Food Trucks
Asian Fusion
Thai
Umami Moto Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Street eats with Asian flair! Sundays at Ex Novo in Corrales 12-6 Wednesdays at Marble Downtown 12-8 Check back for more locations soon!
Location
6320 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
