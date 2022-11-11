Restaurant header imageView gallery

UN1QUE TEA Hacienda Heights

review star

No reviews yet

2130 S Hacienda Blvd

Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

芝士芒芒 SUPER MANGO CHEESE FOAM
多肉芒芒甘露 SUPER MANGO COCONUT
满杯黄金奇异果 SUPER GOLDEN KIWI

人气鲜果 SIGNATURE FRESH FRUIT DRINK

芝士芒芒 SUPER MANGO CHEESE FOAM

芝士芒芒 SUPER MANGO CHEESE FOAM

$6.75

Fresh golden mango blended with jasmine green tea and topped with cheese foam. Served with 650 ml. 新鲜芒果融合茉莉毛峰类冰沙饮料，顶部加上芝士，650ml。

多肉芒芒甘露 SUPER MANGO COCONUT

多肉芒芒甘露 SUPER MANGO COCONUT

$7.50

Inspired by classic Hong Kong dessert "Mango Pomelo Sago". Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea, also added coconut milk, cheese foam, crystal boba, and grapefruit. Served with 650 ml. 灵感源自经典经典香港甜品“杨枝甘露”。新鲜芒果融合茉莉毛峰类冰沙饮料，加上椰奶，芝士，寒天波霸和西柚粒，650ml。

芝士莓莓 SUPER STRAWBERRY CHEESE FOAM

芝士莓莓 SUPER STRAWBERRY CHEESE FOAM

$6.75

Fresh strawberry blended with jasmine green tea and topped with cheese foam. Served with 650 ml. 新鲜草莓融合茉莉毛峰类冰沙饮料，顶部加上芝士，650ml。

满杯西柚 SUPER GRAPEFRUIT

满杯西柚 SUPER GRAPEFRUIT

$6.50

Grapefruit juice blended with jasmine green tea. Served with 650 ml. This drink contains grapefruit pulp. 西柚汁融合茉莉毛峰类冰沙饮料，650ml，此款饮料已经含有西柚果粒。

满杯金菠萝 SUPER PINEAPPLE

满杯金菠萝 SUPER PINEAPPLE

$6.75

Fresh pineapple blended with four seasons. Served with 650 ml. 新鲜金菠萝融合四季春茶类冰沙饮料，650ml。

满杯水果茶 SUPER FRUIT TEA

满杯水果茶 SUPER FRUIT TEA

$6.50

Passion fruit flavor green tea with fresh watermelon, lemon, lime, orange and strawberry. Served with 650 ml. 百香果味绿茶，杯中还含有新鲜西瓜，柠檬片，青柠片，橙子片和草莓等水果，650ml。

满杯黄金奇异果 SUPER GOLDEN KIWI

满杯黄金奇异果 SUPER GOLDEN KIWI

$6.95

Fresh golden kiwi with jasmine green tea. Served with 650 ml. 由新鲜黄金奇异果与茉莉毛峰制成，650ml。

满杯橙橙 SUPER ORANGE

满杯橙橙 SUPER ORANGE

$6.50

Fresh orange with jasmine green tea. Served with 650 ml. 由新鲜橙子与茉莉毛峰制成，650ml。

满杯柠檬 SUPER LEMON

满杯柠檬 SUPER LEMON

$5.75

Fresh lemon with jasmine green tea. Served with 650 ml. 由新鲜柠檬与茉莉毛峰制成，650ml。

青柠莫吉托 MOJITO

青柠莫吉托 MOJITO

$6.75

Sparkling water with mint and lime. Served with 650 ml. Caffeine-free. 由苏打水，薄荷和青柠制成，650ml，不含咖啡因。

芝士系列 CHEESE FOAM SERIES

芝士茉莉 JASMINE GREEN TEA WITH CHEESE FOAM

芝士茉莉 JASMINE GREEN TEA WITH CHEESE FOAM

$6.25

Served with 650 ml.

芝士四季春 FOUR SEASONS WITH CHEESE FOAM

芝士四季春 FOUR SEASONS WITH CHEESE FOAM

$6.25

Served with 650 ml.

芝士桂花乌龙 OSMANTHUS OOLONG WITH CHEESE FOAM

芝士桂花乌龙 OSMANTHUS OOLONG WITH CHEESE FOAM

$6.25

Served with 650 ml.

芝士白桃乌龙 PEACH OOLONG WITH CHEESE FOAM

芝士白桃乌龙 PEACH OOLONG WITH CHEESE FOAM

$6.25

Served with 650 ml.

芝士金凤乌龙 ROASTED OOLONG WITH CHEESE FOAM

芝士金凤乌龙 ROASTED OOLONG WITH CHEESE FOAM

$6.25

Served with 650 ml.

芝士翠玉抹茶 MATCHA WITH CHEESE FOAM

芝士翠玉抹茶 MATCHA WITH CHEESE FOAM

$6.50

Served with 650 ml.

芝士鲜奶茶 FRESH MILK TEA WITH CHEESE FOAM

芝士鲜奶茶 FRESH MILK TEA WITH CHEESE FOAM

$6.50

Served with 650 ml.

新浪潮奶茶 NEW WAVE MILK TEA

茉莉轻乳 JASMINE CAPPUCCINO

茉莉轻乳 JASMINE CAPPUCCINO

$5.75

Modern jasmine green milk tea. Both cold and hot are 500 ml. Please note tea flavor is stronger. 新式茉莉毛峰奶茶，冷饮热饮均为500ml。

四季春轻乳 FOUR SEASONS CAPPUCCINO

四季春轻乳 FOUR SEASONS CAPPUCCINO

$5.75

Modern four seasons milk tea. Both cold and hot are 500 ml. Topped with a little bit wheat germ. Please note tea flavor is stronger. 新式四季春奶茶，冷饮热饮均为500ml，顶部含有少量小麦胚芽。

桂花乌龙轻乳 OSMANTHUS OOLONG CAPPUCCINO

桂花乌龙轻乳 OSMANTHUS OOLONG CAPPUCCINO

$5.75

Modern osmanthus oolong milk tea. Both cold and hot are 500 ml. Topped with a little bit wheat germ. Please note tea flavor is stronger. 新式桂花乌龙奶茶，冷饮热饮均为500ml，顶部含有少量小麦胚芽。

白桃乌龙轻乳 PEACH OOLONG CAPPUCCINO

白桃乌龙轻乳 PEACH OOLONG CAPPUCCINO

$5.75

Modern peach oolong milk tea. Both cold and hot are 500 ml. Topped with a little bit wheat germ. Please note tea flavor is stronger. 新式白桃乌龙奶茶，冷饮热饮均为500ml，顶部含有少量小麦胚芽。

金凤乌龙轻乳 ROASTED OOLONG CAPPUCCINO

金凤乌龙轻乳 ROASTED OOLONG CAPPUCCINO

$5.75

Modern roasted oolong milk tea. Both cold and hot are 500 ml. Topped with a little bit wheat germ. Please note tea flavor is stronger. 新式金凤乌龙奶茶，冷饮热饮均为500ml，顶部含有少量小麦胚芽。

鲜奶系列 FRESH MILK SERIES

豆乳鲜奶茶 SOYBEAN FOAM FRESH MILK TEA

豆乳鲜奶茶 SOYBEAN FOAM FRESH MILK TEA

$6.50

Served with 650 ml.

烤黑糖波波牛乳 ROASTED BROWN SUGAR BOBA MILK

烤黑糖波波牛乳 ROASTED BROWN SUGAR BOBA MILK

$6.75

This drink comes with one order of boba. We only add brown sugar to this drink, please choose your brown sugar amount at “sugar level" selection. Served with 650 ml. Caffeine-free. 此款饮料品已含有一份波霸，饮品中只含有黑糖没有其他额外的糖，请在“糖量选择”选择需要的黑糖量，650ml，不含咖啡因。

锡兰鲜奶茶 FRESH MILK TEA

锡兰鲜奶茶 FRESH MILK TEA

$5.50

Served with 650 ml.

纯茶 PURE TEA

茉莉毛峰 JASMINE GREEN TEA

茉莉毛峰 JASMINE GREEN TEA

$5.25

Served with 650 ml. Hot drink served with 500 ml. Not recommended adding crystal boba to hot drinks. 冷饮650ml，热饮500ml，热饮不建议加寒天波霸。

四季春 FOUR SEASONS

四季春 FOUR SEASONS

$5.25

Served with 650 ml. Hot drink served with 500 ml. Not recommended adding crystal boba to hot drinks. 冷饮650ml，热饮500ml，热饮不建议加寒天波霸。

桂花乌龙 OSMANTHUS OOLONG

桂花乌龙 OSMANTHUS OOLONG

$5.25

Served with 650 ml. Hot drink served with 500 ml. Not recommended adding crystal boba to hot drinks. 冷饮650ml，热饮500ml，热饮不建议加寒天波霸。

白桃乌龙 PEACH OOLONG

白桃乌龙 PEACH OOLONG

$5.25

Served with 650 ml. Hot drink served with 500 ml. Not recommended adding crystal boba to hot drinks. 冷饮650ml，热饮500ml，热饮不建议加寒天波霸。

金凤乌龙 ROASTED OOLONG

金凤乌龙 ROASTED OOLONG

$5.25

Served with 650 ml. Hot drink served with 500 ml. Not recommended adding crystal boba to hot drinks. 冷饮650ml，热饮500ml，热饮不建议加寒天波霸。

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

ONE OF A KIND

Location

2130 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Greek Kitchen Management - 15421 East Gale Ave
orange starNo Reviews
15421 East Gale Ave CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA 91715
View restaurantnext
El Bukanas - Hacienda Heights
orange star4.6 • 2,313
15914 Gale Ave Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
View restaurantnext
Wazabi Sushi
orange star4.5 • 1,570
3107 Colima Rd Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
View restaurantnext
0003 - Hacienda Heights
orange starNo Reviews
17170 Colima Rd. Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - City of Industry
orange starNo Reviews
1560 Albatross Rd. City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
The Benediction
orange starNo Reviews
17501 Colima Road Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hacienda Heights

El Bukanas - Hacienda Heights
orange star4.6 • 2,313
15914 Gale Ave Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
View restaurantnext
Wazabi Sushi
orange star4.5 • 1,570
3107 Colima Rd Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hacienda Heights
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston