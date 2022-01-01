Asian Fusion
Ramen
Uncle - Highlands
2,119 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
WE WILL ADD A 15% PRE-TAX GRATUITY TO ALL TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ORDERS TO SUPPORT OUR STAFF. THANKS!
Location
2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Gallery