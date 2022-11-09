  • Home
Uncle Bear's Brewery - Baseline Rd

72 Reviews

$$

9053 E Baseline Rd

Mesa, AZ 85209

Popular Items

The Original Bear's
Chicken Wings (Ten)
Baked Pretzel

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

SF Red Bull

$4.79

Red Bull

$4.79

Can Coke

$3.29

Can Diet Coke

$3.29

Can Sprite

$3.29

Can Arizona Rasp Tea

$4.00

6 pack Coke

$15.00Out of stock

6 pack Diet Coke

$15.00Out of stock

6 Pack Sprite

$15.00Out of stock

4 Pack Red Bull

$19.16

4 pack Diet Red Bull

$19.16

4 Pack Arizona Rasp Tea

$12.00

Bear's Bites

Baked Pretzel

$9.99

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with a side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard

Basket of Fries

$7.99

Choice of Beer Battered Fries, Steak Fries, Sweet Potato Fries +$1.99, Garlic Parmesan Fries +$1.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.99

Bear It All Queso Cup

$6.99

A long time House Favorite Served with Tortilla Chips

Bear It All Queso Bowl

$9.59

A long time House Favorite Served with Tortilla Chips

Loaded Queso Bowl

$12.59

House Favorite Topped with Spicy Chicken, Sour Cream, Diced Tomatoes, and Cilantro Served with Chips

Chili Poppers

$10.59

6 Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese, served with Housemade Serrano Jelly

Chips and Salsa

$6.59

Housemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips

Chips and Guac

$8.99

Freshly Made Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips

Chips/Salsa/Guac

$10.58

Fried Mozzarella

$10.59

Mozz Sticks served with Marinara or Ranch

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.99

Beer Battered Fries with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Butter

Spicy Chicken Won Tons

$10.99

Tex-Mex Trio

$15.99

Cups of Freshly Made Guacamole, Housemade Salsa, & Queso served with Tortilla Chips

Soup

Beer Cheese Cup

$5.99

Creamy, Cheesy Soup made with our Fence Jumper Golden Ale topped with Cheese, Bacon, and Green Onions

Beer Cheese Bowl

$7.99

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$5.99

Topped with Tortilla Strips and Fresh Avocado

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$7.99

Greens

Sizzling Fajita Salad

$15.99

Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00

Caesar Salad

$11.49

Crispy Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Bacon, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken +$3.49, Shrimp

Spring Mix Salad

$11.49

Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, and Croutons. Add Choice of Chicken +$3.49

Cobb

$14.99

Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions

Asian Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken tossed in a Tangy Cilantro Orange Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Spring Mix, Romaine, Red Bell Peppers, Won Ton Crisps and Oriental Dressing

Burgers

All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

The Original Bear's

$15.59

Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

OB Dog Beach Shroom

$16.59

Mound of Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

Dakota's Egg Style

$16.59

One Over Easy Egg, Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Avocado, and Chipotle Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

Coco's PB&J

$16.59

Crunchy Peanut Butter, Serrano Jelly, Bacon, Jack Cheese, and Shredded Lettuce. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

Ace's Black and Blue

$16.59

Cajun Spices, Blue Cheese Dressing, & Crumbles, Lettuce, and Sliced Tomato. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

Louie's Brisket Burger

$16.99

Beer Braised Brisket and Fresh Ground Beef chopped together and served On TX Toast with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickles and Pepperjack Cheese. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

Barkley's Bad Dog BBQ

$16.59

UB'S Ale BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles, and Mustard. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

Chihuahua Charlie

$16.59

Guacamole, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

New Mexico

$16.59

Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Ranch. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

Sliders (4)

TC's Classic

$15.29

Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions, and Mayo (Cheese +0.79)

Pulled Pork Slider

$15.29

Pulled Pork and UB's Ale BBQ Sauce

Cajun Spiced Chicken

$15.29

Cajun Rub, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo

Arizonan Slider

$14.49

Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard

Prime Rib

$16.49

Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo

Brisket Sliders

$16.49

Topped with UB's Ale BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, and Horseradish Mayo

Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado Melt

$14.59

Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Texas Toast

BLT

$13.59

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Grilled Texas Toast

Eureka Springs Pulled Pork

$15.59

Pulled Pork made with UB's Ale BBQ Sauce, Topped with Coleslaw, and Served on a Brioche Bun

Texas Prime

$16.59

Shaved Angus Prime Rib, Roasted Anaheim Chilies, Swiss Cheese, and Horseradish Mayo on Texas Toast and served with Au Jus

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.59

Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.

Tex Mex

Fajitas (1/2 Pound)

$18.49

1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3

Tostada Nachos

$14.99

Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro

Quesadilla

$14.49

Flour Tortilla, stuffed with Jack Cheese, Bell Peppers, and Onions, Garnished with Cilantro

Spicy Chicken Tacos (2)

$12.49

Flour Tortillas, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Garnished with Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips. +$2

Beer Battered Fish Tacos (2)

$14.99

Beer Battered Cod in Corn or Flour Tortillas topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips

Grilled Shrimp Tacos (2)

$14.99

Grilled Cajun Shrimp on Flour Tortillas, topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips

Beer Braised Brisket Tacos (2)

$13.99

Flour Tortillas filled with Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Green Chilies, Cabbage Mix, Avocado Salsa, and side of Tio Oso's Borracho Beans. Accompanied by a Side of Chips

& More

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Served with Coleslaw and Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$13.99

Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.49

Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard

Lemon Chicken Sizzle

$15.99

Lemon Herb Chicken Breast, Onions, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Lemon Thyme Dressing served with Flour Tortillas

Wings

Chicken Wings (Ten)

$16.49

Served with Celery Sticks and Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Grilled and Re-tossed +$2.00

Side Orders

Side Bacon

$2.49

Side Beer Battered Fries

$3.29

Side Borracho Beans

$2.29

Side Caesar Salad

$4.29

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Bacon, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Garlic Parm Fries

$4.29

Beer Battered Fries with Fresh Garlic, Shredded Parmesan, and Garlic Spread

Side Green Salad

$4.29

Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese

Side Onion Rings

$4.29

Side Steak Fries

$3.29

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$3.89

Yellow Squash, Zucchini

Side Texas Toast

$2.89

Burger Patty

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side 3 Shrimp

$4.29

Side of Broccoli

$3.90

Side Sweet Potato Fries (Copy)

$4.29

Lunch Menu Avail M-F 11-3pm ONLY

Lunch Original Bears

$11.49

Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50

Lunch TC Sliders (2)

$9.49

Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions, and Mayo (Cheese +0.79)

Lunch Pork Sliders (2)

$9.49

Pulled Pork and UB's Ale BBQ Sauce

Lunch Arizonan Sliders (2)

$9.49

Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard

Lunch Cajun Sliders (2)

$9.49

Cajun Rub, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo

Lunch Prime Rib Sliders (2)

$11.49

Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo

Lunch Brisket Sliders (2)

$11.49

Topped with UB's Ale BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, and Horseradish Mayo

Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.49

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Bacon, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Lunch Asian Salad

$11.49

Grilled Chicken tossed in a Tangy Cilantro Orange Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Spring Mix, Romaine, Red Bell Peppers, Won Ton Crisps and Oriental Dressing

Lunch Cobb

$11.49

Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions

Lunch Chicken Spring Mix Salad

$11.49

Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad

$12.49

Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00

Lunch Combo

$11.49

Pick two choices from List (No Repeat Choices)

Lunch Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers. Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Spicy Chicken, Brisket, or Steak. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole. Cilantro Garnish

Dessert

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.79

Cheesecake with Caramel and Cookie Crust. Served with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Puppy Grub Kids Menu

Kids Tookie Tenders

$7.49

Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ sauce

Kids Tyler's Hanga Bugar

$6.99

Plain Hamburger, served with choice of side

Kids Sissy's Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kid's favorite- Kraft, served with choice of side

Kids Teddie's Drums

$7.49

4 Chicken Wing Drums, served with choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Always a favorite! Served with choice of side

Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Jack Cheese, served with choice of side

Kids Grilled PB&J

$6.49

Served on grilled Texas Toast, with choice of side

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, Wings and friendly service.

9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

