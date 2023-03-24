Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Umi Sake House

8,197 Reviews

$$

2230 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Popular Items

Edamame
Shiro Maguro Sushi
Crunchy Seattle

FOOD

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.00

tofu, scallions, seaweed

Asari Miso

$5.00

manila clams, seaweed, scallions

Spicy King Crab Soup

$21.00

king crab, onion, cilantro, habanero tobiko, bonito broth

Spicy Coconut Lobster Soup

$18.00

lobster, onion, cilantro, coconut milk, habanero tobiko, bonito broth

Salads

Beet Salad

$10.00

poached beets, mixed greens, miso mustard vinaigrette

House Spring Mix

$9.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, yuzu shiso vinaigrette or miso vinaigrette

Ohitashi Spinach

$8.00

blanched spinach, sesame dressing, bonito flakes

Sashimi Salad

$19.00

salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, spring mix, avocado, garlic ponzu dressing

Wakame Salad

$10.00

seaweed medley of agar, suginor, kikurage, sesame oil seasoning, ponzu dressing

Hot Plates

7-Spiced Grilled King Crab

$27.00

dry rubbed king crab, yuzu citrus butter, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

fried tofu, dashi broth, bonito flakes, nori, scallions, radish, ginger

Black Cod Kasuzuke

$19.00

sake kasu marinated, sweet miso, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

fried chicken marinated in ginger, garlic, soy w/ yuzu aioli

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

fried calamari, sweet chili lime sauce, scallions, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli

Crispy Prawns

$13.00

Dynamite Bake

$19.00

spicy snow crab, shrimp, scallop, mussels, habanero tobiko, spinach, scallions

Filet Mignon

$18.00

beef tenderloin tataki, roasted garlic ponzu, wasabi aioli, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli

Garlic Short Ribs

$17.00

beef short ribs marinated in garlic soy glaze, taro chips

Hamachi Kama

$17.00

grilled yellowtail collar, ponzu, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil

Lobster Bake

$29.00

Lobster Tempura

$29.00

tempura battered and fried, oyster sauce, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli

Sake Kama

$14.00

grilled salmon collar, ponzu, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil

Seafood Gyoza

$12.00

house-made shrimp and scallop dumplings, chili oil ponzu

Seared Scallops

$14.00

lightly seared scallops, blanched spinach, hijiki vinaigrette

Shishito Yaki

$8.00

grilled shishito peppers, sea salt, lemon

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

tempura battered and fried, tempura sauce

Shrimp Diablo

$18.00

shrimp sautéed in garlic, chili, butter, wasabi aioli

Soft Shell Crab

$19.00

deep fried, cilantro aioli, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil

Spicy Ginger Chicken

$14.00

fried chicken, spinach, onion, spicy ginger chili sauce

Spicy Ginger Tofu

$12.00

fried tofu, bell pepper, spinach, onion, spicy ginger chili sauce

Spicy Tomato Tofu

$12.00

fried tofu, tomato, okra, sweet spicy garlic sauce

Raw Bar

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.00

tuna, onion, cucumber, seaweed, sesame soy dressing

Ahi Tuna Tower

$16.00

tuna sashimi, miso mustard, yuzu aioli, tobiko, shiso, scallions over sushi rice

Ankimo

$15.00Out of stock

monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli, ponzu

House Sashimi

$18.00

two slices each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore

Jalapeno Hamachi

$18.00

yellowtail, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, yuzu citrus ponzu

King Crab Tower

$25.00

king crab, avocado, snow crab, pico de gallo, yuzu citrus ponzu, wasabi aioli, tobiko

Rainbow Tartare

$17.00

chopped tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp, avocado, tobiko, scallions over sushi rice, wasabi aioli, spicy ponzu

Salmon Usuzukuri

$16.00

salmon, yuzu citrus ponzu, jalapeño, sprouts, tobiko

Tako Wasabi

$8.00

raw baby octopus marinated in wasabi

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

lightly seared tuna dusted in 7 spiced seasoning, tobiko, scallions, roasted garlic ponzu, cilantro aioli

Nigiri | 1 piece

Salmon Sampler Nigiri

$18.00Out of stock

1 piece each of ora king salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon

Amaebi Sushi

$5.00

sweet shrimp

Ebi Sushi

$3.00

shrimp

Hamachi Sushi

$4.00

yellowtail

Hokkigai Sushi

$3.00

surf clam

Hotate Sushi

$5.00

scallop

Ika Sushi

$3.00

squid

Ikura Sushi

$4.00

salmon roe

Kani Sushi

$6.00

snow crab

Maguro Sushi

$4.00

tuna

Ora King Salmon Sushi

$6.50

Saba Sushi

$4.00

mackerel

Salmon Sushi

$4.00

salmon

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$4.00

albacore

Sockeye Salmon Sushi

$6.50

Tako Sushi

$4.00

octopus

Tamago Sushi

$3.00

egg omelet

Tarabagani Sushi

$8.00

king crab

Tobiko Sushi

$4.00

flying fish roe

Toro Sushi

$11.00

Unagi Sushi

$5.00

eel

White King Salmon Sushi

$6.50Out of stock

Uzura Sushi

$2.00

quail egg

Avocado Cucumber Sushi

$3.00

Bell Pepper Sushi

$3.00

Enoki Mushroom Sushi

$3.00

Inari Sushi

$3.00

Okra Sushi

$3.00

Portabella Mushroom Sushi

$3.00

Shishito Pepper Sushi

$3.00

Shiso Kaiware Sushi

$3.00

Vegetable Sushi Sampler

$24.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sampler Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

2 slices each of ora king salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon

Amaebi Sashimi

$12.00+

sweet shrimp

Ebi Sashimi

$8.00+

shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.00+

yellowtail

Hokkigai Sashimi

$8.00+

surf clam

Hotate Sashimi

$12.00+

scallop

Ika Sashimi

$8.00+

squid

Ikura Sashimi

$10.00+

salmon roe

Kani Sashimi

$14.00+

snow crab

Maguro Sashimi

$10.00+

tuna

Ora King Salmon Sashimi - 6 Pc

$26.00

Saba Sashimi

$10.00+

mackerel

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00+

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$8.00+

albacore

Sockeye Salmon Sashimi - 6 Pc

$26.00

Tako Sashimi

$10.00+

Tamago Sashimi

$8.00+

egg omelet

Tarabagani Sashimi

$18.00+

king crab

Tobiko Sashimi

$10.00+

flying fish roe

Toro Sashimi - 6 Slices

$46.00

Unagi Sashimi

$12.00+

eel

White King Salmon Sashimi - 6 Pc

$26.00Out of stock

Rolls

007

$21.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ salmon, lime, shishito pepper, jalapeño

008

$21.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ tuna, lime, shishito pepper, jalapeño

009

$23.00Out of stock

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ white king salmon, lime, shishito pepper, jalapeño

206 Roll

$23.00

snow crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, spicy ponzu, wasabi aioli

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Badboy Roll

$16.00

eel, avocado, cream cheese, snow crab mix, tempura fried roll w/ spicy aioli, soy glaze

Belltown Barbie

$21.00

snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared salmon, tobiko, scallions, sweet chili aioli, sweet chili, soy glaze

Blood Of The Dragon

$22.00

spicy snow crab mix, asparagus tempura, sprouts topped w/ smoked salmon, avocado, tobiko, spicy blood orange sauce

Butterfly Roll

$21.00

spicy snow crab mix, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ tuna, avocado, scallions, sweet lemon jalapeño sauce

Cali Kristy

$22.00

snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared albacore, tobiko, sweet chili aioli, soy glaze

California Roll

$11.00

snow crab, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds

Casanova

$25.00

snow crab, avocado, pickled eggplant topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, scallops, tobiko, soy glaze, pico de gallo

Casino Royale

$21.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ yellowtail, lime, shishito pepper, jalapeño

Caterpillar

$21.00

eel, cucumber, topped w/ avocado, tobiko, soy glaze, sesame seeds

Cowboy Crunch

$23.00

salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried roll topped w/ seared snow crab mix, bacon, scallions, soy glaze, spicy aioli

Crunchy Cali

$15.00

snow crab mix, avocado, cream cheese tempura fried roll w/ soy glaze, sweet chili aioli

Crunchy Lizard

$23.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped w/ eel, soy glaze

Crunchy Seattle

$15.00

salmon, cream cheese, avocado tempura fried roll w/ soy glaze, sweet chili aioli

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Dragonfly

$22.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, grilled shishito pepper topped w/ yellowtail, tobiko, ghost pepper aioli, ghost pepper sauce

First Ave Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko, spicy aioli

Flaming Tuna

$20.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped w/ spicy yellowtail, tobiko, spicy aioli

Futomaki

$10.00

spinach, tamago, takuan, kanpyo

Geisha Roll

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, onion, cilantro, cucumber topped w/ tuna, albacore, salmon, tobiko, ponzu, habanero citrus sauce

Godzilla Roll

$27.00

shrimp tempura, cilantro, enoki, grilled shishito peppers, topped w/ seared beef tenderloin, avocado, garlic ponzu, citrus aioli

Green Decadence

$19.00

scallions, asparagus tempura topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes, sweet chili aioli

Haru No Koe

$19.00

Hotter Than Hell

$22.00

spicy tuna, yamagobo, cilantro topped w/ seared 7 spiced tuna, habanero tobiko, scallions, citrus habanero sauce

Hottie Roll

$21.00

spicy scallop, cucumber topped w/ salmon, tobiko, spicy aioli

Kanpyo Roll

$7.00

Knockout

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cilantro, pickled eggplant topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, habañero tobiko, scallions habañero citrus truffle oil

Ladybug Roll

$19.00

sweet potato, asparagus tempura topped w/ avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeno citrus truffle oil

Legend Of The Rolls

$22.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared snow crab mix, scallop, tobiko, soy glaze

Lucky Leprechaun

$19.00

takuan, shibazuke, yamagobo, cucumber topped w/ mango, avocado, mango shiso sauce

Mango Tango

$20.00

mango, cilantro, bell peppers topped w/ tuna, mango shiso sauce

Moonraker

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, black tobiko, scallions, jalapeño citrus truffle oil

Mr. Perfect

$21.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, yamagobo, topped w/ 7 spiced seared albacore, garlic ponzu, scallions

Natto Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Negi Hama Roll

$8.00

chopped yellowtail, scallions

Orange Crush

$24.00Out of stock

snow crab, pickled eggplant, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ sockeye salmon, white king salmon, scallions, coconut mango glaze

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Panda Roll

$20.00

spiced salmon skin, avocado, cucumber topped w/ 7 spiced seared albacore, black sesame sauce, scallions

Philly Roll

$10.00

Pike Place Roll

$20.00

spiced salmon skin, cucumber topped w/ smoked salmon, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, soy glaze

Portabella Roll

$7.00

Pretty In Pink

$20.00

snow crab mix, scallop wrapped in soy paper topped w/ avocado, tobiko, sweet chili sauce, soy glaze

Rainbow Roll

$22.00

Rockstar

$23.00

scallop, avocado tempura fried roll topped w/ spicy snow crab mix, tobiko, spicy aioli, soy glaze

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

spiced salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Samurai Spirit

$21.00

spicy yellowtail, white onion, cilantro topped w/ albacore, scallions, yuzu ponzu

Scorpion Roll

$28.00

shrimp tempura, scallop, cucumber topped w/ avocado, spicy snow crab mix, jalapeño, tobiko, ghost pepper aioli, ghost pepper sauce

Seattle Roll

$10.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

shrimp tempura, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds

Sounder Roll

$23.00

spicy yellowtail, asparagus, avocado topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, scallop, tobiko, spicy ponzu, wasabi aioli

Spicy California

$11.00

Spicy Cassidy

$20.00

yellowtail, cucumber & sriracha, topped w/ salmon, avocado, jalapeño, spicy aioli

Spicy Rainbow

$22.00

spicy snow crab mix, cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, spicy aioli

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

salmon, spicy aioli, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds

Spicy Sunset

$20.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber topped w/ yellowtail, avocado, spicy aioli, tobiko

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

chopped tuna, sriracha, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Spider Roll

$13.00

soft-shell crab, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Street Fighter

$22.00

spicy snow crab mix, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ seared 7 spiced tuna, jalapeño, shishito pepper, garlic ponzu

Sweet Inferno

$21.00

lobster tempura, asparagus, bell pepper, topped w/ portobello, avocado, scallions, sweet spicy blood orange sauce, mango shiso sauce

Tarantula Extreme

$23.00

deep fried soft-shell crab, cucumber topped w/ avocado, spicy snow crab mix, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy aioli

Three Devils

$22.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ yellowtail, salmon, tobiko, scallions, strawberry habanero sauce

Thunderball

$23.00

eel, cucumber topped w/ seared snow crab mix, scallions, tobiko, coconut mango glaze

Tropical Paradise

$21.00

strawberry, mango, avocado, cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, tobiko, blueberry soy glaze

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Ultimate Dragon

$27.00

snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ half an eel, sesame seeds, tobiko, soy glaze

Ume Shiso Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Umi House Roll

$20.00

creamy scallop, cucumber, topped w/ tuna, avocado, tobiko

Unagi Roll

$11.00

freshwater eel, cucumber, avocado, soy glaze

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Noodles

Nabeyaki Udon

$25.00

udon noodle soup, king crab, scallop, egg, kamaboko, clam, shrimp tempura, scallions, spinach, bok choy

Tempura Udon

$20.00

udon noodle soup, shrimp tempura, kamaboko, scallions, spinach, bok choy

Yakisoba

$22.00

chicken, seafood or tofu, stir fried egg noodles, vegetables

Yakiudon

$22.00

chicken, seafood or tofu, stir fried udon noodles, vegetables

Omakase

Sushi Omakase Small

$50.00

Sushi Omakase Medium

$80.00

Sashimi Omakase Small

$50.00

Sashimi Omakase Medium

$80.00

Chirashi Bowl

$35.00

assorted sashimi over bed of sushi rice, served w/ miso soup

Vegetable Sushi Sampler

$24.00

Sides

Edamame

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

True Wasabi

$4.00

DRINKS

Sake Bottles

BTL House Warm Sake

$13.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

BTL Seasonal Sake

$75.00

BTL Aizu Homare Junmai Daiginjo

$165.00

BTL Dassai 45 Nigori

$85.00

BTL Dewazakura Tobiroku Sparkling 300ml

$38.00

BTL Fukujukai Komedake

$24.00

BTL Hana Hou Hou Shu 300ml

$37.00

BTL Harushika Junmai 1.8L

$195.00

BTL Hatsumago Junmai Kimoto

$30.00

BTL Heiwa Kid Daiginjo 720ml

$90.00

BTL Heiwa Shuzo Nigori 720ml

$59.00

BTL Housui Tokubetsu 300ml

$27.00Out of stock

BTL Housui Yamahai 180ml

$20.00

BTL Ichiro Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$125.00

BTL Kameizumi Nama Genshu 720ml

$75.00

BTL Kamoizumi Komekome

$54.00

BTL Kaze No Mori 720ml

$75.00

BTL Kikusui Jukusei Funaguchi

$22.00

BTL Kikusui Junmai 300ml

$26.00

BTL Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$75.00

BTL Kokuryu Ryu Daiginjo

$199.00

BTL Konteki Diaginjo 720ml

$89.00

BTL Kubota 1.8L

$225.00

BTL Kuheiji 720ml

$104.00

BTL Kurosawa Nigori

$61.00

BTL Meibo Yowano Tsuki

$59.00

BTL Miyashita Nigori 300ml

$29.00

BTL Miyashita Nigori 720ml

$66.00

BTL Mu Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$41.00

BTL Okunomatsu Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$64.00

BTL Otokoyama Tokubetsu 720ml

$67.00

BTL Sayuri Nigori 300ml

$25.00

BTL Sho Chiku Bai

$85.00

BTL Soma No Tengu 720ml

$95.00

BTL Soto 720ml

$95.00

BTL Suijin Junmai

$64.00

BTL Taiheikai 720ml

$59.00

BTL Takara Fune Junmai Ginjo

$34.00

BTL Tamanohikari 300ml

$36.00

BTL Tamayura Sparkling 300ml

$39.00

BTL Izumi Judan 1.8L

$195.00

BTL Tsukinowa Kinen Honjozo 1.8L

$135.00

BTL Wakatake Onikoroshi 1.8L

$210.00

BTL Yoi-no-Tsuki 300ml

$42.00

BTL Yoshinosugi Taru 720ml

$54.00

BTL Yuki no Bosha 720ml

$87.00

BTL Yuri Masamune

$17.00

Wine Bottles

BTL Duc De Valmer Brut

$39.00

BTL Choya Nouveau Plum White

$70.00

BTL Hana Hou-Hou Shu

$37.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Btl Bieler & Fils Rose

$39.00

Laurent Perrier Brut 375ml

$75.00

Laurent Perrier Brut 750ml

$150.00

BTL Sodo Cellars Deadbird Cabernet

$47.00

BTL Novelty Hill Merlot

$43.00

BTL Cloudline Noir

$51.00

BTL Bieler & Fils Rose

$39.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay

$43.00

BTL Loosen Riesling

$39.00

BTL Saint Roch Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$39.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Umi Sake House is a unique Japanese cuisine restaurant in the Belltown area of Seattle featuring the highest quality seafood available in the Northwest, a large izakaya-style tapas menu, and boasting a sake list of over 60 imported Japanese bottles.

Website

Location

2230 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

Directions

