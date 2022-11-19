A map showing the location of Umami Sushi TxView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Korean

Umami Sushi Tx

review star

No reviews yet

700 n lbj dr. Ste 105

San Marcos, TX 78666

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Flaky
Spicy Ramyun
Deep Fried Gyoza

Cold Appetizers

Grenade

$9.95

Choice of Tuna or Salmon or Both Whole avocado Choice of sauce Spicy mayo/ eel sauce

Black Albacore

$10.95

Seared seasoned albacore in ponzu sauce topped with black garlic

Heavenly Escolar

$10.95

Escolar with spicy ponzu, salt, honey wasabi, garlic chips, and olive oil

Yellow Fever

$11.95

Hamachi yellow tail in ponzu sauce and topped with thai chilly

Poke Nachos

$12.95

Nacho chips with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, seasoning and shredded seaweed

Tokyo Tower

$14.95

Tuna tower with Tuna, crab delight, avocado, cucumber, sushi rice with honey wasabi. Tobikos on the side

Hot Appetizers

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soy beans with sea salt

Sauteed Edamame

$5.95

Sauteed Edamame in garlic, butter, and soy sauce

Takoyaki

$6.95

Deep fry battered octopus ( ball shape) topped with takoyaki sauce (sweet), japanese mayo and fish flakes (bonito)

Idako Yaki

$6.95Out of stock

Grilled marinated baby octopus

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Deep fried tofu. Sauced with tempura sauce. Topped with radish, onion and shredded seaweed.

Chicken Karrage

$10.95

Chicken thigh marinated and battered. Deep fried with yuzu sauce on the side.

Steamed Chashu Bun

$10.95

Marinated grilled pork belly with steamed buns (comes in two) eel sauce and japenese mayo with green onions

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

Deep fried shrimp (4 pieces) with deep fried onion

Calamari Tempura

$9.95

Deep fried squid with yuzu sauce

Veggie Tempura

$9.95

Deep fried vegetables. ( bell pepper, onion, carrot)

Gyoza

$5.95

Pan fried gyoza (chicken or seafood)

Deep Fried Gyoza

$7.95

Deep fried chicken or seafood gyoza

Entree

Chicken Katsu

$14.95

Chicken thigh marinated, battered and deep fried. comes with rice and sauce

Don Katsu

$15.95

Bulgogi-Don

$13.95

Chashu-Don

$15.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.95

Bulgogi Dish

$15.95

Galbi

$17.95

Veggie Platter

$12.95

Unagi Don

$16.95

Steam rice on the side

$2.50

Salad

House Salad

$4.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Wasabi Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Noodles + Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95

Spicy Ramyun

$8.95

Spicy Seafood Ramyun

$11.95

Udon

$11.95

Tempura Udon

$12.95

Seafood Udon

$13.95

Yaki Udon

$12.95

Bowls

Poke Bowl

$13.56

Vegan Menu

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soy beans with sea salt

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Deep fried tofu. Sauced with tempura sauce. Topped with radish, onion and shredded seaweed.

Veggie Platter

$12.95

Veggie Bowl

$11.95

Deep Fried Veggie Gyoza

$6.95

Veggie Gyoza

$5.95

Dessert

Mochi

$3.99

Beer

12oz Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

12oz Sapporo Premium

$5.00

22oz Kirin Ichiban

$7.50

22oz Sapporo Premium

$7.00

Asahi

$5.00

Asahi black

$5.50

Michelob

$3.50

Budlweiser

$3.50

Kirin Light

$5.00

Sapporo Light

$5.00

Sapporo Reserve

$8.50

Thai

$5.00

Kawaba

$8.50

Yuzu Shot

$6.00

Japanese Sake

House Sake

$6.00+

Sake Bomb

$13.00

Moonstone

$13.00

Yuki Nigori

$16.00

Sho Chi Ku Bi

$13.00

Hanna white peach

$13.00

Hanna Pineapple

$13.00

Sword of the Sun

$30.00

Yuzu Shot

$6.00

Kurosawa

$26.00

Yuzu Sake

$21.00

White Wine

Cavit Rose

$7.00

Cavit Reisling

$7.00

Santa Rite Chardonnay

$7.00

Nano Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Red Wine

Cavit Merlot

$7.00

Cavit Cab Sauv

$7.00

Cavit Pinot

$7.00

Woodbridge Cav Red Blend

$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Peach Tea

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Ice tea

$2.95

Green tea macha

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Sushi Nigiri

Ama-ebi(sweat shrimp)

$5.25

Anago(sea water eel)*

$3.75

Ankimo(monk fish liver

$3.25Out of stock

Ebi(shrimp)

$2.25

Escolar (white tuna)

$2.25

Hamachi (yellowtail)

$2.75

Hotategai(Scallop)

$3.75

Ika(squid)

$2.25

Ikura(salmon roe)

$2.75

Kani(crab stick) *

$2.00

Maguro (tuna)

$2.75

Miso Sake

$2.75

Sake (salmon)

$2.50

Sake Toro (fatty)

$3.00

Shiro maguro (albacore)

$2.75

Smoked Salmon*

$2.75

Spicy Hotategai

$2.75

Tako(octopus) *

$2.75

Unagi(fresh water eel) *

$2.75

Uni

$12.00Out of stock

Wasabi tobiko

$2.75

Zuwaigani(snow crab)

$3.75

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.95

Avocado and seaweed paper outside

California

$8.00

Kani stick (imitation crab) avocado/ cucumber topped with sesame seeds

Crab roll

$6.95

Cucumber roll

$6.95

Double Spicy

$11.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, and topped with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, and spicy mayo

Dragon

$12.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds

Eel roll

$10.00

Flaky

$9.00

Crab delight mix with avocado topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes

Ika roll

$7.95

Squid and gobo seaweed paper outside

Mega Veggie

$11.00

Negihama

$7.95

Yellowtail/ massago/ seaweed outside topped with green onions

Philly

$9.00

Smoked salmon/ avocado/ cream cheese topped with sesame seeds

Rainbow

$11.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna/salmon/escolar/shrimp and avocado

Salmon roll

$7.95

Salmon and rice inside and seaweed outside

Shrimp Tempura roll

$8.95

Shrimp tempura/ avocado/ cucumber/ gobo topped with eel sauce

Spicy Flaky

$9.00

Spicy Crab with avocado topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

Spicy salmon/ avocado/ cucumber topped with togarashi (spicy seasoning)

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Texan

$9.00

Tuna/ avocado/ cream cheese sesame seeds on top

Tuna roll

$7.95

Tuna and rice inside and seaweed outside

Veggie

$9.00

Avocado, cucumber, gobo, kampyo, pickled radish topped with sesame seeds

Sashimi - 5 Pieces

Maguro Sashimi (tuna)

$15.95

Sake Sashimi (salmon)

$14.95

Hamachi Kama

$20.95

Tuna Tataki

$14.99

Hamachi Crudo

$14.00Out of stock

Hamachi Sashimi (yellowtail)

$15.95

Deep Fried

Mellow yellow

$12.00

Yellow tail/ escolar/ jalapeños/ cream cheese Topped with eel sauce and green onions

Fire cracker

$12.00

Cooked white fish/ avocado Topped with spicy mayo/ eel sauce/ and green onions

Volcano

$15.00

Salmon/ jalapeño topped with spicy scallops/ spicy mayo/ eel sauce/ tobikos

Dr. Octopus

$15.00

Tuna/ jalapeños Topped with octopus/ eel sauce/ japan mayo/ bonito flakes (fish flakes)

Umami Special

Little Tokyo

$15.00

Spicy tuna/ cucumber/ avocado topped with seared peppered tuna and avocado/ honey wasabi sauce/ yuzu sauce/ and green unions

Bang Bang

$15.00

Shrimp tempura/ avocado topped with seared spicy crawfish/ spicy mayo/ green onions/ and spicy flakes

Bob Cat

$14.00

Spicy crab/ avocado topped with tuna/ avocado/ spicy mayo/ eel sauce/ and spicy flakes

Texas State

$14.00

Spicy tuna/ avocado/ cucumber Topped with Albacore tuna and avocado and green onions

Umami

$15.00

Albacore tuna/ avocado/ mango Topped with tuna/ salmon/ escolar/ and avocado and green onions

Bombshell

$15.00

Shrimp tempura/ avocado/ and cucumber Topped with spicy salmon/ jalapeño/ and tobikos

El Diablo

$20.00

Spicy crab/ avocado/ thai chilli/ wasabi tobiko Topped spicy scallops/ spicy mayo/ eel sauce/ tempura flakes/ and spicy flakes

Shaggy dog

$17.00

Miso Hot

$17.00

Gear

Shirt

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00

Daily Specials

Uni Mexico

$12.00

Small Sake Bomb

$6.00

Yuzu

$6.00

Poke Bowl

$12.75

Seabass

$6.00

Vday roll

Valentino

$17.00

Crush on you

$17.00

Avalanche

$17.00

Cupid

$17.00

Sunrise

$17.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Mango Nigori

$12.00

Lychee Nigori

$12.00

Moon Stone

$12.00

Yuzu homare

$20.00

Kurosawa

$20.00

XOXO course

Satueed edamame

shui mai

chicken gyoza

takoyaki

idakoyaki

XOXO COURSE

$95.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 n lbj dr. Ste 105, San Marcos, TX 78666

Directions

Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A Round Rock, TX 78664
Char ATX - Fierce Whiskers
5333 Fleming Ct, Austin, TX 78744 Austin, TX 78744
Koy Chinese and Sushi
5695 Kyle Parkway Suite 800 Kyle, TX 78640
Sushi | Bar ATX - 2600 E. Cesar Chavez St.
2600 E. Cesar Chavez St. Austin, TX 78702
Sweet Chive - 2515 E Cesar Chavez St
4.5 • 782
2515 E Cesar Chavez St Austin, TX 78702
Fat Shack - San Marcos
4.6 • 2,828
350 N Guadalupe Street San Marcos, TX 78666
Hawaiian Bros - HB0020_San Marcos TX_N I-35
4.7 • 1,229
1439 N I-35 San Marcos, TX 78666
AquaBrew
4.1 • 828
110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130 San Marcos, TX 78666
Industry - San Marcos
4.2 • 587
110 E MLK San Marcos, TX 78666
Middleton Brewing
4.6 • 392
101 Oakwood Loop San Marcos, TX 78666
Stellar Coffee Co - San Marcos
4.6 • 389
232 N LBJ Dr San Marcos, TX 78666
