- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- Belltown
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Umi Sake House
Umi Sake House
8,197 Reviews
$$
2230 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
FOOD
Soups
Salads
Beet Salad
poached beets, mixed greens, miso mustard vinaigrette
House Spring Mix
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, yuzu shiso vinaigrette or miso vinaigrette
Ohitashi Spinach
blanched spinach, sesame dressing, bonito flakes
Sashimi Salad
salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, spring mix, avocado, garlic ponzu dressing
Wakame Salad
seaweed medley of agar, suginor, kikurage, sesame oil seasoning, ponzu dressing
Hot Plates
7-Spiced Grilled King Crab
dry rubbed king crab, yuzu citrus butter, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu, dashi broth, bonito flakes, nori, scallions, radish, ginger
Black Cod Kasuzuke
sake kasu marinated, sweet miso, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil
Chicken Karaage
fried chicken marinated in ginger, garlic, soy w/ yuzu aioli
Crispy Calamari
fried calamari, sweet chili lime sauce, scallions, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli
Crispy Prawns
Dynamite Bake
spicy snow crab, shrimp, scallop, mussels, habanero tobiko, spinach, scallions
Filet Mignon
beef tenderloin tataki, roasted garlic ponzu, wasabi aioli, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli
Garlic Short Ribs
beef short ribs marinated in garlic soy glaze, taro chips
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail collar, ponzu, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil
Lobster Bake
Lobster Tempura
tempura battered and fried, oyster sauce, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli
Sake Kama
grilled salmon collar, ponzu, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil
Seafood Gyoza
house-made shrimp and scallop dumplings, chili oil ponzu
Seared Scallops
lightly seared scallops, blanched spinach, hijiki vinaigrette
Shishito Yaki
grilled shishito peppers, sea salt, lemon
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
tempura battered and fried, tempura sauce
Shrimp Diablo
shrimp sautéed in garlic, chili, butter, wasabi aioli
Soft Shell Crab
deep fried, cilantro aioli, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil
Spicy Ginger Chicken
fried chicken, spinach, onion, spicy ginger chili sauce
Spicy Ginger Tofu
fried tofu, bell pepper, spinach, onion, spicy ginger chili sauce
Spicy Tomato Tofu
fried tofu, tomato, okra, sweet spicy garlic sauce
Raw Bar
Ahi Tuna Poke
tuna, onion, cucumber, seaweed, sesame soy dressing
Ahi Tuna Tower
tuna sashimi, miso mustard, yuzu aioli, tobiko, shiso, scallions over sushi rice
Ankimo
monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli, ponzu
House Sashimi
two slices each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore
Jalapeno Hamachi
yellowtail, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, yuzu citrus ponzu
King Crab Tower
king crab, avocado, snow crab, pico de gallo, yuzu citrus ponzu, wasabi aioli, tobiko
Rainbow Tartare
chopped tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp, avocado, tobiko, scallions over sushi rice, wasabi aioli, spicy ponzu
Salmon Usuzukuri
salmon, yuzu citrus ponzu, jalapeño, sprouts, tobiko
Tako Wasabi
raw baby octopus marinated in wasabi
Tuna Tataki
lightly seared tuna dusted in 7 spiced seasoning, tobiko, scallions, roasted garlic ponzu, cilantro aioli
Nigiri | 1 piece
Salmon Sampler Nigiri
1 piece each of ora king salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon
Amaebi Sushi
sweet shrimp
Ebi Sushi
shrimp
Hamachi Sushi
yellowtail
Hokkigai Sushi
surf clam
Hotate Sushi
scallop
Ika Sushi
squid
Ikura Sushi
salmon roe
Kani Sushi
snow crab
Maguro Sushi
tuna
Ora King Salmon Sushi
Saba Sushi
mackerel
Salmon Sushi
salmon
Shiro Maguro Sushi
albacore
Sockeye Salmon Sushi
Tako Sushi
octopus
Tamago Sushi
egg omelet
Tarabagani Sushi
king crab
Tobiko Sushi
flying fish roe
Toro Sushi
Unagi Sushi
eel
White King Salmon Sushi
Uzura Sushi
quail egg
Avocado Cucumber Sushi
Bell Pepper Sushi
Enoki Mushroom Sushi
Inari Sushi
Okra Sushi
Portabella Mushroom Sushi
Shishito Pepper Sushi
Shiso Kaiware Sushi
Vegetable Sushi Sampler
Sashimi
Salmon Sampler Sashimi
2 slices each of ora king salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon
Amaebi Sashimi
sweet shrimp
Ebi Sashimi
shrimp
Hamachi Sashimi
yellowtail
Hokkigai Sashimi
surf clam
Hotate Sashimi
scallop
Ika Sashimi
squid
Ikura Sashimi
salmon roe
Kani Sashimi
snow crab
Maguro Sashimi
tuna
Ora King Salmon Sashimi - 6 Pc
Saba Sashimi
mackerel
Salmon Sashimi
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
albacore
Sockeye Salmon Sashimi - 6 Pc
Tako Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
egg omelet
Tarabagani Sashimi
king crab
Tobiko Sashimi
flying fish roe
Toro Sashimi - 6 Slices
Unagi Sashimi
eel
White King Salmon Sashimi - 6 Pc
Rolls
007
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ salmon, lime, shishito pepper, jalapeño
008
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ tuna, lime, shishito pepper, jalapeño
009
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ white king salmon, lime, shishito pepper, jalapeño
206 Roll
snow crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, spicy ponzu, wasabi aioli
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Badboy Roll
eel, avocado, cream cheese, snow crab mix, tempura fried roll w/ spicy aioli, soy glaze
Belltown Barbie
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared salmon, tobiko, scallions, sweet chili aioli, sweet chili, soy glaze
Blood Of The Dragon
spicy snow crab mix, asparagus tempura, sprouts topped w/ smoked salmon, avocado, tobiko, spicy blood orange sauce
Butterfly Roll
spicy snow crab mix, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ tuna, avocado, scallions, sweet lemon jalapeño sauce
Cali Kristy
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared albacore, tobiko, sweet chili aioli, soy glaze
California Roll
snow crab, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
Casanova
snow crab, avocado, pickled eggplant topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, scallops, tobiko, soy glaze, pico de gallo
Casino Royale
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ yellowtail, lime, shishito pepper, jalapeño
Caterpillar
eel, cucumber, topped w/ avocado, tobiko, soy glaze, sesame seeds
Cowboy Crunch
salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried roll topped w/ seared snow crab mix, bacon, scallions, soy glaze, spicy aioli
Crunchy Cali
snow crab mix, avocado, cream cheese tempura fried roll w/ soy glaze, sweet chili aioli
Crunchy Lizard
shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped w/ eel, soy glaze
Crunchy Seattle
salmon, cream cheese, avocado tempura fried roll w/ soy glaze, sweet chili aioli
Cucumber Roll
Dragonfly
shrimp tempura, avocado, grilled shishito pepper topped w/ yellowtail, tobiko, ghost pepper aioli, ghost pepper sauce
First Ave Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko, spicy aioli
Flaming Tuna
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped w/ spicy yellowtail, tobiko, spicy aioli
Futomaki
spinach, tamago, takuan, kanpyo
Geisha Roll
spicy yellowtail, onion, cilantro, cucumber topped w/ tuna, albacore, salmon, tobiko, ponzu, habanero citrus sauce
Godzilla Roll
shrimp tempura, cilantro, enoki, grilled shishito peppers, topped w/ seared beef tenderloin, avocado, garlic ponzu, citrus aioli
Green Decadence
scallions, asparagus tempura topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes, sweet chili aioli
Haru No Koe
Hotter Than Hell
spicy tuna, yamagobo, cilantro topped w/ seared 7 spiced tuna, habanero tobiko, scallions, citrus habanero sauce
Hottie Roll
spicy scallop, cucumber topped w/ salmon, tobiko, spicy aioli
Kanpyo Roll
Knockout
spicy yellowtail, cilantro, pickled eggplant topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, habañero tobiko, scallions habañero citrus truffle oil
Ladybug Roll
sweet potato, asparagus tempura topped w/ avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeno citrus truffle oil
Legend Of The Rolls
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared snow crab mix, scallop, tobiko, soy glaze
Lucky Leprechaun
takuan, shibazuke, yamagobo, cucumber topped w/ mango, avocado, mango shiso sauce
Mango Tango
mango, cilantro, bell peppers topped w/ tuna, mango shiso sauce
Moonraker
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, black tobiko, scallions, jalapeño citrus truffle oil
Mr. Perfect
spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, yamagobo, topped w/ 7 spiced seared albacore, garlic ponzu, scallions
Natto Roll
Negi Hama Roll
chopped yellowtail, scallions
Orange Crush
snow crab, pickled eggplant, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ sockeye salmon, white king salmon, scallions, coconut mango glaze
Oshinko Roll
Panda Roll
spiced salmon skin, avocado, cucumber topped w/ 7 spiced seared albacore, black sesame sauce, scallions
Philly Roll
Pike Place Roll
spiced salmon skin, cucumber topped w/ smoked salmon, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, soy glaze
Portabella Roll
Pretty In Pink
snow crab mix, scallop wrapped in soy paper topped w/ avocado, tobiko, sweet chili sauce, soy glaze
Rainbow Roll
Rockstar
scallop, avocado tempura fried roll topped w/ spicy snow crab mix, tobiko, spicy aioli, soy glaze
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
spiced salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Samurai Spirit
spicy yellowtail, white onion, cilantro topped w/ albacore, scallions, yuzu ponzu
Scorpion Roll
shrimp tempura, scallop, cucumber topped w/ avocado, spicy snow crab mix, jalapeño, tobiko, ghost pepper aioli, ghost pepper sauce
Seattle Roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
Sounder Roll
spicy yellowtail, asparagus, avocado topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, scallop, tobiko, spicy ponzu, wasabi aioli
Spicy California
Spicy Cassidy
yellowtail, cucumber & sriracha, topped w/ salmon, avocado, jalapeño, spicy aioli
Spicy Rainbow
spicy snow crab mix, cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, spicy aioli
Spicy Salmon Roll
salmon, spicy aioli, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
Spicy Sunset
spicy yellowtail, cucumber topped w/ yellowtail, avocado, spicy aioli, tobiko
Spicy Tuna Roll
chopped tuna, sriracha, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Spider Roll
soft-shell crab, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Street Fighter
spicy snow crab mix, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ seared 7 spiced tuna, jalapeño, shishito pepper, garlic ponzu
Sweet Inferno
lobster tempura, asparagus, bell pepper, topped w/ portobello, avocado, scallions, sweet spicy blood orange sauce, mango shiso sauce
Tarantula Extreme
deep fried soft-shell crab, cucumber topped w/ avocado, spicy snow crab mix, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy aioli
Three Devils
spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ yellowtail, salmon, tobiko, scallions, strawberry habanero sauce
Thunderball
eel, cucumber topped w/ seared snow crab mix, scallions, tobiko, coconut mango glaze
Tropical Paradise
strawberry, mango, avocado, cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, tobiko, blueberry soy glaze
Tuna Roll
Ultimate Dragon
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ half an eel, sesame seeds, tobiko, soy glaze
Ume Shiso Roll
Umi House Roll
creamy scallop, cucumber, topped w/ tuna, avocado, tobiko
Unagi Roll
freshwater eel, cucumber, avocado, soy glaze
Vegetable Roll
Noodles
Nabeyaki Udon
udon noodle soup, king crab, scallop, egg, kamaboko, clam, shrimp tempura, scallions, spinach, bok choy
Tempura Udon
udon noodle soup, shrimp tempura, kamaboko, scallions, spinach, bok choy
Yakisoba
chicken, seafood or tofu, stir fried egg noodles, vegetables
Yakiudon
chicken, seafood or tofu, stir fried udon noodles, vegetables
Omakase
DRINKS
Sake Bottles
BTL House Warm Sake
Corkage Fee
BTL Seasonal Sake
BTL Aizu Homare Junmai Daiginjo
BTL Dassai 45 Nigori
BTL Dewazakura Tobiroku Sparkling 300ml
BTL Fukujukai Komedake
BTL Hana Hou Hou Shu 300ml
BTL Harushika Junmai 1.8L
BTL Hatsumago Junmai Kimoto
BTL Heiwa Kid Daiginjo 720ml
BTL Heiwa Shuzo Nigori 720ml
BTL Housui Tokubetsu 300ml
BTL Housui Yamahai 180ml
BTL Ichiro Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
BTL Kameizumi Nama Genshu 720ml
BTL Kamoizumi Komekome
BTL Kaze No Mori 720ml
BTL Kikusui Jukusei Funaguchi
BTL Kikusui Junmai 300ml
BTL Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 720ml
BTL Kokuryu Ryu Daiginjo
BTL Konteki Diaginjo 720ml
BTL Kubota 1.8L
BTL Kuheiji 720ml
BTL Kurosawa Nigori
BTL Meibo Yowano Tsuki
BTL Miyashita Nigori 300ml
BTL Miyashita Nigori 720ml
BTL Mu Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
BTL Okunomatsu Junmai Ginjo 720ml
BTL Otokoyama Tokubetsu 720ml
BTL Sayuri Nigori 300ml
BTL Sho Chiku Bai
BTL Soma No Tengu 720ml
BTL Soto 720ml
BTL Suijin Junmai
BTL Taiheikai 720ml
BTL Takara Fune Junmai Ginjo
BTL Tamanohikari 300ml
BTL Tamayura Sparkling 300ml
BTL Izumi Judan 1.8L
BTL Tsukinowa Kinen Honjozo 1.8L
BTL Wakatake Onikoroshi 1.8L
BTL Yoi-no-Tsuki 300ml
BTL Yoshinosugi Taru 720ml
BTL Yuki no Bosha 720ml
BTL Yuri Masamune
Wine Bottles
BTL Duc De Valmer Brut
BTL Choya Nouveau Plum White
BTL Hana Hou-Hou Shu
Corkage Fee
Btl Bieler & Fils Rose
Laurent Perrier Brut 375ml
Laurent Perrier Brut 750ml
BTL Sodo Cellars Deadbird Cabernet
BTL Novelty Hill Merlot
BTL Cloudline Noir
BTL Bieler & Fils Rose
BTL Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay
BTL Loosen Riesling
BTL Saint Roch Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Riff Pinot Grigio
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Umi Sake House is a unique Japanese cuisine restaurant in the Belltown area of Seattle featuring the highest quality seafood available in the Northwest, a large izakaya-style tapas menu, and boasting a sake list of over 60 imported Japanese bottles.
2230 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121