- Home
- /
- Trussville
- /
- Umami Trussville - 215 Bell Way
Umami Trussville 215 Bell Way
No reviews yet
215 Bell Way
Trussville, AL 35173
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Soup & Salad
- Ahi Tuna & Brussel Sprouts$18.00
Seared tuna, mixed greens, kimchi brussels, UMAMI dressing
- Asian Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken, tangerines, apples, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, peanut vinaigrette, crispy wontons
- Cucumber Salad$5.00
- Ginger Salad$5.00
- Octopus Salad$8.00
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Spicy Steak Salad$16.00
Grilled flank steak, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce wrap, sweet spicy thai dressing
- Spicy Coconut Soup$5.50
Hot Bites
- 50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)$6.00
Sesame ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds
- Baked Crab Avocado$13.00
Crab meat, crab salad, spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, green onion, bacon, tobiko, sesame seeds
- Baked Lobster Tail$25.00
Maine lobster, crab salad, spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, sesame seeds, green onion
- Brussel Sprout Tempura$8.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, green onion
- Chicken Gyoza (3)$7.00
Panang sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
- Crab Spring Roll (2)$11.00Out of stock
Blue crab, asian slaw, sweet tamarind sauce
- Crispy Chicken$8.00
Mango sauce, green onion
- Edamame$7.00
Steamed, sea salt
- Fried Baby Octopus Truffle$8.00
- Hokkaido Potatoes$8.00
Tempura-fried, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, green onion
- Jalapeno Crispy Calamary$12.00
Tossed in sweet tamarind sauce
- Kimchi Brussel Sprouts$8.00
- Rock Shrimp Tempura (7)$12.00
Rice bowl, asian slaw, tossed insweet spicy sauce, green onion
- Seared Scallops (3)$14.00Out of stock
Truffle butter, UMAMI dressing
- Soul Nachos$12.00
Ribeye bulgogi, jalapeno, korean spiced cheese sauce, kewpie mayo, cilantro
- Takoyaki (3)$6.00
Octopus, fried, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sweet soy-reduction, bonito flakes
- Chicken Wing$7.00
- Roti Canai$8.00
- Impossible dumplings$8.00Out of stock
- Impossible bun$5.00
- Korean spring roll$9.00
- Spring roll$4.00
Hot Plates
- A-5 Wagyu Truffle$45.00
- Baked Red Snapper$29.00
- Beef Bulgogi$18.00
Grilled ribeye, red & green onion, white rice, kimchi
- Beef Rendang$17.00
Simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, herbs, pickled cucumber, white rice
- Chiken Zinger$14.00Out of stock
- Crispy Duck$25.00
- Java Chicken$17.00
- Kobe Bone Marrow Burger$18.00
Avocado mayo, swiss, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, duck fat fries, parmesan
- Mie Goreng$16.00
Stir-fried egg noodles, fried egg, white & green onion, tomato
- Pinche Arroz$16.00
Fried rice with choice of chicken or beef or shrimp, jalapeno, fried egg, pico de gallo
- Shrimp & Scallops$28.00
Roasted garlic, spicy chilli sauce, asparagus, green onion, white rice
- Smash Burger$10.00
- Spicy Basil Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice, spicy basil panang sauce
- Sweet & Spicy 10 Hour Pork Belly$17.00
Slowly-simmered, white rice
- Teriyaki Chicken$15.00
Grilled, dark meat, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice
- Thai Ramen$16.00Out of stock
Cold Bites
- Bluefin Tuna Tartare$17.00
Maguro, avocado, green onion, sesame oil, rice, sriracha, cucumber, sweet soy-reduction, black caviar, seaweed wraps, lemon zest
- Sanmori$19.00
3 pieces of assorted sashimi bluefin tuna, yellowtail, salmon
- Seafood Ceviche$16.00Out of stock
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, lemon, lime, cilantro, mango, tomato, jalapeno
- Tuna Tataki (6)$16.00
Seared bluefin tuna, UMAMI dressing, ponzu, sweet spicy sauce
- UMAMI Crispy Rice$16.00
Spicy tuna tartare, crispy-fried rice, jalapeno, green onion, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, japanese mayo
- Yellowtail Serrano (6)$18.00
Hamachi, serrano, cilantro, sriracha, yuzu ponzu
- Wagyu A-5 caviar$25.00Out of stock
- Poach Shrimp Ceviche$14.00
- Hamachi Carpaccio$18.00
Tacos
- 10 Hour Pork Belly Taco$3.50
Kimchi brussels sprouts, red onion
- Ahi Tuna Taco$4.25
Lightly-seared, bibb lettuce wrap, asian slaw, cilantro, lime, jalapeno pico de gallo
- Basil Duck Taco$4.00
Roasted, bibb letuce wrap, basil, asian slaw, jalapeno, red onion
- Crispy Chicken Taco$2.95Out of stock
Asian slaw, mango sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
- Crispy Fish Taco$3.50
Asian slaw, remoulade, sriracha, lime, cilantro
- Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.25
Asian slaw, sweet & spicy sauce, cilantro, lime, green onion, sesame seeds
- Ribeye Bulgogi Taco$4.25
Ribeye, gochujang slaw, green onion, sesame seeds
- Spicy Flank Steak Taco$3.75
Mixed greens, quail egg, sweet spicy thai dressing, lime, cilantro
- Avocado Tempura Taco$3.25
- Tempura Oyster Taco$4.95
Sushi
- 26.2 Roll$15.00
Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with avocado, sesame seeds
- 29/7 Roll$19.00
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, hamachi, smoked salmon, lemon slices
- B'HAM Roll$14.00Out of stock
Tempura, spicy sauce, masago, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
- Black dragon roll$18.00Out of stock
- Blazer roll$17.00
- Buffalo Roll$19.00
Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, green onion, tobiko, sesame seeds
- Caipirinha Roll$20.00Out of stock
Hamachi, green onion, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura, topped with fresh salmon, jalapeno, lemon slices, tobiko, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, sesame seeds
- Cash Me Out Roll$19.00
Baked, shrimp, green onion, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste
- Cosmo Roll$17.00
Hamachi, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with tuna, tobiko
- Double Trouble Roll$20.00
Bluefin tuna, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, tempura, topped with avocado, baked seafood, japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
- F.T.B Roll$18.00
Soft shell crab, spicy sauce, masago, green onion, topped with tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction
- Ferus roll$18.00
Fried shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, masago, sweet soy-reduction
- H3 roll$19.00
Bluefin tuna, hamachi, cucumber, spicy sauce, jalapeno, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko
- Jumanji Roll$19.00
Shrimp, green onion, cream cheese, tempura, spicy mayo, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, crab salad
- Last Call Roll$19.00
Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
- Long Island Roll$16.00
Futomaki style, bluefin tuna, shrimp, green onion, hamachi, salmon, cucumber, spicy sauce
- Old Fushion Roll$9.00
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, apples, smelt roe
- Open Tab Roll$16.00
Deep-fried, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, green onion, sweet soy-reduction
- Philly Roll$12.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
- Robin Roll$20.00
Hamachi, eel, green onion, spicy sauce, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, sriracha, masago, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
- Rock 'N' Roll$15.00
Eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
- Roll tide roll$16.00
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste, sesame seeds
- Roll tide roll$17.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Futomaki style, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, masago
- Sloppy Seconds Roll$19.00
Baked, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, sweet soy-reduction
- Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce
- Spider Roll$14.00
Futomaki style, fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion
- Surf & Turf Roll$14.00
Shrimp, steak, green onion, topped with avocado
- Surf and Turf$14.00Out of stock
- The "Karen" Roll$15.00
Spicy salmon, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, sweet soy-reduction
- The Hangover$24.00
- The Welden Roll$21.00
Bluefin tuna, hamachi, green onion, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno, ikura, tobiko, mango sauce, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction
- Trussville roll$17.00
Deep-fried, smoked salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, topped with mango sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.00
Bluefin tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion
- UMAMI Roll$21.00
Hamachi, spicy sauce, apples, green onion, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, jalapeno, lime zest, sriracha, sesame seeds
- Volcano Roll$19.00
Baked, smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, topped with crab salad, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, japanese mayo, green onion
- W.T.F Roll$25.00
Bluefin tuna, crab salad, green onion, cucumber, topped with bluefin tuna, masago, sweet, spicy, sour sauce
- Wanna Steak Roll$24.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, tempura, jalapeno, spicy sauce, topped with NY strip, sweet creamy steak sauce
- War eagle roll$17.00Out of stock
- Yoga Roll$11.00
Futomaki style, avocado, asparagus, bibb lettuce, carrots, cucumber
Sashimi
Nigiri
- Ebi Nigiri$6.00
Boiled shrimp
- Hamachi Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail
- Hamachi Toro Nigiri$9.00Out of stock
Yellowtail belly
- Ikura Nigiri$7.00
Salmon roe
- Kani Nigiri$5.00
Crab stick
- Maguro Nigiri$8.00
Bluefin tuna
- Maguro Toro Nigiri$15.00Out of stock
Bluefin tuna belly
- Masago Nigiri$6.00
Smelt roe
- Sake Nigiri$8.00
Fresh salmon
- Sake Toro Nigiri$9.00
Salmon belly
- Tako Nigiri$6.00
Octopus
- Tobiko Nigiri$6.00
Flying fish roe
- Unagi Nigiri$8.00
Fresh water eel
- Uni Nigiri$20.00
Sea urchin
RAMEN
- Chicken Ramen$13.00
enjoy our delectable chicken ramen, featuring thin noodle, succulent chicken chashu, spinach, fresh green onions, all immersed in our homemade chicken base
- Karaage Chicken Ramen$16.00
experience the richness of our karaage chicken ramen, boasting thick noodles, crispy karaage chicken with a special sauce, complemented by green onions, spinach, a seasoned egg, and 2pc nori, all immersed in a flavorful chicken soup.
- Kid Ramen$5.95
thin noodle in a tasty chicken broth, topped with sweet corns and fresh green onions- delightful treat for young taste buds!
- Shoyu Ramen$17.00
Pork broth, skinny noodle, pork chashu, spicy bean sprouts, kikurage, green onion. (Level spiciness mild, medium, hot)
- Spicy Chicken Ramen$14.00
indulge in bold flavors of our spicy chicken ramen featuring thin noodles, chicken chashu, zesty spicy bean sprouts, fresh green onions, spinach, all immersed in a tantalizing spicy chicken soup.
- Spicy Miso Ramen$17.00
Pork Broth, thick noodle, diced pork, bean sprouts, green onion, bok coy, chilli oil.
- Spicy Pork Belly Ramen$17.00
Pork broth, thick noodle, pork belly, nira, kikurage, corn, beansprouts, egg, green onion
- Tonkotsu Black$17.00
Pork broth, skinny noodle, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, fried onion, garlic chip, egg, nori.
- Tonkotsu Fire$18.00
Pork Broth, thick noodle, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nira, spicy bean sprouts, egg, nori. (Level spiciness mild, medium, hot, fire)
- Vegan Ramen$16.00
savor our vegan ramen: thick noodles, creamy vegi soup, topped with green onions, spinach, white onion, chili oil, black garlic oil, garlic chip, broccolini, and tofu. pure plant-base goodness
Daily Special
Food (3PD)
Soup & Salad
- Asian Salad$15.40
Grilled Chicken, tangerines, apples, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, peanut vinaigrette, crispy wontons
- Spicy Steak Salad$16.50
Grilled flank steak, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce wrap, sweet spicy thai dressing
- Ahi Tuna & Brussel Sprouts$18.70
Seared tuna, mixed greens, kimchi brussels, UMAMI dressing
- Thai Coconut Ramen$16.50
Grilled chicken or pork belly or shrimp, boiled egg, bok choy, bamboo shoot, mushroom, green onion
- Cucumber Salad$5.50
- Ginger Salad$5.50
- Seaweed Salad$6.60
- Octopus Salad$8.80
- Spicy Coconut Soup$5.50
Hot Bites
- Crab Spring Roll (2)$12.10Out of stock
Blue crab, asian slaw, sweet tamarind sauce
- Rock Shrimp Tempura (7)$12.10
Rice bowl, asian slaw, tossed insweet spicy sauce, green onion
- Takoyaki (3)$6.60
Octopus, fried, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sweet soy-reduction, bonito flakes
- Chicken Gyoza (3)$6.60
Panang sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
- Brussel Sprout Tempura$8.80
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, green onion
- Baked Lobster Tail$25.30
Maine lobster, crab salad, spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, sesame seeds, green onion
- Baked Crab Avocado$14.30
Crab meat, crab salad, spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, green onion, bacon, tobiko, sesame seeds
- Crispy Chicken$7.70
Mango sauce, green onion
- Hokkaido Potatoes$8.80
Tempura-fried, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, green onion
- Edamame$6.60
Steamed, sea salt
- 50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)$6.60
Sesame ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds
- Fried Baby Octopus Truffle$8.80
- Seared Scallops (3)$14.30Out of stock
Truffle butter, UMAMI dressing
- Jalapeno Crispy Calamary$13.20
Tossed in sweet tamarind sauce
- Kimchi Brussel Sprouts$8.80
- Soul Nachos$13.20
Ribeye bulgogi, jalapeno, korean spiced cheese sauce, kewpie mayo, cilantro
Hot Plates
- Kobe Bone Marrow Burger$18.70
Avocado mayo, swiss, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, duck fat fries, parmesan
- Beef Bulgogi$18.70
Grilled ribeye, red & green onion, white rice, kimchi
- Beef Rendang$17.60
Simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, herbs, pickled cucumber, white rice
- Pinche Arroz$17.60
Fried rice with choice of chicken or beef or shrimp, jalapeno, fried egg, pico de gallo
- Sweet & Spicy 10 Hour Pork Belly$17.60
Slowly-simmered, white rice
- Teriyaki Chicken$15.40
Grilled, dark meat, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice
- Shrimp & Scallops$29.70
Roasted garlic, spicy chilli sauce, asparagus, green onion, white rice
- Mie Goreng$16.50
Stir-fried egg noodles, fried egg, white & green onion, tomato
- Spicy Basil Chicken$18.70
Grilled chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice, spicy basil panang sauce
Cold Bites
- Tuna Tataki (6)$16.50
Seared bluefin tuna, UMAMI dressing, ponzu, sweet spicy sauce
- Yellowtail Serrano (6)$18.70
Hamachi, serrano, cilantro, sriracha, yuzu ponzu
- Bluefin Tuna Tartare$17.60
Maguro, avocado, green onion, sesame oil, rice, sriracha, cucumber, sweet soy-reduction, black caviar, seaweed wraps, lemon zest
- Sanmori$19.80
3 pieces of assorted sashimi bluefin tuna, yellowtail, salmon
- Seafood Ceviche$16.50Out of stock
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, lemon, lime, cilantro, mango, tomato, jalapeno
- UMAMI Crispy Rice$16.50
Spicy tuna tartare, crispy-fried rice, jalapeno, green onion, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, japanese mayo
Tacos
- Crispy Chicken Taco$2.48Out of stock
Asian slaw, mango sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
- Ribeye Bulgogi Taco$4.35
Ribeye, gochujang slaw, green onion, sesame seeds
- Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.03
Asian slaw, sweet & spicy sauce, cilantro, lime, green onion, sesame seeds
- Crispy Fish Taco$3.30
Asian slaw, remoulade, sriracha, lime, cilantro
- 10 Hour Pork Belly Taco$3.25
Kimchi brussels sprouts, red onion
- Ahi Tuna Taco$4.35
Lightly-seared, bibb lettuce wrap, asian slaw, cilantro, lime, jalapeno pico de gallo
- Spicy Flank Steak Taco$3.85
Mixed greens, quail egg, sweet spicy thai dressing, lime, cilantro
- Basil Duck Taco$4.35
Roasted, bibb letuce wrap, basil, asian slaw, jalapeno, red onion
Kids
Sushi
- Trussville roll$17.60
Deep-fried, smoked salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, topped with mango sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion
- F.T.B Roll$19.80
Soft shell crab, spicy sauce, masago, green onion, topped with tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction
- Ferus roll$19.80
Fried shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, masago, sweet soy-reduction
- Spider Roll$15.40
Futomaki style, fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.10
Futomaki style, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, masago
- Surf & Turf Roll$14.30
Shrimp, steak, green onion, topped with avocado
- 26.2 Roll$15.40
Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with avocado, sesame seeds
- Double Trouble Roll$20.90
Bluefin tuna, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, tempura, topped with avocado, baked seafood, japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
- Sloppy Seconds Roll$19.80
Baked, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, sweet soy-reduction
- W.T.F Roll$26.40
Bluefin tuna, crab salad, green onion, cucumber, topped with bluefin tuna, masago, sweet, spicy, sour sauce
- Volcano Roll$19.80
Baked, smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, topped with crab salad, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, japanese mayo, green onion
- Robin Roll$20.90
Hamachi, eel, green onion, spicy sauce, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, sriracha, masago, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.20
Bluefin tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion
- Long Island Roll$17.60
Futomaki style, bluefin tuna, shrimp, green onion, hamachi, salmon, cucumber, spicy sauce
- The Hangover Roll$24.00
Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, baked seafood, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
- Caipirinha Roll$20.90Out of stock
Hamachi, green onion, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura, topped with fresh salmon, jalapeno, lemon slices, tobiko, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, sesame seeds
- Jumanji Roll$19.80
Shrimp, green onion, cream cheese, tempura, spicy mayo, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, crab salad
- Cosmo Roll$17.60
Hamachi, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with tuna, tobiko
- Buffalo Roll$19.80
Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, green onion, tobiko, sesame seeds
- Rock 'N' Roll$15.40
Eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
- Old Fushion Roll$8.80
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, apples, smelt roe
- Last Call Roll$19.80
Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
- Open Tab Roll$16.50
Deep-fried, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, green onion, sweet soy-reduction
- 29/7 Roll$19.80
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, hamachi, smoked salmon, lemon slices
- The "Karen" Roll$15.40
Spicy salmon, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, sweet soy-reduction
- Roll tide roll$17.60
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste, sesame seeds
- Philly Roll$9.90
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
- UMAMI Roll$22.00
Hamachi, spicy sauce, apples, green onion, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, jalapeno, lime zest, sriracha, sesame seeds
- Spicy Tuna Roll$12.10
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce
- The Welden Roll$22.00
Bluefin tuna, hamachi, green onion, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno, ikura, tobiko, mango sauce, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction
- Yoga Roll$12.10
Futomaki style, avocado, asparagus, bibb lettuce, carrots, cucumber
- H3 roll$19.80
Bluefin tuna, hamachi, cucumber, spicy sauce, jalapeno, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko
- Cash Me Out Roll$19.80
Baked, shrimp, green onion, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste
- B'HAM Roll$14.30Out of stock
Tempura, spicy sauce, masago, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds
- Wanna Steak Roll$26.40
Shrimp, cream cheese, tempura, jalapeno, spicy sauce, topped with NY strip, sweet creamy steak sauce
Sashimi
Nigiri
- Maguro Nigiri$8.80
Bluefin tuna
- Hamachi Nigiri$8.80
Yellowtail
- Sake Nigiri$8.80
Fresh salmon
- Kani Nigiri$5.50
Crab stick
- Tako Nigiri$6.60
Octopus
- Ebi Nigiri$6.60
Boiled shrimp
- Ikura Nigiri$7.70
Salmon roe
- Sake Toro Nigiri$9.90
Salmon belly
- Masago Nigiri$6.60
Smelt roe
- Unagi Nigiri$8.80
Fresh water eel
- Uni Nigiri$22.00
Sea urchin
- Tobiko Nigiri$6.60
Flying fish roe
- Maguro Toro Nigiri$14.30Out of stock
Bluefin tuna belly
- Hamachi Toro Nigiri$9.90Out of stock
Yellowtail belly
Wings Wednesday Special
Extra Sauce To go
- Extra Eel sauce$0.99
- Extra Mango Sauce$0.99
- Extra Ponzu Sauce$0.99
- Extra Yum Yum Sauce$0.99
- Extra Ginger Dressing$0.99
- Extra Spicy Mayo$0.99
- Extra Sriracha$0.99
- Extra Chili Paste$0.99
- Extra Mango Habanero Sauce$0.99
- Extra Calamari Sauce$0.99
- Extra Tamarin Sauce$0.99
- Extra Teriyaki Sauce$0.99
- Extra Spicy Korean Sauce$0.99
- Extra Chilli Oil$0.99
friend and family
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
215 Bell Way, Trussville, AL 35173