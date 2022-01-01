Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Asian Fusion
Thai

Umami Moto Food Truck

6320 Zuni Rd SE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Popular Items

Korean Burrito
Smash Burger
Fish Tacos

Apps

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.25+

Next level! Sweet potato tots | crisp fried House seasoning | Curry aioli Gluten free

Fries

$2.25+

Golden crispy goodness! Gluten-free

Housemade Kimchi

Housemade Kimchi

$3.25

Handheld

Korean Burrito

Korean Burrito

$9.50

Bulgogi beef | Kimchi fried rice | Kueso | Carrot and daikon pickle | Cilantro | Onion Napa *vegetarian option available

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$11.50

Debuting in ABQ! Two of our delicious smash patties with cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pictured with LTO, bacon, and a side of kimchi.

Fried Chicken Sammie

Fried Chicken Sammie

$9.50

Hand breaded chicken fried to a crisp and dipped in our Korean BBQ sauce topped with pickles and served on a house made brioche bun.

Seared Tuna BLT

Seared Tuna BLT

$13.75

A quarter pound of Ahi tuna, seared and sliced on top of two slices of applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, and tomato on a bun slathered with our house Thai basil aioli. A sandwich to remember! ***Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$3.25+

Light yet substantial these 6" tacos really satisfy! Curried basa with our house-made lime aioli on napa topped with mint, cilantro, red onion, and pickled cucumber. Quite a taste sensation! Gluten-free

Bowls

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Shoestring fries | Housemade kimchi | K-ueso | Beef | green onion

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.50

Perfect curry for a hot day. A Vietnamese style curry, light and floral with more sweetness than spice. Topped with our marinated chicken and cilantro. Served over white rice.

Street Noodle Curry

Street Noodle Curry

$12.75

A medium spicy red curry with brisket braised with Asian-inspired flair! Served over rice noodle and garnished with cilantro, peanuts, and fresh shallot. GF

Drinks

Water 20oz

$1.50

Pop

$1.50

Thai Basil Lemonade

$3.75

Made in house

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Merch

Men's Tee shirt

Men's Tee shirt

$19.00

Original "Moto Cat" design

Women's Tee shirt

Women's Tee shirt

$19.00

Original "Moto Cat" design

4" Round Sticker, Black

4" Round Sticker, Black

$3.25

We have stickers!

4" Round Sticker, Green

4" Round Sticker, Green

$3.25

Baseball cap

$22.00
Cadet cap

Cadet cap

$25.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Street eats with Asian flair! Sundays at Ex Novo in Corrales 12-6 Wednesdays at Marble Downtown 12-8 Check back for more locations soon!

