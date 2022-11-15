A map showing the location of Una Bistro 18125 East 10 Mile RoadView gallery

Una Bistro

18125 East 10 Mile Road

Roseville, MI 48066

Sandwiches

Fish Filet

Fish Filet

$4.49

Fish Filet, Tartar, Tomatoes and Lettuce

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Fried Chicken Filet - Mayo, Tomatoes and Lettuce.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$4.99
Grilled Chicken Filet

Grilled Chicken Filet

$4.99

Honey Mustard, Tomatoes and Lettuce.

Chicken Tenders Wrap

Chicken Tenders Wrap

$5.49

2 Fried Chicken Tenders, 10 inch Wrap, Pepper Mayo, Tomatoes and Lettuce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99
French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$5.49

White Cheese and Sautee' Onion, 1/4 LB burger on Hawaiian Bun

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$5.49

Quarter Pounder

$4.49

Ketchup, Pickles & Mustord

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$4.99

Mayo, Ketchup, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Mustard

Una Burger

Una Burger

$8.49

Triple Burger Deluxe with Cheese and Bacon

French Onion Burger

$5.49

Beef Tequito

$5.99

Chicken Taquito

$5.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.49

Philly Cheese Steak: G Onion, G Mushrooms, P, Provolone Cheese, K

Beef Soft Taco

$1.79

Beef Quesadilla

$5.99

Snacks

6 Wing Dings

6 Wing Dings

$5.99

6 Wing Dings

3 Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$4.99

3 Fried Chicken Tenders

6 Chicken Nuggets

$3.99

6 Chicken Nuggets

4 Jalapeño Poppers

4 Jalapeño Poppers

$3.99

4 cheese stuffed Jalapeños

6 Mozzareela Sticks

6 Mozzareela Sticks

$3.99

6 Mozzarella Sticks

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.49+

Soup & Chili

Chili

Chili

$4.99

Kidney & Northen Beans, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Celery and Chili Spices.

Soup

Soup

$3.99

Salads

Lettuce, Green Pepper, Tomatoes & Cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.99

Taco Salad

$4.99

10" Fried Shell, L,T,CHEESE, CHILI & SOURE CREAM

House Salad

$4.49

L, T, Cucumbers, Dressing

Desserts

Original Cheesecake

$2.99

2 Apple Turnover

$2.99

Strawberry Cupcake

$2.99

Brookie

$2.99

Assorted Cakes

$2.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.99

2 Apple Turnover

$2.99

Combos

#1 1/4 Lb Burger Combo

$7.99

#2 Deluxe Burger Combo

$8.49

#3 Swiss Mushroom Combo

$8.99

#4 Una triple Burgers W / Cheese and Bacon Combo

$11.99

#5 Fish Filet Combo

$7.99

#6 Grilled Chicken Filet Combo

$8.49

#6 Spicy Fried Chicken Filet

$8.49

#7 Chicken Quesadilla Combo

$7.49

#8 Chicken Wrap Combo

$8.99

# 7 Beef Quesadilla Combo

$7.49

# 3 French Onion Burger

$8.99

#7-B Tiquito Chicken Combo

$7.49

#7-B Tiquito Beef Combo

$7.49

S-2 Philly Cheesesteak Combo

$9.99

Specials

20 Piece Nuggets Meal

$15.99

10 Piece Nuggets Meal

$9.99

6 Nuggets Combo

$5.99

6 Nuggets

$3.99

10 Nuggets

$6.99

3 Tacos Combo

$4.99

Philly's Cheese Steak Combo

$9.99

Standard: 1/3 lb steak, pickles, G Onion, G Mushroom, Provolone, K Medium Fries and Drink

Expresso

Espresso

$1.99

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.99

24 oz

20oz

$1.99

Kefir

Kefir

$1.99

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$1.79
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Egg and Cheese

$3.99

Bagel w/ Egg Cheese and Bacon

$4.49

English Muffins

English Muffin

English Muffin

$1.49

English Muffin w/ Cheese and Bacon

$3.99

English Muffin w/ Egg and Cheese

$3.49

English Muffin w/ Cheese

$1.99

English Muffin w/Sausage

$3.99

English Muffin with EGG, CHEESE, TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.99

Wraps

12in Wrap

$4.99

12in Wrap w/Bacon

$5.49

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown

$1.49

3 Hash Browns

$3.99

Bacon

$0.99

Sausage Patty

$1.49

Egg Folded

$0.99

CEVAPI w/ Kefir

CEVAPI w/ DRINK

$13.00

PLJESKAVICA + Kafir

Pljeskavica w/ DRINK

$11.49

GULASH w/BREAD

GULASH w/BREAD

$6.99

GULASH w/MACARONI

GULASH w/MACARONI

$6.99

CEVAPI

CEVAPI

$11.99

PLJESKAVICA

Pljeskavica

$11.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
18125 East 10 Mile Road, Roseville, MI 48066

