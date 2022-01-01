Unbound Glory Farm
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Top Quality Ingredients: organic flours, Italian plum tomatoes, local cheeses and cured meats, and our farm’s own veggies that change with the growing seasons… our wood-fired Farmstead pizzas have light and airy crusts, charred bubbles, a chewy texture, and the true mark of authenticity in that no two pizzas look the same from their shape to their spots.
294 Hampton Rd., Pomfret Center, CT 06259
