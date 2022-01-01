Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering imageView gallery
Barbeque

Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering

772 Reviews

$$

132 S Cass Ave

Westmont, IL 60559

Order Again

Popular Items

MEAT DINNER
PIG PICKIN' PULLED PORK SANDWICH
FULL SLAB BABY BACK RIBS

CARRYOUT XTRAS

CARRYOUT XTRAS

Please select if you would like any of the following included with your carryout order: BBQ sauce, wetnaps, butter, plasticware

DAILY SPECIALS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

BACON TURKEY HOAGIE

$12.99

HOLIDAY ON A BUN

$15.99

All your holiday favorites on one bun! Smoked turkey breast, turkey gravy, country stuffing, and cranberry relish on a gourmet sandwich bun.

APPETIZERS

ONION BLOSSOM

ONION BLOSSOM

$8.99

Jumbo onion double-dipped in our seasoned breading & fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing

SOUTHERN NACHO PLATTER

SOUTHERN NACHO PLATTER

$9.99+

Freshly fried nacho chips topped with your choice of bbq meat, homemade chili, cheddar cheese sauce, sliced jalapeño peppers, salsa & sour cream

UNCLE BUB'S WINGS

UNCLE BUB'S WINGS

$14.99+

Jumbo fried-to-order chicken wings, tossed in our secret blend of flour & seasonings, served golden brown. Choose Buffalo, BBQ or Dry. Served with celery sticks & your choice of homemade ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

CHIPS AND CHEESE

$6.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

SOUPS, SALADS, & MAC BOWLS

BRUNSWICK STEW BOWL

BRUNSWICK STEW BOWL

$7.49
BRUNSWICK STEW CUP

BRUNSWICK STEW CUP

$3.99
HOMEMADE CHILI BOWL

HOMEMADE CHILI BOWL

$10.49
HOMEMADE CHILI CUP

HOMEMADE CHILI CUP

$5.49

HOMEMADE SOUP BOWL

$7.49

HOMEMADE SOUP CUP

$3.99
DINNER SALAD

DINNER SALAD

$5.99
UNCLE BUB'S SMOKED SALAD

UNCLE BUB'S SMOKED SALAD

$10.99+

Fresh mixed seasonal greens, tossed with tomato, cucumber & carrot; topped with your choice of meat.

CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99
MAC MAMMA

MAC MAMMA

$11.99

Baked mac and cheese topped with BBQ Pulled Pork

MAC DADDY

MAC DADDY

$14.99

Baked mac and cheese topped with BBQ Beef Brisket.

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

SANDWICH/BURGER

PIG PICKIN' PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PIG PICKIN' PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

We vacuum tumble our premium grade pork shoulder with our secret pork rub blend; then slowly smoke overnight until the meat is falling from the bone.

SLICED BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

SLICED BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$14.99

We start with locally sourced wet aged black angus brisket that we further trim, season with our beef rub blend, then slow smoked before hand carving and serving it topped with our award winning BBQ sauce.

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST SANDWICH

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST SANDWICH

$11.99

We start with farm raised boneless turkey breast and slow smoke it at a low temp to help keep it very moist & tender.

BURNT END SANDWICH

$14.99

Extra marbling, seasoning, bark, and glazing make this extra delicious. Served on a hoagie roll.

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Tender, moist chicken, gently hand pulled from the bone, & tossed with Uncle Bub’s BBQ sauce.

GRILLED JALAPENO CHEDDAR SAUSAGE

GRILLED JALAPENO CHEDDAR SAUSAGE

$10.99

Smoked pork sausage with jalapeno and cheddar cheese inside. Spicy, savory, and delicious served on a hoagie roll.

UNCLE JOE BURGER

UNCLE JOE BURGER

$14.99

Our already huge 1/2 pound burger, grilled to order, topped with pulled pork & cheddar cheese.

BACON BURGER

$14.99

A fresh 1/2 pound of ground beef, grilled to order, topped with crispy, smoked bacon & cheese.

BACKYARD CHEESESBURGER

BACKYARD CHEESESBURGER

$12.99

Always fresh 1/2 pound of ground beef, grilled to order & topped with your choice of American, Swiss or cheddar cheese.

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$11.99
GARDEN BURGER

GARDEN BURGER

$12.99

VEGETARIAN--Our meatless burger option, these patties are packed with fresh, flavorful vegetables. Also available with cheese upon request.

BEYOND BURGER

$15.99

VEGAN--This meat-free option gives you all the flavor of beef while still remaining a complete vegetarian alternative.

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

DINNERS

FULL SLAB BABY BACK RIBS

FULL SLAB BABY BACK RIBS

$30.99

Our award-winning recipe starts with only the highest quality premium grade pork back ribs, rubbed with our signature rib seasoning; then slow-smoked until tender.

HALF SLAB BABY BACK RIBS

HALF SLAB BABY BACK RIBS

$19.99

Our award-winning recipe starts with only the highest quality premium grade pork back ribs, rubbed with our signature rib seasoning; then slow-smoked until tender.

1/2 BBQ CHICKEN DINNER

1/2 BBQ CHICKEN DINNER

$14.99

First we start with fresh, never frozen, chicken that is rubbed with our secret seasoning blend, then slow-smoked & finished on the grill with our award-winning BBQ sauce.

CARRI LEE'S SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

CARRI LEE'S SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$15.99

We start with 4 pieces of fresh chicken that is tossed in our secret seasoning, then pressure fried in our 0 trans fat vegetable oil until golden brown. 1

1/2 RIB 1/2 CHICKEN DINNER

$28.99

The best of both worlds, a half slab of our baby back ribs & a half chicken – BBQ (Fried Chicken upon request).

UNCLE BUB'S SAMPLER PLATTER

UNCLE BUB'S SAMPLER PLATTER

$25.99

A great combination of Uncle Bub’s famous smoked meats, 3 BBQ back ribs, pulled pork, BBQ sliced beef brisket, rib tips & BBQ chicken. Served with cornbread & your choice of 2 homemade side dishes. BEST VALUE!

MEAT DINNER

$15.99

Your choice of 10 oz. of one meat, or 5 oz. each of two meats. (For one meat, select same meat from options 1 and 2.) Add 3rd meat for 5.99

PECAN CRUSTED CATFISH DINNER

PECAN CRUSTED CATFISH DINNER

$16.99

Our 8 oz. award-winning catfish recipe. Pecan crusted, fried and served with our homemade catfish sauce. This one is a true southern classic.

BREADED FRIED SHRIMP

BREADED FRIED SHRIMP

$16.99+

Our large fantail shrimp are fried in a delicious golden breading and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

ADD-ONS & SIDES

SIDE BAKED BEANS

SIDE BAKED BEANS

$2.99
SIDE MASHED POTATOES

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$2.99
SIDE COLE SLAW

SIDE COLE SLAW

$2.99
SIDE FRENCH FRIES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.99
S/GREEN BEANS

S/GREEN BEANS

$2.99
SIDE BAKED MAC & CHEESE

SIDE BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$2.99
SIDE CORN BREAD

SIDE CORN BREAD

$0.99
SIDE BROCCOLI SALAD

SIDE BROCCOLI SALAD

$3.99
SIDE BAKED SWEET POTATO

SIDE BAKED SWEET POTATO

$3.99
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.99
ADD 1/2 BBQ CHICKEN

ADD 1/2 BBQ CHICKEN

$12.99
ADD 1/2 FRIED CHICKEN

ADD 1/2 FRIED CHICKEN

$13.99
ADD 3 BONE RIBS

ADD 3 BONE RIBS

$8.99
ADD 1/2 SLAB RIBS

ADD 1/2 SLAB RIBS

$17.99
ADD 5OZ BURNT ENDS

ADD 5OZ BURNT ENDS

$11.99

SANDWICH BUN

$0.79
ADD JALAPENO CHEDDAR SAUSAGE

ADD JALAPENO CHEDDAR SAUSAGE

$7.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

LITTLE ONES

LITTLE PIG PICKIN' PORK SANDWICH

LITTLE PIG PICKIN' PORK SANDWICH

$6.99

Our junior version of pulled pork piled high & topped with Uncle Bub’s BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.99

Lightly breaded chicken strips, fried to a golden brown.

RIBS WITH BIBS

RIBS WITH BIBS

$10.99

3 bones of our tender, juicy, saucy and famous baby back ribs.

JR. CHEESEBURGER

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

A fresh 1/4 pound of ground beef, grilled to perfection & topped with melted American cheese.

CORN DOG

CORN DOG

$6.99

Better than the ones at the state fair – cooked to a golden brown.

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

PINTS/QUARTS

QUART BAKED BEANS

$10.99

PINT BAKED BEANS

$5.99

QUART BROCCOLI SALAD

$17.99

PINT BROCCOLI SALAD

$8.99

QUART GREEN BEANS

$10.99

PINT GREEN BEANS

$5.99

QUART MASHED POTATOES

$10.99

PINT MASHED POTATOES

$5.99

QUART COLE SLAW

$10.99

PINT COLE SLAW

$5.99

QUART BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$10.99

PINT BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

QUART SOUP OF THE MONTH

$12.99

QUART BRUNSWICK STEW

$12.99

QUART HOMEMADE CHILI

$19.99

1/2 DOZEN SANDWICH BUNS

$3.99Out of stock

1 DOZEN SANDWICH BUNS

$7.99Out of stock

1/2 DOZEN CORNBREAD

$4.99

1 DOZEN CORNBREAD

$9.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.99
PEACH COBBLER

PEACH COBBLER

$5.99
2PC CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

2PC CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$2.99Out of stock

SHAKES

$5.99

DELICIOUS FLOATS

$3.99

ICE CREAM

$3.99

BROWNIE

$1.99Out of stock

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$7.99Out of stock

FAMILY PACKS

THE PIG OUT

THE PIG OUT

$72.99

FULL SLAB BABY BACK RIBS, 2 LBS. PULLED PORK with 2 quarts of our homemade side dishes, 6 sandwich buns, 4 cornbread, and 1 quart BBQ sauce.

FRIED CHICKEN FAMILY PACK

$46.99

16 PIECES FRIED-TO-ORDER CHICKEN with 3 pints of our Homemade side dishes and 4 cornbreads.

UNCLE BUB'S SPECIAL 1 &1/2 LBS

$29.99+

1.5 LBS. of PULLED PORK or PULLED CHICKEN, 6 sandwich buns, 2 pints of your choice of our homemade side dishes and 1 pint of our homemade BBQ sauce.

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

8PC FRIED CHICKEN A-LA-CARTE

$19.99

12PC FRIED CHICIKEN A-LA-CARTE

$29.99

16PC FRIED CHICKEN A-LA-CARTE

$39.99

20PC FRIED CHICKEN A-LA-CARTE

$49.99

SAUCE/RUB

BOTTLE MILD BBQ SAUCE

BOTTLE MILD BBQ SAUCE

$5.99
BOTTLE SPICY BBQ SAUCE

BOTTLE SPICY BBQ SAUCE

$5.99
BOTTLE RIB LOVIN' RUB

BOTTLE RIB LOVIN' RUB

$5.99
BOTTLE CHICKEN STICKIN' RUB

BOTTLE CHICKEN STICKIN' RUB

$5.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99
BOTTLE BOLD N GOLD SAUCE

BOTTLE BOLD N GOLD SAUCE

$6.99Out of stock

BOTTLE WHITE WASH SAUCE

$6.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

DASANI BOTTLE

$2.99

COCA COLA BOTTLE

$2.99

DIET COKE BOTTLE

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online Ordering Available Wednesday 11am-7:30pm / Thursday 11am-7:30pm / Friday 11am-8:30pm / Saturday 11am-8:30pm / Sunday 11am-8:30pm / Monday & Tuesday CLOSED

Website

Location

132 S Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559

Directions

Gallery
Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering image
Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering image

