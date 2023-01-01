UMI by Vikram Garg 2233 Helumoa Road

Restaurant info

UMI By Vikram Garg located on the first floor of Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, is a decadent culinary tribute to the nurturing abundance of the sea. Chef Vikram Garg will offer a seafood-centric menu featuring superior seasonal ingredients, refined traditions, progressive techniques, vibrant cultural infusions, masterful execution and his signature bespoke chef table. Alcohol is temporarily limited to a zero-based mixology and chef-paired BYOB recommendations until liquor licensing is granted. Chef Vikram Garg’s bespoke table will be available upon request.

Website