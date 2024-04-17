- Home
110-69 7A St NE
Calgary, CN T2E 4E4
Main Menu
Small Plates
- medjool dates$13.00
walnut stuffed medjool dates, prosciutto wrapped, vin cotto, maldon salt
- arancini$12.00
three cheese stuffed arancini, parmesan aioli, basil oil
- olives$14.00
can perelló gordal picante olives
- fried rigatoni chips$10.00
house spice mix, tangy tomato aioli, fresh oregano
- house-made ricotta$17.00
house-made ricotta, UNA’s truffle honey, cracked pepper, house-made toasted gluten free brioche
- fried garlic bread$13.00
fried garlic bread, sumac, garlic butter, grana padano
- focaccia$3.00
house-made focaccia bread
- gluten-free brioche$6.00
house-made gluten free brioche
- feature plate$15.00
- Single Arancini$3.00
- single medjool date$3.25
walnut stuffed medjool dates, prosciutto wrapped, vin cotto, maldon salt
Salads
- simple green salad$15.00
garden lettuces, shallot vinaigrette, maple toasted sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing, grana padano
- beet salad$16.00
marinated beets, whipped feta, shallot vinaigrette, mixed greens, maple roasted pecans, pickled mustard seeds
- kale caesar salad - half size$14.00
kale, hard boiled egg, toasted garlic panko, crispy prosciutto, pecorino
- kale caesar salad - full size$20.00
kale, hard boiled egg, toasted garlic panko, crispy prosciutto, pecorino
- add chicken$7.00
Veggies
Meat
Pasta
- rigatoni bolognese$22.00
rigatoni alla beef bolognese, grana padano
- gnocchi bianca$25.00
gnocchi, smoked bacon, cremini mushrooms, white wine + garlic cream sauce, grana padano
- four cheese + spinach ravioli$23.00
four cheese + spinach ravioli, creamy sautéed leek garlic sauce, crispy potato, fresh parsley
- tagliatelle pomodoro$20.00
tagliatelle, san marzano tomato sauce, basil oil, grana padano
- red gnocchi$23.00
tomato sauce, chilies, house-made ricotta, grana padano, fresh basil
- vegan pasta$18.00
egg free gluten free noodles, san marzano tomato sauce, basil oil, brussels sprouts, cremini mushrooms + cherry tomatoes
Pizza
- community love feature pizza$26.00
asparagus carbonara: bacon, egg, asparagus, provolone, pecorino, green onion, black pepper. $1 from each feature pizza sold will go to this month's community love partner. for more info visit unapizzeria.com.
- beef supreme$30.00
san marzano tomato sauce, beef bresaola, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, provolone, slice spice
- margherita$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte + grana padano, basil oil, maldon salt
- margherita deluxe$30.00
san marzano tomato sauce, grana padano, fresh fior di latte, basil pesto, maldon salt
- the local$26.00
smoked bacon + fennel sausage, smoked mozzarella, maple syrup, cracked pepper
- vegetarian$23.00
sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, local honey, mozzarella + feta, fresh parsley
- mushroom$26.00
white wine + cream roasted cremini mushrooms, smoked mozzarella + grana padano, truffle oil, fresh arugula
- 4-maggi$27.00
provolone piccante, mozzarella, fior di latte + pecorino romano, UNA's truffle honey, cracked pepper
- greek chicken$25.00
spinach pie base, chicken, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, grana padano, fresh dill + parsley
- quattro carné$25.00
ham, pepperoni, fennel sausage + bacon, mozzarella + grana padano, san marzano tomato sauce
- pepperoni$22.00
san marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
- sweet + spicy prosciutto$25.00
san marzano tomato sauce, prosciutto, chorizo, mozzarella, banana peppers, local honey, fresh arugula
- tiki$23.00
san marzano tomato sauce, ham + shaved pineapple, mozzarella, jalapeño oil
- three cheese$19.00
mozzarella, provolone + pecorino cheese, san marzano tomato sauce (not to be confused with the 4-maggi pizza)
- vegan pizza$23.00
san marzano tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, brussels sprouts, cremini mushrooms, cherry tomatoes
Dessert
- cheesecake$11.00
potted vanilla cheesecake, graham cracker crust, mixed berry compote
- key lime pie$11.00
graham cracker crust, sweetened key lime custard, whipped cream
- chocolate budino$11.00
flourless chocolate + hazelnut budino, mascarpone cheese icing
- tiramisu donuts$11.00
white chocolate mascarpone espresso cream, cocoa sugar
- feature:$11.00