Asian Fusion
Ramen

Uncle - Highlands

2,119 Reviews

$$

2215 W 32nd Ave

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Ramen
Pork Buns
Chashu Ramen

SERVICE CHARGE, PLEASE READ

15% service charge included

Additional gratuity is not required, but appreciated. Thank you!

Small

Chilled Tofu

Chilled Tofu

$6.00

Sliced silken tofu, soy vinaigrette, ginger scallion sauce, wakame

Spicy Cucumbers

Spicy Cucumbers

$10.50

Persian cucumbers, spicy chili crisp dressing, pickled daikon, cilantro

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$16.00

HANGER STEAK!! 4-5oz butcher's cut, kimchi puree, charred scallions, gochugaru

Kimchi Potatoes

$6.00

Fried potatoes, kimchi butter, scallion. Beyond delicious.

Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, gooseberry, green papaya, mint, nuoc cham, peanut

Buns

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$11.00

2 per order. Seared pork belly, hoisin sauce, cucumber, scallion.

Soft Shell Crab Buns

Soft Shell Crab Buns

$15.00

2 per order. Panko crusted fried soft shell crab, coconut mayo, spicy cilantro nam prik, cabbage slaw

Chinese Eggplant Buns

Chinese Eggplant Buns

$9.00

2 per order. Fried chinese eggplant, miso mayo, pickled plum mustard seed dressing, cabbage slaw

Plain Bun

$1.50

1 per order. plain steamed bun

Ramen

Spicy Chicken Ramen

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Chicken & pork based spicy sesame broth, seared confit chicken, bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion

Duck Ramen

Duck Ramen

$18.00

Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, crispy confit duck leg, arugula, corn, soft poached egg, japanese seven spice togarashi, scallion

Chili Pork Ramen

Chili Pork Ramen

$17.50

Chicken & pork based white shoyu broth, spicy ground pork, kimchi, soft poached egg, scallion, sesame seeds

Chashu Ramen

Chashu Ramen

$18.00

Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, soy braised pork belly, arugula, marinated bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$17.00

Vegan miso broth, mushrooms, corn, arugula, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$18.00

Northern Thai curry noodles. Vegan yellow curry broth, king trumpet mushrooms, chili jam, crispy noodles, red onion, pickled mustard greens, cilantro, lime

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$9.00

Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, noodles

Bowls/Entrees

Cold Spicy Sesame Noodles

Cold Spicy Sesame Noodles

$17.00

Spicy sesame sauce, confit chicken, arugula, cashews, granny smith apples, japanese seven spice togarashi

Sweet and Sour Pork Rice Bowl

Sweet and Sour Pork Rice Bowl

$14.00

Spicy braised pork belly on rice, pickled cucumbers and carrots, sesame furikake, scallions

Extras

Spicy Bomb

$2.00

roasted pepper miso paste

Bonito Bomb

$2.00

Garlic, sesame, fish powder blend

Crispy Tofu

$2.00

Soft Tofu

$2.00

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Side Of Kimchi

$3.00

Side Corn

$1.00

Side Ramen Broth

$5.00

Side Noodles

$2.00

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Duck

$4.00

Side Pork Belly

$3.00

Side Sprouts

$1.00

Side Marinated Sprouts

$2.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Chili Pork

$4.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Of Arugula

$1.00

Side Hanger

$8.00

Side Hoisin

Side Apple

$1.00

Side Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Chili Garlic Crisp

$3.00

Kimchi Puree

$2.00

Side Nam Prik

$1.00

Side Chili Jam

$2.00

Sake

200ml Funaguchi, Kikusui “Yellow”

200ml Funaguchi, Kikusui “Yellow”

$17.00

Clean, bright, notes of banana and tropical fruit.

200ml Funaguchi, Kikusui "Black"

200ml Funaguchi, Kikusui "Black"

$19.00

Richest, most full bodied of the Funaguchi line. Aged 12 months

Nihon Sakari Juice Box

Nihon Sakari Juice Box

$15.00

sake in a juice box, need we say more?! its clean, its fun, its boozy. its sake in a box.

Kikumasamune Dry Cup

Kikumasamune Dry Cup

$15.00

made for the traveling businessman, or woman, this is clean, simple, elegant, and smooth. meant to be drank from the can on the train to or from work.

180ml Takashimizu

$18.00
200ml Funaguchi, Kikusui “Green”

200ml Funaguchi, Kikusui “Green”

$18.00Out of stock

Young sake, bright acidity, grass and melon notes.

Btl Ozeki Nigori 375ml

$18.00
BTL(720ml), Karakuchi Kikusui

BTL(720ml), Karakuchi Kikusui

$46.00

A sip of this sake brings the same intensity, dryness and clarity as that of a crisp wind.

Yaemon Tsukiakari Nigori

$61.00Out of stock
BTL, Hakkaisan, Tokubetsu Junmai

BTL, Hakkaisan, Tokubetsu Junmai

$65.00

The rice is polished down to 60% to produce a clean, junmai-style sake. Its well-balanced, mellow and elegant flavor is tailored to match not only delicate Japanese cuisine but also a wide range of foods from other cultures.

Funasaka Toku Junmai Miyamagiku

Funasaka Toku Junmai Miyamagiku

$70.00

notes of vanilla, toasted marshmallow, almost a caramelized flavor that is undeniable. althought these notes sound "sweet", this sake has an incredibly delicious dry finish that will leave you wanting more.

Btl Kubota Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$71.00

Sugei Harmony 300ml

$35.00

Beer

IPA, Finkle & Garf Brewing

IPA, Finkle & Garf Brewing

$8.00

Medium bodied IPA, refreshing and moderate hoppy notes, brought to you by Finkel & Garf of Boulder Colorado.

Cranberry Seltzer

$7.00

Kolsch, Telluride Brewing

$8.00

Echigo - Weizen

$9.00
Echigo Koshihikari Rice

Echigo Koshihikari Rice

$9.00Out of stock

rice style lager, light and crushable.

Oatmeal Milk Stout F&G

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Teakoe Iced Tea

$4.00

House Lemonade

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

COKE/SPRITE

$4.00

House Palmer

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE WILL ADD A 15% PRE-TAX GRATUITY TO ALL TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ORDERS TO SUPPORT OUR STAFF. THANKS!

Website

Location

2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Uncle image
Uncle image
Uncle image
Uncle image

