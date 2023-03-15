Restaurant header imageView gallery

Picasso @ Kirkland & Ellis Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

625 State Street

Picasso Restaurant @ U of M Law

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Drinks

Starbucks

Coffee

Coffee

$2.65+
Americano

Americano

$3.15+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.45+
Latte

Latte

$3.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.95+
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+
Drink Special

Drink Special

$5.50+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.65+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.15+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.75+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+
Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha

$4.95+
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.25+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95+
Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+
Hot Matcha Tea Latte

Hot Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.45+
Iced Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$4.75+
London Fog Latte

London Fog Latte

$5.00+
Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$4.45+
Caramel Brulee

Caramel Brulee

$4.45+
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

$4.45+
Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$4.45+
Maple Pecan

Maple Pecan

$4.45+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.45+

Picasso's Grab & Go

Baked Goods & Desserts

Bagel

Bagel

$1.99

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Sweet Bread

$3.49

Donut

$2.00
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99

Scone

$2.99
Muffin

Muffin

$3.99
Rice Krispie Treat

Rice Krispie Treat

$2.99

Biscotti

$1.49

Croissant

$3.69

Brownie

$3.29

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Overnight Oats

$3.99

No Bake Cookie

$2.49

Speciality Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Torte

$4.99

Pie Day

$3.14

Picasso Continental

Breakfast Meals

#1 | Quick-Two Egg Breakfast

#1 | Quick-Two Egg Breakfast

$6.29

Two Eggs Any Style | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Toast

#2 | Hash Egg Breakfast

#2 | Hash Egg Breakfast

$6.29

Two Eggs Any Style | Hash Browns | Toast

#3 | Breakfast Sampler

#3 | Breakfast Sampler

$7.29

Two Eggs Any Style | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Hash Browns | Toast

#4 | Pancake Meal

#4 | Pancake Meal

$8.29

Three Pancakes | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Hash Browns

#5 | The Picasso Slam

#5 | The Picasso Slam

$9.29

Two Eggs Any Style | Two Pancakes or French Toast | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Hash Browns | Toast

Breakfast A La Carte

Toast

Toast

$2.59

Sourdough | Rye | Whole Grain | Wheat | White | Texas Toast | English Muffin

Egg

Egg

$1.99

Scrambled | Over Easy | Over Medium | Over Hard | Sunny Side Up | Scrambled Egg Whites

Breakfast Meat

Breakfast Meat

$3.39

Bacon | Sausage | Ham | Turkey | Corned Beef

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.39
Pancake

Pancake

$2.49
Egg Breakfast Sand/Burrito

Egg Breakfast Sand/Burrito

$3.99

English Muffin or Bagel | Fried Egg | American Cheese

Meat Sandwich/Burrito

$4.99

Jerry's Grill

Grill Favorites

#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American Cheese | Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Choice of Bread

Grill Sides

#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American Cheese | Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Choice of Bread

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Top it Off Mac N' Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$11.09
Beef Chili Mac

Beef Chili Mac

$11.09
Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$11.09

Picasso Deli

Works of Art

#1 | Da Vinci's Bacon Turkey Fresco

#1 | Da Vinci's Bacon Turkey Fresco

$9.59

Turkey | Bacon | Provolone | Tomato | Lettuce | Mayo | Ciabatta Bread

#2 | Picasso's Turkey Abstract

#2 | Picasso's Turkey Abstract

$9.59

Turkey | Cream Cheese | Tomato | Lettuce | Horseradish | Cranberry Sauce | Ciabatta Bread

#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie

#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie

$9.59

Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Lettuce | Honey Dijon Mustard Ciabatta Bread

#4 | Pollock's Pesto Turkey

#4 | Pollock's Pesto Turkey

$9.59

Turkey | Provolone | Roasted Red Peppers | Tomato | Pesto | Focaccia Bread

#5 | Van Gogh's Symbolic Corned Beef

#5 | Van Gogh's Symbolic Corned Beef

$9.59

Corned Beef | Swiss | Pickle | Lettuce | Tomato | Stone Ground Mustard | Ciabatta Bread

#6 | Vermeer's Veggie

#6 | Vermeer's Veggie

$9.59

Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Spinach | Basil | Balsamic Glaze | Focaccia Bread

#7 | Raphael's Italian Renaissance

#7 | Raphael's Italian Renaissance

$9.59

Ham | Pepperoni | Salami | Provolone | Tomato | Onion | Banana Peppers | Italian Dressing | Ciabatta Bread

#8 | Michelangelo's Mozzarella

#8 | Michelangelo's Mozzarella

$9.59

Pepperoni | Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Pesto | Ciabatta Bread

#9 | Kahlo's Cali Turkey

#9 | Kahlo's Cali Turkey

$9.59

Turkey | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Cucumber | Ranch | Ciabatta Bread

Classics

#16 | Nihad's Chicken Salad

#16 | Nihad's Chicken Salad

$8.59

Ni’s Chicken Salad | Swiss | Lettuce | Tomato | Whole Grain Bread

#18 | Two Way's Reuben

#18 | Two Way's Reuben

$8.59

Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Rye Bread

#19 | Jerry's Reuben

#19 | Jerry's Reuben

$8.59

Turkey | Swiss | Coleslaw | Thousand Island | Grilled Rye Bread

Hot Subs

Queso Fresco Sub

Queso Fresco Sub

$11.09
Monterey Sub

Monterey Sub

$11.09
Baja Sub

Baja Sub

$11.09
Philly Sub

Philly Sub

$11.09

Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Choice of Three Vegetables

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Vegetables

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

625 State Street, Picasso Restaurant @ U of M Law, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Kirkland & Ellis Café image

