- Uncle Joe's Diner
Uncle Joe's Diner
1,737 Reviews
$
4869 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
Beverages
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet tea
Rasp Tea
Lemonade
Root Beer
Powerade
Loganberry
Dasani Bottled Water
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Tea Decaf
Hot Cappuccino
Golden Peak Tea
Kids Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Pop
Medium Choc. Milk
Large Choc. Milk
Medium Juice
Large Juice
Large White Milk
Medium White Milk
Milk Shakes
Root Beer Float
Water/tap
Soda Water/Fountain
Egg Specials
Anytime Favorite
2 eggs, home fries, toast with your choice of 3 sausage, 3 bacon, or 3 pieces of sliced ham
Early Bird Favorite
2 eggs, home fries and toast
Biscuit Special
1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy, 2 eggs, home fries, and 2 sausage links
Souvlaki Breakfast
2 eggs, 3 strips of marinated beef or chicken, with homefries and pita bread
Lucky 7
2 eggs, 2 cakes, with your choice of 3 sausage, 3 bacon, or 3 pieces of sliced ham
1 Egg w/Toast
2 Eggs w/Toast
3 Egg w/Toast
$Add Extra Egg
Classic Combos
#1 Combination Plate
3 eggs with toast and your choice of 2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 3 strips of bacon or 3 sausage links
#2 Aunt Pams
2 eggs with toast, home fries, 2 slices of cinnamon wheat french toast, 4 strips of bacon or 4 sausage links Scrumptious!
#3 Corned Beef and Hash
2 eggs with corned beef hash and toast
#4 Ham Steak & Eggs
3 eggs with toast, home fries and a 6 oz. ham steak
#5 8oz Steak & Eggs
3 eggs with toast, home fries and an 8 oz. ny strip steak
#5 12oz Steak & Eggs
Original Omelets
American Cheese Omelet
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
Buffalo Omelet
Dallas Omelet
american and cheddar cheese, served with hearty chili inside and out
Greek Omelet
spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes served with pita bread Add: beef or chicken for $2.99
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Pepper Onion Chz Omelet
Pork Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Spinach & Feta Omelet
Super Duper Omelet
chunks of italian sausage, sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese with home fries rolled right in! Yummy!
Super Ham & Cheese Omelet
diced ham, loaded with american and provolone cheeses, topped with sour cream and chives
Veggie Omelet
broccoli, onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms
Western Omelet
american cheese, diced ham, sauteed peppers and onions
Pancakes, French Toast, Waffles
Banana Split Waffle
topped like a sundae
Cinnamon Sugar Waffle
Cinnamon Wheat Fr Toast-1
3 slices of wheat bread sprinkled with cinnamon sugar . . . . . .
Cinnamon Wheat Fr Toast-2
Cinnamon Wheat Fr Toast-3
French Toast-1
French Toast-2
French Toast-3
Joe's Malted Belgium Waffle
Add: fruit topping for $1.99 extra apple, blueberry, strawberry or peach topping and whippped cream
LA Bread-1
LA Bread-2
LA Fr Toast-1
thick cut, cinnamon swirl bread served warm with a cinnamon glaze
LA Fr Toast-2
Pancake-1
Pancakes-2
Add: fruit topping for $1.99 extra apple, blueberry, peach, banana or strawberry topping and whipped cream
Pancakes-3
Silver Dollars
Super Waffle
with fruit and ice cream
Breakfast Wraps
Breakfast Quesadilla
an omelet with cheddar jack cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. all served in a cheddar jalapeno wrap with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Heart Friendly Veggie Wrap
served in a spinach wrap. an egg beaters omelet with tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, peppers and broccoli
Super Ham & Cheese Wrap
an omelet with ham, american and provolone cheeses. served in a cheddar jalapeño wrap with sour cream on the side or try this with bacon or sausage
Unlce Joes Western Wrap
a western omelet with american cheese, diced ham, sauteed peppers and onions. served in a cheddar cheese jalapeno wrap
Sunrise Sandwiches
Bacon Egg N Cheese
grilled on your choice of english muffin, roll, croissant or toast
Egg Ham N Swiss
a fried egg with sliced ham and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Fried Egg Sandwich
Western Sandwich
a western omelet with american cheese, diced ham and sauteed peppers and onions on white toast
Belt Sandwich
Fried Egg Club
Sausage Egg Cheese
A La Carte
$Add Cheese
$Banana
$Cream Cheese
$Feta
$Real Maple Syrup
$Side Of Blue Cheese
$Side of Hollandaise
1/2 Avocado
8 Ounce Breakfast Steak
Applesauce
Bacon-3
Bacon-4
Bagel
Buttermilk Biscuits-2
Cinnamon Bun
$Cottage Cheese
Danish
Egg
Fruit Cup
Cold Cereal
Grilled Croissant
Ham Steak
Home Fries
Homemade Gravy
Hot Cereal
Italian Sausage
Muffin
$Salsa
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Links-4
$Side of Corned Beef Hash
$Side Of Dill Dressing
$Side of peanut butter
$Side Of Ranch
Sliced Ham-3
Sliced Ham-4
$Sour Cream
$Toast
Sausage-3
Biscuit-1
$Side Of Tomato Slices
Appetizers
4 Piece Basket
Basket of Fries-Full
Basket of Fries-Half
Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Platter
Chx Fingers
Full Side Tots
Mozzarella Sticks
6 sticks with spaghetti sauce for dipping
Onion Rings
Pizza Logs
4 logs and french fries
Sample Platter
Side Half Tots
Single Wings
Sweet Potato Fries
served with honey and butter
Lunch Wraps
Buffalo Wrap
served in a cheddar cheese jalapeno wrap. seasoned diced chicken with a buffalo style wing sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Souvlaki Wrap
served in an herb wrap. marinated chicken strips, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and onions with homemade souvlaki dressing
Taco Wrap
served in a cheddar cheese jalapeno wrap. spicy ground beef or marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno peppers and sour cream
Turkey Club Wrap
served in a spinach wrap. turkey, bacon, miracle whip, lettuce and tomatoes
Melts/Burgers
Veggie Burger
with roasted corn, black beans and roasted peppers
Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger
barbecue sauce, american cheese and bacon
Big Joe Burger
sauteed peppers, onions and provolone cheese
Burger
Burger Patty Only
Cheeseburger
with american cheese
Club Melt
a double decker with turkey, bacon, tomato and american cheese on grilled white
Ham & Swiss Melt
ham and swiss on grilled sourdough
Papa Mike Burger
cheddar jack cheese, bacon and a sunny side up egg on top
Patty Melt
burger and sauteed onions with american cheese on grilled rye
Reuben Melt
a double decker with corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
albacore tuna salad, tomato and american cheese on grilled wheat
Turkey Burger
Specialty Sandwiches
B.L.T. Sandwich
on white toast
Beef on Weck
Chicken Breast Only
Chicken Breast Sandwich
grilled skinless breast of chicken with miracle whip, lettuce, tomato and onion on a hard roll
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cold Cut Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
on a hard roll
Fried Bologna
on a hard roll with sauteed onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Hot Dog & FF
Hot Dog Only
Hot Roast Beef Sand.
on white bread with homemade gravy
Hot Turkey Sand.
Italian Sausage Hoagie
on a hoagie roll smothered with sauteed peppers and onions
Joe's Big Club
a double decker with your choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham on choice of toast with lettuce, tomato, bacon and miracle whip
Meatloaf Sandwich
on white bread with homemade gravy
Philly Steak Sandwich
on a hoagie roll with sauteed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich
on toast with mayo and lettuce
Soup & Sandwich
1/2 Chicken Finger Sub
Whole Chicken Finger Sub
Soups & Salads
Beef Souvlaki
Bowl Chili
Buffalo Chix Salad
Chef Salad
Add: shredded cheese for $.79
Chicken Souvlaki
Chix N Salad
Crock AuGratin
served in a crock
Crock Sub
Cup Chili
Fri&Sat Soup Bowl
Fri&Sat Soup Cup
Garden Souvlaki
Kitchen Sink Salad
Pittsburgh Salad
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Steak N Salad
Taco Salad
Soup Quart
Home Cooked Dinners
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Special: “SUPREME-IT” with barbecue sauce, bacon and melted american cheese .
Joe's Homemade Meatloaf
with homemade gravy Delicious!
NY Strip Dinner-12oz
char-grilled, 12 oz. ny strip steak
Roast Beef Dinner
tender sliced beef with homemade gravy
Roast Turkey Dinner
homemade stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce
Southern Fried Chicken
crispy on the outside, tender on the inside! served with a biscuit and homemade gravy
Beef Pot Roast
NY Strip Dinner-8oz
Italian
$Add Meatballs
$Italian Sausage
Chicken Parmesan
breaded chicken breast baked with sauce and cheese. served with a side of pasta
Gargano Style Pasta
joe’s original sauce over mounds of pasta includes choice of 2 meatballs or 1 sausage Special: “PARM-IT” with baked provolone
Grandma Garganos Lasagna
lasagna made by grandma’s recipe card. 3 layers thick with cheeses and ground beef
Pasta Gianna
sliced italian sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, in our own marinara sauce over spaghetti
Spaghetti Parmesan
Seafood
Battered Fish Dinner
Batt fish & FF Only
Batter Fish Only
Broiled Fish Dinner
Broiled Fish & FF
Broiled Fish Only
Battered Scallops
Baked Italian Broil
Breaded Shrimp
Breaded Italian Fish Dinner
Cajun Broil
Garlic Tom Basil Broil
Greek Broil
Lemon Pepper Broil
Parm Broil
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
Seafood Platter
deep-fried scallops, shrimp and fish no substitutions please.
Shrimp Only
A La Carte
$Add Cheese
$Add Jalepenos
$Add Meatballs
$Feta
$Honey mustard
$ScoopOfChickenSalad
$ScoopOfTuna
$Side Of Blue Cheese
$Side Of Riviera Dressing
$Souvlaki Beef Only
$Souvlaki Chicken Only
Applesauce
Bacon-4
Bagel
$Baked Potato
Basket of Fries-Full
Basket of Fries-Half
Buttermilk Biscuits-2
Cinnamon Bun
Cold Cereal
$Cottage Cheese
Danish
$Dinner roll
Egg
Grilled Croissant
Ham Steak
Home Fries
Homemade Gravy
Hot Cereal
Italian Sausage
Muffin
$Salsa
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Links-4
$Side Mac & Chz
$Side of Coleslaw
$Side of Corned Beef Hash
$Side Of Dill Dressing
$Side of Mac Salad
$Side of Mashed
$Side of Mashed Gravy
$Side of Potato Chips
$Side of Potato Salad
$Side Of Ranch
$Side of Rice
$Side of Stuffing
$Side of veg
$Sour Cream
$Toast
Kids
$Add Hot Fudge
Cheezy
Chocolate Chippers
Two chocolate chip pancakes
Fancy Cakes
Two pancakes with fruit topping
Hot Doggie
Jr Soup & 1/2 Sand
Junior Egg Plate
One egg, choice of bacon, sausage or ham with toast
Kids BLT
Kids French Toast
Two slices of french toast
Kids Mac and Cheese
Kids Pasta
Kids Pizza Logs-3
Kids Silver Dollars
Six mini pancakes
Kids Sundae
Little Turkey
Mr Chicken
Peppes Pizza
Small Fry
Smiling Angel
One pancake, one egg and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
Sticky Fingers
Tiny Burger
Toddler Egg Plate
One egg with toast
Zoo Animals
Craft Beer
Bottles & Can Alcohol
Wine
Mimosas
Desserts
Apple Pie
Choose from Apple, Cherry or Blueberry. Ask your server to warm any of these up and add a scoop of Vanilla. Ice Cream on side for $.99
Blueberry Pie
Cherry Pie
Carrot Cake
This is the real deal carrot cakewith a cream cheese finishing and lots of nuts
Chocolate Cream
Chocolate Overdose Cake
This Belgium Chocolate Cake is a Chocolate lovers dream. Six layers of chocolate that is big enough to share
Lemon Meringue Pie
This lemon pie is light and refreshing
Peanut Butter Mud Pie
Creamy peanut butter and chcolate that comes together like cookies and milk
Thin Mint Chocolate Cream
This light mint chocolate pie reminds me of a thin mint cookie
Cheesecake
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
Cannoili Pie
Apple Crumb Pie
Strawberry Crunch Cake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Sweet Potato Pecan
Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate Crunch Cake
Other Tasty Treats
Add Cone
$Add Hot Fudge
$Add Peanut Butter
$Ala Mode
Homemade Bread Pudding
Made with raisins
Homemade Rice Pudding
Topped with whip cream and cinnamon sugar
Hot Fudge Sundae (small)
Topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry. Try a large for $4.99
Hot Fudge Sundae Lg
Ice Cream Sundae Lg
Ice Cream Sundae Small
Old Fashioned Banana Split
Vanilla, chocolate or Strawberry Ice Cream on a banana, we add pineapple, strawberries, chocolate syrup on top of the ice cream, then we top it off with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry
$One scoop of ice cream
Root Beer Float
A frothy glass of Root Beer with 2 scoops of vanila ice cream
Strawberry Shortcake
The Original Diner Milkshake
You can choose from chocolate, vanilla , strawberry, crème de mint, orange or maple. Add a banana for $.99, Add peanut butter for $1.99, or make it a malt for $1.99 extra.
Two Scoops of Ice Cream
Whole Cakes & Pies When Available
Homemade Apple Pie
Apple Pie- Whole
Cherry Pie- Whole
Blueberry Pie- Whole
Peanut Butter Pie- Whole
Chocolate Cream- Whole
Chocolate Mint Cream- Whole
lemon Meringue- Whole
Coconut Cream- Whole
Carrot Cake- Whole
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake-Whole
Chocolate Overdose Cake-Whole
Breakfast
Daily Specials
Giant Meatball
Disco Fries
Deep Fried Pickles
Thanksgiving Stacker
Fall Harvest Salad
Bacon Wrapped Sirloin Filets
Two 4 oz. Sirloin filets wrapped with bacon, cooked to your liking, topped with crumble blue cheese. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Herb Garlic Chicken
Breaded 8oz Chicken breast topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, asparagus spears and finished with an herb garlic butter, served with rice pilaf.
Beef Cutlet Parmesan Hoagie
Breaded beef cutlet served on a garlic grilled hoagie roll, topped with out homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served with a side of parmesan fries.
Thanksgiving Specials
Fresh Carved Turkey Dinner Pack
Sugar Glazed Ham Dinner Pack
Pot Roast Dinner Pack
Vegetarian Lasagna Pack
Shrimp Cocktail-12
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
Cheese & Crackers
$Extra White & Dark Meat Turkey for four
$Extra White Meat Turkey for Four
$Extra Dark Meat Turkey for Four
$Extra Mashed Potatoes & Gravy for Four
$Extra Homemade Stuffing for Four
$Extra Squash for Four
$Extra Candied Yams for Four
$Extra Green Bean Casserole for Four
$Whole Apple Pie
$Whole Pumpkin Pie
$Whole Cherry Pie
$Chef Salad for Four
Fresh Carved Turkey Dinner- Single
Thanksgiving Pot Roast-Single
Sugar Glazed Ham Dinner-Single
Vegetable Lasagna - Single
