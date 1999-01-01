Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Uncle Joe's Diner

1,737 Reviews

$

4869 Southwestern Blvd.

Hamburg, NY 14075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki
Battered Fish Dinner
#1 Combination Plate

Beverages

Coffee

$3.49

Coffee Decaf

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Cherry Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Unsweet tea

$3.49

Rasp Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Powerade

$3.49

Loganberry

$3.49

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Tea Decaf

$3.49

Hot Cappuccino

$3.49

Golden Peak Tea

$2.99

Kids Juice

$1.49

Kids Milk

$1.49

Kids Pop

$1.49

Medium Choc. Milk

$3.49

Large Choc. Milk

$3.99

Medium Juice

$2.99

Large Juice

$3.49

Large White Milk

$3.99

Medium White Milk

$3.49

Milk Shakes

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Water/tap

Soda Water/Fountain

$2.00

Egg Specials

Anytime Favorite

$9.99

2 eggs, home fries, toast with your choice of 3 sausage, 3 bacon, or 3 pieces of sliced ham

Early Bird Favorite

$8.99

2 eggs, home fries and toast

Biscuit Special

$12.99

1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy, 2 eggs, home fries, and 2 sausage links

Souvlaki Breakfast

$14.99

2 eggs, 3 strips of marinated beef or chicken, with homefries and pita bread

Lucky 7

$12.99

2 eggs, 2 cakes, with your choice of 3 sausage, 3 bacon, or 3 pieces of sliced ham

1 Egg w/Toast

$5.69

2 Eggs w/Toast

$6.69

3 Egg w/Toast

$7.69

$Add Extra Egg

$1.89

Classic Combos

#1 Combination Plate

$12.99

3 eggs with toast and your choice of 2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 3 strips of bacon or 3 sausage links

#2 Aunt Pams

$12.99

2 eggs with toast, home fries, 2 slices of cinnamon wheat french toast, 4 strips of bacon or 4 sausage links Scrumptious!

#3 Corned Beef and Hash

$12.99

2 eggs with corned beef hash and toast

#4 Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.99

3 eggs with toast, home fries and a 6 oz. ham steak

#5 8oz Steak & Eggs

$17.99

3 eggs with toast, home fries and an 8 oz. ny strip steak

#5 12oz Steak & Eggs

$23.99

Original Omelets

American Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$12.49

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Buffalo Omelet

$12.29

Dallas Omelet

$12.49

american and cheddar cheese, served with hearty chili inside and out

Greek Omelet

$10.99

spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes served with pita bread Add: beef or chicken for $2.99

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.29

Pepper Onion Chz Omelet

$10.98

Pork Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$12.49

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$11.99

Super Duper Omelet

$13.29

chunks of italian sausage, sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese with home fries rolled right in! Yummy!

Super Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

diced ham, loaded with american and provolone cheeses, topped with sour cream and chives

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

broccoli, onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms

Western Omelet

$12.49

american cheese, diced ham, sauteed peppers and onions

Pancakes, French Toast, Waffles

Banana Split Waffle

$13.99

topped like a sundae

Cinnamon Sugar Waffle

$10.99

Cinnamon Wheat Fr Toast-1

$7.29

3 slices of wheat bread sprinkled with cinnamon sugar . . . . . .

Cinnamon Wheat Fr Toast-2

$8.29

Cinnamon Wheat Fr Toast-3

$9.29

French Toast-1

$6.99

French Toast-2

$7.99

French Toast-3

$8.99

Joe's Malted Belgium Waffle

$9.99

Add: fruit topping for $1.99 extra apple, blueberry, strawberry or peach topping and whippped cream

LA Bread-1

$4.99

LA Bread-2

$8.69

LA Fr Toast-1

$5.79

thick cut, cinnamon swirl bread served warm with a cinnamon glaze

LA Fr Toast-2

$9.29

Pancake-1

$6.29

Pancakes-2

$7.29

Add: fruit topping for $1.99 extra apple, blueberry, peach, banana or strawberry topping and whipped cream

Pancakes-3

$8.29

Silver Dollars

$7.49

Super Waffle

$12.99

with fruit and ice cream

Breakfast Wraps

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.99

an omelet with cheddar jack cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. all served in a cheddar jalapeno wrap with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Heart Friendly Veggie Wrap

$11.99

served in a spinach wrap. an egg beaters omelet with tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, peppers and broccoli

Super Ham & Cheese Wrap

$11.99

an omelet with ham, american and provolone cheeses. served in a cheddar jalapeño wrap with sour cream on the side or try this with bacon or sausage

Unlce Joes Western Wrap

$11.99

a western omelet with american cheese, diced ham, sauteed peppers and onions. served in a cheddar cheese jalapeno wrap

Sunrise Sandwiches

Bacon Egg N Cheese

$7.99

grilled on your choice of english muffin, roll, croissant or toast

Egg Ham N Swiss

$7.99

a fried egg with sliced ham and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Fried Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Western Sandwich

$7.49

a western omelet with american cheese, diced ham and sauteed peppers and onions on white toast

Belt Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Egg Club

$11.00

Sausage Egg Cheese

$7.99

A La Carte

$Add Cheese

$0.79

$Banana

$1.99

$Cream Cheese

$0.50

$Feta

$0.99

$Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

$Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.99

$Side of Hollandaise

$1.49

1/2 Avocado

$1.99

8 Ounce Breakfast Steak

$8.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Bacon-3

$4.29

Bacon-4

$5.29

Bagel

$2.99

Buttermilk Biscuits-2

$4.99

Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

$Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Danish

$3.99

Egg

$1.89

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Cold Cereal

$3.24

Grilled Croissant

$2.99

Ham Steak

$7.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Homemade Gravy

$0.99

Hot Cereal

$3.99

Italian Sausage

$3.99

Muffin

$3.99

$Salsa

$0.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Sausage Links-4

$5.29

$Side of Corned Beef Hash

$7.99

$Side Of Dill Dressing

$0.99

$Side of peanut butter

$0.99

$Side Of Ranch

$0.99

Sliced Ham-3

$4.29

Sliced Ham-4

$5.29

$Sour Cream

$0.50

$Toast

$2.99

Sausage-3

$4.29

Biscuit-1

$2.99

$Side Of Tomato Slices

$1.99

Appetizers

4 Piece Basket

$14.99

Basket of Fries-Full

$6.99

Basket of Fries-Half

$4.99

Buffalo Fries

$11.98

Buffalo Platter

$15.99

Chx Fingers

$15.99

Full Side Tots

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

6 sticks with spaghetti sauce for dipping

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pizza Logs

$9.99

4 logs and french fries

Sample Platter

$13.99

Side Half Tots

$3.99

Single Wings

$15.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

served with honey and butter

Lunch Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$13.49

served in a cheddar cheese jalapeno wrap. seasoned diced chicken with a buffalo style wing sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Souvlaki Wrap

$13.49

served in an herb wrap. marinated chicken strips, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and onions with homemade souvlaki dressing

Taco Wrap

$13.49

served in a cheddar cheese jalapeno wrap. spicy ground beef or marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno peppers and sour cream

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.49

served in a spinach wrap. turkey, bacon, miracle whip, lettuce and tomatoes

Melts/Burgers

Veggie Burger

$13.49

with roasted corn, black beans and roasted peppers

Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

barbecue sauce, american cheese and bacon

Big Joe Burger

$13.49

sauteed peppers, onions and provolone cheese

Burger

$12.20

Burger Patty Only

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

with american cheese

Club Melt

$13.29

a double decker with turkey, bacon, tomato and american cheese on grilled white

Ham & Swiss Melt

$12.99

ham and swiss on grilled sourdough

Papa Mike Burger

$14.99

cheddar jack cheese, bacon and a sunny side up egg on top

Patty Melt

$13.99

burger and sauteed onions with american cheese on grilled rye

Reuben Melt

$13.99

a double decker with corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$13.99

albacore tuna salad, tomato and american cheese on grilled wheat

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Specialty Sandwiches

B.L.T. Sandwich

$8.99

on white toast

Beef on Weck

$13.99

Chicken Breast Only

$7.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.49

grilled skinless breast of chicken with miracle whip, lettuce, tomato and onion on a hard roll

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Cold Cut Sandwich

$10.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.69

on a hard roll

Fried Bologna

$10.99

on a hard roll with sauteed onions

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

Hot Dog & FF

$5.99

Hot Dog Only

$3.99

Hot Roast Beef Sand.

$13.99

on white bread with homemade gravy

Hot Turkey Sand.

$13.99

Italian Sausage Hoagie

$12.99

on a hoagie roll smothered with sauteed peppers and onions

Joe's Big Club

$12.99

a double decker with your choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham on choice of toast with lettuce, tomato, bacon and miracle whip

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

on white bread with homemade gravy

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.99

on a hoagie roll with sauteed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

on toast with mayo and lettuce

Soup & Sandwich

$13.99

1/2 Chicken Finger Sub

$10.99

Whole Chicken Finger Sub

$13.99

Soups & Salads

Beef Souvlaki

$14.99

Bowl Chili

$6.49

Buffalo Chix Salad

$14.99

Chef Salad

$4.99

Add: shredded cheese for $.79

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.99

Chix N Salad

$14.79

Crock AuGratin

$6.29

served in a crock

Crock Sub

$2.49

Cup Chili

$5.29

Fri&Sat Soup Bowl

$6.29

Fri&Sat Soup Cup

$4.99

Garden Souvlaki

$12.99

Kitchen Sink Salad

$15.99

Pittsburgh Salad

$15.99

Soup Bowl

$6.29

Soup Cup

$4.99

Steak N Salad

$17.99

Taco Salad

$14.99

Soup Quart

$17.99

Home Cooked Dinners

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$17.99

Special: “SUPREME-IT” with barbecue sauce, bacon and melted american cheese .

Joe's Homemade Meatloaf

$17.99

with homemade gravy Delicious!

NY Strip Dinner-12oz

$24.99

char-grilled, 12 oz. ny strip steak

Roast Beef Dinner

$18.99

tender sliced beef with homemade gravy

Roast Turkey Dinner

$17.99

homemade stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.99

crispy on the outside, tender on the inside! served with a biscuit and homemade gravy

Beef Pot Roast

$18.99

NY Strip Dinner-8oz

$20.99

Italian

$Add Meatballs

$3.99

$Italian Sausage

$3.99

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

breaded chicken breast baked with sauce and cheese. served with a side of pasta

Gargano Style Pasta

$16.99

joe’s original sauce over mounds of pasta includes choice of 2 meatballs or 1 sausage Special: “PARM-IT” with baked provolone

Grandma Garganos Lasagna

$17.99

lasagna made by grandma’s recipe card. 3 layers thick with cheeses and ground beef

Pasta Gianna

$16.99

sliced italian sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, in our own marinara sauce over spaghetti

Spaghetti Parmesan

$17.99

Seafood

Battered Fish Dinner

$16.99

Batt fish & FF Only

$15.99

Batter Fish Only

$10.99

Broiled Fish Dinner

$17.99

Broiled Fish & FF

$16.99

Broiled Fish Only

$11.99

Battered Scallops

$17.99

Baked Italian Broil

$19.00

Breaded Shrimp

$17.99

Breaded Italian Fish Dinner

$17.99

Cajun Broil

$19.00

Garlic Tom Basil Broil

$19.00

Greek Broil

$19.00

Lemon Pepper Broil

$19.00

Parm Broil

$19.00

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Seafood Platter

$20.99

deep-fried scallops, shrimp and fish no substitutions please.

Shrimp Only

$12.99

A La Carte

$Add Cheese

$0.79

$Add Jalepenos

$0.99

$Add Meatballs

$3.99

$Feta

$0.99

$Honey mustard

$0.99

$ScoopOfChickenSalad

$4.99

$ScoopOfTuna

$4.99

$Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.99

$Side Of Riviera Dressing

$0.99

$Souvlaki Beef Only

$5.99

$Souvlaki Chicken Only

$5.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Bacon-4

$5.29

Bagel

$2.99

$Baked Potato

$2.99

Basket of Fries-Full

$6.99

Basket of Fries-Half

$4.99

Buttermilk Biscuits-2

$4.99

Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

Cold Cereal

$3.24

$Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Danish

$3.99

$Dinner roll

$0.99

Egg

$1.89

Grilled Croissant

$2.99

Ham Steak

$7.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Homemade Gravy

$0.99

Hot Cereal

$3.99

Italian Sausage

$3.99

Muffin

$3.99

$Salsa

$0.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Sausage Links-4

$5.29

$Side Mac & Chz

$4.99

$Side of Coleslaw

$1.99

$Side of Corned Beef Hash

$7.99

$Side Of Dill Dressing

$0.99

$Side of Mac Salad

$1.99

$Side of Mashed

$2.99

$Side of Mashed Gravy

$2.99

$Side of Potato Chips

$2.49

$Side of Potato Salad

$1.99

$Side Of Ranch

$0.99

$Side of Rice

$2.99

$Side of Stuffing

$3.49

$Side of veg

$1.99

$Sour Cream

$0.50

$Toast

$2.99

Kids

$Add Hot Fudge

$1.99

Cheezy

$5.29

Chocolate Chippers

$5.99

Two chocolate chip pancakes

Fancy Cakes

$5.99

Two pancakes with fruit topping

Hot Doggie

$4.99

Jr Soup & 1/2 Sand

$5.29

Junior Egg Plate

$5.29

One egg, choice of bacon, sausage or ham with toast

Kids BLT

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$3.29

Two slices of french toast

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.29

Kids Pasta

$5.29

Kids Pizza Logs-3

$6.99

Kids Silver Dollars

$5.79

Six mini pancakes

Kids Sundae

$2.99

Little Turkey

$6.99

Mr Chicken

$6.29

Peppes Pizza

$5.29

Small Fry

$7.99

Smiling Angel

$5.29

One pancake, one egg and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

Sticky Fingers

$4.29

Tiny Burger

$5.29

Toddler Egg Plate

$4.29

One egg with toast

Zoo Animals

$5.29

Craft Beer

Southern Tier NU HAZE IPA

$6.00

Big Ditch "Hayburner"

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$6.00

Bud Light 16oz Can

$5.29

Hamburg Berry Berry

$6.00

Southern Tier IPA

$6.00

EBC Blood Orange

$6.00

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$6.00

Bottles & Can Alcohol

Blue Light

$5.29

Bud light Lemon Lime

$5.29

Bud Light Strawberry

$5.29

Coor N.A.

$5.29

Coors Light

$5.29

Labatts Blue

$5.29

Molson Canadian

$5.29

Bud Light Black Cherry

$5.29

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.29

Chardonnay

$5.29

Merlot

$5.29

Moscato

$5.29

Pinot Grigio

$5.29

White Zinfandel

$5.29

Mimosas

Classic

$6.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$6.00

Loganberry Mimosa

$6.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$6.00

Lemonade Mimosa

$6.00

Mango Peach Mimosa

$6.00

Two Mimosa Deal

-$1.00

Champagne & Berry's

$30.00

Apple Juice Mimosa

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.99

Choose from Apple, Cherry or Blueberry. Ask your server to warm any of these up and add a scoop of Vanilla. Ice Cream on side for $.99

Blueberry Pie

$4.99

Cherry Pie

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$6.49

This is the real deal carrot cakewith a cream cheese finishing and lots of nuts

Chocolate Cream

$4.29

Chocolate Overdose Cake

$6.49

This Belgium Chocolate Cake is a Chocolate lovers dream. Six layers of chocolate that is big enough to share

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.29

This lemon pie is light and refreshing

Peanut Butter Mud Pie

$5.99

Creamy peanut butter and chcolate that comes together like cookies and milk

Thin Mint Chocolate Cream

$4.29

This light mint chocolate pie reminds me of a thin mint cookie

Cheesecake

$5.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cannoili Pie

$5.00

Apple Crumb Pie

$5.00

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$5.99

Sweet Potato Pecan

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

Chocolate Crunch Cake

$5.99

Other Tasty Treats

Add Cone

$0.50Out of stock

$Add Hot Fudge

$1.99

$Add Peanut Butter

$1.99

$Ala Mode

$0.99

Homemade Bread Pudding

$4.29

Made with raisins

Homemade Rice Pudding

$4.29

Topped with whip cream and cinnamon sugar

Hot Fudge Sundae (small)

$4.29

Topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry. Try a large for $4.99

Hot Fudge Sundae Lg

$5.29

Ice Cream Sundae Lg

$4.29

Ice Cream Sundae Small

$3.99

Old Fashioned Banana Split

$7.49

Vanilla, chocolate or Strawberry Ice Cream on a banana, we add pineapple, strawberries, chocolate syrup on top of the ice cream, then we top it off with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry

$One scoop of ice cream

$1.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

A frothy glass of Root Beer with 2 scoops of vanila ice cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

The Original Diner Milkshake

$4.99

You can choose from chocolate, vanilla , strawberry, crème de mint, orange or maple. Add a banana for $.99, Add peanut butter for $1.99, or make it a malt for $1.99 extra.

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$2.99

Whole Cakes & Pies When Available

Homemade Apple Pie

$29.99

Apple Pie- Whole

$21.99

Cherry Pie- Whole

$21.99

Blueberry Pie- Whole

$21.99

Peanut Butter Pie- Whole

$59.99

Chocolate Cream- Whole

$21.99

Chocolate Mint Cream- Whole

$21.99

lemon Meringue- Whole

$21.99

Coconut Cream- Whole

$21.99

Carrot Cake- Whole

$69.99

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake-Whole

$59.99

Chocolate Overdose Cake-Whole

$59.99

Breakfast

Seafood Benedict

$19.00

Super Duper Breakfast Skillet

$15.00

Avocado Poached Egg Melt

$15.00

Country Benedict

$14.00

Apple Cheesecake French Toast

$13.00

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Biscuit Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

Road to the Bowl Breakfast

$12.00

Fried Egg Club

$11.00

Daily Specials

Giant Meatball

$13.00

Disco Fries

$10.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.00

Thanksgiving Stacker

$18.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Sirloin Filets

$24.00

Two 4 oz. Sirloin filets wrapped with bacon, cooked to your liking, topped with crumble blue cheese. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

Herb Garlic Chicken

$19.00

Breaded 8oz Chicken breast topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, asparagus spears and finished with an herb garlic butter, served with rice pilaf.

Beef Cutlet Parmesan Hoagie

$14.00

Breaded beef cutlet served on a garlic grilled hoagie roll, topped with out homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served with a side of parmesan fries.

Thanksgiving Specials

Fresh Carved Turkey Dinner Pack

$115.00

Sugar Glazed Ham Dinner Pack

$115.00

Pot Roast Dinner Pack

$115.00

Vegetarian Lasagna Pack

$115.00

Shrimp Cocktail-12

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$15.00

Cheese & Crackers

$15.00

$Extra White & Dark Meat Turkey for four

$40.00

$Extra White Meat Turkey for Four

$50.00

$Extra Dark Meat Turkey for Four

$50.00

$Extra Mashed Potatoes & Gravy for Four

$20.00

$Extra Homemade Stuffing for Four

$20.00

$Extra Squash for Four

$20.00

$Extra Candied Yams for Four

$20.00

$Extra Green Bean Casserole for Four

$20.00

$Whole Apple Pie

$20.00

$Whole Pumpkin Pie

$20.00

$Whole Cherry Pie

$20.00

$Chef Salad for Four

$20.00

Fresh Carved Turkey Dinner- Single

$26.00

Thanksgiving Pot Roast-Single

$26.00

Sugar Glazed Ham Dinner-Single

$26.00

Vegetable Lasagna - Single

$26.00

Retail

16oz Pint Riviera Dressing

$6.29

32oz Quart Riviera Dressing

$11.99

Coffee Bag

$12.00

Coffee Mugs

$9.99

Gallon of Riviera Dressing

$29.99

One bag of Pancake Batter

$15.99

Sweatshirts

$39.99

T-Shirts

$19.99

Hats

$19.99

Magnet

$5.00

Egg Specials

Anytime Favorite

$9.99

2 eggs, home fries, toast with your choice of 3 sausage, 3 bacon, or 3 pieces of sliced ham

Early Bird Favorite

$8.99

2 eggs, home fries and toast

Biscuit Special

$12.99

1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy, 2 eggs, home fries, and 2 sausage links

Souvlaki Breakfast

$14.99

2 eggs, 3 strips of marinated beef or chicken, with homefries and pita bread

Lucky 7

$12.99

2 eggs, 2 cakes, with your choice of 3 sausage, 3 bacon, or 3 pieces of sliced ham

1 Egg w/Toast

$5.69

2 Eggs w/Toast

$6.69

3 Egg w/Toast

$7.69

$Add Extra Egg

$1.89

Classic Combos

#1 Combination Plate

$12.99

3 eggs with toast and your choice of 2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 3 strips of bacon or 3 sausage links

#2 Aunt Pams

$12.99

2 eggs with toast, home fries, 2 slices of cinnamon wheat french toast, 4 strips of bacon or 4 sausage links Scrumptious!

#3 Corned Beef and Hash

$12.99

2 eggs with corned beef hash and toast

#4 Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.99

3 eggs with toast, home fries and a 6 oz. ham steak

#5 8ozSteak & Eggs

$17.99

3 eggs with toast, home fries and an 8 oz. ny strip steak

#5 12ozSteak & Eggs

$23.99

Original Omelets

American Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Add: peppers and onions for $.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$12.49

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Buffalo Omelet

$12.29