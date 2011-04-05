  • Home
  • /
  • Hernando
  • /
  • Fratello’s Italian Steakhouse - 2353 Highway 51 South
A map showing the location of Fratello’s Italian Steakhouse 2353 Highway 51 SouthView gallery

Fratello’s Italian Steakhouse 2353 Highway 51 South

review star

No reviews yet

2353 Highway 51 South

Hernando, MS 38632

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Anti pasta

Sausage and peppers

$10.00

Our house made Italian sausage with onions, peppers and crushed red pepper

Toasted ravioli

$10.00

Ravioli filled with meat, vegetables, cheese and herbs, served with red gravy

Spinach artichoke dip

$10.00

Artichoke hearts, spinach, cheeses, herbs and spices, served with fried crostinis

Garlic cheese bread

$6.00

Gambino bread topped with garlic butter mozzarella and baked

Cheese wedges

$8.00

Hand breaded fresh mozzarella wedges fried and served with red gravy

Bruschetta mozzarella

$10.00

Bruschetta gorgonzola

$10.00

Meatball Grande

$12.00

Dozen Raw Oysters

$21.95

1/2 Dozen Chargrilled

$11.95

Dozen Mixed

$23.95

1/2 Dozen spinach/artichoke chargrilled

$12.95

Calamari

$14.00

Rosemary Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Salads

Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onion

Caprese

$10.00

Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction

House-Large

$8.00

Mixed greens, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onion, parmesan

Caesar-Large

$8.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing

House-Small

$4.00

Caesar-Small

$4.00

Lunch

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Catfish Platter

$12.00

Cheese and Spinach Manicotti

$18.00

Three cheese blend with garlic and spinach

Chicken and Dumplings (bowl)

$8.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.00

fettuccini pasta tossed in our rich Alfredo

Lasagna

$18.00

Three cheese layered lasagna with a rich bolognese sauce

Meat and 2

$10.00

Meat and 3

$12.00

Meat Manicotti

$20.00

Hand rolled pasta tubes stuffed with a rich meaty meaty filling

Meatball Grande

$12.00

12 oz meatball topped with red gravy and Ricotta/Parmesan blend

Minestrone

$8.00

colorful vegetables, pasta in a rich stock, herbs and spices

Spaghetti and meatballs

$18.00

Our house made meatballs over spaghetti topped with red gravy and parmesan

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Cheesy Potato Soup

$6.00

Piz-ghetti

$10.00

Burgers and Sandwiches*

We grind brisket fresh daily for our burgers. Seasoned on the grill. Comes with one side.

All American burger

$12.00

Half pound burger with your choice of toppings

Wild Mushroom burger

$13.00

Sauteed mushrooms, onions top a half pound burger with sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and chipotle ketchup

Smokehouse burger

$13.00

Half pound burger topped with smoked Gouda, our house made bacon and grilled onions with BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo

Five pepper burger

$13.00

Half pound burger seasoned with cracked black pepper, topped with fried jalapenos, red peppers, habanero cheese and chipotle mayo

Pork belly burger

$13.00

Fresh ground pork and ground brisket blended to create a delicious juicy burger, topped with two slices fried pork belly and sharp cheddar. Choice of toppings

Vegan burger

$15.00

Beyond burger pan fried in vegetable oil and dressed to order

Pulled pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow smoked pork butt, pulled to order with slaw and sauce

Meatball sub

$13.00

Our juicy tender meatballs on a toasted bun topped with red gravy and mozzarella

Italian sub

$12.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami piled on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion pepperoncinis and seasoned olive oil

Pastrami sub

$15.00

Our house smoked pastrami piled on a toasted roll with provolone and sriracha aioli

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Cheese Polenta

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Greens

$4.00

Hericot Verts

$4.00

Italian Spinach

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

No Side

Pinto beans

$4.00

Portabella Fries

$7.00

Risotto

$4.00

Rosemary Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Yukon Gold Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

White Beans

$4.00

Antipasti

barbecue shrimp

$14.00

shrimp sauteed in our cajun butter sauce served over cheese grits

Bruschetta Gogonzola

$10.00

rib tips seasoned and smoked until tender and juicy

bruschetta mozzarella

$10.00

fried crostinis topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, red onion, olive oil, balsamic

cheese wedges

$8.00

hand breaded fresh mozzarella wedges fried and served with red gravy

Crab cakes(2)

$18.00

garlic cheese bread

$6.00

gambino bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella and baked served with red gravy

meatball grande

$12.00

hand formed, topped with our rich red gravy and ricotta/parmesan blend

salumi e formaggio

$20.00

artisanal cheeses and cured meats, fried crostinis dried fruits and nuts

sausage and peppers

$12.00

our house made Italian sausage, red peppers and onions sauteed with crushed red pepper

spinach artichoke dip

$10.00

artichoke hearts, spinach, cheeses, herbs and spices, served with fried crostinis

toasted ravioli

$10.00

ravioli filled with beef, vegetables, cheese and herbs served with red gravy

Insalata*

caprese

$10.00

fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

wedge

$8.00

iceburg lettuce, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onion

house-large

$8.00

mixed greens, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onion, parmesan

caesar-large

$8.00

chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic seasoned croutons, caesar dressing

house-small

$4.00

caesar-small

$4.00

Accomplimente

asparagus

$6.00

tender spears sauteed in garlic butter served with hollandaise

baked potato

$6.00

sea salt crusted baked potato

brussel sprouts

$6.00

sauteed in garlic butter, bacon lardons, brandy

extra bread sticks 2

$1.00

greens

$6.00

our tender turnip greens seasoned and slow cooked

hericot verts

$6.00

green beans sauteed in garlic butter, brandy

Italian Spinach

$6.00

mushrooms

$6.00

button mushrooms and pearl onions sauteed in butter, garlic, worcesteshire

risotto

$6.00

arborio rice, mushrooms, asparagus tips

yukon gold garlic whipped

$6.00

buttery rich and creamy

Zuppe

minestrone

$8.00

colorful vegetables, pasta, rich stock, herbs and spices

lobster bisque

$18.00

chunks of lobster in a rich cream sauce

Pesci eCrostaci

Salmon

$28.00

10 oz wild caught salmon seasoned and grilled, served over our cheesy polenta with brown butter sauce

Twin Lobster Tails

$64.00

(2) 6 oz lobster tails, chargilled, served withyukon gold garlic whipped potatoes and asparagus, hericot verts, or brussels sprouts

Scallop Wellington

$30.00

Bistecche & Costelette*

Steaks and chops are served with your choice of our chianti demi glace, maître d butter or bearnaise

filet mignon

$39.00

8 oz center cut filet mignon seasoned and chargrilled

Rack of Lamb

$44.00

(3) 2 bone chops seasoned with garlic, rosemary, with Yukon gold garlic whipped potatoes hericot verts and chianti demi glace

new york strip

$34.00

16 oz prime new york strip perfectly trimmed, seasoned and chargrilled

osso bucco

$39.00

braised veal shank over our cheesy polenta topped with a rich brown sauce and gremolata

Porterhouse

$64.00

24 oz porterhouse, the best of the strip and filet, seasoned and chargrilled perfect for sharing

prime pork ribeye

$22.00

10 oz pork ribeye with garlic whipped Yukon gold and hericot verts

ribeye

$42.00

18 oz prime ribeye seasoned and chargrilled

sirloin

$28.00

12 oz prime center cut sirloin, seasoned and chargrilled

tomahawk ribeye

$79.00

long bone 32 oz ribeye, perfectly seasoned and chargrilled to perfection

Porchetta

$34.00

Crab, Parm filet

$55.00

Caprese filet

$44.00

Caprese filet

$44.00

Pasta della Casa

bolognese pappardelle

$20.00

rich meaty Bolognese tossed with pappardelle pasta

braised beef ravioli

$28.00Out of stock

ravioli filled with braised beef & vegetables, chianti demi, pearl onions, brussel sprouts

cheese manicotti

$18.00

three cheese blend, spinach, garlic

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

fettuccini alfredo

$14.00

fettuccini tossed in our house made alfredo

fratello’s chicken

$18.00

sliced chicken, spinach, chargrilled tomatoes in a rich cream sauce with penne pasta

Gluten free ciabatta roll

$2.75

Gluten Free fettucini alfredo

$16.00

Gluten Free Spaghetti and Meatballs

$20.00

Gluten Free Zia patrizia's

$26.00

Lamb Carbonara

$32.00

Land and Sea Carbonara

$34.00

Lasagna

$18.00

three cheese layered lasagna with a rich meaty bolognese sauce

Lobster Gnocchi

$26.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$32.00

lobster ravioli

$28.00

chargrilled tomatoes, brandy cream sauce

meat manicotti

$20.00

pork and beef, ricotta, italian seasonings

Pecan Crusted Salmon over Basil Pesto

$30.00

penne salsiccia

$22.00

our house made italian sausage, chicken, cream, red peppers, onion with penne pasta

Romesca Carbonara Topped w/Lobster

$32.00

Sausage and Oysters over Penne

$22.00

Scallops over linguine

$32.00

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Short Rib over Gnocchi

$24.00

Beef short rib over gnocchi with gorgonzola cream sauce

Short Rib Pappardelle

$24.00

Short Rib stuffed Gnocchi

$16.00

Sirloin Carbonara

$28.00

Sirloin over llnguine

$26.00

spaghetti and meatballs

$18.00

our house made meatballs over pasta with rich red gravy topped with parmesan

Tempura Scallops over linguine

$24.00

Tuscan Shrimp Pasta

$32.00

zia patrizia’s pasta

$24.00

jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, sauteed in garlic herb butter over linguine

Calzone

$22.00

Blackened salmon and fett alfredo

$28.00

Salmon over Citrus Risotto

$26.00

Vodka

360 Lemon

$5.50

360 Pineapple

$5.50

360 Vanilla

$5.50

99 Bananas

$5.50

Absolute

$6.50

Caramel Kiss

$5.50

Green Apple

$5.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

House Vodka

$5.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.50

Tito's

$6.50

Gin

Hendrick's

$6.50

House

$5.50

New Amsterdam

$5.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Rum

Blue Chair Banana

$6.50

Blue Chair Banana Creme

$6.50

Blue Chair Key Lime

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Chila Horchata

$5.50

Don Q 151

$6.50

Don Q Cristal

$6.50

House Rum

$5.50

Malibu

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$7.25

Don Julio

$10.50

El Jimador

$6.50

House Tequila

$5.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Tanteo Jalapeno

$7.50

Tanteo Blanco

$8.50

Scotch

Dewar's

$7.50

Glenfiddich

$9.50

Glenlivet

$9.50

Whiskey and Bourbon

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$15.00

Bird Dog Peach

$5.50

Bird Dog Salted Caramel

$5.50

Blanton's

$15.00

Bookers

$27.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bulleit 95 Rye

$9.50

Bulleit Single Barrel

$12.00

Calumet 15 yr

$35.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Eagle Rare

$8.50

EH Taylor

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$7.50

Elmer T Lee

$15.00

Four Rose's Single

$15.00

Four Rose's Small Batch

$15.00

Four Roses

$8.50

Four Roses SB

$17.50

Gentleman Jack

$7.50

Hancock Reserve

$10.00

House Bourbon

$5.50

Jack Daniel's

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Maker's 101

$12.50

Maker's 46

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$7.50

Screwball

$7.50

Seagram's 7

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Tullamore Dew

$5.50

Weller 107 & Antique

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Kentucky Owl

$8.50

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Weller 12 Year Old

$30.00

Cordials/ Liqueurs

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.50

Carolan's Irish Cream

$6.50

Chambord

$7.50

Cointreau

$7.50

Creme de cocoa

$5.50

Disarono

$6.50

Dry vermouth

$5.50

Fireball

$5.50

Frangelico

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jager

$6.50

Komora

$6.50

Melon Liqueur

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Razzmataz

$5.50

Rumplemints

$5.50

Sour Apple Schnapps

$5.50

Sweet Vermouth

$5.50

Triple Sec

$5.50

Watermelon Schnapps

$5.50

Specials

Bushwacker

$10.00

Chocolate Martini,

$9.50

Colada Martini

$7.50

Cranberry Margarita

$9.50

Havana Banana,

$8.50

Jalapeno Margarita,

$12.00

Keylime Hurricane

$8.50

Lemondrop Martini,

$7.50

Peach Bellini

$9.50

Pineapple Martini,

$7.50

Pineapple Sangria

$9.50

Pomegranate Martini

$9.50

Raspberry Bellini

$9.50

Strawberry Bellini

$9.50

Tay Tay Cherry Limeade

$6.50

Salted Caramel Martini

$9.00

Off the Square

$8.50

Shooters

4 Horsemen

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

B-52

$7.50

Blonde Slut

$6.50

Blow Job

$6.50

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Grape koolaide

$6.50

Hawaiian Shooter

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

JagerBomb

$8.50

Kamikaze

$7.50

Leg Spreader

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Liquid Cocaine

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.50

Melon Ball

$6.50

Mind Eraser

$7.50

Mudslide

$6.50

Novacaine

$6.50

Oil Slick

$6.50

Orange Sickle

$6.50

Pink Lemonade

$5.50

Pink Starburst

$6.50

Polar Bear

$5.50

Purple Heart

$6.50

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$6.50

Rattlesnake

$6.50

Red Snapper

$7.50

Red-Headed Slut

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.50

Scooby Snack

$6.50

Screaming Orgasm

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Sex with an alligator

$8.50

Slippery Nipple

$6.50

Speed Racer

$6.50

Starburst

$6.50

Vegas Bomb (bird dog)

$6.50

Vegas Bomb (crown)

$7.50

Washington Apple

$6.50

Wedding Cake

$6.50

Draft

Blue Moon-Draft

$4.00

Bud Light-Draft

$3.25

Fratello's-Draft

$3.00

Ghost River Gold-Draft

$4.50

Got to Get up to Get Down-Draft

$4.50

Mich Ultra-Draft

$3.25

Miller Light-Draft

$3.25

MM Fireside-Draft

$4.50

Yuengling-Draft

$4.00

Zippin Pippin-Draft

$4.50

Octoberfest Draft

$4.50

Bottled

Ace Pineapple

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

Dos Equis Lager

$4.25

Guinness

$4.50

Heinekin

$4.25

High Noon

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Lager

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Modelo

$4.25

Peroni

$3.75

Stella

$4.50

Truly Lemonade

$4.50

Truly Margaritas

$4.50

Buckets

Blue Sky Bucket

$16.00

Bud Light Bucket

$13.25

Budweiser Bucket

$13.25

Coors Light Bucket

$13.25

Corona Bucket

$16.25

Corona Light Bucket

$16.25

Dos Amber Bucket

$16.25

Dos Lager Bucket

$16.25

Hight Noon Bucket

$17.50

Mich Ultra Bucket

$13.25

Miller Light Bucket

$13.25

Truly Bucket

$17.50

Variety Bucket (Domestic)

$13.25

Variety Bucket (Imports)

$16.25

Variety Bucket (dom and import)

$15.25

Pitchers

Bud Light Pitcher

$11.95

Blue Moon Pitcher

$12.95

Mic Ultra Pitcher

$11.95

Miller Light Pitcher

$11.95

Fratellos Pitcher

$10.95

Yuengling Pitcher

$12.95

Ghost Gold Pitcher

$14.95

MM Fireside Pitcher

$14.95

WA Gotta Get up Pitcher

$14.95

Ghost Zippin Pitcher

$14.95

Red - by glass

Banfi Chianti Superiore

$7.50

Bonanza

$12.50

Cabernet (House)

$6.50

Dark Horse

$7.50

Menage A Trois Red Blend

$8.50

Meomi Pinot Noir

$12.50

Merlot (House)

$7.50

Noble Vines

$8.50

Pasqua Sangiovese

$8.50

Pinot Noir (House)

$6.50

Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.50

H3 Cabernet

$7.50

Red- by bottle

3 Finger Jack Cabernet Bottle

$42.00

7 Deadly Zins Bottle

$42.00

Banfi Centine Rosso Red Blend Bottle

$40.00

Banfi Chianti Classico Bottle

$44.00

Boen (PN) Bottle

$48.00

Bonanza Bottle

$50.00

Dark Horse Bottle

$35.00

H3 Bottle

$38.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Meiomi (PN) Bottle

$50.00

Menage Red Bottle

$30.00

Noble Vines Bottle

$30.00

Padrillos Malbec Bottle

$35.00

Pasqua Sangiovese Bottle

$30.00

Quilt Bottle

$125.00

Santi Solane Valpoicella Bottle

$46.00

White - by glass

Chardonnay (House)

$6.50

Ecco Domani (PG)

$8.50

Kendall Jackson (Chard)

$10.00

Moscato (House)

$6.50

Pinot Grigio (House)

$6.50

White Zin (House)

$6.50

Kim Crawford Sauvignon blanc

$12.00

Pacific Rim Sweet Riesling

$7.50

Menage A Trois Moscato

$8.50

Centine

$8.25

Prosecco (House)

$7.50

Sauvignon blanc (House)

$6.50

White - by bottle

Ecco Domani Bottle

$32.00

Joel Gott (Chard)Bottle

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Bottle

$40.00

Kim Crawford (Sauv Blanc) Bottle

$45.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$46.00

Pacific Rim Riesling Bottle

$28.00

San Angelo ( PG) Bottle

$45.00

Santa Margherita (PG) Bottle

$60.00

Sweet Menage Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Wine of Substance (Chard) Bottle

$45.00

Cocktails

77 Sunset Strip

$9.50

Amaretto Sour

$6.50

Apple Martini

$5.50

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Bushwacker

$10.00

Colado Martini

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Dirty Mother

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Gimlet

$6.50

Green Apple Drink

$9.50

Green Tea

$8.50

Hairy Navel

$6.50

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.50

Hurricane

$8.50

Ice Pick

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Leg Spreader

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Mai Tai

$7.50

Manhatten

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.50

Mint Juliep

$7.50

Mojito

$7.50

Old Fashion

$6.50

Poinsettia

$5.50

Rum Runner

$8.50

Salted Caramel Martini

$7.50

Salty Dog

$6.50

Screw Driver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Strawberry Margarita

$9.50

Summer Comford

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.50

Walk Me Down

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

Widow Maker

$10.50

Salty Dude

$7.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's BBQ slider

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.00

Kid's Fettucini Alfredo

$8.00

Kid's Lasagna

$8.00

Kid's Drinks

coke

diet coke

sprite

dr pepper

root beer

$3.00

lemonade

coke zero

tea

water

Kid's Side

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Spumoni

$10.00

Canoli

$8.00

Pecan Cobbler

$10.00

Brownie

$8.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Bacon

Bacon

$8.00

12 " Hand Tossed

12" HT Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

12" HT Build your own

$12.00

12" HT Deluxe

$18.00

12" HT Hawaiian

$14.00

12" HT Margarita

$16.00

12" HT Meat Lovers

$16.00

12" HT Meatball

$14.00

12" HT Pepperoni Lovers

$14.00

12" HT Supreme

$16.00

12" Thin Crust

12" Thin Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

12" Thin Build Your Own

$12.00

12" Thin Deluxe

$18.00

12" Thin Hawaiian

$14.00

12" Thin Margarita

$16.00

12" Thin Meat Lovers

$16.00

12" Thin Meatball

$14.00

12" Thin Pepperoni Lovers

$14.00

12" Thin Supreme

$16.00

16" Hand Tossed

16" HT Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

16" HT Build Your Own

$16.00

16" HT Deluxe

$24.00

16" HT Hawaiian

$18.00

16" HT Margarita

$20.00

16" HT Meat Lovers

$20.00

16" HT Meatball

$18.00

16" HT Pepperoni Lovers

$18.00

16" HT Supreme

$20.00

16" Thin Crust

16" Thin Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

16" Thin Build Your Own

$16.00

16" Thin Deluxe

$24.00

16" Thin Margarita

$20.00

16" Thin Meatball

$18.00

16" Thin Pepperoni Lovers

$18.00

16" Thin Supreme

$20.00

16' Thin Hawaiian

$18.00

16' Thin Meat Lovers

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2353 Highway 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Underground Cafe Hernando - 2476 Memphis Street
orange starNo Reviews
2476 Memphis Street Hernando, MS 38632
View restaurantnext
AC's Steakhouse Pub - 333 Losher Street
orange starNo Reviews
333 Losher Street Hernando, MS 38632
View restaurantnext
Beans & Leaves
orange starNo Reviews
2867 May Blvd, Suite 104 Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road
orange starNo Reviews
6343 Getwell Road Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
You've been Sauced by Will Smith - 7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113
orange starNo Reviews
7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113 Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Italia pizza cafe
orange starNo Reviews
n/a Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hernando

The Parish - 427 E Commerce st.
orange star4.5 • 11
427 E Commerce st. Hernando, MS 38632
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hernando
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston