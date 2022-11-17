Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
We renovated and transformed an 1880's house on 923 Willy St. in Madison, WI into what is now the new Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar. Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar is Madison's first restaurant/bar to offer authentic Japanese ramen noodles and Chinese dumplings in a completely renovated 1880's historic house. Umami serves comfort food in a fun and vibrant environment.
923 Williamson St, Madison WI, Madison, WI 53703
