Restaurant header imageView gallery

UNO TAQUERIA

review star

No reviews yet

1042 Mill Creek Road

Allentown, PA 18106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

TACOS USA
Mexican Rice
Tacos Al Pastor (3)

FOOD

ORDER 3 TACOS

Fresh handmade corn tortillas!
Tacos Al Pastor (3)

Tacos Al Pastor (3)

$13.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, Pork Marinated in pineapple juice, orange juice, and annatto, finished with fresh white onions, chopped cilantro, and fresh pineapple slices.

Tacos Shrimp(3)

Tacos Shrimp(3)

$14.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, Deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.

Tacos Pollo Asado (3)

Tacos Pollo Asado (3)

$12.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, grilled chicken simmered in chipotle bbq sauce, finished with esquites (sweet corn with mayo, cheese) and radish.

Tacos Cochinita (3)

Tacos Cochinita (3)

$12.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, southern Mexican pulled pork marinated in annatto, orange juice, and vinegar, finished with red pickled onions.

Tacos beef fajita (3)

Tacos beef fajita (3)

$13.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, tender angus steak, and a fresh selection of vegetables (Zucchini, onion, green pepper) finished with avocado mousse.

Tacos shrimp fajita (3)

Tacos shrimp fajita (3)

$14.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Green, red & yellow pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.

Tacos Cauliflower (3)

Tacos Cauliflower (3)

$11.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, grilled cauliflower with cactus salad (Nopales, white onion, tomatoes, cilantro) finished with cotija cheese, radish, and avocado mousse.

Tacos de Chorizo (3)

Tacos de Chorizo (3)

$12.99

Hand-made corn tortilla, grilled chorizo with fresh onion, fresh cilantro and finished with avocado mousse

Tacos Carne Asada(3)

Tacos Carne Asada(3)

$13.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, grilled angus steak, cooked medium well, with fresh white onions, fresh chopped cilantro, and avocado mousse.

Tacos Baja Fish (3)

Tacos Baja Fish (3)

$13.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, Deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.

Tacos Chiitake (3)

Tacos Chiitake (3)

$12.99

Hand-made corn tortilla, Grilled chiitake mushroom with fresh vegetables (zucchini, onion, green pepper) finished with cotija cheese and avocado mousse.

Tacos Carnitas (3)

$12.75
Tacos Birria (3)

Tacos Birria (3)

$12.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, Beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste, finished with fresh white onions, and chopped cilantro.

SINGLE TACO

Single Taco Pastor

Single Taco Pastor

$4.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, pork Marinated in pineapple juice, orange juice, and annatto, finished with fresh white onions, chopped cilantro, and fresh pineapple slices.

Single Taco Baja Fish

Single Taco Baja Fish

$4.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.

Single Taco Birria

Single Taco Birria

$4.50

Hand-made corn tortilla, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste, finished with fresh white onions, and chopped cilantro.

Single Taco Pollo Asado

Single Taco Pollo Asado

$4.50

Hand-made corn tortilla,grilled chicken marinated in chipotle bbq, finished with esquites (sweet corn with mayo, cheese) and radish.

Single Taco Shrimp

Single Taco Shrimp

$4.99

Hand-made corn tortilla, deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.

Single Taco Cochinita

Single Taco Cochinita

$4.50

Southern Mexican pulled pork marinated in annatto, orange juice, and vinegar, finished with red pickled onions.

Single Taco Cauliflower & Nopales

Single Taco Cauliflower & Nopales

$4.50

Grilled cauliflower with cactus salad (Nopales, white onion, tomatoes, cilantro) finished with cotija cheese, radish, and avocado mousse.

Single Taco Shrimp Fajita

Single Taco Shrimp Fajita

$4.99

Fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Onion, Green pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.

Single Beef Fajita

Single Beef Fajita

$4.75

Tender beef, and a fresh selection of vegetables (Onion, green pepper) finished with avocado mousse.

SINGLE CARNE ASADA

SINGLE CARNE ASADA

$4.75

Angus steak, cooked medium well, with fresh white onions, cilantro and finished with avocado mousse.

SINGLE Taco de Chorizo

SINGLE Taco de Chorizo

$4.50

Grilled Mexican chorizo served with fresh white onion and cilantro.

Shiitake Tacos

Shiitake Tacos

$4.50

Hand-made corn tortilla, Grilled chiitake mushroom with fresh vegetables (zucchini, onion, green pepper) finished with cotija cheese and avocado mousse.

Single Carnitas

$4.50

SIDE ORDER

Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.99

Creamy mash avocado mixed with, diced onion, tomatoes, lime juice, and fresh cilantro. (Done daily)

Esquites

Esquites

$5.99

Sweet corn with mayo, cheese, and sour cream.

RANCHERO BEANS

RANCHERO BEANS

$4.99

Loaded pinto beans with chorizo, Mexican sausage, and bacon.

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$4.99

Our artisan recipe, simple and delicious.

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.15

Our delicious french fries, served with ketchup

CHIPS

$2.99

EMPANADAS

Handmade fried corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat, and finished with sour cream & guacamole.
Cochinita Empanada

Cochinita Empanada

$3.99

Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, pork marinated in pineapple juice, orange juice, annatto, and finished with sour cream.

Pollo Empanada

Pollo Empanada

$3.99

Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, grilled chicken marinated in chipotle bbq, and finished with sour cream.

Birria Empanada

Birria Empanada

$3.99

Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste , and finished with sour cream.

MAKE YOUR OWN

TACOS USA

TACOS USA

$2.99

Hard or soft tortilla, with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and your protein choice.

BURRITOS

BURRITOS

$9.99

Included: Mexican rice, ranchero beans, cheese and served with sour cream. You can add any protein extra

QUESADILLAS UNO SPECIAL

QUESADILLAS UNO SPECIAL

$9.99

Soft Flour tortilla (12") filled with cheese, and accompanied with pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$9.99

Served with: Ranchero Beans, Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream.

FRENCH FRIES & CHEESE

$5.99

DELICIOUS FRENCH FRIES SERVED WITH CRISPY BACON/DIP cheese & MOZARELLA CHEESE.

BOWLS

BOWLS

$11.99

Bowl filled with lettuce, ranchero beans, mexican rice, pico de gallo, corn, cheese and sour cream.

QUESADILLA

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & your choice of meat
Quesadilla Queso

Quesadilla Queso

$3.99

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese.

Quesadilla Carne Asada

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$6.25

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & 2.5 oz of grilled rib-eye, cooked medium well.

Quesadilla Chorizo

Quesadilla Chorizo

$5.99

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & Mexican sausage.

Quesadilla Pollo Asado

Quesadilla Pollo Asado

$5.99

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & grilled chicken.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$5.99

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & Pork and pineapple.

Quesadilla Birria

Quesadilla Birria

$5.99

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & Birria (sheered beef)

Quesadilla Cochinita

Quesadilla Cochinita

$5.99

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & pulled pork cooked in banana laves.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$4.99

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & mix vegetables.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$6.85

Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & grilled shrimp.

VAMPIROS

Handmade tortilla, crispy cheese & your choice of meat: Al Pastor, Rib Eye, Pollo Asado, Cochinita, Birria, Chorizo.
Vampiro Carne Asada

Vampiro Carne Asada

$5.65

Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, grilled fresh angus steak, cooked medium well, with fresh white onions, fresh chopped cilantro, and avocado mousse.

Vampiro Chorizo

Vampiro Chorizo

$5.50

Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, onion, cilantro and chorizo.

Vampiro Pastor

Vampiro Pastor

$5.50

Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, pork marinated in pineapple juice, orange juice, and annatto, finished with fresh white onions, chopped cilantro, and fresh pineapple slices.

Vampiro Chicken

Vampiro Chicken

$5.50

Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken marinated in chipotle bbq, finished with esquites (sweet corn with mayo, cheese) and radish.

Vampiro Cochinita

Vampiro Cochinita

$5.50

Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, southern mexican pulled pork marinated in annatto, orange juice, and vinegar, finished with red pickled onions.

Vampiro Birria

Vampiro Birria

$5.50

Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste, finished with fresh white onions, and chopped cilantro.

Vampiro Fish

Vampiro Fish

$5.75

Hand-made corn tortilla, melted cheese, beer battered fish and chipotle coleslaw

Vampiro Shrimp

$5.75

Hand-made corn tortilla,melted cheese, beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw

DESSERT

Churros (2)

Churros (2)

$3.99
Tres leches

Tres leches

$4.99

Featured Dessert

$3.99

SOUPS

Tortilla soup

Tortilla soup

$7.99

Delicious mixture of roasted tomato, pasilla chile & garlic, finished with, sour cream, cheese, avocado cubes and topped with hand-made corn crispy tortilla strips.

Pozole

Pozole

$12.99

Hominy in a mildly spicy guajillo and ancho chile broth garnished with shredded lettuce, white onion, radish, pork meat, and finished with cheese. Accompanied with hand made corn tortilla.

KIDS MENU

French fries + Sticks

French fries + Sticks

$4.99
French fries +Nuggets

French fries +Nuggets

$4.99
French Fries + Quesadilla

French Fries + Quesadilla

$4.99
French Fries +Mexican Rice

French Fries +Mexican Rice

$4.99

SIDES

EXTRAS

DRINKS

Pepsi Products

$2.99

Mexican Soda Regular

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$2.99

Bottled water

$1.89

Arizona

$2.99

Snapple

$3.50

Jarritos Grande 1.5L

$6.99

Perrier

$2.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan & traditional Mexican Tacos recipes, hand-made corn tortillas.

Website

Location

1042 Mill Creek Road, Allentown, PA 18106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Steel City Gyro
orange starNo Reviews
6900 Hamilton Blvd Trexlertown, PA 18087
View restaurantnext
Foundation Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1160 S Krocks Rd Wescosville, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Rising River Brewing - 1955 Willow Lane
orange starNo Reviews
1955 Willow Lane Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Three Little Birds Distillery - 1955 Willow Lane
orange starNo Reviews
1955 Willow Lane Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Casa Catrina.
orange starNo Reviews
1905 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston