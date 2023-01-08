Umami Asian Bistro
No reviews yet
150 Eagleview Boulevard
Exton, PA 19341
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Chicken Satay (4)
Chicken skewer marinated in Thai herbs & served w. house peanut sauce
Crab Rangoon
Edamame
Fried Dumpling (6)
Gyoza (6)
Pan friend Japanese style dumpling
Shrimp & Pork Egg Roll
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Shumai (6)
Steamed Hong Kong style shrimp dumpling
Spring Roll (4)
Crispy vegetable roll served w. sweet chili sauce
Steamed Dumpling (6)
Summer Roll (2)
Salad roll w. shrimp, fresh mint, vermicelli noodle and green onion
Umami Lettuce Wraps
Minced chicken, mushroom, vegetable served w. lettuce cups and crispy noodle
Salad
Beef Salad🌶️
Grilled steak, tomao, red onion and mint in lime chili paste vinaigrette
Mixed Green Salad w. Ginger Dressing
Papaya Salad🌶
Famous Thai green papaya salad w. carrort and crushed peanut
Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Mango Salad
Shrimp, fresh managoes and greens in house basil dressing
Thai Squid Salad🌶
Squid, tomato, cucumber and mint in lime spicy curry vinaigrette
Soup
Hot & Sour Soup🌶
Chicken, tofu, mushroom, bamboo shoots and egg
Miso Soup
Japanese soybean soup w. tofu, seaweed and green onion
Tom Kha Gai
Coconut milk soup w. lemongrass, chicken and mushroom
Tom Yum Koong🌶
Thai lemongrass galangal broth soup w. shrimp and mushroom
Wonton Soup
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Avocado Salad
Mixed green salad topped w. avocado, sesame seed and ginger dressing
Kani Salad
Spicy crab meat and cucumber salad
King Salmon Jalapeno*
King salmon sashimi over daikon radish topped w. jalapeno, cilantro in wasabi yuzu dressing
Sashimi Sampler*
Spicy Tuna Tartar*
Crunchy spicy tuna topped w. avocado
Sushi Dumpling*
Tuna sashimi dumplings filled w. spicy kani salad, drizzled w. spicy mayo and eel sauce
Sushi Sampler*
5pcs chef's choice sushi
Treasure Island
Salmon, yellowtail, striped bass, cucumber and masago in chef's sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno*
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, spicy ponzu sauce
Sushi
Crabstick (Kani) Sushi*
Eel (Unagi) Sushi*
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sushi*
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sushi*
King Salmon Sushi*
Mackerel (Saba) Sushi*
Octopus (Tako) Sushi*
Red Snapper (Tai) Sushi*
Salmon (Sake) Sushi*
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sushi*
Scallop (Hotate) Sushi*
Shrimp (Ebi) Sushi*
Smelt Roe (Masago) Sushi*
Smoked Salmon Sushi*
Squid (Ika) Sushi*
Stripped Bass Sushi*
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sushi*
Sweet Shrimp (Amarbi) Sushi*
Sweet Tofu (Inari) Sushi*
Tuna (Maguro) Sushi*
White Tuna Sushi*
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sushi*
uni sushi
Sashimi
Crabstick (Kani) Sashimi*
Eel (Unagi) Sashimi*
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi*
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi*
King Salmon Sashimi*
Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi*
Octopus (Tako) Sashimi*
Red Snapper (Tai) Sashimi*
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi*
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi*
Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi*
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi*
Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi*
Smoked Salmon Sashimi*
Squid (Ika) Sashimi*
Stripped Bass Sashimi*
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi*
Sweet Shrimp (Amarbi) Sashimi*
Sweet Tofu (Inari) Sashimi*
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi*
White Tuna Sashimi*
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi*
uni sashimi
Sushi Sashimi Combination
Chirashi Sushi*
10 pcs of assorted sashimi over sushi rice
Love Boat*
16 pcs assorted sushi, 12 pcs sashimi, 1 New York Roll, 1 Amazing Roll
Sashimi Deluxe*
18 pcs of assorted raw fish
Sashimi Regular*
12 pcs of assorted raw fish
Sushi Deluxe*
9 pcs of sushi and tuna roll
Sushi for Two*
16 pcs of assorted sushi, 1 Lover roll and 1 Bumblebee roll
Sushi Regular*
7 pcs of sushi and California roll
Sushi Sashimi Combo*
6 pcs of sushi, 9 pcs of sashimi and tuna roll
Maki/Traditional Roll
AAC Roll
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber roll
Alaska Roll*
Salmon, avocado and cucumber
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Cucumber roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
Shrimp, avocado, lettuce and mayo
California Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Futomaki Roll
Crabstick, egg, oshinko and cucumber
Oshinko Roll
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and scallion
Salmon Avocado Roll*
Salmon Roll*
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Crab roll
Spicy Salmon Roll*
Spicy Scallop Roll*
Spicy Tuna Roll*
Spicy Yellowtail Roll*
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll*
Tuna Cucumer Roll*
Tuna Roll*
Vegetable Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll*
Hand Roll
Umami Special Roll
Amazing Roll*
Spicy salmon, kani tempura, avocado, grilled jalapeno, wrapped in soy paper, top w. tuna, black tobiko, cilantro and drizzle of eel sauce
Bumble Bee Roll*
Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, avocado and kiwi in yellow soy paper, drizzled w. spicy mayo and wasabi mayo
Cloud NIne
Shrimp tempura, mango, avocado in pink soy wrapped topped w. spicy kani and black tobiko
Crazy Roll
Lobster tempura and cucumber, toppped w. eel, avocado, drizzled w. eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Salmon and crab deep fried tempura style, topped w. eel sauce and spicy mayo
Elegante Roll*
Fresh yellowtail, spicy tuna crunchy, avocado, mango in green soy wrap, topped w. king salmon, black tobiko and scallions
Godzilla Roll
Spicy tuna, eel, avocado and mozzeralla fried tempura style, topped w. eel sauce and spicy mayo
Green Dragon Roll
Eel, cucumber and sesame seed inside w. avocado and eel sauce on top
Laguna Roll*
Lobster tempura, spicy tuna, avocado in orange soy wrapped, drizzled w. sweet chilly sauce, eel sauce and fresh cilantro
Lover Roll*
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber, topped w. salmon, eeel and avocado
Naruto Roll*
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crabstick and masago wrapped in cucumber (no rice)
New Yorker Roll*
Fresh salmon, yellowtail, mango, crush flakes, spicy tuna in soy wrapper
Prince Roll
Crispy shrimp tempura, jalapeno, cucumber and kiwi wrapped in soy paper, topped w. lobster salad and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll*
California roll wrappped w. assorted sashimi
Samurai Roll*
Spicy tuna, salmon and avocado, toppped w. 3 kinds of caviar
Spider Roll*
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and masago
Super Crunchy Roll*
Spicy tuna, asparagus inside, w. salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, tuna, topped w. eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch
Tiger Roll*
Fresh tuna, avocado, salmon, kani tempura wrapped in finest seaweed, drizzled w. spicy mayo and eel sauce
Umami Sushi Roll*
Lobster salad, avocado, cucumber roll topped w. spicy blend of tuna and salmon
Volcano Roll
Kani, white tuna, avocado, tobiko, scallion deep fried tempura sytle w. red onion and spicy mayo on top
Wonderful Roll
Shrimp tempura inside topped w. crab meat, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Today's Special Roll
Aroma Roll
Spicy tuna crunchy, avocado wrapped in seaweed, topped w. seared kanpachi, white tuna and garnished w. jalapeno and red tobiko
Beauty & Beast Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon and grilled jalapeno, topped w. tuna and eel, with eel sauce and red tobiko
Caterpillar Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber in green soy wrap, topped w. spicy tuna, avocado, drizzled w. spicy mayo and eel sauce
Cowboy Roll
Avocado and spicy tuna inside, topped w. seared steak, fresh jalapeno, drizzled in yakiniku sauce
Fuji Mt. Roll
Fresh tuna, samon, spicy scallop and avocado in delicious sesame soy sheet, topped w. wasabi mayo
Honoko Roll
Spicy yellowtail and avocado inside, topped w. peppered white tuna, jalapeno, tobiko, wasabi mayo and eel sauce
Sakura Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, spicy kani and avocado in pink wrap
Tokyo Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and cumber topped w. yellowtail, white tuna and crunchy garlic topping
uni
Yama Roll
Fresh yellowtail and avocado inside, topped w. spicy blend of crunchy tuna and salmon, drizzled w. spicy BBQ sauce and sesame
Umami Favorites
Crispy Beef🌶
Crispy tender beef sauteed w. assorted pepper and onion in spicy tangy sauce
Crispy Honey Walnut Shrimp
Battered fried shrimp tossed in honey mayo sauce w. candied walnut and broccoli
Korean BBQ Beef
Grilled tender slices of beef served w. lettuce and spicy kimchee
Orange Chicken
Panang Curry Salmon🌶
Pan seared salmon w. asparagus, string beans, pepper, basil and crushed peanuts
Peking Duck
Famous roast duck served w. pancakes, cucumber, scallion and hoisin sauce
Salt & Pepper Seafood🌶
Lightly fried jumbo shrimp, scallop, squid w. sweet chili sauce on the side
Shrimp and Asparagus in Wine Sauce
Shrimp and asparagus stir fried in wine sauce
Teriyaki Sirloin steak
Pan seared steak garnished w. seasonal veggies
Thai Style Garlic Chicken
Cripsy chicken sauteed w. fresh garlic, red onion and pine nuts
Linguine Shrimp and Scallop in Green Curry🌶️
Red Curry Seafood Hotpot🌶️
Shrimp, scallop, squid, crab meat simmered in coconut milk red curry
Vegetarian Favorites
Braised Bean Curd🌶️
Crispy bean curd and vegetable medley in spicy sauce
Broccoli and Eggplant in Garlic Sauce🌶️
Buddha's Delight
Fresh vegetable medley in house brown sauce
Dried Sauteed String Beans
Green Curry Tofu🌶️
Panang Tofu
Red Curry Tofu🌶️
Steamed Fresh Vegetable
Traditional Favorites
Beef Broccoli
Cashew Nut Chicken🌶
Cashew Nut Shrimp🌶
Chicken Broccoli
Crispy Sesame Beef
Crispy Sesame Chicken
Crispy Sesame Shrimp
General Tso's Chicken🌶
General Tso's Shrimp🌶
Green Curry Beef🌶
Simmered in coconut milk w. bell pepper, string beans, eggplant and fresh basil
Green Curry Chicken🌶
Simmered in coconut milk w. bell pepper, string beans, eggplant and fresh basil
Green Curry Shrimp🌶
Simmered in coconut milk w. bell pepper, string beans, eggplant and fresh basil
Kung Pao Chicken🌶️
Kung Pao Shrimp🌶️
Lemongrass Chicken🌶
Stir fried w. string bean, pepper, onion and scallion in special lemongrass sauce
Lemongrass Shrimp🌶
Stir fried w. string bean, pepper, onion and scallion in special lemongrass sauce
Mandarin Garlic Beef🌶️
Mandarin Garlic Chicken🌶️
Mandarin Garlic Shrimp🌶️
Mix Vegetable Chicken
Mixed Veg Beef
Mixed Veg Shrimp
Panang Curry Beef🌶
Creamy coconut milk curry w. asparagus, string bean, pepper and crushed peanuts
Panang Curry Chicken🌶
Creamy coconut milk curry w. asparagus, string bean, pepper and crushed peanuts
Panang Curry Shrimp🌶
Creamy coconut milk curry w. asparagus, string bean, pepper and crushed peanuts
Pepper Steak
Red Curry Beef🌶
Simmered in coconut milk, w. pineapple, onion, brccoli, bell paper and fresh basil
Red Curry Chicken🌶
Simmered in coconut milk, w. pineapple, onion, brccoli, bell paper and fresh basil
Red Curry Shrimp🌶
Simmered in coconut milk, w. pineapple, onion, brccoli, bell paper and fresh basil
Shrimp Broccoli
Shrimp Tempura Platter
Lightly fried shrimp and seasonable vegetable served w. tempura dipping sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Battered fried white meat chicken, side of sweet and sour sauce w. pineapple
Szechuan Beef🌶️
Szechuan chicken
Teriyaki Chicken
Pan seared and garnished w. seasonable vegetable
Teriyaki Salmon
Pan seared and garnished w. seasonable vegetable
Teriyaki Shrimp
Pan seared and garnished w. seasonable vegetable
Thai Basil Chili Beef🌶️
Sauteed w. fresh basil, onion and pepper
Thai Basil Chili Chicken🌶️
Sauteed w. fresh basil, onion and pepper
Thai Basil Chili Shrimp🌶️
Sauteed w. fresh basil, onion and pepper
Unagi Don
Eel bowl served over rice and oshinko
Noodle Bowls
Pho Beef Noodle
Vietnamese Hanoi beef rice noodle
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura Udon
Asam Laksa🌶️
Spicy and sour lemongrass broth w. rice noodle, shrimp and vegetable
Bangkok Curry Noodle Soup🌶️
Chicken in green curry, bell pepper, eggplant, string bean and fresh basil
Malaysian Curry Noodle Soup🌶️
Shrimp, broccoli, bell pepper, onion and fresh basil
Noodle/Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Beef Lo Mein
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Lo Mein
Combo Fried Rice
Combo Lo Mein
Pad Thai Beef🌶
Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut
Pad Thai Chicken🌶
Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut
Pad Thai Shrimp🌶
Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut
Pad Thai Tofu🌶️
Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut
Pad Thai Vegetable🌶️
Famous Thai noodle sauteed w. egg, bean sprout, carrot, celery and crushed peanut
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice🌶️
Pineapple, shrimp, chicken, cashew nuts and egg
Roast Pork Fried Rice
Roast Pork Lo Mein
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Lo Mein
Singapore Rice Noodle
Meifun sauteed in curry powder w. shrimp, egg, onion and sweet bell peppers
Taiwan Rice Noodle
Meifun sauteed w. chicken, egg and mixed vegetable
Vegetable Fried Rice
Vegetable Lo Mein
Dessert
Drinks
Sides
Extra Sauce
Brown Sauce
House Duck Sauce
Dumpling Sauce
Garlic Sauce
General Tso's Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Hoisin Sauce
Hot Sauce
House Mustard
Mustard Packet
Peanut Sauce
Sesame Chicken Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Duck Sauce Packets
Soy Sauce Packets
Side Wasabi
Side Ginger
Side Spicy Mayo
Sushi Soy Sauce
Side Ponzu
Side eel sauce
Other Requests
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are open for dine-in! Come in and enjoy! If you want to use your gift card to pay online, please contact the restaurant.
150 Eagleview Boulevard, Exton, PA 19341