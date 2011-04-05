Fratello’s Italian Steakhouse 2353 Highway 51 South
2353 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
Salads
Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onion
Caprese
Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction
House-Large
Mixed greens, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onion, parmesan
Caesar-Large
Chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing
House-Small
Caesar-Small
Lunch
Bowl of Chili
Catfish Platter
Cheese and Spinach Manicotti
Three cheese blend with garlic and spinach
Chicken and Dumplings (bowl)
Fettuccini Alfredo
fettuccini pasta tossed in our rich Alfredo
Lasagna
Three cheese layered lasagna with a rich bolognese sauce
Meat and 2
Meat and 3
Meat Manicotti
Hand rolled pasta tubes stuffed with a rich meaty meaty filling
Meatball Grande
12 oz meatball topped with red gravy and Ricotta/Parmesan blend
Minestrone
colorful vegetables, pasta in a rich stock, herbs and spices
Spaghetti and meatballs
Our house made meatballs over spaghetti topped with red gravy and parmesan
Veggie Plate
Cheesy Potato Soup
Piz-ghetti
Burgers and Sandwiches*
All American burger
Half pound burger with your choice of toppings
Wild Mushroom burger
Sauteed mushrooms, onions top a half pound burger with sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and chipotle ketchup
Smokehouse burger
Half pound burger topped with smoked Gouda, our house made bacon and grilled onions with BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo
Five pepper burger
Half pound burger seasoned with cracked black pepper, topped with fried jalapenos, red peppers, habanero cheese and chipotle mayo
Pork belly burger
Fresh ground pork and ground brisket blended to create a delicious juicy burger, topped with two slices fried pork belly and sharp cheddar. Choice of toppings
Vegan burger
Beyond burger pan fried in vegetable oil and dressed to order
Pulled pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pork butt, pulled to order with slaw and sauce
Meatball sub
Our juicy tender meatballs on a toasted bun topped with red gravy and mozzarella
Italian sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami piled on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion pepperoncinis and seasoned olive oil
Pastrami sub
Our house smoked pastrami piled on a toasted roll with provolone and sriracha aioli
Italian Beef Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Sides
Antipasti
barbecue shrimp
shrimp sauteed in our cajun butter sauce served over cheese grits
Bruschetta Gogonzola
rib tips seasoned and smoked until tender and juicy
bruschetta mozzarella
fried crostinis topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, red onion, olive oil, balsamic
cheese wedges
hand breaded fresh mozzarella wedges fried and served with red gravy
Crab cakes(2)
garlic cheese bread
gambino bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella and baked served with red gravy
meatball grande
hand formed, topped with our rich red gravy and ricotta/parmesan blend
salumi e formaggio
artisanal cheeses and cured meats, fried crostinis dried fruits and nuts
sausage and peppers
our house made Italian sausage, red peppers and onions sauteed with crushed red pepper
spinach artichoke dip
artichoke hearts, spinach, cheeses, herbs and spices, served with fried crostinis
toasted ravioli
ravioli filled with beef, vegetables, cheese and herbs served with red gravy
Insalata*
caprese
fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction
wedge
iceburg lettuce, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onion
house-large
mixed greens, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onion, parmesan
caesar-large
chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic seasoned croutons, caesar dressing
house-small
caesar-small
Accomplimente
asparagus
tender spears sauteed in garlic butter served with hollandaise
baked potato
sea salt crusted baked potato
brussel sprouts
sauteed in garlic butter, bacon lardons, brandy
extra bread sticks 2
greens
our tender turnip greens seasoned and slow cooked
hericot verts
green beans sauteed in garlic butter, brandy
Italian Spinach
mushrooms
button mushrooms and pearl onions sauteed in butter, garlic, worcesteshire
risotto
arborio rice, mushrooms, asparagus tips
yukon gold garlic whipped
buttery rich and creamy
Zuppe
Pesci eCrostaci
Bistecche & Costelette*
filet mignon
8 oz center cut filet mignon seasoned and chargrilled
Rack of Lamb
(3) 2 bone chops seasoned with garlic, rosemary, with Yukon gold garlic whipped potatoes hericot verts and chianti demi glace
new york strip
16 oz prime new york strip perfectly trimmed, seasoned and chargrilled
osso bucco
braised veal shank over our cheesy polenta topped with a rich brown sauce and gremolata
Porterhouse
24 oz porterhouse, the best of the strip and filet, seasoned and chargrilled perfect for sharing
prime pork ribeye
10 oz pork ribeye with garlic whipped Yukon gold and hericot verts
ribeye
18 oz prime ribeye seasoned and chargrilled
sirloin
12 oz prime center cut sirloin, seasoned and chargrilled
tomahawk ribeye
long bone 32 oz ribeye, perfectly seasoned and chargrilled to perfection
Porchetta
Crab, Parm filet
Caprese filet
Caprese filet
Pasta della Casa
bolognese pappardelle
rich meaty Bolognese tossed with pappardelle pasta
braised beef ravioli
ravioli filled with braised beef & vegetables, chianti demi, pearl onions, brussel sprouts
cheese manicotti
three cheese blend, spinach, garlic
Chicken Parmesan
fettuccini alfredo
fettuccini tossed in our house made alfredo
fratello’s chicken
sliced chicken, spinach, chargrilled tomatoes in a rich cream sauce with penne pasta
Gluten free ciabatta roll
Gluten Free fettucini alfredo
Gluten Free Spaghetti and Meatballs
Gluten Free Zia patrizia's
Lamb Carbonara
Land and Sea Carbonara
Lasagna
three cheese layered lasagna with a rich meaty bolognese sauce
Lobster Gnocchi
Lobster Mac and Cheese
lobster ravioli
chargrilled tomatoes, brandy cream sauce
meat manicotti
pork and beef, ricotta, italian seasonings
Pecan Crusted Salmon over Basil Pesto
penne salsiccia
our house made italian sausage, chicken, cream, red peppers, onion with penne pasta
Romesca Carbonara Topped w/Lobster
Sausage and Oysters over Penne
Scallops over linguine
Seafood Pasta
Short Rib over Gnocchi
Beef short rib over gnocchi with gorgonzola cream sauce
Short Rib Pappardelle
Short Rib stuffed Gnocchi
Sirloin Carbonara
Sirloin over llnguine
spaghetti and meatballs
our house made meatballs over pasta with rich red gravy topped with parmesan
Tempura Scallops over linguine
Tuscan Shrimp Pasta
zia patrizia’s pasta
jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, sauteed in garlic herb butter over linguine
Calzone
Blackened salmon and fett alfredo
Salmon over Citrus Risotto
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey and Bourbon
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden Toast
Bird Dog Peach
Bird Dog Salted Caramel
Blanton's
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit 95 Rye
Bulleit Single Barrel
Calumet 15 yr
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor
Elijah Craig
Elmer T Lee
Four Rose's Single
Four Rose's Small Batch
Four Roses
Four Roses SB
Gentleman Jack
Hancock Reserve
House Bourbon
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Knob Creek
Maker's 101
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Weller 107 & Antique
Woodford Reserve
Kentucky Owl
Weller Special Reserve
Weller 12 Year Old
Cordials/ Liqueurs
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Schnapps
Carolan's Irish Cream
Chambord
Cointreau
Creme de cocoa
Disarono
Dry vermouth
Fireball
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jager
Komora
Melon Liqueur
Peach Schnapps
Razzmataz
Rumplemints
Sour Apple Schnapps
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
Watermelon Schnapps
Specials
Bushwacker
Chocolate Martini,
Colada Martini
Cranberry Margarita
Havana Banana,
Jalapeno Margarita,
Keylime Hurricane
Lemondrop Martini,
Peach Bellini
Pineapple Martini,
Pineapple Sangria
Pomegranate Martini
Raspberry Bellini
Strawberry Bellini
Tay Tay Cherry Limeade
Salted Caramel Martini
Off the Square
Shooters
4 Horsemen
Alabama Slammer
B-52
Blonde Slut
Blow Job
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Chocolate Cake
Grape koolaide
Hawaiian Shooter
Irish Car Bomb
JagerBomb
Kamikaze
Leg Spreader
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Melon Ball
Mind Eraser
Mudslide
Novacaine
Oil Slick
Orange Sickle
Pink Lemonade
Pink Starburst
Polar Bear
Purple Heart
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Rattlesnake
Red Snapper
Red-Headed Slut
Royal Flush
Scooby Snack
Screaming Orgasm
Sex on the Beach
Sex with an alligator
Slippery Nipple
Speed Racer
Starburst
Vegas Bomb (bird dog)
Vegas Bomb (crown)
Washington Apple
Wedding Cake
Draft
Bottled
Ace Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon Light Sky
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Guinness
Heinekin
High Noon
Mich Ultra
Michelob Lager
Miller Lite
Modelo
Peroni
Stella
Truly Lemonade
Truly Margaritas
Buckets
Blue Sky Bucket
Bud Light Bucket
Budweiser Bucket
Coors Light Bucket
Corona Bucket
Corona Light Bucket
Dos Amber Bucket
Dos Lager Bucket
Hight Noon Bucket
Mich Ultra Bucket
Miller Light Bucket
Truly Bucket
Variety Bucket (Domestic)
Variety Bucket (Imports)
Variety Bucket (dom and import)
Pitchers
Red - by glass
Red- by bottle
3 Finger Jack Cabernet Bottle
7 Deadly Zins Bottle
Banfi Centine Rosso Red Blend Bottle
Banfi Chianti Classico Bottle
Boen (PN) Bottle
Bonanza Bottle
Dark Horse Bottle
H3 Bottle
Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle
Meiomi (PN) Bottle
Menage Red Bottle
Noble Vines Bottle
Padrillos Malbec Bottle
Pasqua Sangiovese Bottle
Quilt Bottle
Santi Solane Valpoicella Bottle
White - by glass
White - by bottle
Ecco Domani Bottle
Joel Gott (Chard)Bottle
Kendall Jackson Bottle
Kim Crawford (Sauv Blanc) Bottle
La Marca Prosecco Bottle
Pacific Rim Riesling Bottle
San Angelo ( PG) Bottle
Santa Margherita (PG) Bottle
Sweet Menage Moscato Bottle
Wine of Substance (Chard) Bottle
Cocktails
77 Sunset Strip
Amaretto Sour
Apple Martini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Bushwacker
Colado Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dirty Mother
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Green Apple Drink
Green Tea
Hairy Navel
Harvey Wallbanger
Hurricane
Ice Pick
Irish Coffee
Leg Spreader
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhatten
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Juliep
Mojito
Old Fashion
Poinsettia
Rum Runner
Salted Caramel Martini
Salty Dog
Screw Driver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Margarita
Summer Comford
Tequila Sunrise
Top Shelf Margarita
Walk Me Down
White Russian
Widow Maker
Salty Dude
12 " Hand Tossed
12" Thin Crust
16" Hand Tossed
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
