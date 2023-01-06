- Home
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria Bloomington
1,347 Reviews
$$
521 W 98th St
Bloomington, MN 55420
Popular Items
Build Your Own (BYO)
Gourmet Pizza
10in Tai Shimp
10in Vegetarian Lover's
10in Davinci
10in Mediterraneo
10in Margarita
10in Pesto vegie Deligth
10in Montreal Classico
10in Bacon Double Cheeseburger
10in Tropical Chicken
10in Mac & Cheese
10in Taco Lovers
10in Athens
10in Sicilian Classic
Chicken Fajita Mexicano
10in Cinque Formagio
10in Grecian Gyro
10in Manhattan Meat Lover
10in Umbria Supremio
10in Chicken Thai
10in Roma
10 in. Capicolli
10in Pot Roast
10in Hawaiian Sensation
10in Pesto king
10in Spinich Special
10''Ruben - Rachell
10in BBQ Chicken
10in Rancho Chicken
10 "Chiken Florentine
12" Vegetarian Lover's
12" Mac & Cheese
12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
12" Davinci
12" BBQ Chicken
12'' Sinich Special
12" Grecian Gyro
12" Manhattan Meat Lover
12" Hawaiian Sensation
12" Chicken Thai
12" Margarita
12" Mediterraneo
12" Sicilian Classic
12" Montreal Classico
12" Rancho Chicken
12" Pesto Veggie Deligt
12" Taco Lovers
12" Umbria Supremio
12'' Athens Pizza
12" Tropical Chicken
12" Tai Shimp
12'' Poat Roast
12" Capicola Gourmet
12" Chiken Fajita Mex
12" Chiken Florentina
12" Roma
Power House
Cinque Formagio
14'' Pesto Veggie Deligth
14'' Margarita
14" Ruben\ Rachell
14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Vegetarian Lover's
14'' Roma
14" Mediterraneo
14" Davinci
14" Chicken Thai
14" Mac & Cheese
14" Grecian Gyro
14" Taco Lovers
14" Montreal Classico
14" Rancho Chicken
14'' Cinque Formagio
14" Sicilian Classic
14" Umbria Supremio
14´ Athens Pizza
14" Tropical Chicken
14´ Thai Shimp
14'' Capicolli Gourmet
14" Hawaiian Sensation
14'' Pot Roast
14´ Chicken Florentine
14'' Spinich Special
14" Manhattan Classic
14'' Pesto King
14'' Chiken Fajita Mexicano
Power Houese
16'' Roma
16'' Spinich Special
16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
16" Grecian Gyro
16" Chicken Thai
16" Vegetarian Lover's
16'' Thai Shimp
16" Davinci
16" Hawaiian Sensation
16'' Chicken Florentina
16'' Cinque Formagio
16" Mediterraneo
16" Manhattan Classic
16" Montreal Classico
16" Tropical Chicken
16'' Pesto Vegie Deligt
16" Sicilian Classic
16" Taco Lovers
16'' Ruben - Rachell
16" Rancho Chicken
16'' Margarita
16" Umbria Supremio
16" BBQ Chicken
16'' Chicken Fajita
16" Mac & Cheese
16'' Pot Roast
16'' Athens Pizza
16'' Pesto king
16 Cappicoli Gourmet
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheesy Mozzarella sticks, Marinara sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
Spinach Dip w/ Chips
Stuffed Mushroom Capri
Mushrooms stuffed with creamy artichoke dip, covered in melted butter and cheese.
Boneless Chicken Wings
your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Italian, or BBQ Boneless Chicken Wings.
Bone-In Chicken Wings
your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Italian, or BBQ Bone-In Chicken Wings.
Gyro Humus Platter
Humus, fresh veggies, gyro meat, fresh baked pita bread.
Humus Platter
Humus, fresh veggies, gyro meat, fresh baked pita bread.
8 Pc Garlic Bread
Basket O' Fries
Oven baked fries.
Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone
Build your own gourmet calzone! Add as many premium toppings as you can! Includes 2 toppings, mozzarella cheese, and signature pizza sauce.
Build Your Own Vegan Calzone
Build your own vegan gourmet calzone. Includes 2 toppings, vegan mozzarella & vegan sauce.
Vegan Double Cheese Burger Calzone
The vegan double cheese burger calzone. How long has it been since you even considered something like this? Go ahead, it's finally ok. Enjoy!
Vegan Taco Lovers Calzone
Loaded with taco sauce, vegan beef, vegan mozzarella, red onions, and black olives on a bed of signature marinara sauce. Chips, lettuce, and sour cream on the side.
Spaghetti Meatball Calzone
Spaghetti and meatballs stuffed with parmesan, mozzarella cheese, signature pizza sauce.
Carlito Calzone
Sausage, peppers, onions, mozzarella, and signature pizza sauce.
Da Vinci Calzone
Sliced meatballs, sweet sausage, spicy sausage, red onions, mozzarella, and signature pizza sauce.
Italiano Calzone
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, capicolli, salami, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese, and signature pizza sauce.
Ranch Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato, green pepper, mozzarella, and signature ranch sauce.
Pesto Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, red onions, tomato, green pepper, red onion, romano cheese, mozzarella, and signature pesto.
Gyro Calzone
Freshly baked pita, topped with gyro meat, onion, roma tomato, and signature Tzatziki sauce.
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Cheddar cheese, sliced ham, and Alfredo sauce.
Veggie Lover Calzone
Red onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, sliced tomato, artichoke hearts, green olives, black olives, feta, and mozzarella. On a bed of signature vegan marinara. *Vegan Upon Request
Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs Entree
Spaghetti and meatballs, with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
Spaghetti Entree
Spaghetti with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Entree
Signature Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, fettuccine noodles, and parmesan cheese.
Lasagna Entree
Layered lasagna, full of ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, and meat sauce.
Meat Ravioli Entree
Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Pinot Bianco Entree
Grilled chicken, garlic, red onions, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomato, on a bed of fettuccine and signature Alfredo sauce.
Cheese Tortellini Entree
Cheese tortellini with signature Alfredo sauce and Italian seasonings.
Grilled Veggie Ravioli Entree
Mixed grilled n (red pepper, green pepper, mushroom, and onions) veggies inside of ravioli pasta with signature Alfredo. Vegan upon request.
Pesto Sausage Rigatoni Entree
Pesto sauce mixed sweet sausage and pesto sauce. Served with Garlic bread.
(BAKE) Rigatoni Ripassata Entree
Sandwiches
Pollo Parmagianna
Grilled chicken, meat sauce, parmesan & mozzarella, served on a herb toasted hoagie.
Italian Beef
Hand carved roast beef, mozzarella, herb toasted hoagie and a side Au Jus.
Umbria Hero
Pepperoni, ham, salami, turkey, mozzarella, tomato. and layered on a toasted herb hoagie.
Gyro Sandwhich
Gyro, onion, tomato, green peppers, Tzatziki, on a freshly made pita.
Sausage N Peppers
Sweet sausage, onion, green pepper, red pepper, signature house dressing. On a toasted hoagie bun.
Reuben Sanwich
Lean corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, and mozzarella. On a toasted hoagie bun.
Sausage Hero
Sausage link, signature meat sauce, mozzarella, and a herb toasted bun.
Meat Ball Hero
Sliced meatballs, signature meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, on a herb toasted bun.
Rachel
Roast Beef N Cheddar
Roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, and signature Italian dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Smoked Ham N Cheddar
Smoked ham, cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature house dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Chicken N Veggie Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach, cucumber, onions, tomato, signature Italian dressing, on a herb tortilla wrap.
Turkey N Monterrey
Turkey, Monterrey cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature Italian dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Salami N Swiss
Salami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature Italian dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Salads
Dessert
Apple Dessert Pizza
Apple filling and streusel over a freshly baked pizza crust. Serves 8.
Cherry Dessert Pizza
Cherry filling and streusel over a freshly baked pizza crust. Serves 8.
Cheese Cake Slice
Silky smooth cheese cake.
Coffee Tiramisu Slice
Classic Tiramisu coffee cake. Served chilled.
Dressings
Meat Sauce
Marinara Sauce
Vegan Marinara (V)
Creamy Tomato
Alfredo
BBQ (V)
Spicy Buffalo Sauce (V)
Bleu Cheese
Ranch Dressing
Jalapeno Ranch
Pesto
Taco Salsa
Tzatziki Sauce
Peanut Sauce (V)
Olive Oil (V)
Garlic Butter
Thousand Island Dressing
Cesar Dressing
French Dressing
Italian Dressing
Pasta
Kids Spaghetti
Kids size spaghetti comes with a choice of meat sauce or marinara sauce. Add meatballs or chicken for $1.
Kids Spaghetti N Meatball
Kids size spaghetti comes with a choice of meat sauce or marinara sauce. Add meatballs or chicken for $1.
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Kids size fettuccine Alfredo. Add chicken for $1.
Kids Mac N Cheese(pizza)
Kids size Kraft Mac N Cheese. Served in Alfredo sauce.
Kids Cheese Tortellini
Cheese tortellini with signature Alfredo sauce and Italian seasonings.
Kids Meat Ravioli
Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.
2 Liters
CAN SODA
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving Gourmet Italian Food. Offering DeGourmet Italian Food | Delivery | Take Out | Dine-In | Take N Bake | Vegan Friendly
521 W 98th St, Bloomington, MN 55420