00

White Tuna Sushi*

$6.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sushi*

$7.00

uni sushi

$14.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Crabstick (Kani) Sashimi*

$7.00

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi*

$8.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi*

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi*

$9.00

King Salmon Sashimi*

$11.00

Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi*

$8.00

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi*

$8.00

Red Snapper (Tai) Sashimi*

$8.00

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi*

$9.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi*

$10.00

Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi*

$10.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi*

$8.00

Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi*

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi*

$8.00

Squid (Ika) Sashimi*

$8.00

Stripped Bass Sashimi*

$8.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi*

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp (Amarbi) Sashimi*

$12.00

Sweet Tofu (Inari) Sashimi*

$7.00

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi*

$10.00

White Tuna Sashimi*

$8.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi*

$9.00

uni sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Sushi Sashimi Combination

Chirashi Sushi*

$22.00

10 pcs of assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Love Boat*

$78.00

16 pcs assorted sushi, 12 pcs sashimi, 1 New York Roll, 1 Amazing Roll

Sashimi Deluxe*

$32.00

18 pcs of assorted raw fish

Sashimi Regular*

$26.00

12 pcs of assorted raw fish

Sushi Deluxe*

$26.00

9 pcs of sushi and tuna roll

Sushi for Two*

$55.00

16 pcs of assorted sushi, 1 Lover roll and 1 Bumblebee roll

Sushi Regular*

$23.00

7 pcs of sushi and California roll

Sushi Sashimi Combo*

$32.00

6 pcs of sushi, 9 pcs of sashimi and tuna roll

Maki/Traditional Roll

AAC Roll

$8.00

Avocado, asparagus and cucumber roll

Alaska Roll*

$8.00

Salmon, avocado and cucumber

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Avocado Cucumber roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$7.00

Shrimp, avocado, lettuce and mayo

California Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.75

Futomaki Roll

$8.00

Crabstick, egg, oshinko and cucumber

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and scallion

Salmon Avocado Roll*

$8.00

Salmon Roll*

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Crab roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll*

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll*

$8.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Tuna Avocado Roll*

$8.00

Tuna Cucumer Roll*

$7.25

Tuna Roll*

$6.50

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll*

$8.00

Hand Roll

Alaska HR*

$8.00

California HR

$7.00

Eel Cumumber HR

$8.00

Salmon Avocado HR*

$8.00

Salmon HR*

$7.00

Salmon Skin HR

$6.00

Smoked Salmon HR

$6.00

Spicy Salmon HR*

$8.00

Spicy Scallop HR*

$10.00

Spicy Tuna HR*

$8.00

Tuna Avocado HR*

$8.00

Tuna HR*

$7.00

Yellowtail Scallion HR*

$8.00

Umami Special Roll

Amazing Roll*

$17.00

Spicy salmon, kani tempura, avocado, grilled jalapeno, wrapped in soy paper, top w. tuna, black tobiko, cilantro and drizzle of eel sauce

Bumble Bee Roll*

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, avocado and kiwi in yellow soy paper, drizzled w. spicy mayo and wasabi mayo

Cloud NIne

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, mango, avocado in pink soy wrapped topped w. spicy kani and black tobiko

Crazy Roll

$17.00

Lobster tempura and cucumber, toppped w. eel, avocado, drizzled w. eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$11.00

Salmon and crab deep fried tempura style, topped w. eel sauce and spicy mayo

Elegante Roll*

$18.00

Fresh yellowtail, spicy tuna crunchy, avocado, mango in green soy wrap, topped w. king salmon, black tobiko and scallions

Godzilla Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, eel, avocado and mozzeralla fried tempura style, topped w. eel sauce and spicy mayo

Green Dragon Roll

$13.00

Eel, cucumber and sesame seed inside w. avocado and eel sauce on top

Laguna Roll*

$17.00

Lobster tempura, spicy tuna, avocado in orange soy wrapped, drizzled w. sweet chilly sauce, eel sauce and fresh cilantro

Lover Roll*

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber, topped w. salmon, eeel and avocado

Naruto Roll*

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crabstick and masago wrapped in cucumber (no rice)

New Yorker Roll*

$16.00

Fresh salmon, yellowtail, mango, crush flakes, spicy tuna in soy wrapper

Prince Roll

$16.00

Crispy shrimp tempura, jalapeno, cucumber and kiwi wrapped in soy paper, topped w. lobster salad and spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll*

$15.00

California roll wrappped w. assorted sashimi

Samurai Roll*

$15.00

Spicy tuna, salmon and avocado, toppped w. 3 kinds of caviar

Spider Roll*

$12.00

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and masago

Super Crunchy Roll*

$15.00

Spicy tuna, asparagus inside, w. salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, tuna, topped w. eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch

Tiger Roll*

$16.00

Fresh tuna, avocado, salmon, kani tempura wrapped in finest seaweed, drizzled w. spicy mayo and eel sauce

Umami Sushi Roll*

$15.00

Lobster salad, avocado, cucumber roll topped w. spicy blend of tuna and salmon

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Kani, white tuna, avocado, tobiko, scallion deep fried tempura sytle w. red onion and spicy mayo on top

Wonderful Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura inside topped w. crab meat, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Today's Special Roll

Aroma Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna crunchy, avocado wrapped in seaweed, topped w. seared kanpachi, white tuna and garnished w. jalapeno and red tobiko

Beauty & Beast Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, salmon and grilled jalapeno, topped w. tuna and eel, with eel sauce and red tobiko

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber in green soy wrap, topped w. spicy tuna, avocado, drizzled w. spicy mayo and eel sauce

Cowboy Roll

$17.00

Avocado and spicy tuna inside, topped w. seared steak, fresh jalapeno, drizzled in yakiniku sauce

Fuji Mt. Roll

$18.00

Fresh tuna, samon, spicy scallop and avocado in delicious sesame soy sheet, topped w. wasabi mayo

Honoko Roll

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail and avocado inside, topped w. peppered white tuna, jalapeno, tobiko, wasabi mayo and eel sauce

Sakura Roll

$17.00

Tuna, yellowtail, spicy kani and avocado in pink wrap

Tokyo Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and cumber topped w. yellowtail, white tuna and crunchy garlic topping

uni

$14.00Out of stock

Yama Roll

$17.00

Fresh yellowtail and avocado inside, topped w. spicy blend of crunchy tuna and salmon, drizzled w. spicy BBQ sauce and sesame

Umami Favorites

Crispy Beef🌶

$20.00

Crispy tender beef sauteed w. assorted pepper and onion in spicy tangy sauce

Crispy Honey Walnut Shrimp

$19.00

Battered fried shrimp tossed in honey mayo sauce w. candied walnut and broccoli

Korean BBQ Beef

$19.00

Grilled tender slices of beef served w. lettuce and spicy kimchee

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Panang Curry Salmon🌶

$22.00

Pan seared salmon w. asparagus, string beans, pepper, basil and crushed peanuts

Peking Duck

$30.00

Famous roast duck served w. pancakes, cucumber, scallion and hoisin sauce

Salt & Pepper Seafood🌶

$23.00

Lightly fried jumbo shrimp, scallop, squid w. sweet chili sauce on the side

Shrimp and Asparagus in Wine Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp and asparagus stir fried in wine sauce

Teriyaki Sirloin steak

$23.00

Pan seared steak garnished w. seasonal veggies

Thai Style Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Cripsy chicken sauteed w. fresh garlic, red onion and pine nuts

Linguine Shrimp and Scallop in Green Curry🌶️

$21.00

Red Curry Seafood Hotpot🌶️

$24.00

Shrimp, scallop, squid, crab meat simmered in coconut milk red curry

Vegetarian Favorites

Braised Bean Curd🌶️

$15.00

Crispy bean curd and vegetable medley in spicy sauce

Broccoli and Eggplant in Garlic Sauce🌶️

$13.00

Buddha's Delight

$12.00

Fresh vegetable medley in house brown sauce

Dried Sauteed String Beans

$13.00

Green Curry Tofu🌶️

$15.00

Panang Tofu

$15.00

Red Curry Tofu🌶️

$15.00

Steamed Fresh Vegetable

$13.00

Traditional Favorites

Beef Broccoli

$17.00

Cashew Nut Chicken🌶

$15.00

Cashew Nut Shrimp🌶

$18.00

Chicken Broccoli

$14.00

Crispy Sesame Beef

$18.00

Crispy Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Crispy Sesame Shrimp

$18.00

General Tso's Chicken🌶

$16.00

General Tso's Shrimp🌶

$18.00

Green Curry Beef🌶

$19.00

Simmered in coconut milk w. bell pepper, string beans, eggplant and fresh basil

Green Curry Chicken🌶

$17.00

Simmered in coconut milk w. bell pepper, string beans, eggplant and fresh basil

Green Curry Shrimp🌶

$19.00

Simmered in coconut milk w. bell pepper, string beans, eggplant and fresh basil

Kung Pao Chicken🌶️

$15.00

Kung Pao Shrimp🌶️

$18.00

Lemongrass Chicken🌶

$15.00

Stir fried w. string bean, pepper, onion and scallion in special lemongrass sauce

Lemongrass Shrimp🌶

$17.00

Stir fried w. string bean, pepper, onion and scallion in special lemongrass sauce

Mandarin Garlic Beef🌶️

$17.00

Mandarin Garlic Chicken🌶️

$15.00

Mandarin Garlic Shrimp🌶️

$17.00

Mix Vegetable Chicken

$14.00

Mixed Veg Beef

$17.00

Mixed Veg Shrimp

$17.00

Panang Curry Beef🌶

$19.00

Creamy coconut milk curry w. asparagus, string bean, pepper and crushed peanuts

Panang Curry Chicken🌶

$17.00

Creamy coconut milk curry w. asparagus, string bean, pepper and crushed peanuts

Panang Curry Shrimp🌶

$19.00

Creamy coconut milk curry w. asparagus, string bean, pepper and crushed peanuts

Pepper Steak

$18.00

Red Curry Beef🌶

$19.00

Simmered in coconut milk, w. pineapple, onion, brccoli, bell paper and fresh basil

Red Curry Chicken🌶

$17.00

Simmered in coconut milk, w. pineapple, onion, brccoli, bell paper and fresh basil

Red Curry Shrimp🌶

$19.00

Simmered in coconut milk, w. pineapple, onion, brccoli, bell paper and fresh basil

Shrimp Broccoli

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Platter

$19.00

Lightly fried shrimp and seasonable vegetable served w. tempura dipping sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.00

Battered fried white meat chicken, side of sweet and sour sauce w. pineapple

Szechuan Beef🌶️

$18.00

Szechuan chicken

$14.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00

Pan seared and garnished w. seasonable vegetable

Teriyaki Salmon

$22.00

Pan seared and garnished w. seasonable vegetable

Teriyaki Shrimp

$19.00

Pan seared and garnished w. seasonable vegetable

Thai Basil Chili Beef🌶️

$17.00

Sauteed w. fresh basil, onion and pepper

Thai Basil Chili Chicken🌶️

$15.00

Sauteed w. fresh basil, onion and pepper

Thai Basil Chili Shrimp🌶️

$17.00

Sauteed w. fresh basil, onion and pepper

Unagi Don

$22.00

Eel bowl served over rice and oshinko

Noodle Bowls

Pho Beef Noodle

$13.00

Vietnamese Hanoi beef rice noodle

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura Udon

$15.00

Asam Laksa🌶️

$14.00

Spicy and sour lemongrass broth w. rice noodle, shrimp and vegetable

Bangkok Curry Noodle Soup🌶️

$12.00

Chicken in green curry, bell pepper, eggplant, string bean and fresh basil

Malaysian Curry Noodle Soup🌶️

$14.00

Shrimp, broccoli, bell pepper, onion and fresh basil

Noodle/Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

Beef Lo Mein

$14.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.00

Combo Fried Rice

$14.00

Combo Lo Mein

$14.00

Pad Thai Beef🌶

$17.00

Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut

Pad Thai Chicken🌶

$15.00

Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut

Pad Thai Shrimp🌶

$17.00

Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut

Pad Thai Tofu🌶️

$16.00

Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut

Pad Thai Vegetable🌶️

$15.00

Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut

Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice🌶️

$14.00

Pineapple, shrimp, chicken, cashew nuts and egg

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$12.00

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$12.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.00

Singapore Rice Noodle

$13.00

Meifun sauteed in curry powder w. shrimp, egg, onion and sweet bell peppers

Taiwan Rice Noodle

$12.00

Meifun sauteed w. chicken, egg and mixed vegetable

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$12.00

Dessert

Assorted Mochi

$5.00

Chocolate Mochi

$5.00

Fried Banana Roll (4)

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Vanilla Mochi

$5.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Decaf Hot Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Green

$3.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Oolong Tea

$3.00

Ramune Orange

$4.00

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Strawberry

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Sides

Brown Rice Large

$5.00

Brown Rice Small

$3.00

Crispy Noodle

$1.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Lo Mein

$6.50

Steamed Udon

$5.00

Sushi Rice Large

$7.00

Sushi Rice Small

$4.00

White Rice Large

$3.75

White Rice Small

$2.25

Extra Sauce

Brown Sauce

$2.50

House Duck Sauce

$0.25

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$2.50

General Tso's Sauce

$2.50

Ginger Dressing

$1.50

Hoisin Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

House Mustard

$0.75

Mustard Packet

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Sesame Chicken Sauce

$2.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$1.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.50

Duck Sauce Packets

Soy Sauce Packets

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Ginger

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sushi Soy Sauce

$0.25

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side eel sauce

$1.00

Other Requests

Add Chopsticks

Extra Fortune Cookies

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open for dine-in! Come in and enjoy! If you want to use your gift card to pay online, please contact the restaurant.

Location

150 Eagleview Boulevard, Exton, PA 19341

Directions

