Pizza

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria Bloomington

1,347 Reviews

$$

521 W 98th St

Bloomington, MN 55420

Build Your Own (BYO)

Personal 8" BYO

$6.98

Small 10" BYO

$7.98

Medium 12" BYO

$10.98

Large 14" BYO

$12.98

Extra Large 16" BYO

$14.98

Vegan Personal 8" BYO

$9.98

Vegan Small 10" BYO

$10.98

Vegan Medium 12" BYO

$13.98

Vegan Large 14" BYO

$15.98

Vegan Extra Large 16" BYO

$17.98

Gourmet Pizza

10in Tai Shimp

$13.98

10in Vegetarian Lover's

$13.98

10in Davinci

$13.98

10in Mediterraneo

$13.98

10in Margarita

$13.98

10in Pesto vegie Deligth

$13.98

10in Montreal Classico

$13.98

10in Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$13.98

10in Tropical Chicken

$13.98

10in Mac & Cheese

$13.98

10in Taco Lovers

$13.98

10in Athens

$13.98

10in Sicilian Classic

$13.98

Chicken Fajita Mexicano

$18.98

10in Cinque Formagio

$13.98

10in Grecian Gyro

$13.98

10in Manhattan Meat Lover

$13.98

10in Umbria Supremio

$13.98

10in Chicken Thai

$13.98

10in Roma

$13.98

10 in. Capicolli

$13.98

10in Pot Roast

$13.98

10in Hawaiian Sensation

$13.98

10in Pesto king

$13.98

10in Spinich Special

$13.98

10''Ruben - Rachell

$13.98

10in BBQ Chicken

$13.98

10in Rancho Chicken

$13.98

10 "Chiken Florentine

$13.98

12" Vegetarian Lover's

$15.98

12" Mac & Cheese

$15.98

12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$15.98

12" Davinci

$15.98

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.98

12'' Sinich Special

$15.98

12" Grecian Gyro

$15.98

12" Manhattan Meat Lover

$15.98

12" Hawaiian Sensation

$15.98

12" Chicken Thai

$15.98

12" Margarita

$15.98

12" Mediterraneo

$15.98

12" Sicilian Classic

$15.98

12" Montreal Classico

$15.98

12" Rancho Chicken

$15.98

12" Pesto Veggie Deligt

$15.98

12" Taco Lovers

$15.98

12" Umbria Supremio

$15.98

12'' Athens Pizza

$15.98

12" Tropical Chicken

$15.98

12" Tai Shimp

$15.98

12'' Poat Roast

$15.98

12" Capicola Gourmet

$15.98

12" Chiken Fajita Mex

$15.98

12" Chiken Florentina

$15.98

12" Roma

$15.98

Power House

$15.99

Cinque Formagio

$15.98

14'' Pesto Veggie Deligth

$18.98

14'' Margarita

$18.98

14" Ruben\ Rachell

$18.98

14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$18.98

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.98

14" Vegetarian Lover's

$18.98

14'' Roma

$18.98

14" Mediterraneo

$18.98

14" Davinci

$18.98

14" Chicken Thai

$18.98

14" Mac & Cheese

$18.98

14" Grecian Gyro

$18.98

14" Taco Lovers

$18.98

14" Montreal Classico

$18.98

14" Rancho Chicken

$18.98

14'' Cinque Formagio

$18.98

14" Sicilian Classic

$18.98

14" Umbria Supremio

$18.98

14´ Athens Pizza

$18.98

14" Tropical Chicken

$18.98

14´ Thai Shimp

$18.98

14'' Capicolli Gourmet

$18.98

14" Hawaiian Sensation

$18.98

14'' Pot Roast

$18.98

14´ Chicken Florentine

$18.98

14'' Spinich Special

$18.98

14" Manhattan Classic

$18.98

14'' Pesto King

$18.98

14'' Chiken Fajita Mexicano

$18.98

Power Houese

$18.98

16'' Roma

$22.98

16'' Spinich Special

$22.98

16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$22.98

16" Grecian Gyro

$22.98

16" Chicken Thai

$22.98

16" Vegetarian Lover's

$22.98

16'' Thai Shimp

$22.98

16" Davinci

$22.98

16" Hawaiian Sensation

$22.98

16'' Chicken Florentina

$22.98

16'' Cinque Formagio

$22.98

16" Mediterraneo

$22.98

16" Manhattan Classic

$22.98

16" Montreal Classico

$22.98

16" Tropical Chicken

$22.98

16'' Pesto Vegie Deligt

$22.98

16" Sicilian Classic

$22.98

16" Taco Lovers

$22.98

16'' Ruben - Rachell

$22.98

16" Rancho Chicken

$22.98

16'' Margarita

$22.98

16" Umbria Supremio

$22.98

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.98

16'' Chicken Fajita

$22.98

16" Mac & Cheese

$22.98

16'' Pot Roast

$22.98

16'' Athens Pizza

$22.98

16'' Pesto king

$22.98

16 Cappicoli Gourmet

$22.99

Chorizo

Appetizers

Sharable starting appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Cheesy Mozzarella sticks, Marinara sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc

$5.99

Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc

Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc

$8.99

Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.

Spinach Dip w/ Chips

$7.99

Stuffed Mushroom Capri

$8.99

Mushrooms stuffed with creamy artichoke dip, covered in melted butter and cheese.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.99

your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Italian, or BBQ Boneless Chicken Wings.

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$10.99

your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Italian, or BBQ Bone-In Chicken Wings.

Gyro Humus Platter

$9.99

Humus, fresh veggies, gyro meat, fresh baked pita bread.

Humus Platter

$8.98

Humus, fresh veggies, gyro meat, fresh baked pita bread.

8 Pc Garlic Bread

$7.75

Basket O' Fries

$6.98

Oven baked fries.

Calzones

Imagine a pizza inside of a turnover served with Fritolay potato chips.

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.99

Build your own gourmet calzone! Add as many premium toppings as you can! Includes 2 toppings, mozzarella cheese, and signature pizza sauce.

Build Your Own Vegan Calzone

$12.98

Build your own vegan gourmet calzone. Includes 2 toppings, vegan mozzarella & vegan sauce.

Vegan Double Cheese Burger Calzone

$12.98

The vegan double cheese burger calzone. How long has it been since you even considered something like this? Go ahead, it's finally ok. Enjoy!

Vegan Taco Lovers Calzone

$12.98

Loaded with taco sauce, vegan beef, vegan mozzarella, red onions, and black olives on a bed of signature marinara sauce. Chips, lettuce, and sour cream on the side.

Spaghetti Meatball Calzone

$10.98

Spaghetti and meatballs stuffed with parmesan, mozzarella cheese, signature pizza sauce.

Carlito Calzone

$10.98

Sausage, peppers, onions, mozzarella, and signature pizza sauce.

Da Vinci Calzone

$10.98

Sliced meatballs, sweet sausage, spicy sausage, red onions, mozzarella, and signature pizza sauce.

Italiano Calzone

$10.98

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, capicolli, salami, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese, and signature pizza sauce.

Ranch Chicken Calzone

$10.98

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato, green pepper, mozzarella, and signature ranch sauce.

Pesto Chicken Calzone

$10.98

Grilled chicken, red onions, tomato, green pepper, red onion, romano cheese, mozzarella, and signature pesto.

Gyro Calzone

$10.98

Freshly baked pita, topped with gyro meat, onion, roma tomato, and signature Tzatziki sauce.

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$10.98

Cheddar cheese, sliced ham, and Alfredo sauce.

Veggie Lover Calzone

$12.98

Red onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, sliced tomato, artichoke hearts, green olives, black olives, feta, and mozzarella. On a bed of signature vegan marinara. *Vegan Upon Request

Pasta

Gourmet pasta entrees, served with one (1) piece garlic toast and a side ceasar salad.

Spaghetti & Meatballs Entree

$12.98

Spaghetti and meatballs, with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.

Spaghetti Entree

$10.98

Spaghetti with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Entree

$12.98

Signature Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, fettuccine noodles, and parmesan cheese.

Lasagna Entree

$12.98

Layered lasagna, full of ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, and meat sauce.

Meat Ravioli Entree

$12.98

Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Pinot Bianco Entree

$12.98

Grilled chicken, garlic, red onions, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomato, on a bed of fettuccine and signature Alfredo sauce.

Cheese Tortellini Entree

$10.98

Cheese tortellini with signature Alfredo sauce and Italian seasonings.

Grilled Veggie Ravioli Entree

$12.98

Mixed grilled n (red pepper, green pepper, mushroom, and onions) veggies inside of ravioli pasta with signature Alfredo. Vegan upon request.

Pesto Sausage Rigatoni Entree

$12.98

Pesto sauce mixed sweet sausage and pesto sauce. Served with Garlic bread.

(BAKE) Rigatoni Ripassata Entree

$14.98

Sandwiches

Choose between a hot sandwich or a cold sandwich. Always served with Fritolay potato chips.

Pollo Parmagianna

$10.98

Grilled chicken, meat sauce, parmesan & mozzarella, served on a herb toasted hoagie.

Italian Beef

$10.98

Hand carved roast beef, mozzarella, herb toasted hoagie and a side Au Jus.

Umbria Hero

$10.98

Pepperoni, ham, salami, turkey, mozzarella, tomato. and layered on a toasted herb hoagie.

Gyro Sandwhich

$10.98

Gyro, onion, tomato, green peppers, Tzatziki, on a freshly made pita.

Sausage N Peppers

$10.98

Sweet sausage, onion, green pepper, red pepper, signature house dressing. On a toasted hoagie bun.

Reuben Sanwich

$10.98

Lean corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, and mozzarella. On a toasted hoagie bun.

Sausage Hero

$10.98

Sausage link, signature meat sauce, mozzarella, and a herb toasted bun.

Meat Ball Hero

$10.98

Sliced meatballs, signature meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, on a herb toasted bun.

Rachel

$10.98

Roast Beef N Cheddar

$9.98

Roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, and signature Italian dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Smoked Ham N Cheddar

$9.98

Smoked ham, cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature house dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Chicken N Veggie Wrap

$9.98

Grilled chicken, spinach, cucumber, onions, tomato, signature Italian dressing, on a herb tortilla wrap.

Turkey N Monterrey

$9.98

Turkey, Monterrey cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature Italian dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Salami N Swiss

$9.98

Salami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature Italian dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Salads

Hand-made, fresh gourmet salads.

Athens Salad

$6.99

Mixed Green Salad

$6.99

Spinach Salad

$7.99

Gyro Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Ceasar

$2.99

Small portion of lettuce, signature Caesar, parmesan, and fresh croutons.

Dessert

Delicious gourmet desserts.

Apple Dessert Pizza

$12.98

Apple filling and streusel over a freshly baked pizza crust. Serves 8.

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$12.98

Cherry filling and streusel over a freshly baked pizza crust. Serves 8.

Cheese Cake Slice

$4.99

Silky smooth cheese cake.

Coffee Tiramisu Slice

$6.75

Classic Tiramisu coffee cake. Served chilled.

Dressings

Gourmet made sauces for dipping and more.

Meat Sauce

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Vegan Marinara (V)

$1.00

Creamy Tomato

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

BBQ (V)

$1.00

Spicy Buffalo Sauce (V)

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Taco Salsa

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce (V)

$1.00

Olive Oil (V)

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

Cesar Dressing

$1.00

French Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

slice

$3.00

Serving Gourmet Italian Food. Offering DeGourmet Italian Food | Delivery | Take Out | Dine-In | Take N Bake | Vegan Friendly

521 W 98th St, Bloomington, MN 55420

