Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such 2719 Old Lebanon Road

No reviews yet

2719 Old Lebanon Road

Nashville, TN 37214

Popular Items

4 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner
2 Piece Catfish Filet Dinner
3 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner

Fish & Seafood

1 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner

1 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner

$13.25

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

2 Piece Catfish Filet Dinner

2 Piece Catfish Filet Dinner

$17.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

3 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner

3 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner

$20.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

4 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner

4 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner

$21.95

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

1 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner

1 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner

$16.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

2 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner

2 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner

$21.00

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Gator Tail Dinner

Gator Tail Dinner

$18.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Clam Strip Dinner

Clam Strip Dinner

$11.00

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Oyster Dinner

Oyster Dinner

$29.95

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Frog Legs Dinner

Frog Legs Dinner

$16.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$27.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Bayou Platter

Bayou Platter

$26.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

L'il Hooks Dinner

L'il Hooks Dinner

$12.00Out of stock

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Chicken & Fried Steak

Chicken Tender Dinner - 3

Chicken Tender Dinner - 3

$13.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Chicken Tender Dinner - 4

Chicken Tender Dinner - 4

$14.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Chicken Tender Dinner - 5

Chicken Tender Dinner - 5

$15.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

$14.50Out of stock

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

BBQ Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

BBQ Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

$14.50Out of stock

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Chicken Liver Dinner

Chicken Liver Dinner

$9.95

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

3 Piece Chicken Mixed

3 Piece Chicken Mixed

$14.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Country Fried Steak-1

Country Fried Steak-1

$12.00

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Country Fried Steak-2

Country Fried Steak-2

$14.50

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Combos

COMBO - Catfish & Fried Shrimp Dinner

COMBO - Catfish & Fried Shrimp Dinner

$21.95
COMBO - Catfish & Chicken Tender Dinner

COMBO - Catfish & Chicken Tender Dinner

$19.75
COMBO - Catfish & Bone-in Chicken Dinner

COMBO - Catfish & Bone-in Chicken Dinner

$20.95

Gumbo and Jambalaya

Gumbo Bowl Dinner

Gumbo Bowl Dinner

$14.00
Jambalaya Bowl Dinner

Jambalaya Bowl Dinner

$14.00

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.95
Peach Cobbler w/ Ice Cream

Peach Cobbler w/ Ice Cream

$7.95Out of stock
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.95
Moon Pies

Moon Pies

$1.00

Packed To Go

Gone Fishing Pack

Gone Fishing Pack

$87.95

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Chicken Picnic Pack - Bone In Chicken

Chicken Picnic Pack - Bone In Chicken

$69.95

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Chicken Picnic Pack - Tenders

Chicken Picnic Pack - Tenders

$73.95

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Family Combo Pack-Tenders

Family Combo Pack-Tenders

$79.95

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Family Combo Pack-Bone-in Chicken

Family Combo Pack-Bone-in Chicken

$74.95

Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

8 Piece Catfish Filets only

8 Piece Catfish Filets only

$29.25
8 Piece Bone-in Chicken only

8 Piece Bone-in Chicken only

$19.95
10 Chicken Tenders

10 Chicken Tenders

$15.95
20 Chicken Tenders

20 Chicken Tenders

$26.50
50 Chicken Tenders

50 Chicken Tenders

$65.95

Fixins

Fixins

Fixins

$9.95

Just our Fixin's - white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!

Drinks

Iced Tea - Gallon

Iced Tea - Gallon

$6.95

Sides

Fried Okra

$4.95

White Beans - Cup

$1.75

White Beans - Pint

$5.50

Slaw - Cup

$1.75

Slaw - Pint

$5.50

French Fries

$2.50

Hushpuppies - 4

$2.50

Hushpuppies - Dozen

$6.00

Pickles & Onions

$2.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Biscuits - 6

$5.50

SideGrilled Breast

$7.50Out of stock

Side BBQ Grilled Breast

$7.50Out of stock

Side Whole Fish

$10.95

Side Catfish Filet

$6.00

Side L'il Hooks

$3.75Out of stock

Chicken Tender

$3.25

Side Shrimp

$8.95

Side Clams

$4.25

Side Oysters

$15.95

Side CFS

$5.50

Side Frog Legs

$7.95

Side Gator

$9.95

Small Jambalya

$8.95

Small Gumbo

$8.95

Baked Potato

$3.25

Side Chicken Wing

$2.75

Side Chicken Breast

$2.75

Chicken Leg

$2.75

Chicken Thigh

$2.75

Side Chicken Livers

$5.25

Sauce - Pint

$5.50

Gravy

$2.25

Syrup

$8.95

Retail

Hats

$15.00

Catfish Hat

$30.00

Shirts

$30.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're a down-home family restaurant serving world-famous catfish, chicken and seafood. We pride ourselves on good food and good service. Come see us!

2719 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214

