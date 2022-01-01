Restaurant header imageView gallery

Unbound Glory Farm

review star

No reviews yet

294 Hampton Rd.

Pomfret Center, CT 06259

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasonal Pie: The Allium Rex
Pomodoro- Build Your Own
Pepperoni- Classic or with Toppings

Red Pies

Formaggi

Formaggi

$14.00

plum tomato sauce, shredded and fresh local mozzarellas, extra virgin olive oil, freshly grated aged asiago

Mushroom & Onion

Mushroom & Onion

$15.00

plum tomato sauce, mushrooms, shaved Italian heirloom red onions, shredded mozzarella, finished with aged asiago

Pepperoni- Classic or with Toppings

Pepperoni- Classic or with Toppings

$15.00

plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni ... Have it classic- just pepperoni, or add onions, mushrooms, or both! (Note: picture shown is pepperoni & mushrooms)

Seasonal Pie: The Italiko Red

Seasonal Pie: The Italiko Red

$17.00

plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, local ricotta cheese, Italiko red dandelion greens, local capicola, extra virgin olive oil

Seasonal Pie: Broccoli al Forno

Seasonal Pie: Broccoli al Forno

$16.00

plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted Italian heirloom onions, roasted broccoli florets, finished with aged asiago

White Pies

La Crema

La Crema

$17.00

caramelized onion crema, fresh-picked Swiss Chard, shredded mozzarella, local Rhode Island-made prosciutto, and finished with freshly grated aged asiago

Seasonal Pie: The Cavolo Nero

Seasonal Pie: The Cavolo Nero

$17.00

caramelized onion crema, garlic-roasted kale, shredded mozzarella, roasted butternut squash, finished with aged Italian Pecorino Calabrese

Seasonal Pie: The Allium Rex

Seasonal Pie: The Allium Rex

$16.00

caramelized onion crema, shredded mozzarella, local ricotta, roasted garlic, shaved Italian heirloom red onions, scallion greens, finished with extra virgin olive oil & grated aged asiago

Build-Your-Own Red or White

Pomodoro- Build Your Own

Pomodoro- Build Your Own

$14.00

plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and your choice of up to 3 toppings

Bianca- Build Your Own

Bianca- Build Your Own

$14.00

shredded mozzarella, aged asiago and your choice of up to 3 toppings

Gluten-Free Pies

Make Any Pie on our Menu Gluten-Free

Make Any Pie on our Menu Gluten-Free

$16.00

Make any of our pizza menu offerings on a gluten-free crust. These crusts contain dairy and eggs. **PLEASE NOTE WE ARE NOT A GLUTEN FREE FACILITY, our gluten free crusts come from Against the Grain and are baked in the same oven as our other pizzas.

Drinks

Pellegrino Blood Orange Sparkling Drink

Pellegrino Blood Orange Sparkling Drink

$2.00

Italian Sparkling Drink made with real fruit juice

Pellegrino Orange-Prickly Pear Sparkling Drink

Pellegrino Orange-Prickly Pear Sparkling Drink

$2.00

Orange and Prickly Pear sparkling drink

Pellegrino Pomegranate-Orange Sparkling Drink

Pellegrino Pomegranate-Orange Sparkling Drink

$2.00

Pomegranate and orange sparkling beverage- delicious!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Top Quality Ingredients: organic flours, Italian plum tomatoes, local cheeses and cured meats, and our farm’s own veggies that change with the growing seasons… our wood-fired Farmstead pizzas have light and airy crusts, charred bubbles, a chewy texture, and the true mark of authenticity in that no two pizzas look the same from their shape to their spots.

Location

294 Hampton Rd., Pomfret Center, CT 06259

Directions

Gallery
Unbound Glory Farm image
Unbound Glory Farm image
Unbound Glory Farm image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant - 16a Mashamoquet Rd
orange starNo Reviews
16 A Mashamoquet Rd Pomfret, CT 06259
View restaurantnext
Hare & The Hound
orange starNo Reviews
58 Main Street Putnam, CT 06260
View restaurantnext
Taylor Brooke Winery - 848 Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
848 rt 171 Woodstock, CT 06281
View restaurantnext
Saw Dust Coffee Putnam - 91 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
91 Main Street Putnam, CT 06260
View restaurantnext
4G's Restaurant & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
305 Hartford Pike Dayville, CT 06241
View restaurantnext
Taylor Brooke Brewery - Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
818 rt 171 Woodstock, CT 06281
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Pomfret Center
Woodstock
review star
No reviews yet
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Willimantic
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sturbridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston