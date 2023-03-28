A map showing the location of Uncle Drew’s BBQ View gallery

Uncle Drew’s BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1621 Witte Road

Houston, TX 77080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MAIN MENU

BBQ Plates

Two meat dinner w/2 sides

$1.00

Three meat dinner w/2sides

$1.00

Oxtail dinner w/2sides

$1.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$1.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$1.00

Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato

$1.00

Sides

Dirty Rice

$1.00

Bbq Baked Beans

$1.00

Pinto Beans

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Potato salad

$1.00

Green beans

$1.00

Scalloped potatoes

$1.00

Dessert

Apple pie

$1.00

Family Packs

Uncle Drews family pack# 1

$1.00

Uncle Drews family pack#2

$1.00

Uncle Drews family pack#3

$1.00

Meat by the lbs

Beef brisket

$1.00

Sausage links

$1.00

Pulled pork

$1.00

Pork ribs

$1.00

Beef ribs

$1.00

Smoked Turkey

$1.00

Smoked Ham

$1.00

Smoked chicken

$1.00

Oxtails

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1621 Witte Road, Houston, TX 77080

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kure Wings & Grill - 1411 Gessner Rd #A
orange starNo Reviews
1411 gessner rd #A Houston, TX 77080
View restaurantnext
Cascabel Mexican Vegan - Spring Branch
orange star4.6 • 1,377
1415 Murray Bay St Houston, TX 77080
View restaurantnext
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
orange star4.6 • 296
10158 Long Point Rd Houston, TX 77043
View restaurantnext
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch - 10123 Hammerly Blvd
orange star4.5 • 29
10123 Hammerly Blvd Houston, TX 77080
View restaurantnext
Angies Munchies
orange starNo Reviews
10100 Hammerly Boulevard Ste A Houston, TX 77080
View restaurantnext
Chanos Oysters Bar - 10112 Hammerly blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
10112 Hammerly blvd. Houston, TX 77080
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston