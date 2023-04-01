UNO TAQUERIA
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Artisan & traditional Mexican Tacos recipes, hand-made corn tortillas.
1042 Mill Creek Road, Allentown, PA 18106
