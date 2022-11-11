Restaurant header imageView gallery

Umma's 200 West Water Street

review star

No reviews yet

200 Water Street West

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Karaage
KFC
Brussels Sprouts

Chikin

Karaage

$8.00

Japanese-style chicken nuggets with a choice of classic mayo/lemon, spicy honey garlic, or weekly special sauce. If you have a sesame or soy allergy, please talk to a staff member or come to the service counter before placing your order.

KFC

$12.00

6 pieces of Korean fried chicken in your choice of Mamabird's KFC sauce, spicy gochujang, Santa sauce (Mamabird's KFC sauce drizzled with white tiger sauce), or the weekly special flavor. If you have a sesame or soy allergy, please talk to a staff member or come to the service counter before placing your order.

For the Table

Dolsot Jjangjorimbap

$16.00

Soy-braised brisket with egg, shishito, poached radish, and brown butter. Served in a hot stone bowl with a choice of three banchan.

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried Brussels sprouts with kimchi, Nueske's bacon, and gochujang Mayo.

Vegan Jjajang Udon

$14.00

Udon noodles in black bean sauce with shiitake mushroom, zucchini, onion, potato, and cucumber

Beet Muchim

$8.00

Salt-roasted beets tossed in korean chili sauce with pickled fennel and black garlic vinaigrette

Hanger Steak Skewer

$4.00

Korean BBQ hanger steak with kizami wasabi

Duck and Juk

$24.00

Duck confit over chestnut juk (porridge) with apple kasuzuke (sake lee pickled), duck cracklings, and sorghum shiro dashi.

Spaghetti Squash Jeon

$10.00

Spaghetti squash pancake with miso sauce

Duck Chapssal Donut

$12.00

Rice flour donut balls stuffed with duck confit and sweet red bean, topped with smoked chocolate sauce

Belly Skewer

$5.00

Autumn Olive Farms pork belly skewer with cauliflower puree and yuzu kosho

Banchan and Sides

Rice

$2.00

Banchan

$3.00+

Traditional Korean side dishes.

3pc Banchan Set

$8.00

+1 for premium banchan.

6pc Banchan Set

$15.00

Dessert

Single Taiyaki

$3.00

Stuffed/fried fish-shaped waffle.

Double Taiyaki

$5.00

Mocktails

The Scotty

$8.00Out of stock

Named for our sous chef, and combining his two favorite drinks: Cheerwine and Calpico.

The Triple M

$8.00

Mayo, Milk, Melon. Back by popular demand.

Bottled/Canned

Bluegrass Lemonberry Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Calpico Original Can

$4.00

Japanese milk soda (we promise it tastes better than it sounds).

Coke

$3.00

Creamy Melon Soda

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Perrier

$5.00

Ramune

$3.00

Japanese soda.

Sparkling Ringo Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Ume Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Yuzu Juice

$4.00

UCC Canned Coffee

$7.00

Japan's most popular and delicious iced coffee, served in a can.

Fountain Drinks

Cheerwine

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$3.00Out of stock

Shirts

White Logo Tee

White Logo Tee

$20.00+
Soft Pink Logo Tee

Soft Pink Logo Tee

$20.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Japanese and Korean American food.

Website

Location

200 Water Street West, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston