Umami Curry 11701 San Jose Blvd #23

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

11701 San Jose Blvd #23

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Order Again

Popular Items

Shoyu Ramen
Katsu Curry Rice
Pork Katsu Curry Rice

APPETIZERS

Edamame

Edamame

$5.75

seasoned soybean pods

Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.45

dumpling with house dipping sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$5.95

round ball pancake with octopus and drizzled with takoyaki sauce, mayo and top with bonito flakes

Ebi Appetizer

Ebi Appetizer

$6.95

panko shrimp dressed with japanese mayo and katsu sauce

Ika Gesso

Ika Gesso

$6.95

battered squid with ponzu sauce

Shishito

Shishito

$4.95

lightly seasoned shishito

Chicken Katsu Sando

Chicken Katsu Sando

$5.25

japanese chicken katsu sandwich, curry sauce, cabbage, pickles, fukujinzuke

Pork Katsu Sando

Pork Katsu Sando

$5.45

japanese pork katsu sandwich, curry sauce, cabbage, pickles, fukujinzuke

Hamburg Sando

Hamburg Sando

$5.75

japanese style hamburgersandwich, hamburg sauce, japanese mayo, cabbage, pickles, fukujinzuke

Tamago Sando

Kakiage

RAMEN

Curry Tonkotsu Ramen

Curry Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.25

curry pork base creamy ramen, straight noodle, pork belly, scallions, chilli thread, onsen tamago, kizami ginger, red onions

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

pork base creamy ramen, straight noodle, pork belly, scallions, chilli thread, onsen tamago, kizami ginger, red onions

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$13.75

chicken broth base, straight noodle, pork belly, scallions, chilli thread, onsen tamago, red onions, cilantro

Dipping Ramen

Dipping Ramen

$14.45

cold noodle with savory dipping sauce, curly noodle, pork belly, narutomaki, onsen tamago, scallions,

Miso Tonkotsu

CURRY RICE

Katsu Curry Rice

Katsu Curry Rice

$13.45

Mild Japanese curry with katsu fried chicken, sliced cabbage, fukujinzuke pickle & rice

Japanese Beef Curry Rice

Japanese Beef Curry Rice

$13.75

Traditional Japanese curry with 12 hours braised beef brisket, fried potato, broccolli, fukujinzuke, pickle & rice.

Umami Curry Rice

Umami Curry Rice

$13.95

Japanese spicy curry, beef katsu, sliced cabbage, onsen tamago (egg), fukujinzuke, pickles & rice.

Pork Katsu Curry Rice

Pork Katsu Curry Rice

$13.75

Spicy japanese red curry, pork katsu, cabbage, shishito,fukujinzuke pickle & rice.

Hamburg Curry Rice

Hamburg Curry Rice

$13.75

The traditional Japanese curry with hamburger patty,japanese hamburg sauce, fried potato, broccolli, fukujinzuke pickle & rice.

Tofu Curry Rice

Tofu Curry Rice

$13.45

Mild Japanese curry with tofu, sliced cabbage, brocolli, fukujinzuke pickle & rice

Ebi Fry Curry Rice

CURRY NOODLE

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$13.95

japanese curry base broth with 12 hours braised beef brisket, onsen tamago, crunchy onion, pickle, fukujinzuke, and ramen noodle

Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$13.95

japanese curry base broth with 12 hours braised beef brisket, fried potatos, tenkasu, pickle, fukujinzuke, and udon noodle

Umami Kare Udon

Umami Kare Udon

$13.95

savory soupless japanese curry mix with udon, 12 hours braised beef brisket, onsen tamago, scallion, cruncy onion, chilli thread

KIDS

Kids Katsu

Kids Katsu

$7.95

katsu chicken or ebi fry, white rice, fried potato, brocolli,

Kids Ramen

SIDES

Curly noodle ramen

$4.00

Straight Ramen

$4.00

Udon Noodles

$4.00

Rice

$3.50

Shoyu Broth

$4.50

Tonkotsu Broth

$5.00

Side 12 Hour Braised Brisket

$2.50

Side Beef Katsu

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$1.25

Side Cabbage

$1.25

Side Chicken

$2.00

Side Ebi Fry

$2.50

Side Fried potatoes

$1.25

Side Fukujinzuke

$1.25

Side hamburg

$4.50

Side House Curry

$5.00

Side Mild Curry

$5.00

Side Narutomkai

$0.75

Side Onsen Tamago

$1.25

Side Pickles

$1.25

Side Pork belly

$2.00

Side Pork Katsu

$2.75

Side Scallion

$0.50

Side Shishito

$1.25

Side Spicy Curry

$5.50

Side Tofu

$5.00

Sake

Lg House Hot Sake

$9.50

Sm House Hot Sake

$6.50

Hana Awaka

$13.00

Nigori Cup

$8.00

Nigori Bottle

$16.00

Hakushika

$15.00

Hanakohaku

$15.00

Chokara

$15.00

Kiri L Peach

$22.00

Ozeki Junmai Dai

$15.00

Ozeki Dry

$8.00

Beer

Ichiban

$4.50

Sapporo

$4.50

Kirin Light

$4.50

Hitachino

$7.00

Cocktails

Tokyo Rose

$7.75

Kamikaze

$7.75

Wine

PG Kris

$8.00

Plum Wine

$5.00

Chadernay

$8.00

Riesling

$7.00

House Cab

$5.50

NA Beverages

Hot Tea

$1.00

Japanese Soda

$3.50

Soda

$1.50

Juice

$3.00

Tea

$1.50

Ocean Bomb

$3.75

Dessert

Japanese Cheesecake

Japanese Cheesecake

$5.95

light fluffy cake

Japanese Roll Cake

Mile Crepes

Mile Crepes

$7.95

10 layers of thin crepes with vanilla flavor

All hours
Sunday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
