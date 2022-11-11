Uncle Bob's Pizza 1728 E McMillan Rd #110

Main picView gallery

Uncle Bob's Pizza

No reviews yet

1728 E McMillan Rd #110

Meridian, ID 83646

Popular Items

Large 15"-12 slices
Medium 12"-10 slices
Personal 8"- 6 slices

Starters

4 Wings

$7.00

8 Wings

$13.00

12 Wings

$18.00

Cheesebread

$9.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Soft Pretzels

$10.00

Garlic Pillows

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Pepperoni Chips

$9.00

Salads

Chop

$14.00

The Valley

$13.00

House

$7.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Hot Honey Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatball

$13.00

Noodles and butter

$7.00

Specialty Pies

Miss Honey

$12.00+

Butcher Shop

$12.00+

MVP

$12.00+

The OG

$12.00+

Idaho Potato

$12.00+

The Margarit-AH!

$12.00+

The Gobbler

$12.00+

BYO Pizza

Personal 8"- 6 slices

$6.00

Small 10"-8 slices

$10.00

Medium 12"-10 slices

$13.00

Large 15"-12 slices

$16.00

Gluten Free 12"-10 Slices

$15.00

Dessert

Pazookie

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Pumpkin "PIE"

$12.00

Soda

Soda Cup

$2.85

20oz Coke

$2.95

20oz Diet Coke

$2.95

20oz Coke Zero

$2.95

20oz Sprite

$2.95

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.95

20oz Water

$2.95

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Uncle Bob's is a family-friendly neighborhood pizza parlor! We offer a diverse menu filled with high quality ingredients, rotating beer and wine, canned cocktails, and plenty of TVs to catch all the games. We have an arcade and are proud to offer something great for every member of the family. We can't wait to meet you!

Location

1728 E McMillan Rd #110, Meridian, ID 83646

Directions

Main pic

