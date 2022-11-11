UN1QUE TEA Hacienda Heights

烤黑糖波波牛乳 ROASTED BROWN SUGAR BOBA MILK

$6.75

This drink comes with one order of boba. We only add brown sugar to this drink, please choose your brown sugar amount at “sugar level" selection. Served with 650 ml. Caffeine-free. 此款饮料品已含有一份波霸，饮品中只含有黑糖没有其他额外的糖，请在“糖量选择”选择需要的黑糖量，650ml，不含咖啡因。