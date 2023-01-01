Food Menu

STARTERS

SWEET AND SPICY SHRIMP (FULL)

$15.00

SWEET AND SPICY SHRIMP (HALF)

$10.00

TUNA POKE NACHOS

$18.00

HONEY HABANERO SHRIMP (FULL)

$16.00

HONEY HABANERO SHRIMP (HALF)

$11.00

SEARED TUNA

$17.00

CRAB DIP

$16.00

CRAB DIP CHEESE FRIES

$16.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

FRIED DILL PICKLES

$10.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$18.00

PORK BELLY

$18.00

Bread And Butter

$3.00

Salmon Cakes

$18.00

NACL Confetti

$12.00

Fried Clams

$14.00

SALADS

NACL ITALIAN SALAD

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

SMALL SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

SUB SIDE SALAD

TACOS

FRIED SHRIMP TACOS

$14.00

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$14.00

FRIED FISH TACOS

$14.00

GRILLED FISH TACOS

$14.00

BASKETS

FRIED CLAM BASKET

$14.00

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$14.00

Chicken Basket

$12.00

FRIES

BLACKEN FRIES

$4.00

FRIES

$3.00

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

SHRIMP PO BOY

$16.00

CLAM PO BOY

$16.00

SEARED TUNA CLUB

$18.00

HOUSE BURGER

$18.00

PARISIAN CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

MUSHROOM BURGER

$17.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$17.00

CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

CHICKEN BACON CLUB

$16.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$14.00

PORTABELLA PARISIAN

$15.00

Route 66 Bird

$16.00

HAMBURGER

$15.00

UMRSCHLKR

BIG SKY SINGLE

$9.50

BIG SKY DOUBLE

$12.75

THERMODYNAMIC SINGLE

$8.50

THERMO DOUBLE

$11.75

FRIED MUSHROOM SINGLE

$8.50

FRIED MUSHROOM DOUBLE

$10.75

JALAPENO POPPER SINGLE

$9.50

JALAPENO POPPER DOUBLE

$12.75

BLUE BACON SINGLE

$9.50

BLUE BACON DOUBLE

$12.75

DELI SINGLE

$8.50Out of stock

DELI DOUBLE

$11.75Out of stock

BACON CHEESEBURGER SINGLE

$7.50

BACON CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE

$11.75

CHEESEBURGER SINGLE

$6.50

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.75

ENTREES

RIBEYE

$48.00

FILET

$54.00

BISON RIBEYE

$54.00

PASTA CARBO

$28.00

MUSHROOM SCALLOP PASTA

$30.00

SEAFOOD PASTA

$32.00

BROZED COBIA

$24.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$26.00

GRILLED MAHI

$28.00

HOUSE BLACKEN MAHI

$28.00

GRILLED SALMON

$28.00

BUTTER POACHED COD

$29.00

SHRIMP MEDLEY

$30.00

FRIED NEW ENGLAND

$32.00

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$38.00

CRAB CAKE DINNER

$38.00Out of stock

CIOPPINO

$34.00

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$32.00

PARM HALIBUT

$44.00

12oz DRY AGE RIBEYE

$58.00Out of stock

Cedar Plank Salmon

$36.00

14OZ DRY AGED RIBEYE

$62.00Out of stock

SALMON CAKE DINNER

$24.00

KIDS

KIDS CHIX

$10.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KIDS PASTA

$12.00

SIDES

HOUSE POTATOS

$5.00

MASHED

$5.00Out of stock

GREEN BEANS

$5.00

CARROTS

$5.00

CORN

$5.00

3 SCALLOPS

$16.00

3 SHRIMP

$10.00

ADD CHEESE

$2.00

ADD BLUE CHEESE

$3.00

ADD BACON

$4.00

Add Mushroom

$2.00

WONTON CHIPS

$3.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$10.00

Homemade New York Style Cheesecake

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Homemade Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped with Chocolate & Caramel Sauce

Birthday Brownie

Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Banana Bourbon

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with A Jim Beam Infused Banana Sauce

Choc Martini

$12.00

A Creamy Chocolate Indulgence

Grasshopper

$12.00

A Classic Chocolate Mint Night Cap

Liquid Banana

$12.00

The Liquid Version of our Ice Cream Dessert

Port

$9.00

Nutty Mud Slide

$9.00

Coffee, Kahlua, Irish Cream & Frangelico

Hot White Russian

$9.00

Coffee, Vodka, Kahlua, Cream

Winter Wonderland

$9.00

Coffee, Irish Whiskey, Creme De Cacao, Cream

N/A Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

TEA

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.25

DECAF

$3.25

PERRIER

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

OJ

$4.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.50