Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Umami PokeRito

review star

No reviews yet

7510 Pineville Matthews Road

Charlotte, NC 28226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Bowl
Zen
Umami

Appetizers

Tuna Taco

$8.99

Tuna Poke Salad

$9.99

Tahitian Style Shrimp Poke

$10.99

Edamame "Sea Salt"

$4.00

Edamame "Spicy"

$5.00

Shishito Peppers

$6.50

Ika "Squid" Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Vegetarian

Vegetarian #1

$9.00

Tofu, mix green, avocado, roasted corn, edamame, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage, tomato, cilantro, sweet sesame paste.

Vegetarian #2

$9.00

Seaweed salad, mix green, edamame, avocado, cucumber, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.

Chef Signature

Umami

$13.75

Spicy crab, tuna, sushi salmon, hamachi, mix green, masago, furikake, avocado, yum yum sauce. No Substitutions.

Tuna Poke

$13.50

Tuna, seaweed salad, red onion, mango, avocado, cilantro, goma, poke sauce. No Substitutions.

Spicy Miso Chicken

$12.75

Chicken, mix green, red cabbage, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, kimchee, togarashi pepper. No Substitutions.

High Roller

$16.50

Unagi, mix green, cucumber, red cabbage, tomato, red onion, takuwan, fukujinzuke, unagi sauce. No Substitutions.

Komex Style

$13.75

Sliced spicy beef, red cabbage, green onion, red onion, cucumber, carrot, kimchee. No Substitutions.

Sunrise

$11.50

Sushi salmon, crab, avocado, mix green, red onion, carrot, red cabbage, fukujinzuke, yum yum sauce. No Substitutions.

Spicy Mexican Sushi

$14.25

Sushi salmon, grilled shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, mango, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli. No Substitutions.

Zen

$14.50

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy and chipotle aioli. No Substitutions.

Hachi

$11.75

Spicy crab, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, mix green, ginger aioli. No Substitutions.

S.A.M

$11.50

Sushi salmon, avocado, mango, cucumber, guacamole, cilantro, red cabbage, lemon ponzu sauce. No Substitutions.

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

BYO Burrito

BYO Burrito

Kids Menu

3pc Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$6.00

Corn, cucumber, and mix green

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$6.50

Corn, cucumber, and mix green

Additional Sauce

Extra Sides

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Extra Sauce

Topping

Shrimp Tempura ( 1 )

$1.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Calpico

$1.75

Ucc Milk Coffee

$1.75

Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.25

VOSS

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.50

Tap Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226

Directions

Gallery
Umami PokeRito image
Umami PokeRito image
Umami PokeRito image
Umami PokeRito image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
orange star4.5 • 42
11212 providence rd w Unit B Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
orange star5.0 • 12
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT
orange starNo Reviews
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A CHARLOTTE, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Pho & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107 Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Tega Cay, SC
orange star4.7 • 181
1157 stonecrest blvd Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103 Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston