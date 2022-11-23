Restaurant header imageView gallery

Umigame Japanese Kitchen

13608 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

LUNCH SPECIAL

Black Tonkotsu Ramen Lunch

Black Tonkotsu Ramen Lunch

$13.50

egg, chashu, crispy onion, black garlic oil and green onion

Spicy Miso Ramen Lunch

Spicy Miso Ramen Lunch

$13.50

egg, chashu, bean sprouts, corn and green onion

Classic Chicken Ramen Lunch

Classic Chicken Ramen Lunch

$12.50

egg, chicken chashu, corn, spring mix, fish cake and green onion

Veggie Ramen Lunch

Veggie Ramen Lunch

$12.50

creamy soy broth, mushroom, crispy onion, corn and green onion

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch

$11.95

grilled chicken comes on a bed of grilled onion on the skillet

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch

$16.95

grilled fresh -sushi grade Atlantic salmon comes on a bed of grilled onion

Beef Teriyaki Lunch

$14.95

Thin sliced marinated beef

Chicken Breast Teriyaki Lunch

$13.95

White meat chicken teriyaki

House Salad Lunch Special

$2.95

STARTERS

Albacore & Crispy onion

Albacore & Crispy onion

$13.50

albacore, crispy onion in garlic ponzu

Brussel Sprout

Brussel Sprout

$7.95

crispy brussel sprout tossed in garlic soy

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$8.50

lightly fried cauliflower with sweet chilli sauce

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$8.95

japanese style fried chicken

Crispy Gyoza Dumplings

Crispy Gyoza Dumplings

$7.50

chicken & pork

Ika gesso

Ika gesso

$10.95

lightly fried squid legs

Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$10.95

assorted vegetable tempura with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura

Salmon Collar

Salmon Collar

$11.95

grilled salmon collar with ponzu sauce

Seasoned Egg Tempura

Seasoned Egg Tempura

$5.95

a whole seasoned egg tempura 2 pieces

Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$9.50

shishito pepper with sweet ponzu, bonito flakes

Shrimp Tempura 5 pieces

$11.95

5 pieces of shrimp tempura

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$13.50

crispy soft shell crab with ponzu

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.50

spicy soy garlic sauteed edamame

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$9.95

spicy tuna, jalapeno on crispy rice

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$4.95

with sea salt

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.50

japanese octopus cake with bonito flakes

Umi Sliders Soft shell Crab

Umi Sliders Soft shell Crab

$14.95

soft shell crab, japanese slaw, pickled onion in sweet bun

Yellowtail Carppacio

Yellowtail Carppacio

$13.50

yellowtail & jalapeno in garlic ponzu

Yellowtail Collar

Yellowtail Collar

$13.95Out of stock

grilled yellowtail collar with ponzu sauce

SALADS

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

cucumber, cilantro, rayu and shoyu

House Salad

House Salad

$4.95

baby spring mix, corn, tomato with house ginger dressing

Sashimi Salad

$13.95

assorted sashimi(tuna, salmon, yellowtail), avocado, spring mix

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

seasoned seaweed

NOODLES

Shrimp Tempura Udon

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$14.95

udon noodle, 2 shrimp tempura, seaweed, green onion, crispy onion

UMIGAME ROLLS

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.95

baked salmon on california roll

Blue Crab Hand Roll

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$9.50

blue vrab wrapped with spy paper and avocado

Crispy Onion Albacore Roll

Crispy Onion Albacore Roll

$13.95

seared albacore, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, crispy garlic chips, crispy onion and cilantro

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$13.95

fresh water eel and avocado on top of shrimp tempura roll

Lobster Crunch Roll

Lobster Crunch Roll

$16.95

lightly fried lobster on crispy crumbs, avocado, cucumber, smelt egg and green onion

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado on california roll

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

fresh water eel, spicy tuna on spicy shrimp tempura roll

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.95

crispy salmon skin, avocado, gobo, cucumber, and kaiware

Salmontopia Roll

Salmontopia Roll

$14.95

umigame special spicy salmon with crunch avocado roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

shrimp tempura with krab, cucumber amd tempura crunch

Spicy Tuna Tiger Roll

Spicy Tuna Tiger Roll

$13.95

shrimp and avocado on spicy tuna roll

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$14.95

soft shell crab with krab meat, avocado, cucumber and smelt egg

Sunrise Roll

Sunrise Roll

$13.95

salmon and avocado on spicy tuna roll

SYT Roll

SYT Roll

$15.95

salmon, yellowtail, tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and gobo wrapped in soy papaer with rayu

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$13.95

shrimp & avocado on shrimp tempura roll

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$11.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado and kkrab meat

ROLLS

Avocado Roll

$6.95

avocado

California Roll

California Roll

$6.95

immitation crab, avocado and cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$7.95

salmon, cream cheese and cucumber

Salmon Roll

$7.25

salmon and cucumber

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.25

spicy albacore and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.25

spicy tuna and cucumber

Tuna Roll

$7.50

tekka maki

Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

yellowtail and jalapeno

SUSHI

Albacore Sushi

$7.25

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$8.50

Salmon Sushi

$6.95

Shrimp Sushi

$5.95

Tuna sushi

$7.25

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.25

SASHIMI

Albacore Sashimi

$16.95

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$17.95

Salmon Sashimi

$15.95
Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Combo

$42.95

4 pieces each tuna, salmon, albacore, yellow tail

Shrimp Sashimi

$14.25

Tuna Sashimi

$16.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.95

POKE BOWLS

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.95

salmon, krab meat, spring mix, edamame, crispy onion, garlic chips, seaweed salad, pineapple, sweet chilie mayo sauce

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.95

tuna, spicy tuna, spring mix, edamame, crispy onion, garlic chips, seaweed salad, pineapple, ginger soy sauce

SIDES

Chashu Rice Bowl

$6.95

chashu, crunch crumb, corn, green onion

Japanese Slaw

Japanese Slaw

$2.95

4oz

Kid's Chicken Rice Bowl

$6.95

teriyaki chicken over rice, sesame seed

Miso Soup

$2.50

tofu & seaweed

Shrimp Tempura 1 pieces

$2.25

lightly fried shrimp 1 piece

White Rice

$2.00

Premium Wasabi

$2.95

Sushi Rice

$2.95

Ramen Noodle

$4.95

Udon Noodle

$4.95

DESSERT

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.50

green tea/ chocolate/ strawberry

Green Tea Ice cream

Green Tea Ice cream

$6.50

NON-ALCOHOL

Acqua Panna Natural Spring water 750 ml

$6.95

natural spring water

Voss Artesian water 500 ml

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Black Iced Tea

$3.75
Chai Iced Latte

Chai Iced Latte

$5.95

Cherry Coke

$3.95

Coke

$3.25

Decaf Hoji Hot Tea

$2.95

Diet Coke

$3.25
Dragon Peach Iced Tea

Dragon Peach Iced Tea

$4.25

Dragon Peach Lemonade

$4.95

Earl Gray Hot Tea

$2.95

Evian Natural Spring water 330 ml

$3.95

Green Iced Tea

$3.75

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Hot Jasmin Green Tea

$2.95

Japanese Yuzu Iced Tea

$4.25
Matcha Iced Latte

Matcha Iced Latte

$5.95
Mexican Coke 355 ml

Mexican Coke 355 ml

$4.95

Mint Lemonade

$4.95

Minute maid Lemonade

$3.25

Peach Iced Tea

$4.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling water 500 ml

$4.95

sparkling natural mineral water

San Pellegrino Sparkling water 750 ml

$6.95

sparkling natural mineral water

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Sprite

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Club Soda

$1.95

BEER

Japanese Premium Imported Flying IPA 12 oz can

$6.50

12oz can

Kirin Ichiban Beer 21 oz bottle

$8.95

21oz beer bottle

Kirin Light Beer 12 oz bottle

$5.95

12oz beer bottle

Sapporo Beer 21 oz bottle

$8.95

21oz beer bottle

Sapporo Draft Beer 1700 ml

$15.95

SAKE

DASSAI 39 Junmai Daiginjo Sake 300 ml

$29.95

a rich, full-flavored sake with elegant notes

HAKUTSURU Superior Junmai Ginjo Sake 300 ml

$15.95

smooth & fragrant, well-balanced

Hot Sake Small

$1.95

KIKUSUI Junmai Ginjo Sake

$17.95+

a fresh & light, playful essence with the perfect dash of dry.

KUBOTA Senju Ginjo Sake 300ml

$19.95

dried fruit, nutmeg with very dry finish

SAYURI Nigori Sake

$14.95+

unfiltered sake

Sho Chiku bai Ginjo Sake 300 ml

$12.95

a smooth, silky texture, clean finish

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Umigame's translation is Sea Turtle. Welcome to Umigame! We have been operating Japanese restaurants in southern California for over 20 years. It is our pleasure to move into the Sherman Oaks neighborhood and share with you our delicious Ramen, Sushi rolls, and other delicacies we have mastered over the years. We hope you enjoy your taste of the Umigame Japanese Kitchen.

Website

Location

13608 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Directions

