Umami Moto Food Truck

Seared Tuna BLT

$13.75

A quarter pound of Ahi tuna, seared and sliced on top of two slices of applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, and tomato on a bun slathered with our house Thai basil aioli. A sandwich to remember! ***Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.