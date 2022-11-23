Umigame Japanese Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Umigame's translation is Sea Turtle. Welcome to Umigame! We have been operating Japanese restaurants in southern California for over 20 years. It is our pleasure to move into the Sherman Oaks neighborhood and share with you our delicious Ramen, Sushi rolls, and other delicacies we have mastered over the years. We hope you enjoy your taste of the Umigame Japanese Kitchen.
Location
13608 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
