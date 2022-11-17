Uncle Bob's imageView gallery
Pizza

Uncle Bob's

review star

No reviews yet

32483 Temecula Pky

Temecula, CA 92592

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ace
Farm Team
Brussel Sprouts

Starters

Chicken Nugs

$12.00

Nacho

$11.00+

Cowboy Dip

$12.00

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fried Chicken Slider

$10.00+

BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

$10.00+

Hot Honey Slider

$10.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Basket Fries

$10.00

Wings

$8.00+

Pepperoni Chips

$11.00

Salads

Chop

$16.00

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Grilled Wedge

$14.00

The Valley

$13.00

House Chicken

$14.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grandmas Sandwich

$15.00

Flamin' Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Clubhouse

$15.00

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$14.00

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Dogs

Aztec Street Dog

$15.00

Classic

$12.00

Burgers

Ace

$15.00

Black & Umpire

$17.00

Farm Team

$17.00

Big Country

$16.00

Heater

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Strip Plate

$17.00

Carne Asada Plate

$15.00

Salmon Plate

$19.00

Homestyle Mac

$15.00

Carnitas Plate

$15.00

Korean Beef Plate

$15.00

Kids

Kids Ace

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids PB&J

$8.99Out of stock

Kids Nachos

$8.99

Kids Sundae

Kids Qusadilla

$8.99

Sides

Sidewinder-Side

$5.00

Sweet Potato-Side

$5.00

UB Sidewinders-side

$6.00

Honey Jalapeno Slaw

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Tater Tots-Side

$5.00

Vegetables-Side

$4.00

Dessert

Cookie and Ice Cream

$8.00

Sides of Dressings

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.25

Balsamic

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

1000 Island

$0.25Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Habanero

$0.25

Honey Chili Garlic

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

BBQ Crema

$0.25

Bacon ketchup

$0.25

Nashville Hot

$0.25

Sour cream

$0.25

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Wraps

Southern Wrap

$16.00

The Sombrero Wrap

$16.00

The Closer Wrap

$15.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$5.50+

Coors Light

$5.50+

Michelob

$5.50+

Modelo

$6.50+

Ironfire 10th Anniversay IPA

$7.50+

805

$6.75+

Space Dust

$7.50+

UBs IPA

$6.50+

Ironfire 51/50

$7.50+

Modern Times Orderville Hazy

$7.50+

Dodger Blonde Ale

$6.75+

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$7.00+

Pizza Port Scenic Loop

$7.50+

Pizza Port Honey Blonde

$7.00+

Stone Buenaveza

$6.75+

Karl Straus Red Trolly

$7.00+

Bottled Beer

Mango Claw

$6.00

Black Cherry Claw

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Stella

$4.50Out of stock

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Long Island

$10.00

AMF

$12.00

Margarita

$6.00

Skinny Marg

$7.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Cucumber Lime Vojito

$9.00

One Eyed Mule

$10.00

UBs Dirty Martini

$10.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

Blood Orange Cosmo

$11.00

Pink Lady

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$10.00

Spark Plug

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Rosemary Refresher

$9.00

Aperol spritz

$9.00

Mojito

$8.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Kettle One

$9.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00+

Stoli Lime

$8.00+

Stoli Peach

$8.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Mandrin

$8.00+

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Cucumber

$8.00+

Trust Me

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Hornitos Silver

$9.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00+

Patron

$11.00+

Cazadores

$10.00+

Don Julio Silver

$11.00+

Herradura

$12.00+

Teremana Blanco

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jack Fire

$6.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Proper 12

$8.00+Out of stock

Fireball

$6.00+

Skrewball

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Jim Apple

$4.00+

Jim Fire

$6.00+Out of stock

Bulleit

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

Basil Haydens

$11.00+

Blantons

$14.00+

Seagrams

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Black Velvet

$5.50+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Rumchata

$6.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Macallan 12

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Watermelon

$6.00+

Raspberry

$6.00+

Peppermint

$6.00+

Peach

$6.00+

Triple Sec

$6.00+

Sour Apple

$6.00+

Island Punch

$6.00+

Orange Curacao

$6.00+

Blue Curacao

$6.00+

Creme de Menthe

$6.00+

Creme de Cocoa

$6.00+

Amoretto

$6.00+

Butterscotch

$6.00+

Jager

$6.00+

Frangelico

$6.50+

Midori

$7.00+

Dry Vermouth

$6.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00+

Baileys

$6.50+

Baileys Salted Carmel

$6.50+

Kahlua

$6.50+

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Wine

Black's Station Cab

$8.00+

Peltzer Rustik Red

$12.00+

Pasomosa Sangria

$8.00+

Kendall Jackson

$8.00+

Marshall Chardonnay

$12.00+

Villa Pinot

$8.00+

Champagne

$7.50

Red sangria

$8.00

White sangria

$8.00

Rose sangria

$8.00

Red btl

$26.00

Rose btl

$26.00

White btl

$26.00

Trio

$8.00

Shots

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Birthday Cake

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

Lemon Drop-Shot

$8.00

3 Wise Men

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Starters

Chicken Nugs

$12.00

Nacho

$11.00+

Cowboy Dip

$12.00

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fried Chicken Slider

$10.00+

BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

$10.00+

Hot Honey Slider

$10.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Basket Fries

$10.00

Wings

$8.00+

12 Wings

$17.00

Salads

Chop

$16.00

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Grilled Wedge

$14.00

Caesar

$11.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Balk

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grandmas Sandwich

$15.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$16.00

Flamin' Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chipped Beef Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Dogs

Aztec Street Dog

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Dog

$15.00

Sweet and Heat Dog

$12.00

Classic

$12.00

Burgers

Ace

$15.00

Black & Umpire

$17.00

Farm Team

$17.00

Big Country

$16.00

Heater

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Strip Plate

$17.00

Carne Asada Plate

$15.00

Salmon Plate

$19.00

Homestyle Mac

$15.00

Fried Chicken Mac

$17.00

Kids

Kids Ace

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids PB&J

$8.99Out of stock

Kids Nachos

$8.99

Kids Sundae

Kids Qusadilla

$8.99

Sides

Sidewinder-Side

$5.00

Sweet Potato-Side

$5.00

UB Sidewinders-side

$6.00

Slaw

$4.00

Honey Jalapeno Slaw

$5.00

Mac N Cheese-Side

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Wild rice-side

$5.00

Brussel sprouts-side

$6.00

Fried Chicken Mac-side

$8.00

Dessert

Cookie and Ice Cream

$8.00

Lunch

Lunch Burger

$9.99

Pulled Pork-Lunch

$9.99

Brisket Sandwich-Lunch

$10.99Out of stock

BLT-Lunch

$9.99

Dodger Dog-Lunch

$8.99Out of stock

Chop-Lunch

$11.99

Southwest Salad-Lunch

$11.99

Mac N Cheese-Lunch

$9.99

Sides of Dressings

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.25

Balsamic

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

1000 Island

$0.25Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Habanero

$0.25

Honey Chili Garlic

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

BBQ Crema

$0.25

Bacon ketchup

$0.25

Nashville Hot

$0.25

Sour cream

$0.25

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Misc

Shirt

$20.00

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Screw Up

$9.00

Mimosa Of the week

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Manmosa

$12.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

coffee

$2.95

Mimosa

$7.00

Brunch Starters

Nacho

$11.00+

Chicken Nugs

$12.00

Cowboy Dip

$12.00

BBQ Cowboy Dip Quesadilla

$12.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Wings

$8.00+

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Pepperoni Chips

$11.00

Hot Honey Slider

$10.00+

BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

$10.00+

Fried Chicken Slider

$10.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Brunch Salads

Chop

$16.00

Southwest Salad

$16.00

The Valley

$13.00

Grilled Wedge

$14.00

House Chicken

$14.00

Brunch Entrees

Eggs Your Way

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Brussel Hah

$14.00

Chicken Strip Plate

$17.00

Brunch Burgers and Sandwiches

Cure Burger

$17.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Ace

$15.00

Black & Umpire

$17.00

Heater

$16.00

Farm Team

$17.00

Big Country

$16.00

Brunch Sides

UB Sidewinder-Side

$4.95

Sidewinder-Side

$5.00

Side of tater tots

$4.00

Side of bacon

$5.00

Side of sausage

$4.00

Side burger patty

$5.00

Side impossible patty

$7.00

Side sweet potato fries

$5.00

Side of toast

$4.00

Two eggs a la carte

$6.00

Dog

Mannys Street Dog special

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Dog special

$12.00

Sweet and Heat Dog special

$12.00

Classic special

$12.00

Burger

Ace special

$16.00

Black & Umpire special

$16.00

Heater special

$16.00

Farm Team special

$16.00

Big Country special

$16.00

Beer

Michelob

Bud Light

Coors Light-small

Honey Blonde

Modelo

UBs IPA

805

Space Dust

Octoberfest

Dodger Blonde

Phantom Bride

Stone Hazy

Buenaveza

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula, CA 92592

Directions

Gallery
Uncle Bob's image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Press - Temecula
orange star4.6 • 1,867
30010 Temecula Parkway Rd Temecula, CA 92592
View restaurantnext
The Goat & Vine
orange star4.6 • 3,102
41923 2nd St. Temecula, CA 92590
View restaurantnext
Topspin Pizza Pong - Old Town Temecula
orange starNo Reviews
28588 Old Town Front Street Temecula, CA 92590
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Toscana - 41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1
orange starNo Reviews
41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1 Temecula, CA 92591
View restaurantnext
Earth Bistro - Temecula
orange star4.3 • 477
40695 Winchester Rd Temecula, CA 92591
View restaurantnext
Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta - 40557 California Oaks Rd
orange star4.4 • 991
40557 California Oaks Rd Murrieta, CA 92562
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Temecula

PUBlic House - Temecula
orange star4.2 • 4,100
41971 Main St Temecula, CA 92590
View restaurantnext
The Goat & Vine
orange star4.6 • 3,102
41923 2nd St. Temecula, CA 92590
View restaurantnext
Leoness Cellars
orange star4.2 • 2,910
38311 De Portola Road Temecula, CA 92592
View restaurantnext
Gourmet Italia - 1
orange star4.6 • 2,676
27499 Ynez Rd Temecula, CA 92591
View restaurantnext
Avensole Winery - 34567 Rancho California Rd
orange star4.3 • 2,248
34567 Rancho California Rd. Temecula, CA 92592
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Temecula
orange star4.6 • 1,867
30010 Temecula Parkway Rd Temecula, CA 92592
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Temecula
Murrieta
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Wildomar
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston