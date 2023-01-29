Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle - West Wash Park

1,266 Reviews

$$

95 S Pennsylvania St.

Denver, CO 80209

Spicy Chicken Ramen
Chinese Eggplant Buns
Veggie Khao Soi

SERVICE CHARGE, PLEASE READ

additional gratuity is not required, but appreciated. Thank you!

15% service charge included

Additional gratuity is not required, but appreciated. Thank you!

To Share

Uncle Salad

Uncle Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cabbage, brussels sprouts with herbs, mandarin oranges, spiced cashews, and a chili coconut dressing*.*Contains fish & shellfish

Chilled Tofu

Chilled Tofu

$6.00

Sliced silken tofu, soy vinaigrette, ginger scallion sauce, wakame

Thai Shrimp

Thai Shrimp

$17.00

3 large grilled shrimp marinated in a spicy pepper paste. Served with a thai crispy rice salad, pineapple and peanuts.

St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$18.00

St. Louis pork ribs braised in soy and ginger, then glazed with brown sugar and orange. Topped with togarashi and orange zest.

Fried Chicken Katsu

Fried Chicken Katsu

$21.00

Fried chicken breast marinated in shio koji and topped with japanese bbq sauce, aioli, and bonito flakes. Served with sesame cucumbers and chicken fat rice.

Short Rib Panang

Short Rib Panang

$27.00

Served with medium grain, heirloom California rice. Braised beef short rib with a rich, red coconut curry, peanuts, thai basil and kaffir lime leaf. Medium spicy!

Buns

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$11.00

2 per order. Seared pork belly, hoisin sauce, cucumber, scallion.

Soft Shell Crab Buns

Soft Shell Crab Buns

$15.00

2 per order. Panko crusted fried soft shell crab, coconut mayo, spicy cilantro nam prik, cabbage slaw

Chinese Eggplant Buns

Chinese Eggplant Buns

$9.00

2 per order. Fried chinese eggplant, miso mayo, pickled plum mustard seed dressing, cabbage slaw

Plain Bun

$1.50

1 per order. plain steamed bun

Ramen

(ONLY AVAILABLE FOR DINE-IN)
Spicy Chicken Ramen

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Chicken & pork based spicy sesame broth, seared confit chicken, bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion

Duck Ramen

Duck Ramen

$18.00

Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, crispy confit duck leg, arugula, corn, soft poached egg, japanese seven spice togarashi, scallion

Tokyo Ramen

Tokyo Ramen

$18.00

Light chicken shoyu broth, pork belly, arugula, scallion, ajitama egg, sesame seeds

Jiro Ramen

Jiro Ramen

$18.00

Rich chicken & bonito broth, pork belly, cabbage, bean sprouts, spicy garlic, ajitama egg, black pepper

Veggie Khao Soi

Veggie Khao Soi

$18.00

Vegan northern thai yellow curry broth, king trumpet mushrooms, spicy chili jam, pickled mustard greens, red onion, cilantro, lime

Spicy Miso Mazemen

Spicy Miso Mazemen

$16.00

Brothless ramen, with thicker, chewy noodles.Spicy, ground miso pork. napa cabbage, corn, scallion, togorashi

Cold Sesame Noodles

Cold Sesame Noodles

$17.00

Brothless ramen, with thicker, chewy noodles tossed in spicy sesame sauce. Topped with grilled chicken thigh, apples, arugula, cashews and togorashi

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$10.00

Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, noodles and sesame seeds.

Extras

Broth

$8.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Wine

Hild Elbling Sekt

Hild Elbling Sekt

$48.00

Traditionally a blending grape, this sparkling wine is made from 100% Elbling from the upper Mosel of Germany. It has bright acidity, ripe pineapple, citrus and noticeable minerality.

Pinot Gris, Matic

Pinot Gris, Matic

$44.00

A fruit driven, yet dry skin-contact wine from Slovenia. Ripping acidity that is balanced by white peach skins, yellow peaches, raspberries and balanced minerality.

Syrah, McPherson Wine Co.

Syrah, McPherson Wine Co.

$46.00

Rich, with elegant and supple tannins; this Rhone inspired wine is a lovely blend of cool-climate spicy Shiraz combined with mild climate full- bodied Shiraz finely tempered by the savoury tannins of Mourvedre. This is a bold, modern Australian wine exhibiting aromas and flavours of blackberry and spice.

Brachetto, Angelo Negro

Brachetto, Angelo Negro

$52.00

Bright, fresh aromatics coupled with delicate hints of violet and rose. A pleasantly tart wine with notes of candied red fruit on the palate. 100% Brachetto from Piedmont, Italy. Served chilled to preserve it's acidity.

Canned Sake

180ml Perfect Snow Nigori

180ml Perfect Snow Nigori

$14.00

Japan's highest selling nigorizake, Perfect Snow is a heavy hitter clocking in at 21% ABV. Rich and full bodied, this sake's subtle sweetness gives way to a dry finish with notes of fresh florality and steamed rice.

200ml Funaguchi, Kikusui 'Yellow'

200ml Funaguchi, Kikusui 'Yellow'

$16.00

Japan’s first canned Nama-Sake, created over 40 years ago, sparking the canned sake boom. Being un-pasteurized and undiluted allows you to enjoy the fruity aroma and fresh full bodied flavor of this Sake, and being 19% alcohol it’s a high-impact sensory experience.

Beer

12oz Asahi Super Dry Lager

12oz Asahi Super Dry Lager

$7.00

A clean and refreshing Japanese lager with a dry, malt forward profile. The rich mouthfeel reflects the lager style, it is at it's best as cold as can be.

12oz Finkle & Garf IPA

12oz Finkle & Garf IPA

$7.00

A refreshing IPA made locally by our friends at Finkel & Garf. Refreshingly classic in style, this IPA has aromas of citrus, pineapple and pine, with a mild hop bitterness that is balanced by a malty backbone.

12oz Aval Cider

12oz Aval Cider

$8.00

Aval cider combines four types of apples picked exclusively in Bretagne, giving it a crisp and citrusy taste, a delightful combination of subtle sweetness and refreshing fruit qualities.

N/A Beverages

Ume Soda 11.9oz

Ume Soda 11.9oz

$5.00

16oz light plum flavored soda. With a very small amount of sugar and lightly carbonated. This beverage is perfect for kids.

Uncle Merchandise

Ramen Saves Pin

Ramen Saves Pin

$10.00Out of stock
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
95 S Pennsylvania St

Website

Location

95 S Pennsylvania St., Denver, CO 80209

Directions

