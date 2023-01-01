Umrschlkr Burger Company Lebanon 912 ALEXIS AVE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
912 ALEXIS AVE, Lebanon, MO 65536
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Taylor's Dairy Joy - 1205 E, U.S. Rte 66
No Reviews
1205 E, U.S. Rte 66 Lebanon, MO 65536
View restaurant