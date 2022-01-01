Umi Sushi Bar & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Soybeans with sea salt

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Delicately sauteed soybeans with sea salt, curshed peppers, and fresh garlic

Spicy Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Sauteed peppers with sea salt, crushed red peppers, and fresh garlic.

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori, and scallions. Served with tempura sauce.

Avocado Bomb

$9.50

Half of an avocado, stuffed with spicy crab and cream cheese. Dressed with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, crunchy flakes, and sesame seeds.

Gyoza

$8.00

Tempura fried pork dumplings.

Shumai

$6.95

Steamed open face shrimp dumplings.

Kani Puffs

$9.00

Japanese style egg roll served with kanikama, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped. Served with ponzu sauce.

Haru Maki

$7.95

Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce.

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$8.95

Two crunchy shelled tacos, filled with spicy tuna, sprinkles of lettuce, masago, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Calamari Fritti

$11.00

Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce.

Salmon Kama

$8.95

Scottish salmon collar grilled wtih sea salt, served with spicy ponzy sauce.

Hamachi Kama

$10.00

Yellow-tail collar grilled wtih sea salt, served with spicy ponzu sauce.

Mixed Tempura

$11.00

Tempura fried mixed vegetables (5pc) and shrimp (2pc).

Zuccini Fritti

$7.00

Lightly battered zucchini with sea salt.

Soft-Shell Crab

$11.00

Single tempura-battered soft shell crab, served with spicy ponzu sauce.

Tatsuta-Age

$8.00

Tempura fried chicken shaped nuggets, served with katsu sauce.

Mussel Dynamite

$12.00

Soup

Miso Shiru

$4.00

Traditional Japanese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions.

Osumashi

$6.00

Mushroom soup with beef broth and fried shallots.

Gyoza Soup

$8.00

Chicken broth with variety of vegetables and dumplings.

Seafood Asparagus Soup

$12.95

Scallop, shrimp, white fish, kanikama, and asparagus in spicy seafood broth with quail egg.

Robata

Chicken Robata

$5.00

Two chicken skewers.

Sesame Chicken Robata

$6.00

Two tempura fried sesame chicken.

Beef Robata

$6.00

Two beef skewers.

Quail Egg Robata

$6.00

Two skewered tempura fried quail eggs.

Scallop Bacon Robata

$9.00Out of stock

Two tempura scallop & bacon wrapped skewers.

Mushroom Robata

$6.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$5.50

Fresh iceberg lettuce salad, served with ginger or miso dressing.

Ika San Sai Salad

$5.00

Squid salad.

Chuka Salad

$6.00

Seaweed salad.

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Cucumbers in sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, escolar, yellow-tail, and kanikama. Served over spring mix with spicy mayo.

Dinner from Kitchen

House Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok tossed fried rice with seasonal vegetables, eggs, and with low sodium soy sauce. Served with the choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp.

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Tempura fried chicken fillet, served over steamed rice, tempura sweet potato, and katsu sauce.

Pork Katsu

$17.00

Tempura fried pork fillet, served over steamed rice, tempura sweet potato, and katsu sauce.

Sesame Chicken Plate

$18.00

Tempura fried sesame chicken with broccoli and steamed rice.

Umi Rib-Eye Steak

$22.00

12 oz steak with a side of buttered mashed potato, grilled asparagus, and garden salad.

Noodles

Nabe Yaki Udon

$15.00

Udon noodle soup with chicken, egg, golden mushrooms, baby bok choy, fish cake. and mixed tempura.

Seafood Udon

$17.00

Udon noodle soup with golden mushrooms, baby bok choy, shrimp, squid, fish, kanikama, and scallops.

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Udon noodle soup with golden mushrooms, baby bok choy, fish cake and mixed tempura.

Yaki Soba

$14.00

Pan-fried buckwheat noodle with napa cabbage, zuccini, onion, carrot, and sliced shiitake mushrooms. Served wtih either chicken, beef, or shrimp.

Yaki Udon

$14.00

Pan-fried udon noodle with napa cabbage, zuccini, onion, carrot, and sliced shiitake mushrooms. Served with either chicken, beef, or shrimp.

Signature Teriyaki Plates

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.00

Tempura fried tofu, served with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, miso soup, and garden salad.

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, served with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, miso soup and garden salad.

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Grilled salmon, served with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, miso soup, and garden salad.

Beef Teriyaki

$20.00

Grilled beef, served with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, miso soup, and garden salad.

Dinner Bento Boxes

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$18.00

Chicken Broccoli Bento

$17.00

Sesame Chicken Bento

$18.00

Beef Teriyaki Bento

$20.00

Beef Broccoli Bento

$18.00

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$18.00

Sashimi Bento

$22.00

Dinner from Sushi Bar

Boat For Three

$85.00

12 pieces of sushi, 12 piees of sashimi, Rainbow Roll and Hot Roll.

Boat For Two

$65.00

10 pieces of sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) and hot roll.

Chef Dinner

$40.00

10 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi and spicy tuna roll.

Chirashi Dinner

$30.00

15 pieces of fish fillets (chef’s choice) served with sushi rice.

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

15 pieces of fish fillets (chef’s choice).

Sushi Regular Dinner

$24.00

Unagi Don

$20.00

Vegetarian Dinner

$22.00

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$8.00

Salmon Sushi

$9.00

Yellow-tail Sushi

$8.00

Escolar Sushi

$8.00

Fatty Salmon Sushi

$10.00

Fatty Yellow-tail Sushi

$9.00

Fresh Water Eel Sushi (Unagi)

$8.00

Pepper Tuna Sushi

$8.95

Albacore Sushi

$8.00

Seared Salmon Belly Sushi

$9.00

Smoke Salmon Sushi

$8.00

Crab Stick Sushi (Kanikama)

$5.00

Flounder Sushi

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe Sushi

$6.00

Mackerel Sushi

$7.00

Octopus Sushi

$7.00

Salmon Roe Sushi

$7.00

Sweet Egg Sushi (Tamago)

$5.00

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$7.00

Sea-Bass Sushi

$7.00

Ebi Shrimp Sushi

$5.00

Smelt Roe Sushi

$5.00

Surf Clam Sushi

$7.00

Japanese Red Snapper Sushi

$7.00

Avocado Sushi

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$10.00

Blue-Fin Tuna Sushi

$10.00

Fatty Tuna Sushi (1pc)

$10.00

Sea Urchin Sushi (Uni)

$13.50

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Yellow-tail Sashimi

$16.00

Escolar Sashimi

$16.00

Fatty Yellow-tail Sashimi

$18.00

Fatty Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

Seared Salmon Belly Sashimi

$17.00

Flounder Sashimi

$14.00

Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi (Unagi)

$14.00

Sea-bass Sashimi

$16.00

Crab Stick Sashimi (Kanikama)

$12.00

Sweet Egg Sashimi (Tamago)

$11.00

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$14.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$14.00

Octopus Sashimi

$14.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$15.00

Scallop Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Ebi Shrimp Sashimi

$14.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$15.00

Smelt Roe Sashimi

$12.00

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Japanese Red Snapper Sashimi

$16.00

Blue-Fin Tuna Sashimi

$35.00

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$50.00

Specialty Sashimi

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Thin slices of seared pepper tuna sashimi, served over cucumber with ponzu, scallions, and roasted garlic.

Yellow-tail Chili Sashimi

$16.00

Thin slices of hamachi sashimi with thai chilies, ponzu, orange oil, garlic burnoise, and tobiko dust.

Escolar Crudo Sashimi

$15.00

Sashimi style seared white tuna, topped with tobiko, garlic chips, mustard soy dressing, and habanero oil.

Albacore Tataki Sashimi

$15.00

Sashimi style seared albacore tuna topped with cilantro, jalapeno, siracha, ginger, and sesame soy dressing.

Nama Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

Sliced Japanese hokkaido scallops, served over cucumber with yuzu juice, sea salt, red tobiko, and scallions.

Sake Carpacio

$15.00

Thin slices of salmon served over fresh greens, drizzled with olive oil, lemon, and black peppers.

Umi Tuna Tower

$20.00

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado. Topped wtih masago.

Crunchy Roll

$7.00

Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado. Topped wtih crunchy flakes.

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Smoke salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Eel and avocado, topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Eel and cucumber, topped wtih sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Futomaki Roll

$8.00

Oshinko, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware.

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, and kaiware. Topped with bonito flakes and sweet soy.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Tempura fried shrimp and cucumber. Topped wtih sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Vegetarian Roll

$10.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellow-Tail Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

Yellow-Tail & Scallion Roll

$7.00

Fatty Tuna & Scallion Roll

$11.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Smoke Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Signature Rolls

Shinchaku Roll

$16.00

Octopus, jalapeno, cilantro, salt/pepper, and yuzu sauce. Topped with avocado, salmon, red tobiko, and yellow-tail chili sauce.

Hajimari Roll

$16.95

Cucumber, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and thai chilies. Topped with salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes and spicy sauce.

Crispy Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll

$5.95

Tempura fried shrimp and kaiware with spicy sauce in soy paper (hand roll only).

Big Easy Roll

$12.95

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, kanikama, masago, avocado, cucumber and kaiware

Buddah Roll

$12.00

Tempura assorted vegetable (asparagus, broccoli, sweet potato) with sweet soy.

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Rolled eel, masago and cucumber topped with layered avocado and sweet soy.

Crouching Tiger Roll

$16.00

Pepper tuna and jalapeno topped with salmon, escolar, avocado, roasted garlic, scallions and ponzu sauce.

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Kanikama, avocado and cucumber topped with eel, avocado and sweet soy.

Firecracker Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura topped with salmon, crunchy flakes and spicy mayo.

Go To Hell

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, masago, scallion, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy.

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab, cream cheese, and jalapenos. Topped with salmon, avocado, and thinly sliced avocado.

Hidden Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and jalapeno topped with freshwater eel, bonito flakes and sweet soy.

Hot Mama Roll

$18.00

Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado), topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy.

Austin Roll

$14.00

Tempura fried roll (asparagus, tamago, marinated red snapper, kanikama, and jalapenos), topped with roasted garlic, green onions and spicy mayo.

Hot Roll

$12.95

Tempura fried roll (garlic marinated red snapper, masago, and scallion with spicy mayo).

LongHorn Roll

$13.95

Tempura fried roll (kanikama, cream cheese and scallion with spicy mayo and sweet soy).

Who-Dat Roll

$13.95

Tempura fried roll (spicy salmon, avocado and crunchy flakes), topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo and sweet soy.

Wazz-Up Roll

$13.95

Tempura fried roll (spicy yellow-tail and cream cheese topped with habanero masago, creamy wasabi mayo and sweet soy).

Obake Roll

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail and masago topped with escolar, avocado, roasted garlic, scallions and ponzu sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Kanikama, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail and avocado.

Rock N' Roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, masago, avocado, cucumber and kaiware with eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$14.00

Shaggy Dog Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with kanikama, masago and spicy mayo

Tuna Dynasty

$16.00

Spicy salmon topped with tuna, avocado, crunchy flakes and spicy mayo.

Tiger Eye Roll

$13.95

Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno) wrapped in soy paper with masago and avocado.

Yoshi Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab topped with layered avocado!

X-Roll

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, spicy crab, avocado inside, sliced seared yellowtail on top with ponzu sauce, roasted garlic, red tobiko and green onions.

Umi Special Roll

$20.00

Rice-less roll (tuna, salmon, escolar, spicy tuna, smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese and cilantro wrapped with daikon), topped with tobiko, spicy mayo and ponzu sauce.

Flaming VIP Roll

$20.95

Sides

Chicken Tempura (3pc)

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura (2pc)

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Vegetable Tempura

$5.00

Stir Fried Vegetables

$7.00

Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Side of Chili Oil

$1.50

Dessert

Banana Tempura

$8.00

Fried banana, served with vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and chocolate syrup.

Cheese Cake Tempura

$7.00

Deep fried cheese cake topped with whip cream and chocolate.

Ice Cream Tempura

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

(Green Tea, Red Bean, or Vanilla ice cream)

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

(Strawberry, Mango, or Vanilla)

Crème Brulle

$8.00

Rich custard with a sugar glaze.

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Green Tea

$4.00

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Strawberry

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Cocktail

Cucumber Martini

$10.95

Citrus Vodka, Lime/Simple Syrup, Cucumber Juice, and garnished with a slice of cucumber.

Cucumber Saketini

$11.95

Titos, Sho Chiku Bai Nigori, Lemon/Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Cucumber Juice, and Garnished with a slice of cucumber.

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.95

Muddled Jalapeno, El Jimador, Margarita mix, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, and Lemon/Lime Juice.

Lemon-Drop Martini

$11.95

Deep Eddy Lemon, Simple Syrup, and Lemon/Lime Juice.

Lychee Tini

$12.95

Dripping Springs Vodka, Lychee Liqueur, Lemon juice, Lychee Juice, and garnished with a Lychee Ball.

Margarita

$10.95

Juarez tequila gold, Lemon/Lime juice, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, and garnished with salt/lime.

Passion Rose Martini

$11.95

Smirnoff, Bitters, Thyme, Passion Fruit Puree, Sparkling wine, and Garnished with cherry.

Sake Bomb

$4.95

Half a shot glass of bud-light draft and one shot of hot sake.

Sake Bomb Combo

$12.95

One pint of Bud-light draft and one hot sake craft.

Sake Sangria

$11.95

Cold Sake, Simple Syrup, Orange/Pineapple Juice, and topped with House Red Wine. Garnished with cherry and orange.

Saketo

$11.95

Cold House Sake, Strawberry Puree, muddled Mint/Basil Leaves, and topped with Lemonade.

Soho At Sunset

$11.95

Deep Eddy Orange, Soho Lychee Liqueur, Lemon/Lime Juice, Strawberry Puree, and garnished with cherry/lemon.

The Domain

$12.95

Beefeater, St.German, Yuzu sauce, and topped off with ginger beer.

Umi Horchata

$11.95

Rum Chata, Godiva, Fireball, Agave Syrup, blended Rice, and sprinkles of Cinnamon.

WoodFord Old Fashion

$14.00

Mexican Martini

$11.95

Long Island

$10.95

Moscow Mule

$11.95

Quail Egg Shooter

$8.95

Bottle Beer

Austin East Cider

$4.95

Coors Light

$4.95

Corona

$5.95

Fireman's 4

$5.95

Kirin Light

$5.95

Premium Kirin 22oz

$11.95

Lucky Buddah

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.95

Premium Sapporro 22oz

$11.95

Thirsty Goat

$5.95

Tsing-Tao

$5.95

Draft Beer

Asahi

$6.00

Bud-light

$4.95

Dos Equis XXX

$6.00

Electric Jellyfish IPA

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Bottle Red Wine

House Cabernet BTL

$22.00

Famiglia Cabernet BTL

$22.00

Carmel Cabernet BTL

$25.00

Trapiche Malbec BTL

$20.00

Decoy BTL

$35.00

Bottle White Wine

House Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Natura Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Matua Sauv Blanc BTL

$26.00

St Chateau Mich Ries BTL

$27.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$29.00

Chloe Rose BTL

$28.00

Mcpherson Vigoner BTL

$32.00

Prosecco BTL

$26.00

Glass Red Wine

House Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Carmel Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Famiglia Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Trapiche Malbec GLS

$9.00

Decoy GLS

$14.00

Glass White Wine

House Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Natura Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Matua Sauv Blanc GLS

$9.00

Chat Se Mich Ries GLS

$9.00

Pinot Grigio GlS

$11.00

Chloe Rose GLS

$10.00

Mcpherson Vigoner GLS

$11.00

Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch/Rum

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Well Whiskey (DBL)

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Rum (DBL)

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.59

Buffalo Trace (DBL)

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Bulliet Rye (DBL)

$14.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal (DBL)

$15.00

FireBall

$9.00

FireBall (DBL)

$13.00

Jack Daniel

$9.00

Jack Daniel (DBL)

$13.00

Jack Daniel Apple

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson (DBL)

$14.00

Jim Bean

$10.00

Jim Bean (DBL)

$14.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek (DBL)

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye (DBL)

$15.00

Larceny

$10.00

Larceny (DBL)

$13.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Makers Mark (DBL)

$14.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

Seagram 7 (DBL)

$12.00

TX Blended

$9.00

TX Blended (DBL)

$13.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Wild Turkey (DBL)

$14.00

WoodFord Reserve

$11.00

WoodFord Reserve (DBL)

$15.00

Hennessey

$11.00

Hennessey VSOP

$12.00

Malibu

$8.00

Malibu (DBL)

$11.00

Bacardi Surperior

$10.00

Bacardi Surperior (DBL)

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Captain Morgan (DBL)

$13.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Mount Gay (DBL)

$12.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Myers Dark (DBL)

$12.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Rum Chata (DBL)

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12YR

$10.00

Chivas Regal 12YR (DBL)

$14.00

Dewars White

$10.00

Dewars White (DBL)

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12YR

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12YR (DBL)

$15.00

Glenlivet 12YR

$11.00

Glenlivet 12YR (DBL)

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black (DBL)

$17.00

Johnny Walker Red

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red (DBL)

$15.00

Laphroaig 10YR

$14.00

Laphroaig 10YR (DBL)

$18.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Gin (DBL)

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Beefeater (DBL)

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Bombay Saphire (DBL)

$15.00

Dripping Springs Gin

$11.00

Dripping Springs Gin (DBL)

$15.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Hendricks (DBL)

$14.00

London Gin

$9.00

London Gin (DBL)

$13.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray (DBL)

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Tequila (DBL)

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco (DBL)

$14.00

El Jimmador

$10.00

El Jimmador (DBL)

$14.00

Espolon Silver

$10.00

Espolon Silver (DBL)

$15.00

Herradura

$10.00

Herradura (DBL)

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver (DBL)

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Anejo (DBL)

$17.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Reposado (DBL)

$15.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver (DBL)

$15.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Vodka (DBL)

$10.00

Absolute

$9.00

Absolute (DBL)

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemonade

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemonade (DBL)

$13.00

Deep Eddy Original

$8.00

Deep Eddy Original (DBL)

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach (DBL)

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby (DBL)

$13.00

Dripping Springs

$11.00

Dripping Springs (DBL)

$15.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose (DBL)

$15.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One (DBL)

$13.00

Monopolowa

$9.00

Monopolowa (DBL)

$13.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli (DBL)

$12.00

Titos

$11.00

Titos (DBL)

$15.00

Sake

House Hot Sake (Large)

$9.00

House Hot Sake (Small)

$7.00

Pineapple Sake (Large)

$10.95

Pineapple Sake (Small)

$8.00

Lychee Sake (Large)

$10.95

Lychee Sake (Small)

$7.00

Sho-Chiku Bai Nigori

$18.95

Hakutsuru Gingo Sake

$18.00

Hakutsuru Junmai Sake

$16.00

Hakutsuru Nigori Sake

$15.00

Hakutsuru Sho-Une Sake

$22.00

Joto Seikyo Sake

$28.00

Joto Shichi Sake

$30.00

Yuki Bosha Cabin In The Snow

$16.00

Momokawa Junmai Sake

$18.00

Moonstone Coconut Sake

$15.00

Moonstone Pear Sake

$15.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH-Budlight Draft

$3.00

Bud-light, Dos Equis, Electric Jelly Fish ($4), Asahi, Kirin, and Sapporo Draft.

HH-Dos-Equis Draft

$3.00

HH-Electric Jellyfish Draft

$4.00

HH-Asahi Draft

$3.00

HH-Kirin Draft

$3.00

HH-Sapporo

$3.00

HH-Hot Sake Craft (LG)

$6.00

HH-Pineapple Sake Craft (LG)

$6.00

HH-Lychee Sake Craft (LG)

$6.00

HH-House Red GLS

$5.95

Frontera Red & White Wine

HH-House White GLS

$5.95

HH-Sake Bomb

$1.95

Half a shot glass of bud-light draft and one shot of hot sake.

HH-Sake Bomb Combo

$7.95

One pint of Bud-light draft and one hot sake craft.

HH-Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Bottle (Unfiltered)

$9.95

HH-Sake Sangria

$5.95

HH-Margarita

$5.95

HH-Cucumber Martini

$5.95

HH-Well Drinks

$4.00

Happy Hour Appetizer

HH-Calamari Fritti

$8.95

Tempura fried squid, served with remoulade sauce.

HH-Gyoza

$4.95

Tempura fried pork dumplings

HH-Shumai

$3.95

Steamed open face shrimp dumplings

HH-Kani Puffs

$4.95

Japanese style egg roll, served with kanikama, cream cheese, scallions, and ponzu sauce.

HH-Spicy Tuna Tacos

$4.95

Two crunchy shell tacos, filled with spicy tuna, slices of lettuce, masago, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

HH-Haru Maki

$3.95

Japanese style vegetable egg roll, served wtih sweet and sour sauce.

HH-Garden Salad

$3.50

HH-Chuka Salad

$3.50

Seaweed Salad

HH-Ika San Sai

$3.95

Squid Salad

HH-Salmon Kama

$4.95

Grilled Scottish salmon collar, served with spicy ponzu sauce.

Happy Hour Sushi

HH-Tuna Sushi

$4.95

HH-Scottish Salmon Sushi

$4.95

HH-Yellow-tail Sushi

$4.95

HH-Escolar Sushi

$4.95

HH-Pepper Tuna Sushi

$4.95

HH-Albacore Sushi

$4.95

HH-Smoke Salmon Sushi

$4.95

HH-Ebi Shrimp Sushi

$3.00

HH-Egg Omelets Sushi

$3.00

HH-Surf Clam Sushi

$3.50

HH-Crab Stick Sushi

$3.95

HH-Mackerel Sushi

$3.95

HH-Avocado Sushi

$3.00

HH-Octopus Sushi

$4.50

Happy Hour Rolls

HH-Crispy Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll

$2.95

Tempura fried shrimp and kaiware with spicy sauce in soy paper (hand roll only).

HH-California Roll

$4.95

Kanikama, cucumber and avocado, topped with masago.

HH-Crunchy Roll

$4.95

Kanikama, cucumber and avocado encrusted with tempura flakes.

HH-Shaggy-Dog Rolls

$10.95

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with kanikama, masago and spicy mayo.

HH-Rainbow Rolls

$10.95

Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail and avocado.

HH-Hot Rolls

$9.95

Tempura fried roll (garlic marinated red snapper, masago, and scallion with spicy mayo).

HH-Longhorn Rolls

$9.95

tempura fried (kanikama, cream cheese and scallion) with spicy mayo and sweet soy.

HH-Who Dat Rolls

$9.95

Tempura fried roll (spicy salmon, avocado and crunchy flakes), topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo and sweet soy.

HH-Wazz-Up Rolls

$9.95

Tempura fried (spicy yellowtail and cream cheese), topped with habanero masago, creamy wasabi mayo, and sweet soy.

HH-Tiger-Eye Roll

$8.95

Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno) wrapped in soy paper with masago and avocado.

HH-Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.95

HH-Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.95

HH-Spicy Yellow-tail Roll

$5.95

HH-Spicy Crab Roll

$6.95

Happy Hour Robata

HH-Chicken Robata

$3.95

HH-Sesame Chicken Robata

$3.95

HH-Beef Robata

$3.95

HH-Scallop & Backon Robata

$5.95Out of stock

HH-Mushroom Robata

$3.00

HH-Quail Egg Robata

$3.95

Happy Hour Desert

Banana Tempura Ice Cream

$3.95

Lunch Bento Box

Lunch-Beef Broccoli Bento

$14.00

Lunch-Beef Teriyaki Bento

$14.00

Lunch-Chicken Broccoli Bento

$13.00

Lunch-Chicken Katsu Bento

$13.00

Lunch-Sesame Chicken Bento

$13.00

Lunch-Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$13.00

Lunch-General TSO Bento

$13.00

Lunch-Mixed Tempura Bento

$12.00

Lunch-Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$13.00

Lunch-Sushi Bento

$12.00

Lunch-Sashimi Bento

$16.00

Lunch Beyond the Box

Lunch-Japanese Chicken Kare

$10.00

Lunch-Japanese Beef Kare

$11.00

Lunch-Yaki Soba

$12.00

Lunch-Yaki Udon

$12.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo

Lunch-California Sushi Combo

$14.00

Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri and california roll.

Lunch-Spicy Tuna Sushi Combo

$16.00

Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri and spicy tuna roll.

Lunch-Rock N' Roll Sushi Combo

$16.00

Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri and Rockn Roll

Lunch-Spider Sushi Combo

$18.00

Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri and spider roll.

Lunch-Chirashi Combo

$20.00

Chef choice, 12 pcs fish fillets served with sushi rice.

Lunch-Sashimi Combo

$20.00

Chef choice, 8 pcs of sashimi and salmon roll.

Lunch-Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$20.00

Chef choice, 5 pcs of nigiri, 6 pcs of sashimi, and salmon roll.

Roll Combo (A,B,&C)

LUNCH-Roll Combo A

$12.00

Pick two rolls: Cucumber Roll, Salmon Roll, Smoke Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, and Yellow-tail & scallion Roll.

LUNCH-Roll Combo B

$14.00

Pick two rolls: California Roll, Crunchy Roll, Philadelphia Roll, Salmon Skin Roll, Spicy Crab Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Spicy Scallop Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Spicy Yellow-tail Roll.

LUNCH-Roll Combo C

$22.00

Pick two rolls: Buddah Roll, Futomaki Roll, Hot Roll, Longhorn Roll, Rainbow Roll, Rock N' Roll, Shaggy-dog Roll, Spider Roll, Tiger-Eye Roll, Wazz-up Roll, and Who Dat Roll.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Opened in Aug of 2000, Umi Sushi Bar and Grill is the dream and vision of Brian Mao to have an establishment that is both hip and authentic with a refreshing atmosphere high in energy and dedication. His dream lives on for in his memory this restaurant has retained its integrity through the sole proprietorship of Mei Mao, a local Austinite who you can find kicking back daily with the loyal patrons. Why do they come back? Because there’s always something new to try, the way of the world is ever-changing but remembrance is important for it defines who we are.

Website

Location

5510 S I-35,Ste 400, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

