Restaurant header imageView gallery

Umami Soul 3480 Gender Road

review star

No reviews yet

3480 Gender Road

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Carry out menu

Creamy alfredo sauce over bed of pasta with a side and garlic bread !

Alfredo dinner

$11.00Out of stock

Alfredo over penne pasta with broccoli and garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

With Broccoli and garlic bread

Lasagna Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Lasagna with vegetable of the day and garlic bread !

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Meatloaf served with Smashed potatoes, and vegetable of the day !

Fried Pork Chop Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Pork Chop 2 sides

Curry Chicken Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Curry Chicken served with red beans & rice, cabbage !

Pan Seared Tilapia

$15.00Out of stock

Pan seared tilapia served with curry fried rice and vegetable of the day !!

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00Out of stock

Savory sauce with Andouille Sausage and sauteed Shrimp over Cheesy buttery Grits!!!

Fried Catfish Dinner

$15.00

Fried Fish with fresh cut fries, and cole slaw

Fried Perch Dinner

$13.00

Perch, Fresh Cut Fries, and Coleslaw

Chicken Wonton Taco's w/ Peanut Sauce

$11.00Out of stock

3 full size Taco's with peanut sauce on the side

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken with a buttery belgian waffle served with choice of syrup or honey siracha

Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.00

6 Fried Chicken wing dings With fries

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Two Chicken Quarter Leg served with 2 sides

Rib Dinner

$16.00

Pork Ribs served with 2 sides

2 piece Whiting Dinner

$13.00

Ham dinner

$12.00Out of stock

Baked Ziti

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Oven Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Curry Fried Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Savory curry flavored rice (contains pork)

Potatoe Casserole

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesy potatoes, topped with green onions and optional bacon !!

Baked Beans

$4.00Out of stock

sweet and savory beans (contain Pork & beef)

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

Creamy Cole slaw

Creole Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Creole Corn

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.00Out of stock

Smashed Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Buttery smashed potatoes (may contain small chunks of potatoes)

Cabbage

$3.00Out of stock

Garlic Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

fresh green beans sauteed in butter and garlic

Peas & rice

$3.00Out of stock

red beans and rice (contain coconut)

Alfredo

$3.00Out of stock

Noodles and Alfredo sauce

Honey cornbread muffins

$1.00Out of stock

Green Beans w/ smoked Turkey

$3.00

Candied yams

$3.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$4.00Out of stock

Alacart

6 Breaded Fried Chicken wing dings

$8.00

4 wings

6 piece fried BBQ wing dings

$8.00

6 piece fried hot wing dings

$8.00

2 Bbq quarter chicken

$7.00Out of stock

2 quarter legs

4 bones Ribs

$10.00

4 Pork Rib

1 Fried Pork Chop

$5.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

1 piece of Perch

$3.00

1 piece

1 piece of Catfish

$4.50

1 filet

1 piece Whiting

$3.00

1 wing portion

$1.50

Soup

Bowl of Chilli

$4.50Out of stock

Beef chilli

Sausage potato and kale soup

$5.00

Bean soup

$4.50Out of stock

Sandwich

Grilled cheese

$3.00

Grilled on Texas toast

Hamburger

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Burger

$6.00Out of stock

Fish sandwich

$7.00

Coney

$3.00Out of stock

Hotdog

$1.50Out of stock

Italian sausage peppers & onions

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Italian sausage peppers & onions on a hoagie roll !

Double Cheese Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Carry out menu

Creamy alfredo sauce over bed of pasta with a side and garlic bread !

Alfredo dinner

$14.30Out of stock

Alfredo over penne pasta with broccoli and garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo Dinner

$16.90Out of stock

With Broccoli and garlic bread

Lasagna Dinner

$16.90Out of stock

Lasagna with vegetable of the day and garlic bread !

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.90Out of stock

Meatloaf served with Smashed potatoes, and vegetable of the day !

Fried Pork Chop Dinner

$16.90Out of stock

Pork Chop 2 sides

Curry Chicken Dinner

$16.90Out of stock

Curry Chicken served with red beans & rice, cabbage !

Pan Seared Tilapia

$19.50Out of stock

Pan seared tilapia served with curry fried rice and vegetable of the day !!

Shrimp & Grits

$15.60Out of stock

Savory sauce with Andouille Sausage and sauteed Shrimp over Cheesy buttery Grits!!!

Fried Catfish Dinner

$19.50

Fried Fish with fresh cut fries, and cole slaw

Fried Perch Dinner

$16.90

Perch, Fresh Cut Fries, and Coleslaw

Chicken Wonton Taco's w/ Peanut Sauce

$14.30Out of stock

3 full size Taco's with peanut sauce on the side

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken with a buttery belgian waffle served with choice of syrup or honey siracha

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.30

6 Fried Chicken wing dings With fries

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$16.90Out of stock

Two Chicken Quarter Leg served with 2 sides

Rib Dinner

$20.80

Pork Ribs served with 2 sides

2 piece Whiting Dinner

$18.20

Sides

Oven Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.20

Curry Fried Rice

$5.20Out of stock

Savory curry flavored rice (contains pork)

Potatoe Casserole

$5.20Out of stock

Cheesy potatoes, topped with green onions and optional bacon !!

Baked Beans

$5.20Out of stock

sweet and savory beans (contain Pork & beef)

Brussels Sprouts

$5.20Out of stock

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.90

Cole Slaw

$3.90Out of stock

Creamy Cole slaw

Creole Corn

$3.90Out of stock

Creole Corn

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.90Out of stock

Smashed Potatoes

$3.90Out of stock

Buttery smashed potatoes (may contain small chunks of potatoes)

Cabbage

$3.90Out of stock

Garlic Green Beans

$3.90Out of stock

fresh green beans sauteed in butter and garlic

Peas & rice

$3.90Out of stock

red beans and rice (contain coconut)

Alfredo

$3.90Out of stock

Noodles and Alfredo sauce

Honey cornbread muffins

$1.30Out of stock

Green Beans w/ smoked Turkey

$3.90

Candied yams

$3.90Out of stock

Alacart

6 Breaded Fried Chicken wing dings

$10.40

4 wings

6 piece fried BBQ wing dings

$10.40

6 piece fried hot wing dings

$10.40

2 Bbq quarter chicken

$9.10Out of stock

2 quarter legs

4 bones Ribs

$13.00

4 Pork Rib

1 Fried Pork Chop

$6.50Out of stock

Pork Chop

1 piece of Perch

$4.55

1 piece

1 piece of Catfish

$5.85

1 filet

1 piece Whiting

$3.90

4 small whole wings

$7.80Out of stock

Soup

Bowl of Chilli

$5.85Out of stock

Beef chilli

Sausage potato and kale soup

$6.50

Bean soup

$5.85Out of stock

Sandwich

Grilled cheese

$3.90

Grilled on Texas toast

Hamburger

$6.50Out of stock

Cheese Burger

$7.80Out of stock

Fish sandwich

$9.10

Coney

$3.90Out of stock

Hotdog

$1.95Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

stop by our carryout restaurant inside Shell Gas station !!

Website

Location

3480 Gender Road, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery
Umami Soul Catering LLC image
Banner pic
Umami Soul Catering LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Sicily's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 124
2965 Brice Rd Brice, OH 43109
View restaurantnext
Loving Hut LLC - 6569 East Livingston Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6569 East Livingston Ave Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View restaurantnext
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 710
10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
SmokeOut BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1850 Winderly Ln Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
La Fogata Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,703
1849 Winderly Ln Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
GENJIGO
orange starNo Reviews
1217 N. Hill Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canal Winchester

Las Margaritas Canal Winchester - 6270 Gender Rd
orange star4.1 • 1,604
6270 Gender Rd Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 857
7 N High St Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Canal Wigwam - Canal Winchester
orange star4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Canal Wigwam - old?
orange star4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Kingy's Pizza Pub
orange star4.8 • 656
7470 Hill Rd Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canal Winchester
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston