Uncle Bear's Brewery
21151 E Rittenhouse rd
Queen creek, AZ 85142
Popular Items
Bear's Bites
Baked Pretzel
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with a side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard
Basket of Fries
Choice of Beer Battered Fries, Steak Fries, Sweet Potato Fries +$1.99, Garlic Parmesan Fries +$1.99
Basket of Onion Rings
Bear It All Queso Cup
A long time House Favorite Served with Tortilla Chips
Bear It All Queso Bowl
A long time House Favorite Served with Tortilla Chips
Loaded Queso Bowl
House Favorite Topped with Spicy Chicken, Sour Cream, Diced Tomatoes, and Cilantro Served with Chips
Chili Poppers
6 Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese, served with Housemade Serrano Jelly
Chips and Salsa
Housemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
Chips and Guac
Freshly Made Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips
Chips/Salsa/Guac
Fried Mozzarella
Mozz Sticks served with Marinara or Ranch
Garlic Parm Fries
Beer Battered Fries with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Butter
Spicy Chicken Won Tons
Tex-Mex Trio
Cups of Freshly Made Guacamole, Housemade Salsa, & Queso served with Tortilla Chips
Soup
Greens
Sizzling Fajita Salad
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Bacon, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken +$3.49, Shrimp
Spring Mix Salad
Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, and Croutons. Add Choice of Chicken +$3.49
Cobb
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Asian Salad
Grilled Chicken tossed in a Tangy Cilantro Orange Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Spring Mix, Romaine, Red Bell Peppers, Won Ton Crisps and Oriental Dressing
Burgers
The Original Bear's
Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
OB Dog Beach Shroom
Mound of Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Dakota's Egg Style
One Over Easy Egg, Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Avocado, and Chipotle Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Coco's PB&J
Crunchy Peanut Butter, Serrano Jelly, Bacon, Jack Cheese, and Shredded Lettuce. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Ace's Black and Blue
Cajun Spices, Blue Cheese Dressing, & Crumbles, Lettuce, and Sliced Tomato. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Louie's Brisket Burger
Beer Braised Brisket and Fresh Ground Beef chopped together and served On TX Toast with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickles and Pepperjack Cheese. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Barkley's Bad Dog BBQ
UB'S Ale BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles, and Mustard. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Chihuahua Charlie
Guacamole, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
New Mexico
Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Ranch. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Sliders (4)
TC's Classic
Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions, and Mayo (Cheese +0.79)
Pulled Pork Slider
Pulled Pork and UB's Ale BBQ Sauce
Cajun Spiced Chicken
Cajun Rub, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo
Arizonan Slider
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
Prime Rib
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
Brisket Sliders
Topped with UB's Ale BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, and Horseradish Mayo
Sandwiches
Turkey Avocado Melt
Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Texas Toast
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Grilled Texas Toast
Eureka Springs Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork made with UB's Ale BBQ Sauce, Topped with Coleslaw, and Served on a Brioche Bun
Texas Prime
Shaved Angus Prime Rib, Roasted Anaheim Chilies, Swiss Cheese, and Horseradish Mayo on Texas Toast and served with Au Jus
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
Tex Mex
Fajitas (1/2 Pound)
1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3
Tostada Nachos
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, stuffed with Jack Cheese, Bell Peppers, and Onions, Garnished with Cilantro
Spicy Chicken Tacos (2)
Flour Tortillas, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Garnished with Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips. +$2
Beer Battered Fish Tacos (2)
Beer Battered Cod in Corn or Flour Tortillas topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (2)
Grilled Cajun Shrimp on Flour Tortillas, topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
Beer Braised Brisket Tacos
Flour Tortillas filled with Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Green Chilies, Cabbage Mix, Avocado Salsa, and side of Tio Oso's Borracho Beans. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
& More
Fish & Chips
Served with Coleslaw and Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Lemon Chicken Sizzle
Lemon Herb Chicken Breast, Onions, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Lemon Thyme Dressing served with Flour Tortillas
Wings
Side Orders
Side Bacon
Side Beer Battered Fries
Side Borracho Beans
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Bacon, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Side Coleslaw
Side Garlic Parm Fries
Beer Battered Fries with Fresh Garlic, Shredded Parmesan, and Garlic Spread
Side Green Salad
Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Steak Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Seasonal Vegetables
Yellow Squash, Zucchini
Side Texas Toast
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Side 3 Shrimp
Side of Broccoli
Side Sweet Potato Fries (Copy)
Lunch Menu Avail M-F 11-3pm ONLY
Lunch Original Bears
Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Lunch TC Sliders (2)
Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions, and Mayo (Cheese +0.79)
Lunch Pork Sliders (2)
Pulled Pork and UB's Ale BBQ Sauce
Lunch Arizonan Sliders (2)
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
Lunch Cajun Sliders (2)
Cajun Rub, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo
Lunch Prime Rib Sliders (2)
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
Lunch Brisket Sliders (2)
Topped with UB's Ale BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, and Horseradish Mayo
Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Bacon, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Lunch Asian Salad
Grilled Chicken tossed in a Tangy Cilantro Orange Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Spring Mix, Romaine, Red Bell Peppers, Won Ton Crisps and Oriental Dressing
Lunch Cobb
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Lunch Chicken Spring Mix Salad
Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Lunch Combo
Pick two choices from List (No Repeat Choices)
Lunch Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers. Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Spicy Chicken, Brisket, or Steak. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole. Cilantro Garnish
Dessert
Puppy Grub Kids Menu
Kids Tookie Tenders
Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ sauce
Kids Tyler's Hanga Bugar
Plain Hamburger, served with choice of side
Kids Sissy's Mac & Cheese
Kid's favorite- Kraft, served with choice of side
Kids Teddie's Drums
4 Chicken Wing Drums, served with choice of side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Always a favorite! Served with choice of side
Kids Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Jack Cheese, served with choice of side
Kids Grilled PB&J
Served on grilled Texas Toast, with choice of side
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, and friendly service.
21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek, AZ 85142