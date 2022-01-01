Umi Sushi Bar & Grill
5510 S I-35,Ste 400
Austin, TX 78745
Appetizer
Edamame
Steamed Soybeans with sea salt
Spicy Edamame
Delicately sauteed soybeans with sea salt, curshed peppers, and fresh garlic
Spicy Shishito Peppers
Sauteed peppers with sea salt, crushed red peppers, and fresh garlic.
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori, and scallions. Served with tempura sauce.
Avocado Bomb
Half of an avocado, stuffed with spicy crab and cream cheese. Dressed with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, crunchy flakes, and sesame seeds.
Gyoza
Tempura fried pork dumplings.
Shumai
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings.
Kani Puffs
Japanese style egg roll served with kanikama, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped. Served with ponzu sauce.
Haru Maki
Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce.
Spicy Tuna Tacos
Two crunchy shelled tacos, filled with spicy tuna, sprinkles of lettuce, masago, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Calamari Fritti
Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce.
Salmon Kama
Scottish salmon collar grilled wtih sea salt, served with spicy ponzy sauce.
Hamachi Kama
Yellow-tail collar grilled wtih sea salt, served with spicy ponzu sauce.
Mixed Tempura
Tempura fried mixed vegetables (5pc) and shrimp (2pc).
Zuccini Fritti
Lightly battered zucchini with sea salt.
Soft-Shell Crab
Single tempura-battered soft shell crab, served with spicy ponzu sauce.
Tatsuta-Age
Tempura fried chicken shaped nuggets, served with katsu sauce.
Mussel Dynamite
Soup
Miso Shiru
Traditional Japanese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions.
Osumashi
Mushroom soup with beef broth and fried shallots.
Gyoza Soup
Chicken broth with variety of vegetables and dumplings.
Seafood Asparagus Soup
Scallop, shrimp, white fish, kanikama, and asparagus in spicy seafood broth with quail egg.
Robata
Salad
Garden Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce salad, served with ginger or miso dressing.
Ika San Sai Salad
Squid salad.
Chuka Salad
Seaweed salad.
Sunomono Salad
Cucumbers in sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.
Sashimi Salad
Tuna, salmon, escolar, yellow-tail, and kanikama. Served over spring mix with spicy mayo.
Dinner from Kitchen
House Fried Rice
Wok tossed fried rice with seasonal vegetables, eggs, and with low sodium soy sauce. Served with the choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp.
Chicken Katsu
Tempura fried chicken fillet, served over steamed rice, tempura sweet potato, and katsu sauce.
Pork Katsu
Tempura fried pork fillet, served over steamed rice, tempura sweet potato, and katsu sauce.
Sesame Chicken Plate
Tempura fried sesame chicken with broccoli and steamed rice.
Umi Rib-Eye Steak
12 oz steak with a side of buttered mashed potato, grilled asparagus, and garden salad.
Noodles
Nabe Yaki Udon
Udon noodle soup with chicken, egg, golden mushrooms, baby bok choy, fish cake. and mixed tempura.
Seafood Udon
Udon noodle soup with golden mushrooms, baby bok choy, shrimp, squid, fish, kanikama, and scallops.
Tempura Udon
Udon noodle soup with golden mushrooms, baby bok choy, fish cake and mixed tempura.
Yaki Soba
Pan-fried buckwheat noodle with napa cabbage, zuccini, onion, carrot, and sliced shiitake mushrooms. Served wtih either chicken, beef, or shrimp.
Yaki Udon
Pan-fried udon noodle with napa cabbage, zuccini, onion, carrot, and sliced shiitake mushrooms. Served with either chicken, beef, or shrimp.
Signature Teriyaki Plates
Tofu Teriyaki
Tempura fried tofu, served with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, miso soup, and garden salad.
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast, served with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, miso soup and garden salad.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon, served with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, miso soup, and garden salad.
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled beef, served with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, miso soup, and garden salad.
Dinner Bento Boxes
Dinner from Sushi Bar
Boat For Three
12 pieces of sushi, 12 piees of sashimi, Rainbow Roll and Hot Roll.
Boat For Two
10 pieces of sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) and hot roll.
Chef Dinner
10 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi and spicy tuna roll.
Chirashi Dinner
15 pieces of fish fillets (chef’s choice) served with sushi rice.
Sashimi Dinner
15 pieces of fish fillets (chef’s choice).
Sushi Regular Dinner
Unagi Don
Vegetarian Dinner
Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Yellow-tail Sushi
Escolar Sushi
Fatty Salmon Sushi
Fatty Yellow-tail Sushi
Fresh Water Eel Sushi (Unagi)
Pepper Tuna Sushi
Albacore Sushi
Seared Salmon Belly Sushi
Smoke Salmon Sushi
Crab Stick Sushi (Kanikama)
Flounder Sushi
Flying Fish Roe Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Salmon Roe Sushi
Sweet Egg Sushi (Tamago)
Spicy Scallop Sushi
Sea-Bass Sushi
Ebi Shrimp Sushi
Smelt Roe Sushi
Surf Clam Sushi
Japanese Red Snapper Sushi
Avocado Sushi
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Blue-Fin Tuna Sushi
Fatty Tuna Sushi (1pc)
Sea Urchin Sushi (Uni)
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Yellow-tail Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Fatty Yellow-tail Sashimi
Fatty Salmon Sashimi
Seared Salmon Belly Sashimi
Flounder Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi (Unagi)
Sea-bass Sashimi
Crab Stick Sashimi (Kanikama)
Sweet Egg Sashimi (Tamago)
Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Ebi Shrimp Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Smelt Roe Sashimi
Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Japanese Red Snapper Sashimi
Blue-Fin Tuna Sashimi
Fatty Tuna Sashimi
Specialty Sashimi
Pepper Tuna Sashimi
Thin slices of seared pepper tuna sashimi, served over cucumber with ponzu, scallions, and roasted garlic.
Yellow-tail Chili Sashimi
Thin slices of hamachi sashimi with thai chilies, ponzu, orange oil, garlic burnoise, and tobiko dust.
Escolar Crudo Sashimi
Sashimi style seared white tuna, topped with tobiko, garlic chips, mustard soy dressing, and habanero oil.
Albacore Tataki Sashimi
Sashimi style seared albacore tuna topped with cilantro, jalapeno, siracha, ginger, and sesame soy dressing.
Nama Hotate Sashimi
Sliced Japanese hokkaido scallops, served over cucumber with yuzu juice, sea salt, red tobiko, and scallions.
Sake Carpacio
Thin slices of salmon served over fresh greens, drizzled with olive oil, lemon, and black peppers.
Umi Tuna Tower
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado. Topped wtih masago.
Crunchy Roll
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado. Topped wtih crunchy flakes.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel and avocado, topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel and cucumber, topped wtih sesame seeds and eel sauce.
Futomaki Roll
Oshinko, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware.
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, and kaiware. Topped with bonito flakes and sweet soy.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura fried shrimp and cucumber. Topped wtih sesame seeds and eel sauce.
Vegetarian Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellow-Tail Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Yellow-Tail & Scallion Roll
Fatty Tuna & Scallion Roll
Tuna Roll
Smoke Salmon Roll
Salmon Roll
Signature Rolls
Shinchaku Roll
Octopus, jalapeno, cilantro, salt/pepper, and yuzu sauce. Topped with avocado, salmon, red tobiko, and yellow-tail chili sauce.
Hajimari Roll
Cucumber, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and thai chilies. Topped with salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes and spicy sauce.
Crispy Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll
Tempura fried shrimp and kaiware with spicy sauce in soy paper (hand roll only).
Big Easy Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, kanikama, masago, avocado, cucumber and kaiware
Buddah Roll
Tempura assorted vegetable (asparagus, broccoli, sweet potato) with sweet soy.
Caterpillar Roll
Rolled eel, masago and cucumber topped with layered avocado and sweet soy.
Crouching Tiger Roll
Pepper tuna and jalapeno topped with salmon, escolar, avocado, roasted garlic, scallions and ponzu sauce.
Dragon Roll
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber topped with eel, avocado and sweet soy.
Firecracker Roll
Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura topped with salmon, crunchy flakes and spicy mayo.
Go To Hell
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, masago, scallion, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy.
Hawaiian Roll
Spicy crab, cream cheese, and jalapenos. Topped with salmon, avocado, and thinly sliced avocado.
Hidden Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and jalapeno topped with freshwater eel, bonito flakes and sweet soy.
Hot Mama Roll
Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado), topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy.
Austin Roll
Tempura fried roll (asparagus, tamago, marinated red snapper, kanikama, and jalapenos), topped with roasted garlic, green onions and spicy mayo.
Hot Roll
Tempura fried roll (garlic marinated red snapper, masago, and scallion with spicy mayo).
LongHorn Roll
Tempura fried roll (kanikama, cream cheese and scallion with spicy mayo and sweet soy).
Who-Dat Roll
Tempura fried roll (spicy salmon, avocado and crunchy flakes), topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo and sweet soy.
Wazz-Up Roll
Tempura fried roll (spicy yellow-tail and cream cheese topped with habanero masago, creamy wasabi mayo and sweet soy).
Obake Roll
Spicy yellowtail and masago topped with escolar, avocado, roasted garlic, scallions and ponzu sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail and avocado.
Rock N' Roll
Tempura shrimp, masago, avocado, cucumber and kaiware with eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Shaggy Dog Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with kanikama, masago and spicy mayo
Tuna Dynasty
Spicy salmon topped with tuna, avocado, crunchy flakes and spicy mayo.
Tiger Eye Roll
Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno) wrapped in soy paper with masago and avocado.
Yoshi Roll
Spicy crab topped with layered avocado!
X-Roll
Smoked Salmon, spicy crab, avocado inside, sliced seared yellowtail on top with ponzu sauce, roasted garlic, red tobiko and green onions.
Umi Special Roll
Rice-less roll (tuna, salmon, escolar, spicy tuna, smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese and cilantro wrapped with daikon), topped with tobiko, spicy mayo and ponzu sauce.
Flaming VIP Roll
Sides
Dessert
Banana Tempura
Fried banana, served with vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and chocolate syrup.
Cheese Cake Tempura
Deep fried cheese cake topped with whip cream and chocolate.
Ice Cream Tempura
Ice Cream
(Green Tea, Red Bean, or Vanilla ice cream)
Mochi Ice Cream
(Strawberry, Mango, or Vanilla)
Crème Brulle
Rich custard with a sugar glaze.
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Fanta Orange
Pink Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Green Tea
Ramune Original
Ramune Strawberry
Coffee
Red Bull
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Topo Chico
San Pellegrino
Cocktail
Cucumber Martini
Citrus Vodka, Lime/Simple Syrup, Cucumber Juice, and garnished with a slice of cucumber.
Cucumber Saketini
Titos, Sho Chiku Bai Nigori, Lemon/Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Cucumber Juice, and Garnished with a slice of cucumber.
Jalapeno Margarita
Muddled Jalapeno, El Jimador, Margarita mix, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, and Lemon/Lime Juice.
Lemon-Drop Martini
Deep Eddy Lemon, Simple Syrup, and Lemon/Lime Juice.
Lychee Tini
Dripping Springs Vodka, Lychee Liqueur, Lemon juice, Lychee Juice, and garnished with a Lychee Ball.
Margarita
Juarez tequila gold, Lemon/Lime juice, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, and garnished with salt/lime.
Passion Rose Martini
Smirnoff, Bitters, Thyme, Passion Fruit Puree, Sparkling wine, and Garnished with cherry.
Sake Bomb
Half a shot glass of bud-light draft and one shot of hot sake.
Sake Bomb Combo
One pint of Bud-light draft and one hot sake craft.
Sake Sangria
Cold Sake, Simple Syrup, Orange/Pineapple Juice, and topped with House Red Wine. Garnished with cherry and orange.
Saketo
Cold House Sake, Strawberry Puree, muddled Mint/Basil Leaves, and topped with Lemonade.
Soho At Sunset
Deep Eddy Orange, Soho Lychee Liqueur, Lemon/Lime Juice, Strawberry Puree, and garnished with cherry/lemon.
The Domain
Beefeater, St.German, Yuzu sauce, and topped off with ginger beer.
Umi Horchata
Rum Chata, Godiva, Fireball, Agave Syrup, blended Rice, and sprinkles of Cinnamon.
WoodFord Old Fashion
Mexican Martini
Long Island
Moscow Mule
Quail Egg Shooter
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
Bottle Red Wine
Bottle White Wine
Glass Red Wine
Glass White Wine
Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch/Rum
Well Whiskey
Well Whiskey (DBL)
Well Rum
Well Rum (DBL)
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace (DBL)
Bulliet Rye
Bulliet Rye (DBL)
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Royal (DBL)
FireBall
FireBall (DBL)
Jack Daniel
Jack Daniel (DBL)
Jack Daniel Apple
Jameson
Jameson (DBL)
Jim Bean
Jim Bean (DBL)
Knob Creek
Knob Creek (DBL)
Knob Creek Rye
Knob Creek Rye (DBL)
Larceny
Larceny (DBL)
Makers Mark
Makers Mark (DBL)
Seagram 7
Seagram 7 (DBL)
TX Blended
TX Blended (DBL)
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey (DBL)
WoodFord Reserve
WoodFord Reserve (DBL)
Hennessey
Hennessey VSOP
Malibu
Malibu (DBL)
Bacardi Surperior
Bacardi Surperior (DBL)
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan (DBL)
Mount Gay
Mount Gay (DBL)
Myers Dark
Myers Dark (DBL)
Rum Chata
Rum Chata (DBL)
Chivas Regal 12YR
Chivas Regal 12YR (DBL)
Dewars White
Dewars White (DBL)
Glenfiddich 12YR
Glenfiddich 12YR (DBL)
Glenlivet 12YR
Glenlivet 12YR (DBL)
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Black (DBL)
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Red (DBL)
Laphroaig 10YR
Laphroaig 10YR (DBL)
Gin
Tequila
Well Tequila
Well Tequila (DBL)
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Blanco (DBL)
El Jimmador
El Jimmador (DBL)
Espolon Silver
Espolon Silver (DBL)
Herradura
Herradura (DBL)
Jose Cuervo Silver
Jose Cuervo Silver (DBL)
Patron Anejo
Patron Anejo (DBL)
Patron Reposado
Patron Reposado (DBL)
Patron Silver
Patron Silver (DBL)
Vodka
Well Vodka
Well Vodka (DBL)
Absolute
Absolute (DBL)
Deep Eddy Lemonade
Deep Eddy Lemonade (DBL)
Deep Eddy Original
Deep Eddy Original (DBL)
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Peach (DBL)
Deep Eddy Ruby
Deep Eddy Ruby (DBL)
Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs (DBL)
Grey Goose
Grey Goose (DBL)
Ketel One
Ketel One (DBL)
Monopolowa
Monopolowa (DBL)
Stoli
Stoli (DBL)
Titos
Titos (DBL)
Sake
House Hot Sake (Large)
House Hot Sake (Small)
Pineapple Sake (Large)
Pineapple Sake (Small)
Lychee Sake (Large)
Lychee Sake (Small)
Sho-Chiku Bai Nigori
Hakutsuru Gingo Sake
Hakutsuru Junmai Sake
Hakutsuru Nigori Sake
Hakutsuru Sho-Une Sake
Joto Seikyo Sake
Joto Shichi Sake
Yuki Bosha Cabin In The Snow
Momokawa Junmai Sake
Moonstone Coconut Sake
Moonstone Pear Sake
Happy Hour Drinks
HH-Budlight Draft
Bud-light, Dos Equis, Electric Jelly Fish ($4), Asahi, Kirin, and Sapporo Draft.
HH-Dos-Equis Draft
HH-Electric Jellyfish Draft
HH-Asahi Draft
HH-Kirin Draft
HH-Sapporo
HH-Hot Sake Craft (LG)
HH-Pineapple Sake Craft (LG)
HH-Lychee Sake Craft (LG)
HH-House Red GLS
Frontera Red & White Wine
HH-House White GLS
HH-Sake Bomb
Half a shot glass of bud-light draft and one shot of hot sake.
HH-Sake Bomb Combo
One pint of Bud-light draft and one hot sake craft.
HH-Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Bottle (Unfiltered)
HH-Sake Sangria
HH-Margarita
HH-Cucumber Martini
HH-Well Drinks
Happy Hour Appetizer
HH-Calamari Fritti
Tempura fried squid, served with remoulade sauce.
HH-Gyoza
Tempura fried pork dumplings
HH-Shumai
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings
HH-Kani Puffs
Japanese style egg roll, served with kanikama, cream cheese, scallions, and ponzu sauce.
HH-Spicy Tuna Tacos
Two crunchy shell tacos, filled with spicy tuna, slices of lettuce, masago, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
HH-Haru Maki
Japanese style vegetable egg roll, served wtih sweet and sour sauce.
HH-Garden Salad
HH-Chuka Salad
Seaweed Salad
HH-Ika San Sai
Squid Salad
HH-Salmon Kama
Grilled Scottish salmon collar, served with spicy ponzu sauce.
Happy Hour Sushi
HH-Tuna Sushi
HH-Scottish Salmon Sushi
HH-Yellow-tail Sushi
HH-Escolar Sushi
HH-Pepper Tuna Sushi
HH-Albacore Sushi
HH-Smoke Salmon Sushi
HH-Ebi Shrimp Sushi
HH-Egg Omelets Sushi
HH-Surf Clam Sushi
HH-Crab Stick Sushi
HH-Mackerel Sushi
HH-Avocado Sushi
HH-Octopus Sushi
Happy Hour Rolls
HH-Crispy Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll
Tempura fried shrimp and kaiware with spicy sauce in soy paper (hand roll only).
HH-California Roll
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado, topped with masago.
HH-Crunchy Roll
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado encrusted with tempura flakes.
HH-Shaggy-Dog Rolls
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with kanikama, masago and spicy mayo.
HH-Rainbow Rolls
Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail and avocado.
HH-Hot Rolls
Tempura fried roll (garlic marinated red snapper, masago, and scallion with spicy mayo).
HH-Longhorn Rolls
tempura fried (kanikama, cream cheese and scallion) with spicy mayo and sweet soy.
HH-Who Dat Rolls
Tempura fried roll (spicy salmon, avocado and crunchy flakes), topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo and sweet soy.
HH-Wazz-Up Rolls
Tempura fried (spicy yellowtail and cream cheese), topped with habanero masago, creamy wasabi mayo, and sweet soy.
HH-Tiger-Eye Roll
Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno) wrapped in soy paper with masago and avocado.
HH-Spicy Tuna Roll
HH-Spicy Salmon Roll
HH-Spicy Yellow-tail Roll
HH-Spicy Crab Roll
Happy Hour Robata
Happy Hour Desert
Lunch Bento Box
Lunch-Beef Broccoli Bento
Lunch-Beef Teriyaki Bento
Lunch-Chicken Broccoli Bento
Lunch-Chicken Katsu Bento
Lunch-Sesame Chicken Bento
Lunch-Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Lunch-General TSO Bento
Lunch-Mixed Tempura Bento
Lunch-Salmon Teriyaki Bento
Lunch-Sushi Bento
Lunch-Sashimi Bento
Lunch Beyond the Box
Sushi Sashimi Combo
Lunch-California Sushi Combo
Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri and california roll.
Lunch-Spicy Tuna Sushi Combo
Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri and spicy tuna roll.
Lunch-Rock N' Roll Sushi Combo
Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri and Rockn Roll
Lunch-Spider Sushi Combo
Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri and spider roll.
Lunch-Chirashi Combo
Chef choice, 12 pcs fish fillets served with sushi rice.
Lunch-Sashimi Combo
Chef choice, 8 pcs of sashimi and salmon roll.
Lunch-Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri, 6 pcs of sashimi, and salmon roll.
Roll Combo (A,B,&C)
LUNCH-Roll Combo A
Pick two rolls: Cucumber Roll, Salmon Roll, Smoke Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, and Yellow-tail & scallion Roll.
LUNCH-Roll Combo B
Pick two rolls: California Roll, Crunchy Roll, Philadelphia Roll, Salmon Skin Roll, Spicy Crab Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Spicy Scallop Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Spicy Yellow-tail Roll.
LUNCH-Roll Combo C
Pick two rolls: Buddah Roll, Futomaki Roll, Hot Roll, Longhorn Roll, Rainbow Roll, Rock N' Roll, Shaggy-dog Roll, Spider Roll, Tiger-Eye Roll, Wazz-up Roll, and Who Dat Roll.
Sunday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Opened in Aug of 2000, Umi Sushi Bar and Grill is the dream and vision of Brian Mao to have an establishment that is both hip and authentic with a refreshing atmosphere high in energy and dedication. His dream lives on for in his memory this restaurant has retained its integrity through the sole proprietorship of Mei Mao, a local Austinite who you can find kicking back daily with the loyal patrons. Why do they come back? Because there’s always something new to try, the way of the world is ever-changing but remembrance is important for it defines who we are.
5510 S I-35,Ste 400, Austin, TX 78745