Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles 6308 Richmond Highway

review star

No reviews yet

6308 Richmond Highway

Alexandria, VA 22306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

3pc Chicken & 1 Waffle
Mac & Cheese
3pc Chicken & 2 Cornbread

Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

Wings, tenders or dark meat. Mix & Match as you please. No wrong way to order! Request will be fulfilled based on availability at the time of order.

3pc Chicken & 1 Waffle

$12.29

5pc Chicken & 1 Waffle

$15.99

9pc Chicken & 2 Waffles

$24.99

15pc Chicken & 3 Waffles

$34.99

Uncle C's Famous Chicken

Wings, tenders or dark meat. Mix & Match as you please. No wrong way to order! Request will be fulfilled based on availability at the time of order.

3pc Chicken & 2 Cornbread

$7.79

5pc Chicken & 3 Cornbread

$12.89

9pc Chicken & 4 Cornbread

$17.89

15pc Chicken & 5 Cornbread

$27.99

Wing

$2.79

Thigh

$2.79

Leg

$2.79

Tender

$2.79

Signature Sandwiches

Big juicy chicken breast hand-breaded, and fried to a golden crisp.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Classic hand-breaded fried chicken breast on a brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$5.99

Deluxe adds lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and cheese.

The Nashville

$8.99

Our crispy chicken topped with slaw, homemade spicy dressing, and pickle chips on a brioche bun.

The Atlanta

$7.99

Our crispy chicken smothered in honey butter, topped with cheese on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Classic Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and cheese on a sesame seed bun.

Sides

A quality side completes any meal. All of our sides are prepared daily with fresh local ingredients.

Corn on the cob

$2.99+

Homemade Slaw

$2.99+

Granny's Seasoned Rice

$2.99+

Hand-cut Style Fries

$2.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99+

Side Salad

$4.99

Candied Yams

$4.49+

Creamed Spinach

$4.49+

Seafood Salad

$5.99+

Mac & Cheese

$4.49+

Cornbread

$0.89

Waffle

$5.99

Seafood

Hand breaded Jumbo Shrimp and fresh Atlantic Cod.

2pc Fish & 2 Cornbread

$11.89

3pc Fish & 3 Cornbread

$15.79

5pc Fish & 4 Cornbread

$24.79

6pc Shrimp & 1 Cornbread

$9.99

9pc Shrimp & 2 Cornbread

$12.99

12pc Shrimp & 3 Cornbread

$17.29

Salads & Wraps

Try Uncle C's famous chicken in a delicious wrap, or on one of our hand-tossed salads.

Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, toppings, shredded cheese, and dressing.

Hand-Tossed Salad

$5.99

Your choice of toppings and shredded cheese in a hand-tossed medley.

Beverages

Sip on a craft beverage made with real lemons and tea, or choose from Coca-Cola products.

Fountain Soda

$2.89+

Homemade Lemonade

$2.89+

Homemade Half & Half

$2.89+

Homemade Iced Tea

$2.89+

Desserts

Get your sweet tooth fix. Try one of our delicious homemade desserts guaranteed to satisfy.

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Made from scratch. Grandma would approve.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.49

Rich cheesecake topped with strawberries.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Where sweet meets savory!

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA 22306

Directions

