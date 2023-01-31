Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle D'S 21600 Great Mills Road, Suite 6

review star

No reviews yet

21600 Great mills rd Suite 6

Lexington park, MD 20653

CHICKEN

3 Wing Plate

$10.95

3 piece chicken wings served on top of a bed of french fries and topped with your choice of sauce. Includes coleslaw and a slice of bread.

6 Wing Plate

$17.95

6 piece chicken wings served on top of a bed of french fries and topped with your choice of sauce. Includes coleslaw and a slice of bread.

Thighs

$9.95

Smoked chopped chicken sandwich

$9.95

3 Thighs

$12.95

6 Thighs

$19.95

3 Thighs/ 3 Wings

$19.95

RIBS

LARGE Rib Tip

$27.50

SMALL Rib Tip

$14.95

1/2 Slab

$18.95

FULL Slab

$34.95

PORK

PULLED Pork Sandwich meal

$10.95

1/4 lb Alacarte

$8.00

1/2 lb alacarte

$16.00

COMBOS

UPTOWN Classic

$29.95

DOWNTOWN Classic

$17.95

SOUTH SIDE Combo

$12.95

(301) COMBO

$23.95

1/2 slab + Fish 1pc

$25.95

Rib tips & shrimp

$22.95

South side w/ Thigh meal

$14.95

Hen&Fin 3 wings+ 1pc. Fish

$22.00

Hen&fin 6 wings+ 2 PC Fish+ 8 Shrimp

$35.99

$6.95

$8.95

Family BBQ

2 slabs/ 1 lb Pulled pork/ 4 links/

$99.95

Potato S

Baked B

Coleslaw

Fries

Green beans

Collard Greens

Big Family BBQ

4 slabs/ 2 lg rib tips/ 12 wings

$224.95

Potato S

Baked B

Coleslaw

Fries

Green beans

Collard greens

Smoked hotdogs

Smoked hotdog combo

$8.95

Single dog No Sides

$5.95

Smokehouse dog / w pulled pork

$13.95

Slaw dog combo

$9.95

2 slaw dog combo

$15.95

2 smoked hotdog combo

$14.95

2 Smokehouse dogs W/pulled pork combo

$18.95

The Beast

$15.95

Kids meal

2 Ribs and fries

$6.50

2 wings and fries

$6.50

Smoked turkey

Smoked turkey sandwich

$9.95

Smoked turkey leg

$17.95

Seafood

Fish dinner

$13.95

8 shrimp

$15.95

Fish & 4 shrimp combo

$17.95

2 PC. Fish dinner

$18.95

Fish sandwich

$11.95

Brisket dinner

$25.00

Coke

$1.25

Water Bottle

$1.50

Sprite

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Ginger ale

$1.25

Diet coke

$1.25

Brisk ice tea

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.25

Dr pepper

$1.25

Mtn Dew

$1.25

Everfresh

Fruit punch

$2.50

Lime

$2.50

Papaya

$2.50

Kiwi strawberry

$2.50

Peach watermelon

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Peach pear plum

$2.50

Calypso

Paradise punch lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry lemonade

$2.75

Pineapple peach limeade

$2.75

Island wave lemonade

$2.75

Ocean blue lemonade

$2.75

Southern peach lemonade

$2.75

Lemon tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Kiwi lemonade

$2.75

Triple melon

$2.75

Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.95

Small Coleslaw

$2.75

Extra Sauce

$0.95

Baked Beans

$2.75

$4.95

Potato Salad

$2.75

$4.95

Cookout bowl

Cookout small 1/4

$7.95

Cookout Large bowl 1/2

$8.95

Green beans

$2.75

$4.95

Extra Bread

White

$0.30

Bun

$1.25

Smokehouse fries

$9.95

Corn bread

$1.39

Bottled BBQ Sauce

Sweet smoke

$7.95

Auntie Rose

$7.95

T-shirts and hoodies

T-shirts

$20.00

Hoodies

$35.00

Smoked loaded baked beans

$11.95

Collard Greens

$2.75

$4.95

Banana pudding

$6.00

Loaf Pan banana pudding

$18.00

8oz peach cobbler

$6.00

Loaf pan peach cobbler

$18.00

Ice Cream

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Low and Slow Smoked BBQ

21600 Great mills rd Suite 6, Lexington park, MD 20653

