Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry Marks & Shaw

291 Reviews

$

2780 W Shaw Ave

Fresno, CA 93711

Popular Items

The Ultimate Beggelwich
Bagels w/ Schmear
Bacon Beggelwich

Bagels

Single Bagels in a Bag

Single Bagels in a Bag

$1.79

No Schmear Included

Bagels w/ Schmear

Bagels w/ Schmear

$1.79

Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.79

Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.

Dozen Deal

Dozen Deal

$19.99

13 bagels & 2 tubs of Cream Cheese Schmears

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$13.99

13 bagels w/ No Schmear

Half Dozen Deal

Half Dozen Deal

$11.99

6 bagels & 1 tub Cream Cheese Schmear

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$8.49

6 bagels w/ No Schmear

Breakfast

Scrambled eggs on a toasted, buttered bagel, with American Cheese and:
Maple Cheddar Bacon

Maple Cheddar Bacon

$7.29

A Toasted Bagel with Eggs, Maple Butter, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon on a bagel of your choice.

Maple Cheddar Sausage

Maple Cheddar Sausage

$7.29

A Toasted Bagel with Eggs, Maple Butter, Cheddar Cheese & Sausage on a bagel of your choice.

The Ultimate Beggelwich

The Ultimate Beggelwich

$6.39

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns & American Cheese

Spinach Florentine Beggelwich

Spinach Florentine Beggelwich

$5.89

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese

Sausage Beggelwich

$5.89

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Sausage, Eggs & American Cheese

Bacon Beggelwich

$5.89

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Bacon, Eggs & American Cheese

Ham Beggelwich

$5.89

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Ham & American Cheese

Canadian Bacon Beggelwich

$5.49

Our Original Beggelwich: A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Canadian Bacon & American Cheese

Lox Sandwich

$8.99

Choice of Bagel Toasted, with Sliced Nova Lox, Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onions & Tomatoes

Cali Beggelwich

$6.79

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes, Avocados & Provolone Cheese.

Meaty Cali Beggelwich

$7.69

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Eggs, Tomatoes, Avocados, and Provolone Cheese.

Caprese Beggelwich

$6.09

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel, Egg Whites, Tomatoes, Pesto, and Provolone Cheese.

Oh So Hash

$6.09

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Hash Browns, Tomatoes, Onions, sprinkled with Aleppo Pepper and Garlic Salt.

Steak & Eggs Beggelwich

$7.69

A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Thin Sliced Steak, Chive Schmear, and Provolone Cheese.

Ham Scrambler

$6.19

A Naked Beggelwich with Double the Eggs, Ham & American Cheese (no bagel incl)

Sausage Scrambler

$6.19

A Naked Beggelwich, Double the Eggs, Sausage & American Cheese (no bagel incl)

Bacon Scrambler

$6.19

A Naked Beggelwich with Double the Eggs, Bacon & American Cheese (no bagel incl)

Veggie Scrambler

$5.99

A Naked Beggelwich with Double the Eggs, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese & Side of Salsa (no bagel incl)

Bagel Dog

$5.29

100% All-Beef Hot Dog Wrapped & Baked Inside a Plain Bagel

Turkey Scrambler

$6.19

A Naked Beggelwich with Double the Eggs, Bacon & American Cheese (no bagel incl)

Pastries

Strawberry Blitz

Strawberry Blitz

$3.75

Plain bagel Baked with a Sweetened Blitz Cream Cheese Schmear & Strawberry Filling

Blueberry Blitz

$3.75Out of stock

Plain Bagel Baked with a Sweetened Blitz Cream Cheese Schmear and Blueberry Filling

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

Scones

$2.85Out of stock

Cinnamon Schtick

$2.35

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel Dipped in Melted Butter & Rolled in Cinnamon & Sugar

Tub of Schmears

Tub Schmear Plain

$4.49

Tub Schmear Flavored

$4.99

Catering

Joe to Go Traveler

$17.99

Convenient Coffee Traveler Serving 8-12p

Coffee & Cold Brews

New! Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

New! Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.99+

Sweet, salty & irresistibly buttery. Our 20+ hours steeped cold brew is topped with our salted caramel sweet cold foam and swirls of salted caramel sauce. Deeee-lish!

New! Salted Caramel Cold Brew

New! Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.99+

Sweet, salty & irresistibly buttery. Our 20+ hours steeped cold brew is topped with our salted caramel sweet cold foam and swirls of salted caramel sauce. Deeee-lish!

Cup of Joe

$2.40+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.80+

Brewed in small batches daily without heat, slow-steeped in cool water for over 16 hours for a much more richer and smoother flavor

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.69+

Our Cold Brew Coffee with a Splash of Sweetened Cream (Vanilla, Hazelnut or Caramel) on Top...for a Smooth, Velvety Drink

Espresso/Tea Beverages

New! Salted Caramel Macchiato

New! Salted Caramel Macchiato

$4.59+

A twist for fall. A delicious iced coffee treat with the right balance of sweet to salty. (Espresso and steamed milk lightly sweetened with vanilla & salted caramel syrup then crowned with our salted caramel sauce)

New! Iced Salted Caramel Matcha Oat Latte

New! Iced Salted Caramel Matcha Oat Latte

$6.25+

Only top grade Organic Ceremonial Matcha is good enough for this creamy Iced Matcha Oat Latte that is lightly sweetened with salted caramel syrup, A healthy, delicious way to ring in the fall.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.79+

Savor the warm spices in one of our all-time fall favorites- Pumpkin Spice Latte!

Cafe Latte

$3.59+

Caffe Americano

$2.89+

Caffe Mocha

$4.29+

Cappuccino

$3.59+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.59+

Espresso

$2.49

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.59+

Vanilla Latte

$4.39+

Vanilla Latte-SUGAR FREE

$4.39+

Lavender Tea Latte

$4.39+Out of stock

Freezes

Caramel Freeze

$4.99+

Coffee Freeze

$4.59+

Mocha Freeze

$4.99+

Our own secret recipe of espresso & Cocoa blended with ice

Vanilla Bean Freeze

$4.99+

Caffeine-free

White Chocolate Freeze

$4.99+

Classic Hot Drinks

White Hot Choc

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$2.59+

Vanilla Creme

$3.25+

Classic Cold Drinks

Mango Iced Tea

$2.69+

Fountain Soda

$2.29+

Italian Soda

$2.89+

A refreshing iced drink made with club soda & sweet syrup!

Italian Cream Soda

$2.89+

A true cream soda made over ice with club soda, sweet syrup and half -n-half then topped with whipped cream!

Shaken Iced Teas

Shaken Iced Teas

$2.95+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.65+

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.29

Producer's Orange Juice

$2.55

Naked Green Machine

$3.75Out of stock

Naked Fruit Juice

$3.75Out of stock

Producer's 2% Milk

$2.25

Producer's Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.25

Snapple Diet Peach

$2.50

Snapple Kiwi

$2.50

Snapple Peach

$2.50

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.35

Small Apple Juice

$1.99

Retail

Whole Bean Coffee (1/2 lb)

$8.99

Whole Bean Coffee (1 lb)

$14.09

Bananas

$1.20
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2780 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711

Directions

