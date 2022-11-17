Restaurant header imageView gallery

Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar

1,885 Reviews

$$

923 Williamson St, Madison WI

Madison, WI 53703

Order Again

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Pickled Veggies

$5.00

Seasonal vegetables

Sesame Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Soy-marinated shiitake mushrooms

Tuna Poke

$11.00

Sashimi grade ahi tuna, seaweed salad, sweet soy dressing, apple-cucumber slaw, fried wonton chips

Veggie Summer Roll

$6.00

Assorted vegetables, smoked tofu, peanuts, sesame seeds, herbs, rice paper wrap, spicy peanut sauce (gf option available)

Salads

Toppings may be added to salads

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, soy-lime vinaigrette (gf option available)

Umami Mushroom Arugula

$8.00

Arugula, roasted portobello mushrooms, red onions, cherry tomatoes, sesame-soy dressing

Buns

Soft pillowy steamed Chinese buns 2 per order

Pork Buns

$8.00

Oven roasted house-cured pork belly, pickled cucumbers, scallions, special blend hoisin sauce

Beef Buns

$8.00

Korean BBQ beef, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo

Spicy Pulled Pork Buns

$8.00

Braised pork shoulder, pickled carrots, miso-peach chutney

Tofu Buns

$7.00

Fried tofu, pickled cucumbers, scallions, special blend hoisin sauce

Spicy Tofu Buns

$7.00

Fried tofu, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo

Dumplings

SAUCES: Soy Vinegar / Sweet / Spicy 1 sauce per order $0.50 per additional

Small Pork And Chive Dumpling

$7.00

Cabbage, Chinese chives

Large Pork And Chive Dumpling

$9.00

Cabbage, Chinese chives

Small Chix And Mush Dumpling

$7.00

Shiitake mushrooms, carrots, scallions

Large Chix And Mush Dumpling

$9.00

Shiitake mushrooms, carrots, scallions

Small Vegan Dumpling

$7.00

Smoked tofu, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, sweet potato noodles

Large Vegan Dumpling

$9.00

Smoked tofu, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, sweet potato noodles

Ramen

Our ramen noodles are made in-house

Tonkotsu

$13.00

ich pork broth, fresh ramen noodles, braised pork, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, nori, scallions

Miso

$12.00

Miso-chicken broth, fresh ramen noodles, marinated chicken, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, bean sprouts, nori, scallions

Shoyu

$12.00

Soy flavored chicken broth,fresh ramen noodles, braised pork, corn, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, nori, scallions

Veggie

$11.00

Mushroom-seaweed broth, fresh ramen noodles, smoked tofu, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, marinated bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, nori, scallions

Vegan

$11.00

Mushroom-seaweed broth, rice noodles, smoked tofu, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, marinated bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, nori, scallions

Gluten Free

$11.00

Mushroom-seaweed broth, rice noodles, fried tofu, snow peas, bean sprouts, nori,scallions

NA Beverages

Reeds Ginger Beer

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ramune

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We renovated and transformed an 1880's house on 923 Willy St. in Madison, WI into what is now the new Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar. Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar is Madison's first restaurant/bar to offer authentic Japanese ramen noodles and Chinese dumplings in a completely renovated 1880's historic house. Umami serves comfort food in a fun and vibrant environment.

Website

Location

923 Williamson St, Madison WI, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

