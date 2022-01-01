Umi Sushi Bar & Grill

Restaurant info

Opened in Aug of 2000, Umi Sushi Bar and Grill is the dream and vision of Brian Mao to have an establishment that is both hip and authentic with a refreshing atmosphere high in energy and dedication. His dream lives on for in his memory this restaurant has retained its integrity through the sole proprietorship of Mei Mao, a local Austinite who you can find kicking back daily with the loyal patrons. Why do they come back? Because there’s always something new to try, the way of the world is ever-changing but remembrance is important for it defines who we are.

