Uncle Bear's Brewery

Louie's Brisket Burger

$11.99

Beer Braised Brisket and Fresh Ground Beef chopped together and served On TX Toast with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickles and Pepperjack Cheese. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50